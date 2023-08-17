Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) will pay a dividend of CA$0.04 on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 7.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Extendicare

Extendicare Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 2,838% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 43.4% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 4,696%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Extendicare's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.84, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.48. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.4% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Extendicare's EPS has fallen by approximately 43% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Extendicare's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Extendicare (4 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Extendicare not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.