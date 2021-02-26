U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.00
    +9.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,418.00
    +47.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,816.75
    -15.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.30
    -7.70 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.26
    -0.27 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.39
    -0.30 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • Vix

    28.89
    +7.55 (+35.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4019
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9680
    -0.2620 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,941.41
    -3,761.67 (-7.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.83
    -58.83 (-5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,412.98
    -755.29 (-2.50%)
     

Extendicare Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Extendicare Inc
·25 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Results are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our country, communities and families. The immense toll of this virus on those in our care, and the courageous teams who care for them, has been relentless,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Guerriere. “The tragic effects of this pandemic will be with us for many years to come. We offer our heartfelt condolences to those who have lost a loved one during this pandemic.”

“Our primary focus continues to be on protecting our residents, clients and staff. My sincere thanks to our dedicated care teams for their selfless commitment to those in our care during the past year, and to the hospitals and health authorities who assisted those homes that were overwhelmed by the virus during the second wave of COVID-19. We are also grateful to provincial governments for their assistance in providing pandemic support. We are particularly appreciative of the commitments made by the Government of Ontario to build a stronger future for the long-term care (LTC) sector with its new capital program to meet the need for new homes, and its plan to increase hours of direct care for LTC residents into the future.”

“While hope has arrived by way of vaccinations for our residents and staff, and on-site antigen testing that provides immediate test results for staff and visitors, we will have to maintain our heightened vigilance to control the virus for some time yet. Nevertheless, the progress made in staffing, treatments, on-site testing and widespread vaccination of our residents and staff means we have dramatically reduced the risk to our vulnerable residents.”

Progress with Vaccinations and Antigen Testing Program

As case numbers of COVID-19 increased across Canada and in the communities that we serve during the fourth quarter, the rate of infections among our residents, clients and staff also increased. We have continued to put resident safety first with strict infection control protocols, increased testing and safety measures in place in all of our locations. As a result of higher case numbers and associated safety measures, COVID-19 costs incurred in Q4 2020 increased from previous quarters.

As of February 24, eight of our 69 LTC homes and retirement communities are in outbreak with active cases, with a total of only three residents who have an active infection. We continue to work closely with our Extendicare Assist clients to help them manage outbreaks in their homes.

Vaccinations play a vital role in minimizing the impact of COVID-19 and we are actively working to vaccinate residents and staff at our homes. As of February 24, approximately 91% of our LTC residents and 33% of our LTC staff have received the first dose of the vaccine, and approximately 65% of our LTC residents have received their second dose. In respect of our retirement communities, approximately 71% of our residents and 33% of our staff have received the first dose of the vaccine. Vaccination of our home health care staff started this week.

We are encouraging our staff to be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available and we are compensating them for time and travel expenses required to access the vaccine. Our staff have responded enthusiastically to the program. As increased supply is made available, we expect to see a significant increase in the number of staff vaccinated.

While vaccination is crucial to stopping the spread of COVID-19, we continue to commit increased resources to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, including routine testing of staff in cooperation with local public health authorities, and increased staffing and PPE. To increase the speed and efficiency in identifying both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in our homes, we are introducing point-of-care testing across our operations. These tests give us results within 15 minutes and the ability to increase testing frequency where there is higher virus prevalence in the surrounding community. We will maintain our enhanced infection prevention measures to reduce transmission risk and to address the emergence of new variants of concern.

To combat the pandemic, in 2020 we have spent approximately $74.5 million in operating and administrative expenses, partially offset by $44.4 million from various provincial government pandemic programs, resulting in a reduction of our Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $30.1 million. We have dispensed a further estimated $43.9 million in pandemic pay, funded by programs announced by the Ontario and Alberta governments, to temporarily increase hourly wages for certain eligible front-line employees. In addition, as at December 31, 2020, we have $15.7 million in PPE inventory to ensure that we continue to have sufficient supply.

Subsequent to end of the fourth quarter of 2020, in January 2021, the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care announced an additional $398 million in funding for COVID costs, which includes funds to be used to compensate for COVID-19 costs incurred during 2020, as well as costs through to March 31, 2021. In January 2021, Extendicare received $6.6 million related to Q2 2020 and expects to receive additional funding related to Q3 and Q4 2020, the amount and timing of which is uncertain.

