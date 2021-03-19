U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,343.95
    +235.18 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: AI eats fintech, fundraising visas, no-code transition tips, more

Walter Thompson and Annie Siebert
·7 min read

Most American retail banks are designed the same way: Customers must pass several desks set aside for loan and mortgage officers before they can talk to a customer representative.

I only step inside a bank a few times each year, but even pre-pandemic, I can't remember the last time I saw someone sitting at one of those desks. Everyone I know who's obtained a home or business loan in the recent past started with an online application process.

For this morning's column, Alex Wilhelm interviewed Dave Girouard, CEO of Upstart, an AI-powered fintech lender that expects to see growth increase 114% this year.

A forecast like that suggests that retail banks have gotten comfortable with using automated tools to calculate risk, which may help explain all the empty desks at my local branch.

"If Upstart hits its 2021 numbers, we will be able to read into them broader adoption of AI among old-guard firms," says Alex.

According to PitchBook, investors are also more bullish on AI: Q4 2020 saw record funding for AI and ML startups, and exit totals are increasing as well.

I wouldn't mind adding a gently used desk to my home office; perhaps I should call my bank and see if they have one to spare.

Thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch. Have a great weekend!

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

AI fintech products are operating at scale and investor interest is maturing

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members.
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

A crypto company's journey to Data 3.0

young woman uses digital tablet on virtual visual screen at night
young woman uses digital tablet on virtual visual screen at night

Image Credits: dowell (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Data is a gold mine for a company. If managed well, it provides the clarity and insights that lead to better decision-making at scale, in addition to an important tool to hold everyone accountable.

However, most companies are stuck in Data 1.0.

A crypto company’s journey to Data 3.0

Dear Sophie: What type of visa should we get to fundraise in Silicon Valley?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie:

A friend and I founded a tech startup last year. Like a lot of other startups, we’re looking for funding.

Should we come to Silicon Valley to meet with venture capitalists?

How should we begin that process? What type of visa should we get and how easy is it to get?

—Logical in Lagos

Dear Sophie: What type of visa should we get to fundraise in Silicon Valley?

To solve all the small things, look to everyday Little AI

Numbers code panel with blue glowing on dark background.
Numbers code panel with blue glowing on dark background.

Image Credits: Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images

Why are developers still solving everyday pain points with manual, archaic processes, as opposed to employing “Little AI”?

There are millions of everyday use cases for AI, where technology is empowered to learn and decide on a course of action that offers the best outcome for consumers and companies alike.

To solve all the small things, look to everyday Little AI

How to recruit data scientists without paying top dollar

Female scientists working on project data on whiteboard in research lab
Female scientists working on project data on whiteboard in research lab

Image Credits: Thomas Barwick (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

The increasing demand for AI and data science experts, driven in part by the pandemic’s economic impact, is showing no sign of abating.

Many employers are failing to identify viable job candidates, much less interviewing or hiring them. What’s holding them back?

Often, it's a poorly drafted job posting.

How to recruit data scientists without paying top dollar

3 steps to aid the transition to becoming a no-code company

Image Credits: Korrawin / Getty Images

No-code is changing how organizations build and maintain applications.

It democratizes application development by creating “citizen developers” who can quickly build out apps that meet their business-facing needs in real time, realigning IT and business objectives by bringing them closer together.

How can your company get ahead of the trend?

3 steps to ease the transition to a no-code company

No taxation without innovation: The rise of tax startups

Image Credits: jokerpro / Getty Images

The idiosyncrasies of sales taxes are a burden on small- and medium-sized businesses, but a new legion of startups is emerging to help companies manage the intricacies of cross-jurisdictional taxes.

No taxation without innovation: The rise of tax startups

Snowflake gave up its dual-class shares: Should you?

Four business people used ropes to tighten their money bags, economic austerity, reduced income, economic crisis
Four business people used ropes to tighten their money bags, economic austerity, reduced income, economic crisis

Image Credits: VectorInspiration / Getty Images

Some founders and investors argue that these preferred shares protect them from the whims of the market, but the perspective isn’t universally accepted.

