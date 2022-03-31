The Exterior Company Fires Up "$5K Talent Referral Program," Bringing a Win-Win Opportunity to the Public at Large

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Anomalous times and talent wars have made recruiting more challenging than ever. With growth plans that rely heavily on manpower, The Exterior Company (TEC) has uniquely responded by incisively launching their "$5K Talent Referral Program," which offers anyone-employees, customers, or otherwise-the ability to earn $5,000 for successfully referring an employee to The Exterior Company.* "Our people continue to be our point of distinction.", says Joe Hydrick, Director of Business Development. "It's a competitive industry, and many companies do what we do, mechanically speaking. What sets us apart is our people, who elevate internal culture and the external customer's experience." In an era known as "The Great Resignation," employers are working harder than ever to attract suitable candidates for their organizations. "Here at TEC, we know a great business is built by great people, and we are willing to invest back into our community to help find top talent. This company may seem like it's built on shingles and nails, but it's truly built on the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our customers. Together, we can continue to pursue our constant mission to be more than just a roof.", says Ryan Hoke, President.

The traditional recruiting methods of online advertising, job postings, billboards, and word of mouth have been diluted by the startling number of employers with jobs available. Taking it to the streets, TEC has initiated the "$5k Talent Referral Program," which pays $5,000 to anyone who refers a candidate that becomes successful.* Organically, TEC has found referrals to be the source of their highest-performing employees. Early on, TEC provided bonuses to employees who referred friends or colleagues to the company. Now, they are extending that offer to the general public, which speaks to the value of a good employee. "It's a win-win situation. It's a great way for anyone to earn extra money while allowing us to cast a huge net in competitive times.", says Abby John, HR Manager.

Forward-thinking initiatives aren't new to TEC, and it's easy to see how they've risen to Pennsylvania's largest residential roofing company after just ten years in business. They continue to hold the accolade of PA's Best Workplace and are a six-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Business award winner. Combined with their ongoing charitable contributions and mission to be more than just roofs, they are a destination in times of mass workplace exodus driven by unfavorable culture and stagnating opportunity. As the "$5K Talent Referral Program" sends its message to the masses, it's clear that The Exterior Company will continue to grow and thrive as a construction industry leader, regardless of the landscape.

*To be eligible for $5000 bonus, the referred employee must meet sales minimums (see link here for details). The referee must be at least 18 years of age. 1099 independent contractor agreement must be established to receive payment.

