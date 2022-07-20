U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.25
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,839.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,314.25
    +40.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -1.09 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0248
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.28
    -1.02 (-4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,527.91
    +1,630.78 (+7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.00
    +33.15 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.88
    +16.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Extended Reality Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Extended Reality Market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Soft Serve Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., SphereGen Technologies, and Vertex Plus Softwares Pvt. Ltd., HTC Corporation and Unity technologies

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Extended reality market size is growing significantly as it benefits businesses to accelerate their speed by interacting with the digital environment. Another reason for the growing demand for the technology is the requirement to provide a better standard of education.

Fortune Business Insights™ has examined these responses in a research report titled, “Extended Reality Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

  • December 2021: Varjo Base improves the accessibility of software by providing better flexibility in supporting more creative activities.

  • September 2021:  Facebook Inc. introduced metaverse to create a digital environment where people with different devices can move and communicate in a virtual environment.

Growing Use of Virtual Technologies to Propel Market Growth

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the extended reality market growth. Most companies supported remote work, thereby boosting the requirement for virtual training, meetings, and conferences. In addition, the flexibility offered by the extended reality platforms in the field of education during outbreaks gives students a chance to grasp visuals and absorb lessons more practically at a lower cost.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/extended-reality-market-106637


Drivers & Restraints-

Increase in Adoption of Extending Reality Services to Promote Investment

In modern healthcare organizations, extended reality has opened the gateway for medical practitioners to improve outcomes for individuals without risking patients' lives at lesser costs. Furthermore, the growing interest in the gaming sector has made a newer gaming experience even more sound and accessible. However, one of the most prevalent dangers users faces is getting injured when they accidentally collide into real items while immersed in a real one. It may act as a major roadblock to the industry growth.

Segments-

In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into business engagement and consumer engagement. Based on application, the industry is divided into augmented reality, mixed reality and virtual reality. With regards to industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, telecommunication & IT, manufacturing, government & public sector, healthcare and life science and others. The market is categorized into LAMEA, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific in terms of region.

Segmentation

By Type

  • Consumer Engagement

  • Business Engagement

By Application

  • Virtual Reality

  • Augmented reality

  • Mixed Reality

By Industry Vertical

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Telecommunications & IT

  • Government & Public Sector

  • Manufacturing

  • Consumer Goods & Retail

  • Media & Entertainment

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/extended-reality-market-106637


Report Coverage-

Secondary and primary sources are used to get a detailed overview of the study in a prominent way. The qualitative and quantitative approach is also considered in the context of the report to achieve the detailed analysis. Meetings with the upper management, such as the board of directors and employees, have contributed to thoroughly recognizing the industry in the best possible way. For secondary resources, various press releases and journals are used to fetch the details of the industry. The report also include COVID-19 analysis to boost the market coverage.

Regional Insights

Investments in Technologies Boost Growth in North America Market

North America is contributing significantly to the extended reality growth as the U.S. & Canada are well-established for technological advancements in virtual and mixed to ease the operations of businesses. Furthermore, the extended reality market share is expected to grow due to the increased adoption of the latest technologies, such as augmented reality and virtual reality to improve the end-users experience.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow due to the adoption and growing investment in the latest technology. With the arrival of technological revolutions in regions such as China, Japan and India, the demand for this technology has grown effectively, which gives individual a chance to enjoy more interactive learning

Competitive Landscape

Major Leading Companies Emphasize on Technical Expansions to Penetrate a Market

Leading companies, such as Facebook Inc., introduced metaverse to gain a competitive edge. Major industry players are expected to invest in product launches, product innovation, partnerships and mergers & acquisitions to get an additional lead. Developments in the business include:

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Microsoft Corporation,

  • Google Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

  • Soft Serve Inc.,

  • Softweb Solutions Inc.,

  • SphereGen Technologies,

  • Vertex Plus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.,

  • HTC Corporation,

  • Unity technologies.


Pre Book - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106637


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on T

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • ASML Cuts Forecast After Racing to Deliver Chip-Making Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV cut its revenue growth guidance in half for this year because fast-track shipping of its chip-making machines led to delayed sales recognition.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapSales growth this year will come in at 10%, ASML said, adding that the value of machines on a fast shipping sche

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

    While current volatility makes oil price forecasts difficult, the recent return above $100 suggests markets may once again be focused on fundamentals

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Semiconductor equipment maker ASML profit rises on record bookings

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV reported higher second-quarter net profit on Wednesday amid record new bookings as it kept shipping equipment to clients as fast as possible even though there were some indications of a slowdown in consumer markets. The Dutch company, a key supplier to computer chip makers, reported net profit of 1.41 billion euros ($1.44 billion) for the three months ended June 30, up from profit of 1.04 billion euros a year earlier, it said in a statement. ASML said margins were affected by higher inflation costs, and earnings were hit by delayed recognition of revenue for some systems it was rushing out to customers before they had been fully tested in the Netherlands.

  • Oil Declines Ahead of US Stockpile Data Amid Choppy Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a three-day climb as investors weighed data that pointed to an increase in US inventories. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapBrent futures, the global benchmark, lost 0.9%. Prices have struggled for meaningful direction in recent days as trading volumes have thinned out with summer getting

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balanc

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of glo

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Europe Rolls Out Plan to Ration Natural Gas if Russia Tightens Taps

    Guidelines from the European Union are expected to limit indoor heating to 66 degrees Fahrenheit and include criteria for energy-intensive industries to get priority gas access.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • German Government Nears State-Led Bailout of Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- Uniper SE is nearing a bailout deal that may see the German government inject billions of euros and take a direct stake in the energy giant, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThe government may end up with a stake of as much as 30%, which would give it effecti

  • Europe Sighs With Relief. Russia Says It Will Resume Gas Exports

    A resumption of gas flows through the pipeline, which underwent 10 days of maintenance and delivers a third of Europe’s Russian Gas, would be a relief for the bloc.