Our operations continue to be significantly affected by COVID-19, including lower occupancy levels in our LTC homes and retirement communities and costs in excess of funding levels. Home health care volumes continue to increase from a low during the spring of 2020, slowed somewhat as ongoing COVID-19 lockdown measures contribute to shortfalls in our workforce capacity. Government support provided to help protect our residents, clients and staff has been substantial and most appreciated. The amount and timing of these payments does not always align with the additional expenses incurred. As a result, we expect to see ongoing significant volatility in our operating and financial results until the effects of COVID-19 are behind us.

Continued Investment in People and Facilities

Extendicare is committed to making investments to address the shortage of health care workers that has challenged our industry for years and has been exacerbated more recently by the pandemic. Our in-house training programs and college partnerships announced in Q3 2020 continue to be successful in creating a new supply of skilled caregivers. Under a program launched last year, ParaMed is covering college tuition and providing paid on-the-job training, followed by offers of full-time employment to new entrants to the home health care sector. In 2020, we graduated approximately 300 new caregivers through the program, and we expect the capacity to increase to more than 600 students per year as we expand the program in 2021.

Given the age of many existing homes and the chronic shortage of LTC beds across the country, the need for continuing investment in building new facilities is critically important. We commenced construction on our first LTC redevelopment project in Sudbury in November 2020 and plan to start construction on a new home in Kingston this spring. We anticipate having six LTC redevelopment projects underway by the end of 2022, representing a total investment of more than $400 million. We have another 16 applications being reviewed by the Government of Ontario to replace the remainder of our aging facilities in that province and to add additional bed capacity.

Factors Impacting Comparability of Financial Results for 2020

For purposes of the Financial Highlights and Business Update sections, revenue, NOI and NOI margins exclude the year-over-year decline in revenue resulting from the expiration of ParaMed’s B.C. home health care contracts in Q1 2020, the incremental funding related to Bill-148 received by ParaMed in Q2 2019, and the increase in NOI from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program received by ParaMed of $91.2 million ($40.4 million in Q4 2020, recorded as an offset to operating expenses of the home health care segment), as discussed under the Home Health Care business update below.

In addition, the recognition of pandemic-related costs and the timing of the recognition and receipt of related government funding and subsidies has resulted in volatility in our quarterly results which is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the pandemic.

Financial Highlights

Q4 2020 (all comparisons with Q4 2019)

  • Revenue up 10.9% or $30.1 million to $307.7 million; driven by COVID-19 funding of $32.0 million, LTC funding enhancements and growth in the retirement living and other operations segments, partially offset by a 5.4% decline in home health care average daily volumes (ADV), timing of LTC flow-through funding, and lower preferred accommodation revenue in the LTC operations.

  • Net operating income (NOI)(1) of $15.4 million, down 53.0% or $17.4 million; reflecting COVID-19 costs in excess of funding of $9.6 million, increased costs of resident care and lower preferred accommodation revenue in the LTC operations, and lower ADV and increased employee-related costs, including one-time costs, in the home health care operations, partially offset by growth in the retirement living and other operations segments.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) up $17.5 million to $41.0 million; reflecting the underlying decline in NOI noted above and increased administrative costs in part due to increased insurance costs and COVID-19 costs of $0.7 million, offset by $40.4 million of CEWS in the ParaMed home health care operations.

  • Earnings from continuing operations up $11.1 million to $15.6 million; primarily driven by CEWS, as noted above for ParaMed ($29.7 million net of tax), largely offset by estimated COVID-19 costs in excess of funding ($7.6 million net of tax), increased administrative costs, other expense of $2.5 million and the decline in NOI of the home health care and LTC operations.

  • AFFO(1) of $21.8 million ($0.24 per basic share), up $10.4 million; reflecting the increase in earnings from continuing operations (including the $22.1 million net of tax, or $0.25 per basic share, impact of CEWS and estimated costs of COVID-19 in excess of funding).

  • Earnings from discontinued operations includes earnings of $2.0 million in respect of former U.S. operations.

Year Ended 2020 (all comparisons with year ended 2019)

Excluding the factors impacting comparability noted above, results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 reflect growth in the retirement living and other operations segments, partially offset by COVID-19 costs in excess of funding, a 9.8% decline in ADV and increased operating costs in the home health care operations, higher costs of resident care in LTC operations and increased administrative costs.

  • Revenue up 7.1% or $76.2 million to $1,155.3 million, driven primarily by COVID-19 funding of $88.3 million.

