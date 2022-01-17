U.S. markets closed

Exterior Wall Systems Market to Reach $221.97 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Surge in construction activities across various regions such as Europe & Asia-Pacific and rise in demand for high appealing designs for buildings drive the growth of the global exterior wall systems market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material (Glass and Fiberglass, Metal, Ceramic, Cement and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Type (Ventilated, Non-Ventilated, and Curtain Wall): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global exterior wall systems industry was estimated at $125.86 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $221.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Surge in construction activities across various regions such as Europe & Asia-Pacific and rise in demand for high appealing designs for buildings drive the growth of the global exterior wall systems market. On the other hand, high cost of production, initial capital investment, and escalating prices of raw materials restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in construction of green buildings is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15361

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic led to either delays or postponements of construction activities across the world, which in turn impacted the global exterior wall systems market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

  • However, as the global situation gets better, the market is projected to revive soon.

The glass and fiberglass segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on material, the glass and fiberglass segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global exterior wall systems market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. This is due to the benefits associated with composite materials such as high durability, chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, design flexibility, and high performance at elevated temperatures. The metal segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Exterior Wall Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15361

The curtain wall segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on type, the curtail wall segment held more than two-fifths of the global exterior wall systems market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is again attributed to the benefits associated with curtain wall systems products such as aesthetic look, robust architecture solutions, and lightweight. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share in 2020, generating nearly half of the global exterior wall systems market. At the same time, the market across LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% by 2030.

Key players in the industry-

  • SCG

  • Alcoa Corporation

  • AGC Inc.

  • Cornerstone Building Brands

  • Louisiana Pacific Corporation

  • Schweiter Technologies AG

  • Nichiha Corporation

  • Etex Group

  • CRH

  • CSR LTD.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15361

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Automatic Industrial Doors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exterior-wall-systems-market-to-reach-221-97-bn-globally-by-2030-at-5-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301461938.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

