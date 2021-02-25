U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.34
    -96.09 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,402.01
    -559.85 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,119.43
    -478.54 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.17
    -84.21 (-3.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.31
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    -27.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    27.47
    -0.46 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4009
    -0.0132 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.2500
    +0.3680 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,434.79
    -519.35 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.60
    -27.07 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

Extended Stay America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Extended Stay America, Inc.
·26 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Net income of $65.7 million in the Fourth Quarter, $96.3 million for the Full Year 2020
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $89.3 million in the Fourth Quarter, $374.1 million for the Full Year 2020
- Comparable system-wide RevPAR decrease of 9.4% in the Fourth Quarter, -15.0% for the Full Year 2020
- Announces quarterly distribution of $0.09 per Paired Share
- RevPAR Index increased 40% to 140 in the Fourth Quarter, +31.6% to 127 for the Full Year 20202

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) (together, the “Company”) today announced consolidated results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $65.7 million

  • Total revenues of $259.3 million

  • Comparable system-wide Revenue Per Available Room (“RevPAR”) declined 9.4% to $42.46

  • Comparable system-wide occupancy of 73.7%

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $89.3 million

  • Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Adjusted FFO”)1 of $0.36 per diluted Paired Share

  • Adjusted Paired Share Income1 of $0.16 per diluted Paired Share

  • Comparable system-wide RevPAR index of 140, a 40 point increase

Extended Stay America’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Haase, commented, “We are pleased with another strong quarter as we continue to outperform every industry benchmark, improving our RevPAR index by 40% against our closest competition during the fourth quarter. Through last week, Extended Stay America has now had 65 consecutive weeks of RevPAR index gains dating back to well before the pandemic, demonstrating the growing strength of our model relative to the overall lodging industry.”

“As we move into 2021, we are very excited about our growth prospects and opportunities. Today we unveiled our new brand segmentation strategy with the launch of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites brand, in addition to our core hotels to be branded as Extended Stay America Suites. And, we continue to see opportunities for growth from improvements to our commercial engine and operating performance as well as unlocking value in our REIT through accretive asset transactions.”

Financial and Operating Results

Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $259.3 million, a decrease of 8.8% over the same period in 2019 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the full year 2020, total revenues declined 14.4% to $1,042.3 million driven by the decrease in hotel revenues as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the three months ended December 31, 2020 declined 9.4% over the same period in 2019 to $42.46, driven by a 7.3% decline in Average Daily Rate (“ADR”) and a 170 basis point decrease in occupancy to 73.7%. Comparable system-wide RevPAR for the full year 2020 decreased 15.0% over 2019 to $42.91, driven by a 11.6% decline in ADR and a 300 basis point decrease in occupancy to 73.8%.

Hotel Operating Margin for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 42.5% compared to 48.3% in the same period in 2019 due a decrease in RevPAR caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a slight increase in hotel operating expenses. Hotel operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 2.5% from the same period in 2019 and were approximately flat on a comparable basis. Hotel Operating Margin for the full year 2020 was 44.5% compared to 51.8% in the same period of 2019, driven by a decrease in RevPAR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $65.7 million compared to net income of $23.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in net income was due to a gain on an asset sale, a decrease in corporate overhead expense and an income tax benefit, partially offset by a decline in Comparable system-wide RevPAR. Net income for the full year 2020 was $96.3 million, compared to net income of $165.1 million for the same period in 2019. The full year 2020 decrease in net income was driven by a decline in Comparable system-wide RevPAR, partially offset by a gain on an asset sale and an income tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $89.3 million, a decline of 17.9% compared to the same period in 2019. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was due to a decline in Comparable system-wide RevPAR. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter excludes a $52.5 million gain on an asset sale, non-cash equity-based compensation expense of $1.9 million, $2.7 million in loss on disposal of assets and $0.2 million in other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 was $374.1 million compared to $535.0 million in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted FFO for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $64.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $67.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted Paired Share in the same period in 2019. The decrease in Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share was due to a decline in Comparable system-wide RevPAR, partially offset by an income tax benefit and a reduction in Paired Shares outstanding. Adjusted FFO for the full year 2020 was $220.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $337.6 million, or $1.81 per diluted Paired Share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted FFO, a non-GAAP measure, represents funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share. A Paired Share entitles its holder to participate in 100% of the common equity and earnings of both Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc.

Adjusted Paired Share Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $27.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $24.9 million in Adjusted Paired Share Income, or $0.14 per diluted Paired Share, for the same period in 2019. The increase in an Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share was due to an income tax benefit, a decrease in corporate overhead expense and a reduction in Paired Shares outstanding, partially offset by the decline in Comparable system-wide RevPAR. Adjusted Paired Share Income for the full year 2020 was $66.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted Paired Share, compared to $178.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted Paired Share, in the same period of 2019. Adjusted Paired Share Income, a non-GAAP measure, represents net income, as adjusted, attributable to the consolidated enterprise, whose representative equity security is a Paired Share.

Capital Expenditures and Balance Sheet

The Company invested $47.7 million in capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2020. This included $7.3 million in renovation capital and $13.9 million in capital for new hotel development. For the full year 2020, the Company invested $192.7 million in capital expenditures, including $20.9 million in renovation capital and $72.4 million for new hotel development.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $409.9 million in cash and equivalents, including $13.2 million in restricted cash, and total debt outstanding was $2.72 billion.