  • NOI(1) of $90.9 million, down 30.9% or $40.7 million, driven primarily by net COVID-19 costs of $26.6 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) up $40.8 million to $133.1 million; reflecting the underlying decline in NOI and increased administrative costs, offset by CEWS.

  • Earnings from continuing operations up $27.8 million to $42.6 million; primarily driven by CEWS ($67.0 million net of tax), largely offset by estimated COVID-19 costs in excess of funding ($22.1 million net of tax), higher administrative costs, increased other expense of $2.9 million, and the decline in NOI of home health care and LTC operations.

  • AFFO(1) of $79.2 million ($0.88 per basic share), up $26.6 million; reflecting the increase in earnings from continuing operations (including the $44.9 million net of tax, or $0.50 per basic share, impact of CEWS and estimated costs of COVID-19 in excess of funding).

  • Earnings from discontinued operations down $2.2 million to $11.6 million; primarily reflecting releases of the Company’s captive’s reserves of $9.5 million compared to $11.6 million in the prior year.

  • Dividends declared of $43.0 million in 2020, representing approximately 54% of AFFO.

Business Updates

The following is a summary of the Company’s revenue, NOI and NOI margins by business segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

(unaudited)

Three months ended December 31

Twelve months ended December 31

(millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

Long-term care

192.1

166.7

715.6

643.8

Retirement living

12.0

11.4

47.8

41.3

Home health care

96.4

93.4

365.2

370.1

Other

7.2

6.2

26.8

23.9

Total revenue

307.7

277.6

1,155.3

1,079.1

NOI and NOI margin (1)

Long-term care

9.2

4.8

%

20.5

12.3

%

51.8

7.2

%

77.4

12.0

%

Retirement living

3.3

27.6

%

3.0

26.4

%

13.8

28.8

%

11.4

27.7

%

Home health care

(1.7

)

-1.8

%

5.8

6.2

%

8.7

2.4

%

29.5

8.0

%

Other

4.6

63.2

%

3.4

55.7

%

16.7

62.2

%

13.3

55.5

%

Total NOI and NOI margin (1)

15.4

5.0

%

32.8

11.8

%

90.9

7.9

%

131.6

12.2

%

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.


Long-Term Care

COVID-19 continued to impact our LTC operations in Q4 2020 as admissions restrictions led to lower occupancy levels. Increased costs to protect our staff and residents resulted in lower NOI and NOI margin compared to the same period last year.

Average occupancy dropped to 87.7% in Q4 2020, down from 97.8% in Q4 2019 and 230 bps below Q3 2020, mainly driven by reduced admissions as a result of COVID-19. Despite lower occupancy levels, our revenue base was largely preserved through basic occupancy protection funding from the Government of Ontario, which was extended until March 31, 2021. While this stabilized funding is extremely important to helping us operate our homes during these challenging circumstances, it does not compensate for the loss of preferred accommodation premiums from private and semi-private room vacancies. Each of the western provinces in which we operate have introduced additional funding to offset the impact of COVID-19, some of which includes funding to address occupancy shortfalls.

NOI and NOI margin in Q4 2020 were $9.2 million and 4.8% respectively, down from $20.5 million and 12.3% respectively in Q4 2019. NOI and NOI margin decreased in the quarter largely as a result of the impact of COVID-19, resulting in increased costs of resident care and lower preferred accommodation revenue. Increased costs associated with COVID-19 and pandemic pay programs, estimated at $34.3 million, were $8.7 million in excess of COVID-19 related funding of $25.6 million. In addition, results for Q4 2019 included favourable labour accrual adjustments of $1.4 million.

Our long-term plan to replace aging infrastructure and add new capacity is advancing successfully, with construction of our Sudbury home beginning in Q4 2020. The Sudbury home will have 256 LTC beds and will replace our 234-bed Extendicare Falconbridge C-class bed home. Our total investment for this home is expected to be $62.3 million. In addition, we are in the final approval stages to proceed with a new 192 bed Kingston home in Q2 2021. We continue to pursue further development opportunities for our LTC operations and anticipate having an additional project under construction by the end of 2021.

Home Health Care

Our home health care operations continued to be impacted by COVID-19 in Q4 2020, with lower volumes and increased pandemic related costs partly offset by government funding.

In Q4 2020, revenue increased to $96.4 million, up 3.2% from Q4 2019, driven by COVID-19 and pandemic pay funding of $6.4 million, which was partially offset by lower ADV, down 5.4% compared to same quarter last year.

