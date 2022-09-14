U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.56
    +11.87 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,154.76
    +49.79 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,699.24
    +65.67 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.28
    +6.71 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.46
    +2.15 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.40
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4000
    -0.0220 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0074 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8620
    -1.7830 (-1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,184.78
    -626.10 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.51
    -2.83 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Extortion group claims cyberattack on pharmaceutical giant IPCA Laboratories

Jagmeet Singh
·2 min read

IPCA Laboratories, one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in India, has been hit by a cybercrime and extortion group that claims to have stolen 500 gigabytes of data from its systems.

Nandakishore Harikumar, founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Technisanct, told TechCrunch that it appears the cybercrime group known as RansomHouse accessed IPCA Laboratories' infrastructure.

"I think ransom negotiation is happening at the moment," said Harikumar.

Portions of the company's data was published on RansomHouse's leak site on the dark web — seen by TechCrunch — which claims to include employee records and sensitive material related to medical research.

The stolen data also appears to include information about former company employees and internal audit reports.

The Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical company manufactures over 350 formulations and 80 active pharmaceutical ingredients used for making medications, and has partnerships with organizations in over 120 countries across the world. IPCA also holds approvals from drug regulatory authorities including the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the World Health Organization, among others, per the company's website.

IPCA did not respond to multiple requests for comment sent prior to publication. Emails to the company's compliance officer Harish P. Kamath went unreturned at press time. TechCrunch also contacted IPCA's chief information officer Ashok Nayak over LinkedIn. While our messages were opened, Nayak did not respond.

It's not known if a ransom demand has been made. RansomHouse first emerged in December 2021 and bills itself as a "professional mediators community," but ultimately has the same objective of extorting money from companies to avoid the publication of their private data.

Chipmaker AMD and Africa's largest retailer Shoprite are among the recent victims of the group.

A recent report by Singapore-based cybersecurity firm CloudSEK said India recorded the second highest number of attacks on healthcare systems globally in 2021, while the U.S. was the most affected country.

"Most of our Indian healthcare and pharmaceutical companies don't even have basic cybersecurity practices in place. Many of them depend on government insights to fight cyber attacks," said Harikumar, the founder of the security firm. "They need to adopt aggressive practices like bug bounty and implementing strategies along with small or large tools and practical solutions in countering these attacks."

Fears grow for smaller nations after ransomware attack on Costa Rica escalates

Recommended Stories

  • Canva moves beyond graphic design to launch a visual worksuite

    Canva is further establishing itself as more than just a user-friendly graphic design tool. The Australian company announced at its Canva Create event that it will unveil a suite of new products to round out its product offerings: Canva Docs, Canva Websites, Canva Whiteboards and Data Visualization, which comes from its acquisition of Flourish. Canva will also expand its print offerings and bring its background removing technology to videos.

  • The Rally in Hershey Foods Could Melt Away

    Shares of Hershey Foods have rallied the past 12 months and a sell-side firm started coverage of the company with a hold (market perform) recommendation. Prices made a slight new high in August but trading volume did not increase and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a slightly lower high. The OBV indicator does not confirm the price gains creating a bearish divergence.

  • Institutional Investors Are 'Looking for Yield': FalconX CEO

    While institutional investors are being cautious in the short term, FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda says investors are "not stopping their work with digital assets." In fact, "they're looking for yield" with the upcoming Ethereum Merge.

  • Asia Pushback Grows as Fed Fears Ripple Across the Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Policy makers in Asia pushed back against a surging dollar, seeking to stem losses as their currencies teetered on the brink of key levels that may trigger more selling. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUS Stocks Post Modest Gains as Dip Buyers Emerge: M

  • China Gets a Coal Lifeline Before Winter With Mongolia Rail Spur

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to make sure it’s well-stocked with its mainstay fuel for what promises to be a grueling winter for energy markets received a boost with the completion of a new rail line in Mongolia last week. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceFutures Ste

  • Wall Street edges higher after rout on rate hike worries

    U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Wednesday following a sharp selloff in the previous session after red-hot inflation data fanned worries about steep interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Markets are also pricing in a 37% chance of a massive 100 bps increase by the Fed, and expects rates to peak at 4.34% by March 2023. Focus will now be on monthly retail sales data on Thursday.