Hotel and Development Pipeline

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a pipeline of 56 hotels representing approximately 6,800 rooms. Two Company-owned hotels and seven franchised hotels opened during the fourth quarter, resulting in a total of 17 system-wide hotels opened for the full year 2020.

Company Owned Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of December 31, 2020

Under Option

Pre-Development

Under Construction

Total Pipeline

Opened in 2020

# Hotels

# Rooms

# Hotels

# Rooms

# Hotels

# Rooms

# Hotels

# Rooms

# Hotels

# Rooms

0

0

4

504

4

496

8

1,000

7

880

Third Party Pipeline & Recently Opened Hotels as of December 31, 2020

Commitments

Applications

Executed

Total Pipeline

Opened in 2020

# Hotels

# Rooms

# Hotels

# Rooms

# Hotels

# Rooms

# Hotels

# Rooms

# Hotels

# Rooms

21

2,604

0

0

27

3,184

48

5,788

10

988

Definitions

Under Option

Locations with a signed purchase and sale agreement

Pre-Development

Land purchased, permitting and/or site work

Under Construction

Hotel is under construction

Commitments

Signed commitment to build or convert a certain number of hotels by a third party, generally associated with a prior portfolio sale

Applications

Third party filed franchise application with deposit

Executed

Franchise and development application approved, geography identified and deposits paid, various stages of pre-development and/or under construction


Distributions and Share Repurchases

On February 25, 2021, ESH Hospitality, Inc. declared a $0.09 distribution to common shareholders payable on March 26, 2021 to its Class A (ESA) and Class B (Paired Shareholders) holders of record on March 12, 2021. ESH Hospitality, Inc. will continue to distribute at least 90% of its pre-tax earnings to maintain its REIT status.

The Company did not repurchase any Paired Shares during the fourth quarter and has $101.1 million in repurchase authorization outstanding.

Q1 2021 Outlook Update

The Company’s Q1 2021 Outlook is as follows

in millions, except %

Low

High

Comparable system-wide RevPAR % Δ

-6

%

-3

%

Net income (loss)

$(8

)

$(4

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$78

$84

Full Year 2021 Outlook Update

in millions, except %

Low

High

Capital expenditures

$155

$175

Depreciation expense

$202

$207

Interest expense

$126

$130

Effective tax rate

10

%

12

%

Performance and financial results for the first quarter and full year 2021 is subject to risks and uncertainties, in particular the evolving and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause actual results to deviate materially and adversely from current trends and expectations. In such event, the Company does not expect to, and undertakes no obligation to, announce changes in expectations prior to the announcement of actual results.

For more information on our results and strategic initiatives, see our Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.aboutstay.com or visit the presentation directly at https://extendedstayamerica.gcs-web.com/static-files/8097bc70-f430-48f0-aab9-def9f932b759

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.aboutstay.com. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company’s website. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-705-6003 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6725 for international callers. A telephone replay will be available from shortly after the call until March 5, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 13715635.

RevPAR Index

RevPAR Index is stated as a percentage and calculated by comparing RevPAR for owned hotels or system-wide hotels to the aggregate RevPAR of a group of competing hotels generally in the same market. As such, RevPAR Index is only a measure of RevPAR relative to certain competing hotels and not a measure of our absolute RevPAR or profitability. We subscribe to STR, Inc. ("STR"), an independent third-party service, which collects and compiles the data used to calculate RevPAR Index. We select the competing hotels included in the RevPAR Index calculation subject to STR's guidelines. The competing hotels included in STR guidelines will generally include certain hotels that are not considered part of the extended stay lodging segment of the hospitality industry and, instead, fall within the category of short-term stay hotels. STR does not endorse the Company, or any other company, and STR data should not be viewed as investment advice or as a recommendation to take a particular course of action.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”), which are detailed in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, are used by the Company as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and allow investors to evaluate the ongoing operating performance of our hotels and facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging companies, hotel owners and capital-intensive companies, including those which include a REIT as part of their legal entity structure. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP. These measures as presented may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies. These measures should not be considered as alternative measures of, or superior to, operating profit, cash flow from operating activities, net income, net income per share or any other measure of the Company, Extended Stay America, Inc. or ESH Hospitality, Inc. calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company’s presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures does not replace the presentation of the Company’s consolidated financial statements and other disclosures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our business performance, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, capital expenditures, Q1 and full year 2021 outlooks, distribution policy, plans, goals, beliefs, business trends and future events, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on the foregoing, government actions taken in response to the pandemic and actions that we have taken or plan to take in response to the pandemic and other non-historical statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, possibly materially. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from projected results or performance implied by forward-looking statements, please review the information under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s combined annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statements made in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company, its business or operations. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We caution you that actual results may differ materially and adversely from what is expressed, implied or forecasted by the Company’s forward-looking statements.

About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 649 hotels. ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), a subsidiary of Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 563 hotels and over 62,700 rooms in the U.S. ESA also franchises an additional 86 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

Contacts
Investors or Media:
Rob Ballew
(980) 345-1546
ir@esa.com

1 See “Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures included in this release (i.e., Hotel Operating Profit, Hotel Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO per diluted Paired Share, Paired Share Income, Adjusted Paired Share Income and Adjusted Paired Share Income per diluted Paired Share).
2 See definition of RevPAR index included in this release.


EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

% Variance

2020

2019

% Variance

(Unaudited)

REVENUES:

(Audited)

$

247,525

$

272,397

(9.1

)%

Room revenues

$

994,896

$

1,171,726

(15.1

)%

6,530

6,517

0.2

%

Other hotel revenues

27,170

24,365

11.5

%

1,449

1,389

4.3

%

Franchise and management fees

5,389

5,412

(0.4

)%

255,504

280,303

(8.8

)%

1,027,455

1,201,503

(14.5

)%

3,789

3,895

(2.7

)%

Other revenues from franchised and managed properties

14,861

16,716

(11.1

)%

259,293

284,198

(8.8

)%

Total revenues

1,042,316

1,218,219

(14.4

)%

OPERATING EXPENSES:

148,833

145,210

2.5

%

Hotel operating expenses

576,719

582,321

(1.0

)%

21,939

27,549

(20.4

)%

General and administrative expenses

92,173

95,155

(3.1

)%

52,165

49,857

4.6

%

Depreciation and amortization

206,013

197,400

4.4

%

-

-

n/a

Impairment of long-lived assets

1,095

2,679

(59.1

)%

222,937

222,616

0.1

%

876,000

877,555

(0.2

)%

4,398

4,528

(2.9

)%

Other expenses from franchised and managed properties

17,041

18,870

(9.7

)%

227,335

227,144

0.1

%

Total operating expenses

893,041

896,425

(0.4

)%

52,525

-

n/a

GAIN ON SALE OF HOTEL PROPERTIES

52,525

-

n/a

4

1

300.0

%

OTHER INCOME

8

32

(75.0

)%

84,487

57,055

48.1

%

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

201,808

321,826

(37.3

)%

(327

)

(143

)

128.7

%

OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME

(81

)

(391

)

(79.3

)%

31,551

31,859

(1.0

)%

INTEREST EXPENSE, NET

130,133

127,764

1.9

%

53,263

25,339

110.2

%

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

71,756

194,453

(63.1

)%

(12,426

)

1,493

(932.3

)%

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE

(24,500

)

29,315

(183.6

)%

65,689

23,846

175.5

%

NET INCOME

96,256

165,138

(41.7

)%

(58,833

)

(70,680

)

(16.8

)%

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS(1)

(72,989

)

(95,470

)

(23.5

)%

$

6,856

$

(46,834

)

114.6

%

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

23,267

$

69,668

(66.6

)%

$

0.04

$

(0.26

)

115.0

%

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$

0.13

$

0.37

(65.0

)%

178,197

182,046

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC. COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED

178,103

186,822

(1) Excluding interests in Paired Shares, the value of unaffiliated noncontrolling interests in Extended Stay America, Inc. totals $0.1 million.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 and 2019

(In thousands)

(Audited)

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

396,770

$

346,812

Restricted cash

$

13,151

$

14,858

Total assets

$

4,089,149

$

4,030,596

Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts (1)

$

2,683,622

$

2,639,766

Total equity

$

1,137,443

$

1,176,270

(1) Unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discounts totaled $39.2 million and $46.7 million as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.


EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

OPERATING METRICS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(Unaudited)

COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATING METRICS (1)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

625

625

-

Number of hotels (as of December 31)

623

623

-

68,776

68,776

-

Number of rooms (as of December 31)

68,554

68,554

-

73.7%

75.4%

(170) bps

Comparable System-Wide Occupancy(1)

73.8%

76.8%

(300) bps

$57.63

$62.18

(7.3)%

Comparable System-Wide ADR(1)

$58.14

$65.76

(11.6)%

$42.46

$46.86

(9.4)%

Comparable System-Wide RevPAR(1)

$42.91

$50.51

(15.0)%

COMPARABLE COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (2)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

553

553

-

Number of hotels (as of December 31)

552

552

-

61,406

61,406

-

Number of rooms (as of December 31)

61,299

61,299

-

73.2%

74.8%

(160) bps

Comparable Company-Owned Occupancy(2)

73.3%

76.8%

(350) bps

$59.15

$64.21

(7.9)%

Comparable Company-Owned ADR(2)

$59.73

$67.85

(12.0)%

$43.28

$48.06

(9.9)%

Comparable Company-Owned RevPAR(2)

$43.79

$52.10

(16.0)%

COMPANY-OWNED OPERATING METRICS (3)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

563

557

6

Number of hotels (as of December 31)

563

557

6

62,667

61,933

734

Number of rooms (as of December 31)

62,667

61,933

734

72.9%

74.8%

(190) bps

Company-Owned Occupancy(3)

73.1%

76.7%

(360) bps

$59.22

$64.34

(8.0)%

Company-Owned ADR(3)

$59.87

$67.97

(11.9)%

$43.17

$48.11

(10.3)%

Company-Owned RevPAR(3)

$43.75

$52.16

(16.1)%

(1) Includes hotels owned, franchised or managed for the full three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) Includes hotels owned and operated by the Company for the full three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3) Includes results of operations based on the Company's owned and operated hotels during the periods presented, which is summarized below:


Date

Number of Hotels Acquired, Opened or Disposed

Number of Rooms

Number of Owned Hotels(1)

Number of Owned Rooms(1)

January 1, 2019

-

-

554

61,552

November 2019

1

121

555

61,673

December 2019

2

260

557

61,933

March 2020

1

120

558

62,053

April 2020

1

120

559

62,173

June 2020

2

248

561

62,421

August 2020

1

124

562

62,545

November 2020

1

144

563

62,689

November 2020

(1)

(146)

562

62,543

December 2020

1

124

563

62,667

(1) As of end of period.


EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO HOTEL OPERATING PROFIT AND HOTEL OPERATING MARGIN

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Variance

2020

2019

Variance

$ 65,689

$ 23,846

175.5%

Net income

$ 96,256

$ 165,138

(41.7)%

(12,426)

1,493

(932.3)%

Income tax (benefit) expense

(24,500)

29,315

(183.6)%

31,551

31,859

(1.0)%

Interest expense, net

130,133

127,764

1.9%

(327)

(143)

128.7%

Other non-operating income

(81)

(391)

(79.3)%

(4)

(1)

300.0%

Other income

(8)

(32)

(75.0)%

(52,525)

-

n/a

Gain on sale of hotel properties

(52,525)

-

n/a

-

-

n/a

Impairment of long-lived assets

1,095

2,679

(59.1)%

52,165

49,857

4.6%

Depreciation and amortization

206,013

197,400

4.4%

21,939

27,549

(20.4)%

General and administrative expenses

92,173

95,155

(3.1)%

2,692

1,035

160.1%

Loss on disposal of assets (1)

9,001

6,072

48.2%

(1,449)

(1,389)

4.3%

Franchise and management fees

(5,389)

(5,412)

(0.4)%

609

633

(3.8)%

System services loss, net

2,180

2,154

1.2%

$ 107,914

$ 134,739

(19.9)%

Hotel Operating Profit

$ 454,348

$ 619,842

(26.7)%

$ 247,525

$ 272,397

(9.1)%

Room revenues

$ 994,896

$ 1,171,726

(15.1)%

6,530

6,517

0.2%

Other hotel revenues

27,170

24,365

11.5%

$ 254,055

$ 278,914

(8.9)%

Total room and other hotel revenues

$ 1,022,066

$ 1,196,091

(14.5)%

42.5%

48.3%

(580) bps

Hotel Operating Margin

44.5%

51.8%

(730) bps

(1) Included in hotel operating expenses in the consolidated statements of operations.


EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

65,689

$

23,846

Net income

$

96,256

$

165,138

31,551

31,859

Interest expense, net

130,133

127,764

(12,426

)

1,493

Income tax (benefit) expense

(24,500

)

29,315

52,165

49,857

Depreciation and amortization

206,013

197,400

136,979

107,055

EBITDA

407,902

519,617

1,864

782

Equity-based compensation

6,510

6,913

-

-

Impairment of long-lived assets

1,095

2,679

(52,525

)

-

Gain on sale of hotel properties

(52,525

)

-

609

-

System services loss, net(1)

2,180

-

2,381

922

Other expense(2)

8,936

5,829

$

89,308

$

108,759

Adjusted EBITDA

$

374,098

$

535,038

(1) In light of the growth of our franchise business and in order to enhance comparability, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the practice of other lodging companies with franchise businesses of excluding system services (profit) loss, net from Adjusted EBITDA; no adjustments have been made to prior periods. System services loss, net for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $0.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

(2) Includes loss on disposal of assets and non-operating income, including foreign currency transaction costs. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $2.7 million, $1.0 million, $9.0 million and $6.1 million, respectively.


EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

0.04

$

(0.26

)

Net income (loss) per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted

$

0.13

$

0.37

$

6,856

$

(46,834

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders

$

23,267

$

69,668

58,829

70,676

Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT

72,973

95,454

50,558

48,225

Real estate depreciation and amortization

199,535

191,560

-

-

Impairment of long-lived assets

1,095

2,679

(52,525

)

-

Gain on sale of hotel properties

(52,525

)

-

456

(4,451

)

Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders(1)

(23,809

)

(27,582

)

64,174

67,616

Funds From Operations

220,536

331,779

-

17

Debt modification and extinguishment costs

-

6,733

-

132

Tax effect of adjustments to Funds From Operations

-

(956

)

$

64,174

$

67,765

Adjusted Funds From Operations

$

220,536

$

337,556

$

0.36

$

0.37

Adjusted Funds From Operations per Paired Share – diluted

$

1.24

$

1.81

178,197

182,046

Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted

178,103

186,822

(1) The tax effect of adjustments to net income attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2020, is computed using a statutory rate due to the fact that the consolidated effective tax rate for the period is negative.


EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO PAIRED SHARE INCOME, ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME

AND ADJUSTED PAIRED SHARE INCOME PER DILUTED PAIRED SHARE

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(In thousands, except per share and per Paired Share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

0.04

$

(0.26

)

Net income (loss) per Extended Stay America, Inc. common share - diluted

$

0.13

$

0.37

$

6,856

$

(46,834

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Extended Stay America, Inc. common shareholders

$

23,267

$

69,668

58,829

70,676

Noncontrolling interests attributable to Class B common shares of ESH REIT

72,973

95,454

65,685

23,842

Paired Share Income

96,240

165,122

-

17

Debt modification and extinguishment costs

-

6,733

-

-

Impairment of long-lived assets

1,095

2,679

(52,525

)

-

Gain on sale of hotel properties

(52,525

)

-

609

-

System services loss, net(1)

2,180

-

2,381

922

Other expense(2)

8,936

5,829

11,475

136

Tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income(3)

10,266

(2,163

)

$

27,625

$

24,917

Adjusted Paired Share Income

$

66,192

$

178,200

$

0.16

$

0.14

Adjusted Paired Share Income per Paired Share – diluted

$

0.37

$

0.95

178,197

182,046

Weighted average Paired Shares outstanding – diluted

178,103

186,822

(1) In light of the growth of our franchise business and in order to enhance comparability, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the practice of other lodging companies with franchise businesses of excluding system services (profit) loss, net from Adjusted Paired Share Income; no adjustments have been made to prior periods. System services loss, net for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $0.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

(2) Includes loss on disposal of assets and non-operating income, including foreign currency transaction costs. Loss on disposal of assets totaled $2.7 million, $1.0 million, $9.0 million and $6.1 million, respectively.