NOI in Q4 2020 was a loss of $1.7 million, down from positive NOI of $5.8 million in Q4 2019. The decline in NOI of $7.5 million includes one-time costs of $3.7 million associated with implementing a wage harmonization and enhancement program for non-unionized front-line workers and $2.4 million in investments in technology and training aids to support the new in-house and college partnership training programs and continued back-office efficiencies. Excluding these items, NOI declined by $1.4 million, largely attributable to lower volumes, increased workers compensation and benefits costs, and net costs of $0.8 million associated with COVID-19.

Our workforce and our operations are directly impacted by fluctuating COVID-19 caseloads and corresponding changes to lockdown measures. Since the peak impact in Q2 2020, we have seen a gradual recovery in our ADV levels. In Q3 2020, ADV levels increased 11.6% from Q2 2020 and in Q4 2020 the trend continued with a 5.2% increase from Q3 2020 ADV levels. The recovery of ADV during Q4 2020 was tempered by seasonal softness around the holiday period, and the implementation of further lockdown measures, particularly school closures, which negatively impact our workforce capacity. Our volumes continue to improve with ADV for the four weeks ended February 14, 2021, increasing by 1.6% over the Q4 2020 average. We are encouraged that referral levels have returned to pre-COVID levels; however, COVID-19 exacerbated shortfalls in our workforce capacity have slowed the recovery of our volumes. Our in-house training programs and college partnerships announced in Q3 2020 continue to be successful in adding a new supply of skilled caregivers. To date, approximately 300 new caregivers have graduated through these programs, and we expect to increase capacity to over 600 in 2021.

Although home health care volumes are recovering from their April lows, revenue continues to be lower on a year over year basis enabling ParaMed Inc. to qualify for additional payments under the CEWS program in 2020. ParaMed recognized $40.4 million under the CEWS program in Q4 2020, in respect of claims periods July 5, 2020 to December 19, 2020. The CEWS is recorded as an offset to operating expenses, positively impacting the NOI of the home health care segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

As the stream of graduates from our training programs increases and our existing staff continue to return to the workforce, we expect our workforce capacity to improve and drive future growth in ADV levels. While we cannot predict the ultimate impact nor the duration of the pandemic, we are focused on managing our operations through this challenge so we are well positioned to continue to provide high quality care and expand our operations when the pandemic recedes.

Retirement Living

Our retirement living operations continued to deliver solid financial results as contributions from non same-store operations and lease-up communities more than offset the negative impact of COVID-19 on occupancy and cost levels.

In Q4 2020, revenue increased to $12.0 million, up 6.1%, and NOI grew to $3.3 million, up 11.0%, from the same quarter last year, largely driven by the opening of The Barrieview in October 2019 and partially offset by the negative impact of COVID-19 on occupancy levels at our stabilized communities.

The reinstatement of restrictions on in-person tours in certain regions in Ontario during Q4 2020 resulted in a decline in stabilized occupancy of 240 bps from the end of Q3 2020 to 90.7% as at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to year end, stabilized occupancy improved by 50 bps to 91.2% as at January 31, 2021. While occupancy levels remain below prior year levels due to the impacts of COVID-19, the stabilized communities have on average remained above 90% throughout the pandemic. We expect to see ongoing volatility in occupancy levels as restrictions on in-person tours are imposed or removed.

Other Operations

Our other operations continued to perform well in Q4 2020 as revenue increased to $7.2 million, up 16.4% from the same quarter last year, largely driven by growth in our SGP Purchasing Partner Network (SGP). NOI also increased in the quarter, up 32.2% to $4.6 million, as our growing SGP client base and lower travel and business promotion costs offset increased staff costs. The number of third-party residents served by SGP increased to approximately 78,900 at the end of the year, up 21.9% from the end of 2019. The underlying demand for SGP’s services remains strong and at the end of January 2021, the number of residents served by SGP had grown to 79,900.

Financial Position

At the end of 2020, Extendicare had cash and cash equivalents on hand of $180.0 million and access to a further $71.3 million in undrawn demand credit facilities. During the first half of 2020, we improved our financial flexibility by extending and renewing existing mortgages on LTC homes and finalizing new mortgages on retirement communities. As a result of these changes, we are well positioned with strong liquidity and no scheduled debt maturities until Q1 2022.

