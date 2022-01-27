U.S. markets closed

Exro Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital and Raymond James Ltd., as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 9,375,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.60 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company, and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.00 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

In addition, Exro has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable at any time, in whole or in ‎part, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional ‎1,406,250 Units (or the components thereof) at the Issue Price to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market ‎stabilization purposes. In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross ‎proceeds of the Offering will be $17.25 million. ‎

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering will be conducted in each of the provinces of Canada by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated December 16, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") and elsewhere on a private placement basis. Exro intends to file the Prospectus Supplement with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, which will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 4, 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including listing of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and any required approvals of the exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Units may not be offered or sold within the United States, its territories or possessions, any state of the United States or the District of Columbia (collectively, the "United States") except in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Units within the United States.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com. Visit us on social media @exrotech.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c0975.html

