External Ventricular Drain Market Size To Grow By USD 1.51 Bn | 34% Of The Growth To Originate From North America | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest External Ventricular Drain Market research report by Technavio infers that the rise in head trauma and cranial injuries is driving this market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled External Ventricular Drain Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Resulting in the market growth of USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG among others is some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the external ventricular drain industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Application:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for external ventricular drains in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW).

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the External Ventricular Drain Market

  • Market Driver:

The most prevalent causes of head trauma and cranial injuries are sports injuries, traffic accidents, and falls. Thousands of people are hospitalized each year and become chronically disabled as a result. Following a head injury, increased intracranial pressure (ICP) has been shown to have a negative effect, with a 20% chance of mortality. In order to track the course of brain damage, continual intracranial pressure monitoring is required. Vehicle injuries are expected to be the ninth biggest cause of mortality worldwide, according to the WHO. During the forecast period, such factors are expected to have a beneficial impact on market growth.

  • Market Trend:

External ventricular drain victims may endure health problems that last a few days or for the remainder of their life, depending on the severity of the injury. A person suffering from minor damage or a concussion, for example, may experience short-term symptoms before feeling better in a few weeks or months. A person who has moderate or severe damage may have long-term or life-long repercussions as a result of the injury. Most individuals with modest injury or a concussion can recuperate safely at home after a medical examination. During the projected period, such issues are expected to have a negative influence on market growth.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Veterinary Scales Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Urine Flow Meters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

External Ventricular Drain Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.51 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.82

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Traumatic brain injury - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Subarachnoid hemorrhage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Intracerebral hemorrhage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Other non-traumatic hydrocephalus conditions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • 10.4 Bicakcilar Medical Devices

  • 10.5 Dispomedica GmbH

  • 10.6 Fuji Systems Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • 10.8 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 Moller Medical GmbH

  • 10.11 Sophysa

  • 10.12 Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/external-ventricular-drain-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-51-bn--34-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301500290.html

SOURCE Technavio