Select Financial Information

The following is a summary of the Company’s consolidated financial information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

(unaudited)

Three months ended
December 31 (2)

Twelve months ended
December 31(2)

(thousands of dollars unless otherwise noted)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

307,742

290,895

1,158,293

1,131,950

Operating expenses

251,938

258,018

976,196

998,500

NOI (1)

55,804

32,877

182,097

133,450

NOI margin (1)

18.1

%

11.3

%

15.7

%

11.8

%

Administrative costs

14,758

9,350

48,959

41,151

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

41,046

23,527

133,138

92,299

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)

13.3

%

8.1

%

11.5

%

8.2

%

Other expense

2,486

5,266

2,404

Earnings from continuing operations

15,594

4,467

42,586

14,799

per basic share ($)

0.17

0.05

0.47

0.17

per diluted share ($)

0.17

0.05

0.47

0.17

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

1,882

5,621

11,603

13,831

Net earnings

17,476

10,088

54,189

28,630

per basic share ($)

0.19

0.11

0.60

0.32

per diluted share ($)

0.19

0.11

0.60

0.32

AFFO (1)

21,804

11,365

79,167

52,600

per basic share ($)

0.24

0.13

0.88

0.59

per diluted share ($)

0.23

0.12

0.83

0.57

Current income tax expense included in FFO

7,280

1,075

21,623

8,552

FFO effective tax rate

22.9

%

7.61

%

22.5

%

15.1

%

Maintenance capex

7,573

6,028

13,866

12,312

Cash dividends declared per share

0.12

0.12

0.48

0.48

Payout ratio (1)

49

%

94

%

54

%

81

%

Weighted average number of shares (thousands)

Basic

89,898

89,467

89,808

89,148

Diluted

100,362

99,850

100,275

99,539

(1) Non-GAAP Measures: Extendicare assesses and measures operating results and financial position based on performance measures referred to as “net operating income”, “NOI”, “NOI margin”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”, “AFFO”, “AFFO per share”, and “payout ratio”. In addition, the Company assesses its return on investment in development activities using the non-GAAP financial measure “NOI Yield”. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are presented in this document because either: (i) management believes that they are a relevant measure of the ability of Extendicare to make cash distributions; or (ii) certain ongoing rights and obligations of Extendicare may be calculated using these measures. Such non-GAAP measures may differ from similar computations as reported by other issuers and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as reported by such issuers. They are not intended to replace earnings (loss) from continuing operations, net earnings (loss), cash flow, or other measures of financial performance and liquidity reported in accordance with GAAP. Detailed descriptions of these terms can be found in Extendicare’s disclosure documents, including its Management’s Discussion and Analysis, filed with the securities regulatory authorities; these documents are available at www.sedar.com and on Extendicare’s website at www.extendicare.com.

(2) Comparative figures have been re-presented to reflect discontinued operations.


Extendicare’s financial reports, including its Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available on its website at www.extendicare.com under the “Investors/Financial Reports” section.

Conference Call and Webcast

On February 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. (ET), Extendicare will hold a conference call to discuss its 2020 fourth quarter and year end results. The call will be webcast live and archived online at www.extendicare.com under the “Investors/Events & Presentations” section. Alternatively, the call-in number is 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on March 12, 2021. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-319-6413 followed by the passcode 6044#.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 121 long-term care homes and retirement communities (69 owned/52 contract services), provide approximately 8.4 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 79,900 senior residents across Canada. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of over 23,000 individuals is passionate about providing high quality services to help people live better.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated financial events, results, circumstances, economic performance or expectations with respect to Extendicare and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, statements regarding its business operations, business strategy, and financial condition, including anticipated timelines, costs and financial returns in respect of development projects, and in particular statements in respect of the impact of measures taken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the availability of various government programs and financial assistance announced in respect of COVID-19, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operating costs, staffing, procurement, occupancy levels and volumes in its home health care business, the impact on the capital and credit markets and the Company’s ability to access the credit markets as a result of COVID-19, increased litigation and regulatory exposure and the outcome of any litigation and regulatory proceedings. Forward-looking statements can be identified because they generally contain the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “objective”, “plan”, “project”, “will” or other similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available, and Extendicare assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Extendicare to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the effects of COVID-19 on Extendicare include the length, spread and severity of the pandemic; the nature and extent of the measures taken by all levels of governments and public health officials, both short and long term, in response to COVID-19; domestic and global credit and capital markets; the Company’s ability to access capital on favourable terms or at all due to the potential for reduced revenue and increased operating expenses as a result of COVID-19; the availability of insurance on favourable terms; litigation and/or regulatory proceedings against or involving the Company, regardless of merit; the health and safety of the Company’s employees and its residents and clients; and domestic and global supply chains, particularly in respect of personal protective equipment. Given the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, it is difficult to predict how significant the adverse impact will be on the global and domestic economy and the business operations and financial position of Extendicare. For further information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Extendicare’s actual results to differ from current expectations, refer to “Risk Factors” in Extendicare’s Annual Information Form and “Forward Looking-Statements” in Extendicare’s Q4 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed by Extendicare with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on Extendicare’s website at www.extendicare.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Extendicare’s forward-looking statements.

