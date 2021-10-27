U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,577.94
    +3.15 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,761.40
    +4.52 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,284.89
    +49.17 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.02
    -1.63 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    -0.0530 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5610
    -0.5680 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,010.13
    -3,477.84 (-5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.04
    -58.29 (-3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.07
    -13.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Extend raises $40M for its virtual card offering to help banks better compete with fintechs

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

We’ve written a lot about fintechs that aim to help other fintechs and traditional banks launch products and services.

But it feels like we have written far less about fintechs that exist solely to help the incumbents better compete with fintechs.

Extend is one such company. The New York-based startup, which provides digital payment infrastructure for financial institutions so they can offer virtual cards to their users, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by March Capital.

Other investors include B Capital, Point72 Ventures, Fintech Collective, Reciprocal Ventures, Wells Fargo and Pacific Western Bank. The latest financing brings Extend’s total raised since its 2017 inception to $55 million.

Extend has integrated directly with major networks and processors — including Global Payments/TSYS, Mastercard and Visa — with the intent of building technology that supports virtual cards on top of the infrastructure banks are built upon. This means that card issuers can combine Extend’s offering with their current products, with “no technical implementation required,” according to the company.

So far, Extend has more than 2,000 business customers currently using its applications, is growing 30% month-over-month and has a run rate of "close to $2 billion dollars” in processing volume, or the spend clients are making on its virtual cards, according to the company. It makes basis points on the transactions made on those cards.

Last month, Extend inked a deal with American Express which allows its millions of small and mid-sized business card members to access virtual cards through their existing physical cards “in minutes.”

“We have now exposed these digital capabilities to every existing cardholder,” said Andrew Jamison, CEO and co-founder of Extend. “This is the first time that someone has turned virtual cards into a product in itself, rather than a feature on an existing piece of plastic.”

Most competitors require a customer to switch bank partners and open a new account, and existing virtual card offerings have only been accessible at an enterprise level, said Jamison.

Extend, he claims, is the first company to deliver an issuer-agnostic solution for SMBs at scale with its “virtual card platform-as-a-service.”

The appeal to businesses as opposed to turning to startups in the space, according to Jamison, is that they don’t have to create a new account “to get access to the digital capabilities that they’ve been wanting to get in the first place.”

So in essence, we can add Extend to the growing list of companies focused on the corporate spend space, including Brex, Ramp, TripActions and others.

Brex just signed a term sheet for $300M at a $12.3B valuation

Jamison previously worked at SAP and then American Express for a number of years, moving from London to the U.S. in 2009 to help the credit card giant incorporate new digital payment capabilities, one of which included virtual cards.

“I got involved when it was half a million dollars in volume, and it doubled over the course of five years as we saw this shift to digital over the course of that period of time,” he recalled.

But it wasn’t easy. Virtual cards at the time were reserved for “only the biggest of all companies,” and the effort took engineers on both sides, Jamison said. Then, Marqeta started to power businesses directly with digital cards.

“I realized then this was the better way to get cards to people, and that this was clearly to be the future of card issuance over time,” he told TechCrunch. “And that was the genesis of Extend. The company was founded based on the recognition that we could take virtual cards and use them as a stepping stone to helping with the $40 billion payment industry transformation.”

Despite the fact that legacy platforms were “incredibly robust,” Jamison knew they were not built for the digital era we find ourselves in today. So he set about creating digital assets, or a broader connectivity framework, that would allow Extend to help banks scale capabilities across their whole portfolio “and eventually all the way down to the consumer.”

He emphasizes that Extend does not underwrite or process transactions.

“We represent a place where we'll be able to create 21st century technology and make the traditional banks look and feel like they were actually born in the 21st century,” Jamison said. “We help the incumbents close the gap relative to those players.”

Extend also offers a number of API solutions for banks and third-party service providers that it says can help them create new products for customers.

The 42-person company has also developed a “developer-friendly” API catalog which Jamison says is giving issuers a way to offer APIs to its customers.

So far, Extend has signed deals with seven traditional financial institutions, with the target of working with 20 by the end of next year. Citi National and PacWest are both customers and investors.

Sumant Mandal, co-founder and managing partner of March Capital, said he was impressed with Jamison’s having spent over a decade at Amex.

“He understands that enabling modern payment solutions has become a mission critical priority for banks, especially as fintechs continue to challenge banks,” Mandal wrote via email. “Customers repeatedly highlighted the frictionless and consumer-grade experience, with onboarding taking less than five minutes.”

He believes the company is unique in that it has been able to upgrade bank payment infrastructure “without the need to rip and replace an entire system,” so that banks can offer the same level of products and features as fintechs in the virtual card issuing and corporate expense management space.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • Novavax files for its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization in UK

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck discusses the company's first COVID-19 vaccine authorization filing, in the U.K., and how quickly other global filings are planned.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Boeing Earnings Were Terrible. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    Boeing reports a third-quarter loss of 60 cents a share on sales of $15.3 billion. Wall Street was looking for a 17-cent loss from $16.5 billion in sales.

  • Drugs and vaccines help pharma giant GSK beat expectations

    The company revealed that turnover grew by 5% to £9.1 billion in the third quarter, surpassing an analyst consensus of around £8.7 billion.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) rallies 283% this week, taking five-year gains to 107%

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company...

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • What's Going On With Novavax Stock?

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) have been extremely volatile as the market tries to value the company's COVID-19 vaccine. In January of last year, the company's stock was valued at $4 a share. The stock zoomed higher when COVID-19 hit, the tiny company introduced its vaccine candidate, and saw early success in clinical trials.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Enphase Earnings Were So Good, First Solar and Other Solar Stocks Are Soaring Too

    Enphase Energy's earnings smashed Wall Street's estimates, with the company setting a record for sales that it expects to beat again next quarter.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • QuantumScape Stock Drops After Surprise Profit. How a Company With No Sales Made Money.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Better Cannabis Stock: Sundial Growers vs. Aurora Cannabis

    In my view, investors should probably avoid buying shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Neither of the Canadian marijuana companies is profitable, and both reported plummeting quarterly revenue in their most recent earnings update. Aurora's financial strength is especially poor.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, as it’s known, has risen 13% in the past 24 hours, according to data from C

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sold Tesla Stock. What It Bought.

    Cathie Wood’s ARK exchange-traded funds purchased nearly 1.05 million shares of Twitter on Tuesday, before the social media company reported that third-quarter revenue jumped 37% from a year earlier. Twitter closed Tuesday at $61.43, down 1.1%. The stock was rising 1.9% in premarket trading Wednesday to $62.59 after Twitter (ticker: TWTR) said revenue and monthly active users rose and the impact of Apple‘s (AAPL) advertisement-tracking change on its sales was lower than it anticipated.