(3) The tax effect of adjustments to Paired Share Income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, is computed using a statutory rate due to the fact that the consolidated effective tax rate for the period is negative.


EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS)TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 (ACTUAL) AND 2021 (OUTLOOK)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

(Outlook)

(Actual)

Low

High

$

7,845

Net income (loss)

$

(7,568

)

$

(4,365

)

32,685

Interest expense, net

31,500

32,500

1,110

Income tax expense (benefit)(1)

(1,032

)

(485

)

50,520

Depreciation and amortization

50,500

51,750

92,160

EBITDA

73,400

79,400

1,126

Equity-based compensation

2,000

2,000

417

System services loss, net

600

600

4,046

Other expense(2)

2,000

2,000

$

97,749

Adjusted EBITDA

$

78,000

$

84,000

(1) The Outlook with respect to income tax for the three months ended March 31, 2021, applies to absolute income tax benefit only. Due to (1) greater variability in forecasted results within the current year than in prior years and (2) a wider than usual range between the forecasted financial results of ESA, a taxable C-Corporation, and ESH REIT, a non-taxable real estate investment trust (in each case due to the volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), the Outlook with respect to income tax for the three months ended March 31, 2021, does not apply to, or provide an outlook with respect to, the Company's effective tax rate or range of effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(2) Includes loss on disposal of assets and non-operating (income) expense, including foreign currency transaction costs.


Recommended Stories

  • Square Buys $170 Million More Bitcoin, Deepening Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. said it purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, further committing to the cryptocurrency and raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents.The announcement came Tuesday as Square reported that cryptocurrency continues to be a growing part of its business through the use of its Cash App for Bitcoin transactions. The financial payments company’s involvement with Bitcoin is a reflection of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s belief in cryptocurrencies and the open internet.The investment “really comes down to the alignment with our purpose, and aligning our incentives with cryptocurrency and more broadly expanding the economic empowerment opportunities and making them acceptable more broadly in a fair way around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. Square also bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in October.“Bitcoin has the potential to be a native currency of the internet and we want to continue to participate and learn in a disciplined way,” she said.Square said Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments platform that lets people buy stocks, store money and send money to friends, increased monthly users 50% to 36 million in December from a year earlier. The company previously said usage of the app picked up in mid-2020 as people turned to it to accept government stimulus checks. Square also pointed to Cash App’s success as a main driver of the business in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Bitcoin-related transactions.The company reported that fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to $3.16 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Shares declined about 4% in extended trading after closing at $256.59 in New York. The stock has gained 18% this year.Profit, excluding some items, was 32 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 24 cents. Net income declined to $294 million from $391 million in the quarter a year earlier, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Gross Payment Volume, or the cost of goods and services processed by retailers using Square’s sales products, increased 12% to $32 billion.(Updates with comments from CFO quote in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new lawsuit says your auto insurer owes you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    Class action lawsuits contend insurers are unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Bitcoin More Popular Than Gold in Australia, Report Finds

    Nearly a quarter of surveyed investors state they plan to hold their investments for more than three years.

  • U.K. Money Manager Starts New Fund to Buy Yuan Bonds in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Stephen Jen, known in investing circles for his “dollar smile” approach to evaluating the greenback, has stepped up his bet on the Chinese currency that’s trying to unseat its U.S. rival in global finance.Jen’s London-based asset manager Eurizon SLJ Capital on Tuesday announced a new bond fund focused on yuan-denominated assets, while another product will buy local-currency debt from emerging-market nations. Eurizon SLJ is part of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA’s asset management division, which manages about 350 billion euros ($425 billion) across 25 countries, according to its website.The launch comes at a time when yield-seeking investors turn their attention to China’s outperforming economy. Foreign funds are pumping in record cash, adding to their bond holdings at the fastest pace on record in January. And no wonder -- the yield gap between 10-year China and U.S. sovereign notes in December reached the widest ever in data going back to 2005.Part of the appeal of yuan-denominated assets, Jen said, is that China is increasingly being viewed as a haven in times of turmoil -- a role that has long been filled by the dollar and other assets.“In risk-off episodes in the past 20 years, Chinese bonds have reliably rallied,” Jen wrote in an email. There are “very few safe-haven assets that carry any meaningful yield. If we look around the world, all yields have collapsed, making the 3.0-3.5% annual return on sovereign debt in China that much more interesting.”Jen developed the dollar-smile framework in the early 2000s, based around the idea that the greenback tends to appreciate in two scenarios: when crises fuel demand for havens, and when U.S. growth outperforms the rest of the world. While Jen is by no means now abandoning the U.S. currency, his latest move does reflect the yuan’s growing prominence among investors as the country opens up its markets to foreigners.The yuan was little changed at 6.4616 per dollar around noon in Shanghai Wednesday.Higher YieldsThe rising interest in Chinese bonds are twofold: the 10-year government securities offer yields of 3.25%, compared with U.S. equivalents of 1.35% and German bunds at -0.32%. In addition, the assets add diversification to the portfolios of global investors. Foreigners currently hold about 2 trillion yuan of onshore government bonds, or about 4% of the amount outstanding.Still, investors must surmount obstacles to invest in China’s bonds, including strict capital controls. Curbs were tightened at the end of 2016 as a plunging yuan and stock market triggered outflows. Such restrictions are concerning to some funds as the curbs could make it harder for them to repatriate cash overseas. In recent months, however, there are signs that officials are starting to ease controls.Foreign investors bought more than 1 trillion yuan of Chinese bonds in the interbank market last year, the fastest pace on record. Apart from a strong yuan and economic recovery, the inflows were also driven by global index compilers including yuan debt into their major gauges.The long-only Eurizon SLJ Bond Aggregate RMB Fund will be managed by Jen and Monica Wang, and will invest in a diversified set of renminbi-denominated debt traded on the China Interbank Bond Market or in other regulated markets in China and Hong Kong. The Eurizon SLJ Local Emerging Markets Debt Fund will be managed by Yasmine Ravai and Alan Wilson, and will invest in sovereign, credit and derivative bonds issued in local currencies in the 19 emerging markets that make up the JPMorgan GBI EM Global Diversified Index.Both funds will be registered in the U.K.“Given the demographic trend and the need for European/British savers to earn a meaningful risk-adjusted return on their savings, there will continue to be significant demand from this part of the world for higher-yielding investments elsewhere,” Jen said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Moving Lower Against Euro