Extendicare contact:
David Bacon
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (905) 470-4000; Fax: (905) 470-4003
Email: david.bacon@extendicare.com
www.extendicare.com


Recommended Stories

  • Disney Veteran Joins Virgin Galactic To Design Space Travel Experiences

    Joe Rohde, who has more than 40 years of experience transforming Walt Disney’s rides and parks, has signed with Virgin Galactic as a strategic advisor to compose the experiences of future space tourists. What Happened: On Monday, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) announced that Rohde traveled to Space Port America, New Mexico to begin designing the experience Virgin Galactic’s civilian customers will enjoy when they take flights into space. “The work he is starting will stimulate curiosity, guide the imagination, and anchor the Virgin Galactic customer experience with purposefulness and meaning,” according to the press release. Why It Matters: The destination will only be part of the experience for Virgin Galactic’s future customers. Virgin Galactic believes that, with Rohde’s design expertise as a Disney imagineer, customers will experience an authentic and remarkable trip as they view Earth from space. With a single ticket aboard a Virgin Galactic ship costing $250,000 per person, it makes sense the company aspires to work with only the best architects. “As soon as I joined Virgin Galactic, I knew there was one person we just had to work with to help shape the incredible experience we are developing — and that person was Joe Rohde,” Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic said in the release. What’s Next: With Virgin Galactic expected to announce its next test flight in the coming weeks, it is reaching the end of its preparations to bring the first tourists on a mission to space. Jared Isaacman and three guests are expected to be the first tourists aboard SpaceShipUnity Two who experience orbiting the Earth during the fourth quarter of 2021. Sometime after that, Virgin Galactic plans to offer thousands of civilians the experience, which Rohde said has the “potential for transformational change in a person.” Joe Rohde. Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVirgin Galactic Delays Test Flight Of SpaceShipUnity TwoUBS Downgrades Virgin Galactic, Stock Loses Altitude© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Salesforce Issues Guidance for 21% Revenue Growth in 2021

    The company's run of at least 20% annual revenue growth is poised to continue, with a little help from Slack.

  • Virgin Galactic Delays Test Flight Further As New Snag Uncovered

    Virgin Galactic scheduled its next test flight for May as the space tourism company fixes an issue that was discovered earlier this month.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after Nasdaq's worst day since October

    Stock futures steadied on Thursday after a selloff during the regular trading day.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq posts worst session since October as tech rout deepens

    Stocks traded lower as a rapid rise in Treasury yields spooked equity investors.

  • Wall Street ends sharply lower, tech selloff weighs as bond yields climb

    The Dow and the S&P 500 notched their biggest daily decline since late January. The Treasury note yield rose above S&P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc dropped between 1.2% to 3.6%.

  • Analysis: As bond selloff gets real, policymakers face fresh headache

    Inflation-adjusted government bond yields are rising and so is pressure on Fed and ECB policymakers to somehow tamp down the increase before it wrecks the economic recovery they have carefully nurtured with enormous amounts of money-printing. Sovereign yields have risen this year as prospects for U.S. fiscal stimulus and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout lifts growth and inflation prospects, a move that's now spilled over into so-called real yields -- borrowing costs adjusted for inflation. Stock markets until recently shrugged off the bond selloff, possibly viewing it as a reassuring sign of economic improvement.

  • Highlights from Charlie Munger at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting

    Charlie Munger to answer shareholder questions live on Yahoo Finance.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed EV battery startup expects major breakthrough in 2021

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance Live on what his company has on tap this year.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.Lofty bond yields even overwhelmed areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • RBI has 'major concerns' over cryptocurrencies: Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has "major concerns" about cryptocurrencies, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday, flagging potential risks to financial stability. Das said he had communicated his concerns to the government, which has largely opposed trading in private cryptocurrencies in recent years. "We have major concerns from the financial stability angle," Das told news channel CNBC-TV18 in an interview, adding that the RBI was "targeting to launch" a digital currency.