Dual-class shares are a controversial governance structure, and some wonder if they are setting up an unfair playing field by allowing a cabal to wield outsized power.

So why would Snowflake give up such a powerful tool?

Snowflake gave up its dual-class shares. Should you?

MaaS transit: The business of mobility as a service

market-maps-public-transit
market-maps-public-transit

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

As transit agencies seek to win back riders, a flurry of platforms — some backed by giants like Uber, Intel and BMW — are offering new technology partnerships.

Whether it’s bundling bookings, payments or just trip planning, startups are selling these mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) offerings as a lifeline to make transit agencies the backbone of urban mobility.

MaaS transit: The business of mobility as a service

What eToro's investor presentation and $10B valuation tells us about Robinhood

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Israeli consumer stock-trading service eToro is going public in the United States via a SPAC. One thing that points to?

Trading platforms are being valued like high-margin video games.

What eToro’s investor presentation and $10B valuation tells us about Robinhood

The global inequity in venture backing is staggering

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

I knew African founders lacked the same access to capital as entrepreneurs based in Europe or the United States, but the numbers are far less favorable than I thought.

According to Dauda Barry, CEO of Adaplay Esports, African startups have raised $500 million so far in 2021. If that trend continues, he estimates that the region's tech companies will exceed the $1.4 billion they raised in 2020.

For perspective: "Stripe raised more yesterday than Barry had reported for the entire African continent this year," Alex Wilhelm noted in today's column.

Digging deeper, he pulled numbers from Crunchbase and PitchBook to track VC activity in Africa over the last three months. Once he filtered private equity funding from nonequity investments, the numbers were "staggering."

"I am surprised that more VCs aren’t investing in Africa," says Alex. "It smells like investing arbitrage."

The global inequity in venture financing is staggering

Farmland could be the next big asset class modernized by marketplace startups

&quot;A green row celery field in the Salinas Valley, California USA&quot;
"A green row celery field in the Salinas Valley, California USA"

Image Credits: Pgiam (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Companies that help farmers raise money for agricultural development projects are revolutionizing the way farm and forestland are acquired, developed and commercialized across the United States.

While private equity has gotten a lot of press for expanding the size of their farmland investments, those investments are still dwarfed by the size of the potential farm industry in the U.S., meaning there’s still plenty of opportunity for investors to provide additional capital.

Farmland could be the next big asset class modernized by marketplace startups

The NFT market is just getting started, but where is it headed?

&quot;Paintbrush&quot; by Beeple
"Paintbrush" by Beeple

Image Credits: Beeple (opens in a new window) under a CC BY 4.0 (opens in a new window) license.

The crypto art craze might seem silly and expensive, but it could empower artists from emerging economies and underrepresented groups to access the global art market in ways that they couldn’t before.

Can it outlive the hype?

The NFT market is just getting started, but where is it headed?

Olo raises IPO range as DigitalOcean sees possible $5B debut valuation

Green arrow going up with red background
Green arrow going up with red background

Image Credits: jayk7 (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

That Olo raised its IPO price is not a huge surprise, given the software company’s rapid growth and profits. In the case of DigitalOcean, we have more work to do as its approach to growth is a bit different.

Olo raises IPO range as DigitalOcean sees possible $5B debut valuation

Stripe’s epic new valuation and the value-capture gap between public and private markets

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Stripe’s $600 million round values the payments and banking software company at $95 billion, near the top end of the valuation range at which the company was said to be raising funds back in November 2020.

Sadly, Stripe is still being coy with growth metrics. The Exchange digs in, no matter how vague.

Stripe’s epic new valuation and the value-capture gap between public and private markets

Julia Collins and Sarah Kunst outline how to build a fundraising process

Julia Collins, the first Black woman to co-found a venture-backed unicorn, and investor Sarah Kunst offer fundraising pointers on Extra Crunch Live.

