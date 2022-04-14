U.S. markets closed

Extendicare Announces Timing of 2022 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

Extendicare Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
Extendicare Inc
Extendicare Inc.

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call on May 13, 2022, please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on May 27, 2022. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-319-6413 followed by the passcode 8865#.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 119 long-term care homes and retirement communities (69 owned/50 contract services), provide approximately 9.2 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 93,200 senior residents across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs more than 20,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

Extendicare contact:
Jillian Fountain
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (905) 470-5534
Email: jfountain@extendicare.com
www.extendicare.com