  • Global Bond Rout Puts Australia’s Central Bank on Front Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders keep probing the limits of central banks’ patience, and nowhere is that clearer than in Australia, where policy makers are struggling to defend their yield target.The Reserve Bank of Australia bought A$5 billion ($4 billion) of bonds Thursday, matching the record last March when it began quantitative easing. That eventually brought the targeted three-year yield down, but only after it hit a two-month high. A selloff that began in New Zealand also widened to Treasuries and Japanese debt, as the world’s sovereign bonds head for their worst month since April 2018.“The Australian bond market is in many ways caught in the crossfire of what’s happening in U.S. Treasuries,” said Chamath De Silva, a portfolio manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney and a former fixed-income trader at the central bank. “I don’t see it as the market deliberately testing the RBA so much as global central bank dovishness in general.”A $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the global economy out of its coronavirus recession is being tested by inflation bets that are threatening their ability to keep borrowing costs down. The intensifying bond rout is forcing a rising tally of money managers to scale back market exposures while Wall Street strategists pare back their bullish playbooks.Read: When Listening to the Central Bank Goes WrongAustralia’s 10-year yield closed at its highest since 2019, having surged more than 75 basis points this year. The benchmark Treasury yield has hit 1.4%, and is headed for the steepest monthly advance since the November 2016 bond rout set off by President Donald Trump’s election win.Yields in every major market have jumped.Policy makers are trying to push back against the rising tide of yields, from Fed speakers stressing they will look through short-term inflation spikes to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump and the Reserve Bank of India is deploying a range of tools in the face of a market revolt.That’s not enough to stop the growing challenge from bond traders, who are pushing the limits of central banks’ patience while debt auctions are starting to struggle. Investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments are retreating from government bonds.Read: Bond Backlash Spurs Tepid Demand at Five-Year Treasury SaleIn Australia, skepticism has grown that the RBA will maintain its guidance to keep borrowing costs steady into 2024. That’s been highlighted by the unraveling of a popular trade based on selling April 2024 bonds and buying November 2024 notes in anticipation that the central bank’s target will shift to the later maturity debt.Australia’s rapid economic recovery has emboldened traders, as the country suppresses Covid-19 and massive stimulus encourages households to spend and firms to hire. A further boost has come from the price of iron ore, Australia’s largest export, which crashed through $170 a ton and is closing in on a record.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA is pulling out the stops to counter a rise in bond yields, which have been swept up in a global updraft. In a surprisingly forceful move, it announced its largest purchase of Australian government bonds since it began the program in March.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Yet, there is wide disconnect with policy makers expectations.RBA Governor Philip Lowe does not anticipate any rapid recovery in inflation. He noted that before the pandemic, when unemployment had a 4 in front of it, it still failed to generate the sort of wage gains that would be needed to return CPI sustainably to the 2-3% target. Australia’s most recent annual inflation reading was just 0.9% and the jobless rate stands at 6.4%.The central bank is expected to keep policy settings unchanged when it meets on Tuesday.RBNZ MandateNew Zealand bonds kicked off the rout in Asia on Thursday after the government announced it will require the central bank to take account of house prices when it sets interest rates. The losses accelerated as the bid-to-cover ratio at an auction dropped to the lowest since 2012.Money markets are now pricing in a rate increase in New Zealand for mid-2022, suggesting it could be the first major central bank to hike.Yields on the 10-year benchmark surged 18 basis points -- the largest move since April -- to 1.87%. Japanese bonds were also sold, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to the highest since 2018, while the yield curve steepened.“As yields look set to still rise gradually, this isn’t an environment where investors want to buy even if levels are attractive enough,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street finishes up as Fed's Powell soothes inflation fears

    Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, as a selloff in technology-related stocks eased and a rotation into cyclical shares continued after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments calmed inflation worries. The Nasdaq index, which traded as much as 1.3% lower earlier in the session, regained its footing by early afternoon and closed up. The Dow hit a record high earlier in the session.

  • Bitcoin is worth whatever Elon Musk and Cathie Wood say it is

    A question that has long bedeviled bitcoin observers is how to value it. Lately the answer to its worth has been whatever influential people like Elon Musk and star stock picker Cathie Wood say it is. The original crypto asset bounced around this month as influencers weighed in.