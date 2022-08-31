U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Extended Product Lifecycle with Modular Design C1D2 Panel PCs

·3 min read

Industrial digitalization in hazardous locations with Winmate C1D2 Panel PCs

TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmate's Class 1 Division 2, C1D2 Panel PCs are designed to operate safely and reliably in rough and dangerous environments like chemical manufacturing and oil gas. Therefore, they are safe to use in hazardous environments, where combustible dust and flammable gas or vapors are present. The units are made with industrial-grade durable components and can run in a wide range of operational temperatures.

Winmate's Class 1 Division 2, C1D2 Panel PCs are designed to operate safely and reliably in rough and dangerous environments like chemical manufacturing and oil gas.
Winmate's Class 1 Division 2, C1D2 Panel PCs are designed to operate safely and reliably in rough and dangerous environments like chemical manufacturing and oil gas.

Modular Design Certified for Hazardous Areas

Winmate M series ATEX grade Panel PCs feature a modular design, which allows the computing modules to be interchangeably combined with various display modules to create flexible computing solutions. Class 1 Division 2, ATEX Zone 2, IECEx certified, and front IP65 / NEMA 4 compliant are built for environments with flammable or explosive vapors or gasses, such as in the oil and gas industry or on a chemical manufacturing line.

Signature True Flat Screen with Edge-to-edge Design

The glass cover protects the device from scratch and reduces the gap for a possible accumulation of dust and liquid. The true-flat surface also gives the device a slim and elegant appearance beyond other standard industrial computers.

Aluminum Enclosure with Fanless Design

M-series C1D2 computer comes in anti-corrosion treatment housing with a fanless design for superior energy efficiency, quiet operation, and an extended product lifecycle. It is rated to IP65 for water and dust resistance while keeping a compact and narrow bezel design, suitable for use in wet and dusty environments.

Suit your applications with modular design with ATEX grade M Series HMI

 R12ITWS-MHM2-EX

 R17ITWS-MHA1-EX

 W22ITWS-MHB1-EX

 R15ITWS-MHB1-EX

 R19ITWS-MHA3-EX

 W24ITWS-MHA2-EX

Availability and support

We pride ourselves on being one of the best industrial display manufacturers in the market. We design and build the complete solution. Our robust touchscreen solutions offer flexibility for diverse environments and have undergone rigorous testing to ensure our product's most extended life possible, maximizing your ROI. For more information, don't hesitate to get in touch with us at www.winmate.com/inquiry.

About Winmate

Winmate Inc. is a rugged computing and embedded solutions provider for industries operating in some of the most challenging environments. Founded in 1996 in Taipei, Taiwan, where its headquarters, research, development facility, and production lines are located, the company has offices and service centers worldwide. Winmate develops rugged industrial-grade computing solutions that advance the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IoT). Industrial display and panel PC, HMI, embedded systems, IoT gateways to rugged tablets, and handheld devices for industries ranging from transportation and logistics to marine and military, railway, oil and gas, smart grid, healthcare, and field services. Winmate also provides professional services in customizing products and project management to create a unique customer's needs.

For more information, please visit Winmate's official website www.winmate.com;

or follow Winmate Inc. on Linkedin and Facebook to receive all the latest news.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extended-product-lifecycle-with-modular-design-c1d2-panel-pcs-301615321.html

SOURCE Winmate Inc.