Kunst says good design is critical, but:

If you’re not a graphic designer, then any incremental minute that you’re spending on trying to make your deck pretty is a waste of time. You need to be focusing on content. Hire somebody, pay them a tiny bit of money to be able to do a nice graphics pass on your deck, and it’s going to make it a lot easier for people to to get the information that you need them to know.

Julia Collins and Sarah Kunst outline how to build a fundraising process

How nontechnical talent can break into deep tech

Image Credits: Getty Images

Startup hiring processes can be opaque, and breaking into the deep tech world as a nontechnical person seems daunting. This column offers tactical advice for finding, reaching out to, cultivating relationships with and working at deep tech companies as a nontechnical candidate.

Recommended Stories

  • Coach Holidays: 'More than a business, we're family'

    Lack of support for "unfashionable" industry could put 24,000 jobs at risk and leave vulnerable passengers heartbroken.

  • Johanna Ortiz RTW Fall 2021

    For fall, designer Johanna Ortiz explored the ideas of magical realism as well as the ideas of the Earth’s interconnections in nature.

  • Positive Gene Therapy Data Sends Battered Sarepta Stock 5% Higher

    The gene therapy, known as SRP-9003, treats a disorder called limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2E.

  • Why e.l.f. Beauty Stock Looks Like a Buy

    The cosmetics company should benefit from a reopening economy, new products, and an engaged customer base.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Slide On Fed Bank News, Bond Yields; FedEx Rallies, Nike Falls On Earnings

    Earnings news lifted FedEx and Ollie's, and sent Nike to the bottom of the Dow, as stocks fell into early losses Friday.

  • No. 8 seed Loyola holds off No. 9 seed Georgia Tech, 71-60

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Loyola Chicago might be the only team that feels as though little has changed about the NCAA Tournament. Probably has something to do with all the winning the Ramblers do. The surprise semifinalist in 2018, Loyola was relegated to the NIT the next year and missed out on the tournament entirely - along with everyone else - when it was canceled due to COVID-19 last season.

  • Stocks Decline As Treasury Yields Surge

    The sell-off in the bond market continues as investors are worried about higher inflation.

  • Accountants: Government to break up dominance of Big Four firms

    Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wants to restore confidence in business after high profile failures like Carillion.

