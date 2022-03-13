External Ventricular Drain Market Size To Grow By USD 1.51 Bn | 34% Of The Growth To Originate From North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest External Ventricular Drain Market research report by Technavio infers that the rise in head trauma and cranial injuries is driving this market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled External Ventricular Drain Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG among others is some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the external ventricular drain industry.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for external ventricular drains in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW).

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the External Ventricular Drain Market

Market Driver:

The most prevalent causes of head trauma and cranial injuries are sports injuries, traffic accidents, and falls. Thousands of people are hospitalized each year and become chronically disabled as a result. Following a head injury, increased intracranial pressure (ICP) has been shown to have a negative effect, with a 20% chance of mortality. In order to track the course of brain damage, continual intracranial pressure monitoring is required. Vehicle injuries are expected to be the ninth biggest cause of mortality worldwide, according to the WHO. During the forecast period, such factors are expected to have a beneficial impact on market growth.

Market Trend:

External ventricular drain victims may endure health problems that last a few days or for the remainder of their life, depending on the severity of the injury. A person suffering from minor damage or a concussion, for example, may experience short-term symptoms before feeling better in a few weeks or months. A person who has moderate or severe damage may have long-term or life-long repercussions as a result of the injury. Most individuals with modest injury or a concussion can recuperate safely at home after a medical examination. During the projected period, such issues are expected to have a negative influence on market growth.

External Ventricular Drain Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.51 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Dispomedica GmbH, Fuji Systems Co. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Moller Medical GmbH, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

