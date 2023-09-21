Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.04

The board of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of October, with investors receiving CA$0.04 per share. This means the annual payment is 7.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Extendicare Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 2,838% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 43.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 4,696%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Extendicare's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.84 total annually to CA$0.48. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.4% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings per share has been sinking by 43% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Extendicare you should be aware of, and 4 of them are concerning.

