Extended Stay America Files Investor Presentation in Support of Transaction with Blackstone and Starwood Capital

Urges Shareholders to Vote on June 8 “FOR” the Sale on the WHITE Company Proxy Card

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH” and, together with ESA, “Extended Stay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STAY) today filed an investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission highlighting the immediate and compelling value the Company’s transaction with Blackstone and Starwood Capital will deliver to shareholders. The Special Meetings of Shareholders are scheduled for June 8, 2021.



The presentation emphasizes the fact that the $19.50 per share all-cash transaction provides compelling value and captures the future upside inherent in the Company’s strategic plan. It also highlights four key points that investors should consider before they vote.

Right Timing

Unique extended stay model drove resilience during pandemic and significant sector outperformance

Pre-announcement stock price at multi-year high already factoring in post-pandemic recovery and recent strategic initiatives, providing attractive baseline price for sale transaction

Right Price

50%+ premium to pre pandemic share price provides immediate and compelling value to shareholders; an implied premium that has only expanded since the transaction announcement, with lodging stocks selling off 9%

Implied transaction multiple of 15.6x trailing 2020 EBITDA, 13.0x forward 2021E EBITDA and 11.0x pro-forma 2019 EBITDA, compared to STAY’s one-year pre-COVID average multiple of 9.1x EBITDA

Right Process

Boards fully committed to maximizing shareholder value having explored numerous alternatives over multiple years, including OpCo / PropCo and a whole company sale

Thorough market review over several years produced only Blackstone and Starwood as interested buyers, with no other buyers emerging since announcement

Rigorous negotiations over 2 months resulting in 5 price bumps, overseen by fully engaged and transparent Boards of directors



Right Transaction

Culmination of thorough, multi-year processes to explore value-enhancing alternatives

Supported and endorsed by Management, including the CEO, Bruce Haase

Superior to value implied by successful continued execution of business plan on a time and risk-adjusted basis



The presentation also highlights Tarsadia’s selective recollection of interactions with STAY, its misinformed perspective on relevant valuation benchmarks, and its value-destructive alternatives, including its ill-conceived OpCo / PropCo structure and levered share repurchases.

A copy of the full presentation can be found at: https://www.aboutstay.com/static-files/2d16fb4e-7bb1-4938-88f7-4012bee84c58.

Extended Stay shareholders are reminded that their vote is extremely important, no matter how many shares they own. Shareholders should vote “FOR” the proposal on the WHITE proxy card to approve the transaction and secure the certain, immediate and compelling value of $19.50 per paired share in cash.

About the Company

Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 652 hotels. ESA’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc., is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 564 hotels and approximately 62,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also franchises an additional 88 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