    EUR/USD is testing the resistance level at 1.2175.

  • ETF That Lost 80% of Assets in GameStop Drama Faces New Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street’s $786 million exchange-traded fund investing in retailers was only just recovering from its last brush with GameStop Corp. Now it’s all happening again.The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) is being distorted by the bricks-and-mortar seller of video games for a second time, just a few weeks after losing 80% of its assets in January’s meme-stock drama.GameStop is on another tear, surging roughly 50% on Thursday after a 104% gain the previous day. That’s a problem for XRT because it’s supposed to hold an equal amount of each stock, but it doesn’t rebalance swiftly enough to counter GameStop’s jump.The company now makes up about 5.9% of the fund. It should be more like 1%.Last time around, GameStop’s weighting eventually ballooned to 20% of XRT, prompting an exodus from the fund. It took about three weeks for assets to recover -- they hit the highest level since 2018 on Tuesday, just before the latest bout of meme-stock madness.With GameStop’s sudden revival, there could be more pain ahead of the passive fund’s March rebalance, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“Investors in XRT have seen this movie before, with GameStop quickly dominating the normally equally weighted portfolio before falling sharply,” said Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF research. “With no limits on position sizes and the rebalance nearly a month away, the risk is high that the stock will drive performance up and down. Some may not want to stick around to see if the sequel is any better.”Of course, GameStop’s rally in January was on a different scale -- it soared 1,600%, powering XRT to monthly gains of about 37%. That was a record for the normally staid ETF. But when the retailer plunged, the ETF was hit, and XRT remains around 5% lower in February despite a boost from GameStop this week.Such whiplash may dim XRT’s appeal as a portfolio hedging tool, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.“When you have a stock-specific circumstance like this one, it might mess up how the hedging aspect is working,” Chronert said in an interview earlier this month. “If you’re looking to hedge a long book of retail or consumer names, the weighting impact on the broader sector ETF might not be a very good hedge because it’s dominated by a single name.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show these sort of gains, some of them are cheap for a reason, and not every reason is a good one. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the long-term winners and those set to come up short? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, chief of the investment firm Citadel, is one of those titans, having turned his college trading – from a PC in his dorm room – into a multi-billion dollar market giant. A look at Griffin’s performance during the coronavirus crisis shows just how successful he can be. In March of last year, when corona knocked the bottom out of the markets, Griffin’s Citadel still brought in a net positive return of 1.7%. And for the year as a whole, Citadel’s revenues totaled $6.7 billion, almost double the previous high in 2018. Turning to Griffin for inspiration, we took a closer look at two penny stocks Griffin’s Citadel made moves on recently. Using TipRanks’ database to find out what the analyst community has to say, we learned that each ticker boasts Buy ratings and massive upside potential. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) We will start with Abeona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on gene and cell therapy. This is a cutting edge field, using the latest genome technology to treat genetic diseases by inserting corrected copies of the DNA directly into affected cells. Abeona has seven drug candidates in the pipeline, with EB-101 and ABO-102 being the furthest along, and of most interest to investors. EB-101 is set to begin a Phase III trial as a treatment for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB). This is a disorder of the connective tissue, leaving sufferers prone to serious skin lesions and wounds. The cause is a genetic defect that leaves patients unable to produce the collagen needed to secure the skin layers. If approved, EB-101 would become the first – and only available – treatment for RDEB. Treatment involves using the drug to transplant the affected gene into the patient’s skin cells, which are then themselves transplanted into affected skin areas. In early phase trials, the drug was well tolerated by patients, who showed distinct improvement up to 2 years after treatment. The Phase III trial is now enrolling patients. ABO-102, the next farthest-along drug candidate, is in a Phase I/II study as a treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome, a fatal disease of early childhood. The syndrome is currently untreatable, except by supportive care, and affected children typically survive to age 15. ABO-102 is a gene therapy drug given through a one-time IV infusion. It delivers working copies of the affected gene to the child’s central nervous system, allowing the body to naturally correct the enzyme deficiency behind the disease. Both of these drug candidates have received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe, making governmental assistance available for their development. In addition, they have also received the FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Abeona’s drug pipeline and $2.22 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. This is the stance taken by Griffin. Increasing its stake in the company by a whopping 181%, Citadel snapped up 1.846 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $4.06 million. 5-star analyst Ram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright, also counts himself as a fan. Selvaraju has recently published two notes on ABEO, focusing on the potential of both EB-101 and ABO-102. Regarding the first, the analyst notes that the “Following the successful completion of the FDA meeting, Abeona is continuing with all necessary steps to enroll the next patient in the VIITAL study and expects to complete enrollment in 2021… In our view, FDA meeting and resultant feedback bode well for Abeona, since the agency appears to be on board with the company's study design and statistical analysis plan for the VIITAL [Phase III] trial…” Turning to ABO-102, Selvaraju said, “In our view, this data is highly intriguing and bears watching to see if it can be confirmed in a larger patient cohort. From our vantage point, preservation of neurocognitive development in young children with MPS IIIA is likely to be the principal efficacy measure that resonates with regulators.” In line with his optimistic view, Selvaraju rates ABEO a Buy along with a $8 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential twelve-month jump of ~264% could be in the cards. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Overall, 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy. At $6.50, the average price target puts the upside potential at ~188%. (See ABEO stock analysis on TipRanks) Mereo Biopharma (MREO) The second stock we’re looking at, Mereo, is another biopharma company with a focus on rare diseases. Mereo has a large and diverse pipeline, with six drug candidates in various stages of development. The company’s research programs are looking at treatments for solid tumor cancers, ovarian cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among other severe conditions. Griffin is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. Griffin’s Citadel picked up 4.097 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $16.3 million. The biggest news for Mereo was the December 17 announcement of a collaboration and license agreement with the California company Ultragenyx for further development of Setrusumab, a candidate undergoing testing as a treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. This incurable condition is usually treated with lifestyle changes and exercise. Setrusumab, however, has shown in Phase 2b studies that it can cause dose-dependent increase in bone formation in affected adults. Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz writes of the Mereo/Ultragenyx partnership: “Although the RARE/MREO deal was unexpected, we are not surprised by the news considering MREO has been looking for a partner and RARE has ample experience developing and launching successful bone agents… We view [the] announcement as a win-win for both RARE and MREO since the two could complement each other’s strengths to bring setrusumab to market.” In light of these comments, Schwartz rates MREO shares as a Buy, and his $8 price target suggests it has a one-year upside of 103%. (To watch Schwartz’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and MREO is one of those. MREO’s is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MREO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • This investment mix beats the S&P 500 — by a mile