  • Ant, Vanguard-Backed Robo Adviser Hits 1 Million Users in China

    (Bloomberg) -- The robo-adviser service backed by Vanguard Group Inc. and Ant Group Co. has reached one million users, hitting a key milestone as the U.S. mutual fund giant bets its success in China on the joint venture.BangNiTou, which means “help you invest,” has become the most popular fund investment advisory service in China based on user number, the company said. Its 800 yuan ($123) minimum investment requirement helped attract user interest since it started in April last year.Vanguard announced this month that it would give up its stand-alone fund strategy, shifting resources to the joint venture for a bigger slice of China’s $3.2 trillion mutual fund sector. BangNiTou recommends a portfolio selected from 6,000 mutual funds, after assessing the user’s risk appetite and investment horizon.China’s robo-ad­vi­sory market is expected to reach $1.1 trillion in 2027, according to Research and Markets. Traditional financial institutions and a slew of fintech startups are gearing up to grab market share, including state-backed giants such as Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.Assets under management for BangNiTou jumped 60% to 6.9 billion yuan as the end of February from the end of last year, a person familiar with the matter has said.“China’s robo-advisory industry is still at an early stage. However, there is significant potential for rapid growth,” said Huang Hao, president of Ant’s digital finance business group.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields breached key levels as traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve will allow inflation to overshoot amid an economic rebound.Yields on the benchmark 10-year note climbed as much as 11 basis points to 1.75% -- the highest since January 2020, while the 30-year jumped to 2.5% for the first time since August 2019. Market measures of inflation expectations are near multi-year highs, with traders paring back bets the Fed would start tightening as soon as late next year. The dollar rebounded against its major peers. Treasury yields pared some gains but remained elevated during New York morning trading.The moves came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated he wasn’t concerned over the recent surge in long-term yields -- with his focus still on whether financial conditions remained accommodative. Rates have surged this year on expectations that stimulus spending and vaccine rollouts will fuel a sharper economic recovery and a pickup in inflation.“Powell has given the green light to higher 10- and 30-year yields as progress out of the pandemic accelerates,” said BMO Capital Markets’ Ian Lyngen. “Underlying inflation expectations remain elevated and will remain a bedrock of the bearish trend in Treasuries until those assumptions are challenged. For now, it doesn’t pay to fight the cheaper and steeper yield curve.”Futures volumes surged after the benchmark 10-year yield broke past 1.7%, giving way to another bout of selling. Treasuries were already facing modest pressure in Asian hours before flows accelerated at the start of the London session and yields climbed to fresh highs in New York morning trading. Long positions amassed ahead of the Fed meeting were unwound, adding to the selloff.Block trades throughout the session kept the long-end under pressure, with cash buying later emerging as the gap between the 7- and 30-year yield pushed to the flattest levels of the day. The belly of the curve experienced large moves, with the five-year yield climbing as much as 10 basis points to just under 0.90% and the seven-year rate pushing ahead as much as 11.2 basis points to just shy of 1.39%, the highest since February 2020.Treasury 10-year yields are likely to hit 2% as traders are “coming to the view that stronger U.S. growth, and a Fed more tolerant of higher inflation, mean there is further upside for bond yields,” said Khoon Goh, strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.“The overall tone from the Fed leaves the back end of the curve largely unprotected,” wrote ING Groep NV strategists led by Padhraic Garvey. There is “no real barrier to a test higher in the 10-year yield in the coming weeks.”The reaction was more muted in European rates markets, with the European Central Bank striking a more concerned tone than the Fed on rising yields. That helped briefly push the spread between benchmark U.S. Treasuries and German bunds above 200 basis points for the first time in over a year. The comparable gap in real yields also widened to its largest since March 2020. Meanwhile, U.K. gilts pared losses after the Bank of England maintained its pace of stimulus and said it won’t tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence of an economic recovery.READ: U.S. Traders Hitting ‘Sell Button’ Push ECB Into Tight CornerWhile many including BlackRock Inc. say expectations for sustained inflation gains are misplaced, others note the risk of a substantial overshoot as being real. Deutsche Bank AG strategists see the U.S. 10-year yield rising to as much as 3% if price increases materialize sooner than expected.