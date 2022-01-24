U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Extended Warranty Market to Reach $169.82 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in awareness about extended warranty and rise in penetration of laptops, tablets, and smartphones have driven the growth of the global extended warranty market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Extended Warranty Market by Coverage (Standard Protection Plan and Accidental Protection Plan), Application (Automobiles, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Mobile Devices & PCs, and Others), Distribution Channel (Manufacturers, Retailers, and Others), and End User (Business and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global extended warranty industry generated $120.79 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $169.82 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in awareness about extended warranty and rise in penetration of laptops, tablets, and smartphones have driven the growth of the global extended warranty market. However, declining sales of PCs hamper the market growth. However, expansion of products and services and untapped potential of emerging economics are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 282 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5022

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic affected the finance industry with lower incomes, production shutdowns, and staff shortage, especially during the initial phase, thereby impacting the global extended warranty market negatively.

  • The pressure on the existing infrastructure hampered the growth yet more.

  • However, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The standard protection plan segment had the lion's share in 2019-

Based on coverage, the standard protection plan segment accounted for the major share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global extended warranty market. This is due to the fact that it mainly covers mechanical & electrical breakdown and several other coverages, which do not come under manufacturer's warranty. However, the accidental protection plan segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period. Implementation of advance technologies and growing awareness about the security measures for ATM machines drive the segment growth.

Get Detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Extended Warranty Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5022?reqfor=covid

The automobile segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on application, the automobiles segment generated the major share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global extended warranty market, owing to surge in sales of extended warranty at the time of purchase of vehicles. The mobile devices & PCs segment, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is because these devices are easy to use and are portable too.

North America held the major share in 2019-

By region, the market across North America accounted for the major share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global extended warranty market, due to growing adoption of extended warranty insurance in the region. On the other hand, the global extended warranty market across Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the study period. This is owing to emerging economies, high costs of repairs, several offers & benefits, and better customer experience offered under extended warranties in the province.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5022

Prominent market players-

  • AXA

  • American International Group, Inc.

  • Asurion

  • CarShield, LLC.

  • Edel Assurance

  • SquareTrade, Inc.

  • AmTrust Financial

  • CARCHEX

  • Endurance Warranty Services, LLC

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

U.S., Brazil & India Extended Warranty Market Size Is Projected To Reach $41.51 Billion By 2030

Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market Is Projected To Reach $198.99 Billion By 2030

Auto Extended Warranty Market Size Is Projected To Reach $60.82 Billion By 2030

U.S. Extended Warranty Market Size Is Projected To Reach $59.52 Billion By 2028

Specialty Insurance Market Size Is Projected To Reach $178.52 Billion By 2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extended-warranty-market-to-reach-169-82-bn-globally-by-2027-at-7-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301466330.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