  • Crypto Quant Shop With Ties to FTX Powers Bankman-Fried's Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- To the uninitiated, Alameda Research sounds more like a Silicon Valley robotics lab than a crypto trading powerhouse.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce Back in Choppy Trade, Dollar Dips: Markets WrapEven as its billionaire co-founder Sam Bank

  • Investment Giant KKR Puts Portion of Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain

    American investment firm KKR has made its Health Care Strategic Growth Fund available on the Avalanche blockchain.

  • Comcast doubles stock repurchase program to $20 billion

    Shares of Comcast Corp. bounced 0.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, off the previous session's 2 1/2-year closing low, after the cable TV and internet provider boosted its share repurchase program to $20 billion. So far this year, the company said it has repurchased $9 billion of its common stock, which represents 6.1% of its market capitalization of $147.67 billion as of Tuesday's stock closing price. The increase to the buyback program comes after the company increased the program to $10 bill

  • A ‘Half and Half’ Options Strategy to Protect Against Falling Stocks

    Play the long game. Trade the market that you have, not the one that you think exists. Here’s one way to do it.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? 'Top China EV Pick' Eyes New Buy Point As Models, Markets Ramp Up

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Not So Great Expectations: The Risk to Dimming Views on Earnings

    Let's take a sober look at what's likely for the rest of the year and what it means for investors.

  • Globus Medical (GMED) Gains Market Share, Cost Woes Stay

    Globus Medical (GMED) U.S. sales increase, driven by competitive rep conversions and robotic pull-through.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Dive On Call For Biggest Fed Rate Hike In 40 Years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

    The stock market sold off Tuesday as a hot inflation report spurred calls for the biggest Fed rate hike since the early 1980s. Apple, Tesla, Nvidia skidded.

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake Again: OXY Stock Flashes Buy Signal

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose Monday.

  • T-Mobile sees huge demand for $3 billion bond deal despite September borrowing blitz by big companies

    U.S. companies are in the midst of a borrowing spree in September as Wall Street braces for other jumbo rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

  • Wells Fargo CFO says there will be stress as economy slows

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co is seeing loan growth moderating after strong growth so far this year and witnessing downward pressure on mortgage revenue as consumers feel the effect of higher interest rates, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday. His comments came after the chief financial officer of U.S. Bancorp said at the same conference on Monday that he expects a 30% to 35% drop in mortgage revenue in the third quarter from the second quarter as the housing market slows. "The Fed is tightening a little bit more than what we were expecting," said PNC Financial Services Group Chief Financial Officer Robert Reilly.

  • Many major housing markets are seeing big home equity declines. Here’s what to know about getting a HELOC now.

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. If you’re in the boat — or simply hope to get a loan — know that home equity line of credit (HELOC) rates for loans with a 10-year repayment period dipped to 6.17%, down from 6.20% the week prior, according to Bankrate data from the week ending September 12. Meanwhile, rates on 20-year HELOCs hit 7.34%, and 30-year HELOCs hit 6.60%.

  • Generac (GNRC) and SDG&E Collaborate to Reduce Power Outages

    Generac Holdings' (GNRC) subsidiary, ecobee aims to reduce power outages by improving grid stability.

  • Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges

    Fashion brand Zara's owner Inditex said on Wednesday it plans to hike prices again this autumn, as one of the world's top clothes retailers tries to offset soaring costs despite worries demand will wane due to the cost of living crisis. Following spring and summer price rises, the company will raise prices again in the second half of the year, CFO Ignacio Fernandez said, as Inditex reported a 41% jump in profit for the six months to July and sales which rose by around a quarter. "The level of newness, quality and design of our collections is driving our sales, but obviously we are always thinking about a stable pricing policy," Fernandez said, pointing to a further mid-single digit average price increase.