“The Fed’s steady as she goes approach may clarify the fact that it intends to be reactive than pre-emptive but this does not address the uncertainty regarding the outlook for inflation,” said Richard McGuire, the head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “Investors cannot rely upon the bank getting ahead of the curve should that prove necessary.”(Adds details on block trades, updates pricing in sixth paragraph, butterfly spread chart after eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Watchers Focus on Outlook for U.K. Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is likely to emphasize its high bar for tightening monetary policy, a move to tamp down speculation that a quick recovery will force policy makers to push U.K. borrowing costs higher.With no change expected in interest rates or the pace of stimulus, analysts are focusing on the tone and the outlook from the central bank in a statement that officials are due to release at 12 p.m. in London on Thursday.Governor Andrew Bailey is attempting to balance a brightening outlook for the economy, led by a world-leading Covid-19 vaccination program, against a near certain contraction in the first quarter and a likely increase in unemployment. Britain also is benefiting from a sunnier outlook in the U.S. and an annual budget at home that extended benefits for those out of work due to lockdowns.“There’s been more good news since the BOE’s February meeting, including the U.S. stimulus -- which is huge -- and the budget,” said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc.The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee is expected to vote unanimously to keep their benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.1% and the asset-purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion), according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg. There’s a number of other factors influencing the bank.Bond yields are rising worldwide. The European Central Bank responded last week with a pledge to accelerate the pace of its asset purchases. BOE policy makers show little inclination to follow suit. On Monday, Bailey said that although the central bank was watching markets very carefully, he did not see cause for worry.The U.S. Federal Reserve last night continued to project near-zero interest rates through at least 2023. They upgraded their economic outlook to reflect greater optimism over the U.S. recovery.The BOE is currently buying 4.4 billion pounds a week under its asset purchase program valued at 150 billion pounds this year. The MPC may opt to remind markets that it can shift the pace of those purchases at any time if it sees an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions.What Our Economists Say...“There’s a possibility that the recent increase in yields prompts the BOE to raise purchases, like the ECB. But we see the likelihood of this as low. For now, the aim will be to avoid sending any signal that gives yields a reason to advance further.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.The U.K. has enjoyed good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, it shrank less than expected during a coronavirus lockdown in January. The BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021. In February, it described risks to that outlook as tilted to the downside.At the time of the last decision, the bank said it “does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.”Inflation is about to surge after remaining well below the BOE’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. Although economists expect it climb near the goal in 2021, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE has indicated it can overlook.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about inflation, saying a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Unemployment could keep price growth contained. Since the BOE’s last forecasts, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments to those prevented from working as part of a raft of budget pledges, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the U.K.’s path out of lockdown. Those factors could reduce the peak level of joblessness.“Things have got better,” said Jacob Nell, chief U.K. economist at Morgan Stanley. “January GDP was upbeat, we had a fiscal easing in the budget, and the vaccine roll-out continues to go great guns. They had a pretty upbeat forecast in February, and they’ll want to wait until May when they do their numbers again before they give a clear signal.”Household savings accumulated rapidly over the past year with consumers prevented from going on holiday, shopping in stores or eating in restaurants for long periods since the start of the pandemic. How much money they have and their willingness to spend is one of the prime issues guiding the outlook. The bank’s official assumption is that 5% of the cash will be unleashed, but Bailey admits that’s a “fairly cautious” view.Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, with the economy “poised like a coiled spring” for potentially double-digit growth in a year. While less bombastic, Gertjan Vlighe has said that the range of possible consumer behavior is wide, and even small changes in what happens to this pool of savings could have a large impact.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Yields charge to 14-mth highs as dovish Fed to let inflation run hot