    If you want the very best equity portfolio, you’re about to learn what it is and how to put it together. The second outlines the step-by-step process of creating my recommended portfolio. The other articles will tackle how to accumulate investment savings, how much to hold in bonds, and how to plan retirement withdrawals.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Outflows From Coinbase Suggest Institutions Are Buying the Dip

    Big money continues to chase bitcoin on dips, blockchain data shows.

  • Why the RBA Really Doesn’t Appreciate 80-Cent Aussie Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia would really prefer if its currency didn’t trade above 80 U.S. cents, eroding the competitiveness of its exports sector just as the economy is trying to recover from the pandemic.Since its float in December 1983, the Australian dollar has averaged 75.90 cents. Given this history, Australians tend to think that a 7 in front of it is about right; an 8 is getting high, while a 6 means something significant is happening offshore or there are problems at home.“The conversation around the Aussie changes when you leave the 70s,” said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “The RBA might be dismayed by the break of 0.80 but given the commodity price backing is so strong, they should take some comfort that the A$ doesn’t seem overvalued. It’s a headwind, but they saw worse in 2011-12.”The floating exchange rate acts as the economy’s shock absorber: it slumped to 55 cents in March last year as Covid-induced market turmoil peaked. Since then, it has surged more than 40% as central banks pumped monetary stimulus, authorities suppressed the virus and commodity prices rebounded on a wave of global liquidity and Chinese demand. The currency last hit 80 cents in 2018.“A number as round as 80 cents is a milestone,” said Callow. “You also have the likelihood of options strikes or stop losses around that figure.”A large build up of options contracts that give traders the right to sell as much as A$4.3 billion of the currency at 79 cents remain in play until Friday, which is likely to slow its ascent over the next few days.It traded at 79.29 U.S. cents at 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday in Sydney.Export EarningsEven with Australia’s borders closed for almost a year now, shutting down the country’s top services exports of international education and tourism, currency appreciation is still a worry, according to Ian Harper, who sits on the RBA’s board.“Has the weight that’s placed on what might happen to the exchange rate, when thinking about how quickly the bank achieves its objectives, has that changed? Well no,” said Harper. He points out services only make up 25% of exports. The other 75% are commodities.Trade statistics show that exporters with limited market dominance are already impacted by the eroding competitiveness.Bond BuyingThe RBA has made no secret that it had the currency partly in mind when it launched a A$100 billion ($79 billion), six-month quantitative easing program in November targeting longer-dated bonds.The central bank followed up earlier this month by announcing another A$100 billion of purchases from mid-April, when the current program ends. Christopher Kent, who oversees financial markets at the RBA, reckons the currency would’ve been higher without these QE program.“Historical relationships with commodity prices would have implied a much larger appreciation of the Australian dollar,” Kent said on Feb. 17. “While history only provides a rough guide, this difference suggests that the bank’s policy measures have contributed to the Australian dollar being as much as 5% lower than otherwise, in trade-weighted terms.”(Updates currency in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Workhorse Share Collapse Raises Pressure On Debt Repayment

    Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) continued to lose investors Wednesday, a day after it was left out of a multibillion-dollar U.S. Postal Service contract to make next-generation mail delivery vehicles. The Postal Service awarded a 10-year contract to defense contractor and off-highway equipment manufacturer OshKosh Truck Corp. (NYSE: OSK) on Tuesday. Day traders and several analysts felt the contract was Workhorse's to lose. Workhorse "intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government bidding process," according to a press release Wednesday. Wednesday's closing price of 15.13 was less than half Monday's close of $31.34. It increases pressure on the company's ability to repay its most recent $200 million loan due in 2024. Riding a wave of buying by day traders, Workhorse pegged the convertible debt to a share price of $36.14. That was a 35% premium at the time. Oshkosh traded higher for a second day Wednesday. Analysts began to price into their models the $482 million first tranche of the contract. Oshkosh will build 50,000 to 165,000 delivery vehicles and may get orders for more. A new Truck Talk newsletter each Friday. Subscribe here. A looming debt crisis Workhorse received approximately $194.5 million from the sale of the new notes in October after paying $5.5 million in placement commissions to Goldman Sachs and BTIG LLC. Now, the exchange price is more than $20 a share higher than Wednesday's share price of $14.84. "Given Workhorse missing the U.S. Postal Service contract entirely and facing a choppy supply chain situation due to COVID-19-related headwinds, we are stepping to the sidelines," Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Colin Rusch said. "We believe the company's convertible debt could prove cumbersome even with its maturity in 2024." Cowen Inc. analyst Jeffrey Osborne said he was "shocked" that Workhorse was passed over for the Postal Service contract. He cut his target price for Workhorse to $18 from $25. "We had anticipated Workhorse would play a role, especially given the administration's stance around government fleets being zero emission," Osborne wrote in an investor note. "We likely have political variables at play here — a legacy Trump holdover as postmaster general of the USPS (Louis DeJoy) and two politically sensitive states (Wisconsin for Oshkosh and Ohio for Workhorse)." Production woes Workhorse has several thousand orders for its C-Series composite body electric delivery vans. But it lacks a track record for production. It built just seven vans in the third quarter and only a few more in the fourth quarter, according to comments by Chief Financial Officer Steve Schrader on a recent YouTube interview. The company contracts Hitachi Capital America in building a sales network and Hitachi America Ltd. to advise on production efficiency at its plant in Union City, Indiana. On Feb. 3, Workhorse hired Chris Nordh as vice president of commercial development. Nordh had been senior director of advanced vehicle technology and energy products at Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R). Related articles: Oshkosh beats Workhorse for Post Service delivery vehicle contract Workhorse gets $200 million to advance electric van production Workhorse says 36% of plant workers impacted by COVID Click for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOshkosh Beats Workhorse For Postal Service Delivery Vehicle Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Gold’s Short-Term Uncertainty

    Gold is 0.1% higher this morning, as it is trading along yesterday’s daily close. What about the other precious metals?

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • There’s No Need to Catch the Workhorse Falling Knife, Says Analyst

    The wheels came off the bull cart for Workhorse (WKHS) on Tuesday. After several delays and months of speculation, the U.S. Postal Service finally reached a decision on who the coveted contract to renew its aging delivery van fleet would go to. It wasn’t Workhorse. The 10-year $482 million contract was awarded to Oshkosh, who will now be responsible for putting together 50,000 to 165,000 NGDVs (Next Generation Delivery Vehicle). Investors of the electric delivery-van start-up, left dejected and deflated, sent shares down 52% over the past two trading sessions. The rejection is a massive blow to Workhorse, which was considered a front runner for the award. Expected to seriously boost its production numbers, the contract was seen as a major catalyst to catapult the company forward. So, what now? Colliers analyst Michael Shlisky says “investors may be snake-bitten for some time.” “Importantly,” the analyst said, “We had never included the USPS RFP (request for proposal) in our valuation of WKHS, simply because the award was always uncertain; as such, we are not altering our estimates at this time.” However, USPS disappointment aside, ahead of Workhorse’s Q4 results (3/1), other questions remain. The company has said that Q4’s production output would be soft, due to elevated COVID-19 cases, battery-supply issues, hiring delays, and the implementation of production-floor improvements. Shlisky will be keen to find out if the production problems have been solved and whether the company is still on track to produce 100 vehicles a month by the end of the first quarter. The other key issue concerns the growing competition in the final-mile delivery segment. Namely, how does Workhorse plan on standing out in the increasingly crowded space? Ford, as expected, announced its E-Transit model, but General Motors have also announced the launch of a potential competitor to the Workhorse C-650, the BrightDrop. Furthermore, Xos Trucks just announced it is going public via a SPAC merger, and so is Ree Auto, which can cater to all types of Classes 1-7 commercial vehicles and is slated to bring in $436 million for its own SPAC-merger transaction. “When combined with the mixed reads we have been receiving at best,” Shlisky said, “We believe now is not the time to jump-in on the long side for WKHS.” Accordingly, the analyst rates WKHS a Neutral (i.e. Hold), without suggesting a price target. (To watch Shlisky’s track record, click here) However, Shlisky’s colleagues do have a price forecast, and after Tuesday’s massive drop, the Street’s $22 average price target could yield gains of ~47% in the year ahead. The analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy, based on 3 Buys and holds, each. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.