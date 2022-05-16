U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

Exro Technologies CEO to Speak at TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility and Collision in Q2 2022

·6 min read
In this article:
  • EXROF

  • Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir will be a featured speaker at this year's TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility in San Mateo, California from May 18-20, 2022.

  • Ozdemir will subsequently speak at Collision in Toronto June 20-23, 2022.

  • Both events will enable Exro leadership to engage in two of North America's leading technology events, surrounded by innovators, entrepreneurs and automotive leaders.

CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, announced today that its CEO Sue Ozdemir will be a featured speaker at this year's TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility in San Mateo, California from May 18-20, 2022, and Collision in Toronto, Ontario from June 20-23, 2022.

Exro Logo (CNW Group/Exro Technologies Inc.)
Exro Logo (CNW Group/Exro Technologies Inc.)

At TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility, which brings together more than 2,000 of the best and brightest founders, investors, engineers and experts to speak about the future of transportation, Ozdemir was selected to lead a roundtable discussion titled, "Why you can't build a new EV in corporate America." A veteran of the electric motor industry, Ozdemir will share why she left her corporate job as CEO of GE's small industrial motors division in favor of a startup. She will also discuss balancing profit-driven business priorities with her team's penchant for constant innovation and eagerness to take risks to push the electrification industry forward. At the event, Exro will contribute to discussions on the current state of the mobility industry and the technologies, startups and players driving the industry forward alongside spokespeople from Volkswagen Group, Waymo and Cruise, among others.

At Collision, one of the world's biggest tech conferences for startups, entrepreneurs, investors, media, celebrities and sought-after policy perspectives, Ozdemir will join Doug Campbell, founder and CEO of Solid Power and Sebastian Gendron, CEO of Transpod, for a panel discussion on "Fast-tracking sustainable infrastructure," hosted by Akiko Fujita, anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. As the world heads toward an infrastructure revolution, with the environment at the forefront, Ozdemir will share how Exro's intelligent control solutions can enable battery recycling for second-life energy storage systems that support a more sustainable, reliable and resilient energy grid. Deemed the Olympics of tech by Politico, Collision will gather more than 33,000 attendees to share world-changing ideas that take businesses to the next level, and Exro was selected to participate in the Auto/Tech track to discuss concepts disrupting the auto industry alongside companies such as GM and Uber.

"I'm excited to kick off the 2022 summer events season at two of North America's leading technology events, surrounded by innovators, entrepreneurs and automotive leaders who share a similar affinity to move fast and break things in the name of electrification," said Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro. "I am honored to have been selected to participate in such influential events in the e-mobility space, and look forward to meeting with potential new partners and customers, skilled talent and industry leaders, who will help Exro realize its vision of an electrified world where power is consumed intelligently, equitably and with minimal resources or waste."

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or to receive additional information, please contact Exro's media relations team at media@exro.com.

About Exro Technologies Inc.

Exro is a clean technology company pioneering intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most challenging problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. Exro enables the application to achieve more with less energy consumed.

Exro's advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverTM, expands the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient energy consumption. Exro is working with many partners from all over the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond.

For more information visit our website at www.exro.com.

To view our Corporate Presentation visit us at www.exro.com/investors

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exro-technologies-ceo-to-speak-at-techcrunch-sessions-mobility-and-collision-in-q2-2022-301547413.html

SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

