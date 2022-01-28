U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.50
    -41.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,690.00
    -353.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,878.00
    -108.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.80
    -30.50 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.30
    +0.69 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1141
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.04
    +0.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5950
    +0.2930 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,249.10
    -415.04 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.18
    +1.67 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.84
    -112.47 (-1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Extended Stay America Announces Tax Treatment for 2021 Distributions

Extended Stay America, Inc.
·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (together, the “Company”), today announced the tax treatment for the aggregate distributions of $2.19 per paired share paid to Extended Stay America, Inc.’s common shareholders and ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s Class A and Class B common shareholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021.

For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $0.44 per Class A and Class B common shares were classified as 80.56% Ordinary Income and Section 199A Qualified Business Income and 19.44% Capital Gain Income. For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, Extended Stay America Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $1.75 per common share were classified as 100% Qualified Dividend.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s and Extended Stay America, Inc.’s distributions. The information contained herein does not constitute tax advice and does not purport to be complete or to describe the consequences that may apply to stockholders. The Company does not provide tax advice to its stockholders.

Dividend

Ordinary Income/

Capital Gain

Qualified

per Share

Section 199A Income

Income

Dividend

Total

ESH Hospitality, Inc.

$

0.44

80.56

%

19.44

%

0.00

%

100.00

%

Extended Stay America, Inc.

$

1.75

0.00

%

0.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

$

2.19

ESH

Extended Stay

Ordinary Income/

Capital Gain

Qualified

Amount Per Dividend Date

Hospitality, Inc.

America, Inc.

Total

Section 199A Income

Income

Dividend

Total

January 20, 2021

$

0.35

$

-

$

0.35

80.56

%

19.44

%

0.00

%

100.00

%

March 26, 2021

$

0.09

$

-

$

0.09

80.56

%

19.44

%

0.00

%

100.00

%

June 16, 2021

$

-

$

1.75

$

1.75

0.00

%

0.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

Total

$

0.44

$

1.75

$

2.19

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.

About Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc.
On June 16, 2021, Extended Stay America, Inc. and its controlled subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. were acquired by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Kathy Long
(980) 345-1500 ext. 2006
ir@esa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Tesla rival Rivian's stock could skyrocket at least 160%, says top analyst

    One top Wall Street auto analyst thinks this Tesla rival has a massively undervalued stock price. Here's why.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Caterpillar Beats Earnings Estimates as Supply-Chain Issues Can’t Derail It. But the Stock Falls.

    Caterpillar shares were lower even after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers on Friday. It managed to deal with supply-chain issues and inflation admirably, but investors don’t care about 2021 — they want to hear more about 2022. Caterpillar (ticker: CAT) shares fell about 1% in premarket trading.

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, Apple gains after record sales quarter

    Stock futures traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies at the end of another volatile week.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Why Teradyne Stock Plummeted on Thursday

    The stock price decline comes despite Teradyne reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors should know.

  • Visa earnings beat estimates, shares rise after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Visa's quarterly earnings and how the stock is performing.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Tesla Shares Sink and Cathie Wood’s ARK Gets Back to Buying the Stock

    Two ARK ETFs purchased a combined 33,482 shares of Tesla on Thursday, a day when the shares fell 11.6%.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 in 2022

    Despite the S&P 500 undergoing 38 double-digit percentage declines since the beginning of 1950, every single one of these drops was eventually erased by a bull-market rally and proved to be a buying opportunity. In other words, there's no such thing as a bad time to put money to work in the stock market, as long as your holding time frame is measured in years. What makes Sea such an incredible gem of a company is that it has not one or two, but three rapidly growing, diverse operating segments.