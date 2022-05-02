LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) has received notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that it intends to grant the company's patent application including a critical component of the SpagoPix candidate drug SN132D. The granted patent will extend protection of SpagoPix in USA until at least 2038.

USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance which means the patent will be granted following confirmation of Spago Nanomedical and payment of applicable fees. The granted patent, titled "Chemical Compounds for Coating of Nanostructures" (application no. 16/477 995), provides Spago Nanomedical with additional protection for SpagoPix in USA. The patent contains claims for the proprietary coating material that is part of the company's unique nanoparticles. The granted patent provides extended market exclusivity for SpagoPix in USA until at least 2038.

The patent was previously granted in Europe and Japan, and further approvals in additional countries are expected.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of solid tumors. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company, +46 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Extended SpagoPix patent protection in USA

