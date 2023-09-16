To extend their season, Lynx must once again demonstrate their patented resiliency

Things look bleak for the Lynx at the most important moment of the season.

Minnesota is down 1-0 in its best-of-3 series against Connecticut heading into Sunday’s do-or-die Game 2 on the road, fresh off a 30-point shellacking at the hands of the Sun on Wednesday.

The Lynx have lost three straight games dating back to the regular season, allowing nearly 90 points per contest during that stretch. They are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 — a contest they have to have to force a decisive Game 3 back at Target Center.

All signs point to Minnesota’s season ending much sooner than later. But this isn’t the first time the odds have been against this team. Remember, the Lynx started the summer 0-6. At that point, the No. 1 draft pick looked far more likely than a potential playoff berth.

But Minnesota was able to resurrect its campaign, eventually working all the way back to .500. Seven times this season, the Lynx bounced back from a double-digit defeat to win their next contest.

Resiliency has defined 2023.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expects that theme to continue into Sunday.

“We’ve had hard times before. We’ve gotten smacked before. We were 0-6. This team always gets up,” Reeve said. “We’re not going to not get up. We have to figure out some things.”

That, she noted, is the beauty of a series. There are ups and downs. There are successes, failures and adjustments. Connecticut made a statement. Minnesota now has a chance — one chance — at a rebuttal.

“We get another crack at it,” Lynx forward Napheesa Collier said. “We’ve got another chance.”

The All-WNBA performer is certainly eager for one after an underwhelming Game 1 showing. Collier finished with just 12 points and six rebounds on Wednesday — meager numbers for a player coming off an MVP-worthy regular season. Minnesota aims to find more ways to get Collier involved. Her teammates want to make her life easier. And, Collier and the team as a whole yearn to be more aggressive.

If the Lynx can check all of those boxes, perhaps they can indeed pull off a Sunday stunner and extend their season.

“We’re excited to get out there and prove that’s not the team that we are now,” Collier said after Game 1. “We can do better than that.”

Don’t expect anyone on Minnesota’s roster to pin all of the Game 1 shortfalls on the team’s best player. That’s not how the Lynx have rolled all season. They’ve always been more than one player.

“It’s going to be a collective effort. That’s what it’s been all season long — everybody chipping in, everybody doing their thing,” Lynx guard Kayla McBride said. “We’ve got to leave it all out there on Sunday.”

Collier said that mentality is a primary reason for this team’s ability to repeatedly peel itself off the mat.

“We don’t assign blame on specific people. We really do look at ourselves and see what we can do ourselves,” she said. “Because of that, we’ve grown so close as a team. We have really great team chemistry, we want to do better for each other. It’s not about me, it’s about the collective. I think that’s what allowed us to turn our season around, and that’s what’s going to allow us to play better on Sunday.

“We’re excited to get out there and prove (Game 1 is) not the team that we are now. We can do better than that.”

