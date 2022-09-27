Extended Text Labels Market 2026, Rising Focus On Improving The Shelf Life Of Products to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extended Text Labels Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extended Text Labels Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the extended text labels market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

Key Regions for Extended Text Labels Market

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for expanded text labels are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

The demand for packaged foods and beverages is being driven by changes in lifestyle and demographics, particularly among the middle-class population in developing nations. This will support the expansion of the extended text labels market in APAC during the anticipated time frame.

Extended Text Labels Market Vendors

·

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Food Wrapping Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The food wrapping paper market share is expected to increase to USD 887.99 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87%.

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The paper and paperboard container and packaging market share is expected to increase to USD 56.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%.

Extended Text Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbey Labels Ltd., Adcraft Labels, Cimarron Label, Columbine Label Co. Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Denny Bros Ltd., Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH, FlexoPartners Inc., JH Bertrand Inc., Lofton Label and Packaging Inc., Multi Color Corp., NSD International BV, Passion Labels and Packaging Inc., Primeflex Inc., PrintFlex Graphics, Resource Label Group LLC, Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG, Star Label Products, Tapecon Inc., and Weber Packaging Solutions Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Story continues

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Re-sealable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non re-sealable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cimarron Label

10.4 Columbine Label Co. Inc.

10.5 Denny Bros Ltd.

10.6 Faubel and Co. Nachf. GmbH

10.7 JH Bertrand Inc.

10.8 Lofton Label and Packaging Inc.

10.9 Multi Color Corp.

10.10 NSD International BV

10.11 Resource Label Group LLC

10.12 Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extended-text-labels-market-2026-rising-focus-on-improving-the-shelf-life-of-products-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301632819.html

SOURCE Technavio