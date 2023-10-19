Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.04

The board of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of November, with investors receiving CA$0.04 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Extendicare Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Extendicare was paying out 2,838% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 43.4% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 4,721%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Extendicare's Track Record Isn't Great

While the company's dividend hasn't been very volatile, it has been decreasing over time, which isn't ideal. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.84 total annually to CA$0.48. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.4% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Extendicare's EPS has declined at around 43% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Extendicare's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Extendicare's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Extendicare is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Extendicare has 5 warning signs (and 4 which are concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

