Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) will pay a dividend of CA$0.04 on the 15th of June. This makes the dividend yield 6.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Extendicare Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 1,394% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 36.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 2,017%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Extendicare's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.84, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.48. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.4% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Extendicare's earnings per share has shrunk at 36% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Extendicare's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Extendicare that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

