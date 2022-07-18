U.S. markets open in 9 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,881.75
    +16.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,328.00
    +81.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,105.25
    +97.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.80
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.01
    +0.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.60
    +11.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.19 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0102
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    24.23
    -2.17 (-8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1894
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3360
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,256.14
    -85.65 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.01
    +29.01 (+6.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Exterior Automotive Plastics Market to Hit $17.94 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in exterior automotive plastics market report are Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Borealis AG (Austria), Dupont (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), Evonik Industries (Germany), Exxonmobil (Texas), Lanxess (Germany), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Covestro AG (Germany), and other players profiled.

Pune, India, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exterior automotive plastics market size was USD 11.53 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 12.18 billion in 2022 to USD 17.94 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the 2022-2029 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Exterior Automotive Plastics Market, 2022-2029.”

Deterioration in Plastic Consumption Due to COVID-19 has Affected Market Growth 

Numerous economies imposed limitations on the movement of raw materials from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in 2019, influencing the supply chain of exterior automotive plastics. Rising lockdown limitations across the world declined the demand for plastics from the automotive industry.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/exterior-automotive-plastics-market-106720


List of Key Players Mentioned in the Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Report are:

  • Arkema (France)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Borealis AG (Austria)

  • Dupont (U.S.)

  • DSM (Netherlands)

  • Evonik Industries (Germany)

  • Exxonmobil (Texas)

  • Lanxess (Germany)

  • LyondellBasell (Netherlands)

  • Covestro AG (Germany)

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and a comprehensive analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the present market trends as well as the future prospects is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they aid to shape market growth.

The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with an enhanced perception of the latent threats present in the market. The report further mentions the prime players and their prominent strategies to stay in the leading position.

Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 11.53 billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD17.94 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 5.7 % 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, and Others)
By Application (Bumpers & Grills, Roof, Lights, Liftgate, and Others)

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Borealis AG (Austria), Dupont (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), Evonik Industries (Germany) , Exxonmobil (Texas), Lanxess (Germany), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Covestro AG (Germany)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Segments:

Others Segment Held Large Share owing to Great Inclination toward ABS and PBT

Based on type, the market is segmented into polypropylene, polyurethane, polyamide, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate, polyethylene, and others.

The others segment held the largest exterior automotive plastics market share. This segment involves unsaturated polyester, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and polybutylene terephthalate.

Bumpers & Grills Segment to be Swiftest Growing Segment due to Growing Use of Polymers in their Making

Based on application, the market is categorized into bumpers & grills, roof, lights, litigate, and others. The bumpers & grills segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/exterior-automotive-plastics-market-106720

 

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Demand for Plastic from Automotive Sector to Drive Market Growth

The utilization of exterior automotive plastics is rising with the upsurge in demand for lightweight automobiles. Strict environmental guidelines and security standards executed by the governments have forced the automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to substitute metal apparatuses with those made from polymers. The usage of polymers in the automotive decreases the automobile’s aggregate weight, thus surging its fuel productivity and profiting in the deterioration of greenhouse gas releases.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Presence of OEMs in the Region

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 6.79 billion in 2021. The occurrence of various automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the region is navigating the market.

The market size is anticipated to grow in North America, specifically owing to rising demand from prime automotive players.

The growth of the European market is chiefly attributed to the rules imposed by the European Union (EU) about greenhouse gas productions on automotive makers, thereby obligating them to upsurge plastic adoption.

Competitive Landscape:

Procurements Commenced by Prime Corporations to Encourage Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for effective strategies to boost their brand value as well as endorse the global exterior automotive plastics market growth. One such proficient strategy is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both corporations.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/exterior-automotive-plastics-market-106720


Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Value Chain Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

    • Average Volume of Exterior Automotive Parts, By Application

  • Global Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By Type (Volume/Value)

      • Polypropylene

      • Polyurethane

      • Polyamide

      • Polyvinyl Chloride

      • Polycarbonate

      • Polyethylene

      • Others

    • By Application (Volume/Value)

      • Bumpers & Grills

      • Roof

      • Lights

      • Liftgate

      • Others

    • By Region (Volume/Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

Key Industry Development:

January 2020: BASF SE accomplished the procurement of Solvay’s polyamide business. The attainment expanded the company’s polyamide competences with innovative products such as Technyl. This permitted the company to sustain its customers with enhanced engineering plastics solutions for e-mobility and autonomous driving. Additionally, the transaction refined the company’s admittance to markets in Asia as well as in South and North America.


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/exterior-automotive-plastics-market-106720


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Plastic Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Automotive Plastics Market Size, Share and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Interior Materials Market Size, Share and headliners, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandPakistan’s Khan Set to Beat Ruling Coalition in By

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

    A new rival to Tesla's Roadster for fastest electric vehicle just rolled off the production line.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Western companies face ‘existential crisis’ as fears grow of Chinese invasion of Taiwan

    Days after the Ukraine conflict erupted, Apple, BMW, McDonald's and other Western giants lined up to announce they were quitting Russia in protest.

  • Tesla and Musk Will Soon Enter a New Lucrative Industry

    The billionaire entrepreneur has never hidden his ambition to transform Tesla vehicles into living rooms on four wheels.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • 5 Red Flags for Unity Software's Future

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. More than half of the world's mobile, console, and PC games were already created by its namesake engine -- which greatly simplified the development of cross-platform games -- and it was expanding its ecosystem with integrated ads, other monetization features, and tools for non-gaming applications.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • ‘She has no ambition’: I make $100,000. I’m buying a home before the wedding. My fiancée earns $50,000 and has $20,000 in student debt. What’s a fair prenup?

    'My family isn’t thrilled about the relationship for a few reasons. My girlfriend doesn’t have a stable career.'

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?