U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.83
    +0.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0382
    -0.0137 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4900
    -1.4580 (-1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,396.54
    -323.19 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Exro Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXROF

  • The Company continued to increase its capital assets in the first quarter of 2022 through phase one of its world-class automated inverter facility, including the construction of the Company's cleanroom.

  • Exro Vehicle Systems opened their office in Dexter, Michigan on January 1, 2022 further positioning the services division to execute and provide end-to-end elective vehicle (EV) design and engineering services.

  • Exro received the Gold Edison Award for Best New Product in manufacturing, logistics and transportation at the 2022 Edison Awards.

  • The Company entered into a sales and services agreement with its commercial partner Vicinity Motor Corp. for the sale of up to 2,500 units, including a Coil Driver™ and electric motor.

  • The Company entered into an additional sales agreement with its commercial partner ev Transportation Services Inc to supply an initial quantity of 1,000 units of its 100V Coil Drive System beginning in 2023

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company which has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and powertrains, announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Exro Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Exro Technologies Inc.)
Exro Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Exro Technologies Inc.)

Activity in the quarter focused on the construction of the company's world-class, automotive certified ready manufacturing center in Calgary, Alberta. The Company has invested $6.8 million of capital in the cleanroom and manufacturing equipment to date, representing the Company's continued focus on in-house manufacturing. Exro remains on track for the commissioning of phase one of the manufacturing facility by the end of 2022.

"As we continue to advance development, and recently transitioned commercialization projects with partners, all of our resources are running at full capacity," said Sue Ozdemir. "In addition to our two recently announced purchase orders and sales agreements, Exro was awarded an Edison Gold Award for Best New Product in manufacturing, logistics and transportation – another validation of our Coil Driver™ technology and the impact we can provide to drive adoption rates in the transition to electrification in mobility. I am proud of the accomplishments of our team thus far in 2022, and excited to continue to deliver on the targets we have set ahead."

On February 4, 2022, the Company announced the closing of a bought deal offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Exro sold 12,722,450 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.60 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,355,920. The total number of Units sold in the offering includes 1,659,450 Units issued pursuant to the exercise of an overallotment option granted to the Underwriters, which was fully exercised by the Underwriters. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company, and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $2.00 per common share until February 4, 2025. The Units were offered by way of an amended and restated prospectus supplement dated February 1, 2022, to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated December 16, 2021, filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Subsequent to the quarter, on May 3, 2022 Exro announced it has signed an agreement for the sale of up to 2,500 units with electric bus manufacturer Vicinity Motor Corp. The agreement commences with a first lot purchase order of 100 units. Over the 36-month term of the agreement, Exro will plan to deliver an increasing volume of its Coil Drive System for up to 2,500 units that include both a Coil Driver™ and an electric motor, which were designed to meet Vicinity's specific requirements to deploy clean, affordable and accessible electric buses across North America. Exro will also support the development of Vicinity's electric motor chassis for Class 5/6 bus configurations and provide engineering services to enable AC fast-charging using Coil Driver™. Upon complete execution, Vicinity Lighting™ buses optimized with Coil Driver™ are expected to be on the road in the near term and accessible for private and public transit use in several forward-looking cities in North America.

Prior to announcing the sales agreement with Vicinity, Exro was presented with the Gold Edison Award for Best new Product in manufacturing, logistics and transportation at the 2022 Edison Awards Gala in Fort Meyers, Florida for its Coil Driver™.

On May 11, 2022 Exro announced it has signed an agreement with ev Transportation Services, Inc. ("evTS") to supply an initial quantity of 1,000 units of its 100V Coil Drive System beginning in 2023 for use in evTS model year 2023 FireFly vehicles. The agreement commences with an initial purchase order of 1,000 Coil Drive System units, which consists of a Coil Driver™ controller and an optimized electric motor. Over the 36-month term of the agreement, Exro will plan to deliver an increasing volume of its Coil Drive System with production beginning in 2023. With this agreement, evTS FireFly ESVs optimized with Exro's Coil Driver™ will be used to execute essential services in leading sustainability-minded cities around the world.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2022

  • Comprehensive loss of $10,172,003 (2021 – $6,676,520).

  • Selling, general and administration expense increased by $1,734,026 to $2,653,998

  • Payroll and consulting fees increased by $1,671,430 to $2,897,260

  • Research and development increased by $582,086 to $2,283,238

  • Share based payments expense decreased by $1,247,253 to $1,104,152

The increase in comprehensive loss was driven by higher overall spend as the Company increases its headcount compared to the previous year. The Company continues to transition from a proof-of-concept stage to a commercialization stage and preparation for the production of Coil Driver™. As the Company continues to progress, additional resources are required in order to meet both the short and long-term goals linked to commercialization. Research and development expenses increased by 34% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as the Company continues to deliver against its strategic and commercial partnership projects. Exro continues to recruit top talents and increase the awareness of its technologies and progress.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $23,759,268 and amounts receivable of $131,134, which primarily consist of GST refund. The Company had accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $1,894,048.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

For the twelve
months ended

Other comprehensive
loss

Basic and diluted loss
per common share

Weighted average
number of common
shares

March 31, 2022

$ (10,172,003)

$ (0.08)

131,280,873

March 31, 2021

$ (6,676,520)

$ (0.06)

116,343,905

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA

As of May 12, 2022, there were 133,842,724 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and other securities convertible into Common Shares as summarized in the following table:


Number outstanding as of

Number outstanding as of


May 12, 2022

March 31, 2022

Common Shares issued and outstanding

133,842,724

133,842,724

Options

11,394,566

10,802,116

Warrants

8,845,883

8,845,883

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, March 29, 2022, can be viewed at www.exro.com/investors or on SEDAR under Exro Technologies Inc. at www.sedar.com.

Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in Canadian currency, Cdn.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

To view our Corporate Presentation visit us at www.exro.com/investors

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exro-technologies-announces-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301546626.html

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • H&R REIT Announces Senior Leadership Changes; Strong First Quarter 2022 Results with Significant Increase in NAV and Distribution Increase

    H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R" or "the REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) today is pleased to announce strong first quarter financial results and senior leadership and Board of Trustees changes.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Why Roblox Stock Roared Higher Today

    The past week has not been a fun time to own growth stocks. This is the second straight day of gains for Roblox, a stock that just reported a $100 million sales miss in its fiscal first quarter, and a bigger loss than Wall Street had predicted to boot. In a tic-tac-toe of ratings moves, investment banks Benchmark, Deutsche Bank, and Needham all cut their price targets on the stock this morning, and while Benchmark now sees it as worth less than the $27 and change it currently costs, two others see the potential for big price gains at Roblox.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted. First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive. EV investors are eager to find any bit of positive news from other companies that could point to strength in the electric vehicle market.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • With Stock Selloff Raging, Views Abound on Where It Will End

    (Bloomberg) -- One thing to realize about a stock selloff: You won’t know it’s over until long after it ends. But that doesn’t keep people from trying to pick a bottom. Valuation, sentiment and history each form a basis for study.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkr

  • Will Apple and Microsoft Finally Give Way in the Stock Market's Downturn?

    The stock market continued to see big ups and downs during the course of trading on Thursday. Market participants are having a lot of difficulty deciding whether the major macroeconomic factors affecting Wall Street are short term in nature or will have longer-term implications, and as attitudes change, stock market moves have been violent. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) dropped 16 points to 3,919, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gave up 4 points to 11,361.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Meme stocks rallying today: Robinhood, AMC, GameStop

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung breaks down the latest stock moves among meme stocks.

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.