When Will Exro Technologies Inc. (TSE:EXRO) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Exro Technologies Inc.'s (TSE:EXRO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The CA$356m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$40m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$42m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Exro Technologies' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Exro Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 Canadian Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$11m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 26% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Exro Technologies given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 21% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