    U.S. 10-year Treasury borrowing costs vaulted above 1.74% for the first time since January 2020, leading a worldwide move higher in bond yields after the Fed pledged to look past inflation and keep interest rates near 0% until at least 2024. Government borrowing costs rose from Japan to Norway as signs grew of a global economic recovery gaining momentum, with some investors betting policymakers would have to act sooner rather than later. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell repeated pledges to hold interest rates in an effort to keep economic recovery on track even if inflation breached its 2% target this year.

  • BOE Passes On Opportunity to Confront a Surge in Bond Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England delivered a slightly more upbeat assessment of the U.K. economy, sidestepping an opportunity to cool a surge a market interest rates.The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee left the pace of its stimulus unchanged as expected, noting economic output fell less than anticipated in January while governments in the U.K. and U.S. both outlined plans for new spending. Minutes of the meeting mentioned “upside” risks seven times, up from two in February.The decision indicated that the BOE led by Governor Andrew Bailey is tolerating a surge in bond yields around the globe, seeing it as a reflection that the economic mood is improving. That matched the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stance and stood in sharp contrast with the European Central Bank, which last week moved to curb the market move with a pledge to step up the pace of asset purchases.“The bank seems relatively comfortable with the idea that the market moves reflect an improving growth and inflation outlook rather than an adverse and undesirable tightening in financial conditions,” said Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.Bonds have fallen in recent weeks, pushing up yields, on speculation that stronger economic growth will push up inflation.The yield on 10-year gilts remained near a one-year high at around 0.88% after the BOE statement. While borrowing costs remain near historic lows, they’re now more than four times the levels seen at the start of the year.The central bank reaffirmed its target for asset purchases of 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) and maintained the weekly pace of its stimulus program. It left the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%.The MPC said that overall financial conditions are “broadly unchanged” since February, describing prices of risky assets as “resilient” and noting an increase in the value of the pound.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The minutes of the Bank of England’s March meeting did little to suggest any alarm about the recent rise in bond yields. Still, it offered a reminder to investors that it’s ready to loosen again if the recovery disappoints and there’s a higher-than-usual bar for tightening policy.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for full REACT.A report from the bank’s regional agents also showed signs of consumer demand re-emerging. While sales of clothing and cars were weak, sports and leisure goods were selling strongly along with outdoor furniture and gardening equipment. The bank’s contacts said there’s been a strong pickup in domestic holiday bookings. Manufacturing output remained weaker, but most expect an improvement in the next year.The sunnier tone adds to evidence that the BOE’s will likely upgrade its forecast for the economy significantly in May.Still, policy makers said the outlook for the economy remains “unusually uncertain” and that the MPC was ready to act either by tightening or loosening policy.They joined the Fed and ECB in delivering assurances that there’s few signs yet of a need to tightening of policy, reiterating that they had no intention to move without seeing evidence that a recovery is both absorbing excess slack in the labor market and leading to a sustained rise in inflation.Most economists don’t expect that to happen anytime soon. One notable exception is the BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who has warned about inflation, saying a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”His view is backed by a run of good news on the economy in recent weeks, driven by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid vaccination program, which may allow most coronavirus rules to lapse by the end of June. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also extended a tax holiday on housing purchases and benefits to furloughed workers in his budget earlier this month, which economists say will hold down unemployment.There’s substantial risks too. While the recent extension of the furlough program will limit economic scarring, it will still leave unemployment substantially higher compared with the pre-pandemic years.Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU could be another drag on growth prospects. U.K.’s trade with the bloc plunged in the first full month after it left the common customs area.“There was a range of views across MPC members on the degree of spare capacity in the economy currently, whether demand would outstrip supply during the recovery from the pandemic,” the BOE said in its statement.(Updates with detail from statement.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apollo SPAC and Vista Halt $15 Billion Merger Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- One of this year’s biggest blank-check mergers has been put on ice amid tremors in technology stocks and broader market volatility.Vista Equity Partners’ negotiations to merge three of its companies with acquisition firm Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a $15 billion transaction have been halted, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. It isn’t clear when or if talks will be revived.The talks centered on a merger featuring Vista’s Solera Holdings Inc., DealerSocket Inc. and Omnitracs. The halt comes after the Nasdaq Composite Index of more than 3,000 tech-related stocks has fallen 4% since Feb. 12 and posted three weekly declines in that span. It’s still up 4.9% this year.Amid a boom in issuance involving new SPACs and private investments in public equity, or PIPEs, some recent SPAC mergers have met a tepid response from investors. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. and Motion Acquisition Corp. closed Wednesday below the traditional SPAC IPO price of $10, after announcing mergers last week.Bloomberg reported the expanded deal involving the trio of technology companies that service the auto industry earlier this month.Representatives of Apollo and Vista declined to comment. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, led by Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Patel, raised $817 million in an initial public offering last year. The blank-check company’s shares closed at $10.12 on Wednesday, giving it a market value of about $1 billion.(Updates with new detail in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Fed's Powell faces political test on bank capital relief issue

    An esoteric bank capital rule has become an unlikely political hot potato for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as the Republican appointee enters the final 12 months of his term under Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, analysts said. On March 31, an emergency pandemic regulatory relief measure that for the past year has allowed Wall Street banks to hold less loss-absorbing capital against certain assets is due to expire. Whether to extend the relief has become the first major political test for Powell under the Biden administration.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • These 4 IPOs Made Their Market Debuts Thursday. Here’s How They Did.

    Shares of Duckhorn (ticker: NAPA) kicked off at $18.60, and hit a high of $18.60 before closing at $17.50, up nearly 17%. “What an honor to bring luxury wine to Wall Street,” Duckhorn’s president, CEO, and chairman, told Barron’s from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ryan has been with Duckhorn since working part time for the Saint Helena, Calif., company in high school.