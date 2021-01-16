U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.25
    -27.29 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,814.26
    -177.26 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,998.50
    -114.14 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,123.20
    -32.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.04
    -1.53 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    -23.70 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.97 (-3.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0970
    -0.0320 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0108 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8710
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,144.56
    -81.91 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    701.93
    -33.21 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,735.71
    -66.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,519.18
    -179.08 (-0.62%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: Antitrust jitters, SPAC odyssey, white-hot IPOs, more

Walter Thompson
·9 min read

Some time ago, I gave up on the idea of finding a thread that connects each story in the weekly Extra Crunch roundup; there are no unified theories of technology news.

The stories that left the deepest impression were related to two news pegs that dominated the week — Visa and Plaid calling off their $5.3 billion acquisition agreement, and sizzling-hot IPOs for Affirm and Poshmark.

Watching Plaid and Visa sing "Let's Call The Whole Thing Off" in harmony after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to block their deal wasn't shocking. But I was surprised to find myself editing an interview Alex Wilhelm conducted with with Plaid CEO Zach Perret the next day in which the executive said growing the company on its own is "once again" the correct strategy.

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

In an analysis for Extra Crunch, Managing Editor Danny Crichton suggested that federal regulators' new interest in antitrust enforcement will affect valuations going forward. For example, Procter & Gamble and women's beauty D2C brand Billie also called off their planned merger last week after the Federal Trade Commission raised objections in December.

Given the FTC's moves last year to prevent Billie and Harry's from being acquired, "it seems clear that U.S. antitrust authorities want broad competition for consumers in household goods," Danny concluded, and I suspect that applies to Plaid as well.

In December, C3.ai, Doordash and Airbnb burst into the public markets to much acclaim. This week, used clothing marketplace Poshmark saw a 140% pop in its first day of trading and consumer-financing company Affirm "priced its IPO above its raised range at $49 per share," reported Alex.

In a post titled A theory about the current IPO market, he identified eight key ingredients for brewing a debut with a big first-day pop, which includes "exist in a climate of near-zero interest rates" and "keep companies private longer." Truly, words to live by!

Come back next week for more coverage of the public markets in The Exchange, an interview with Bustle CEO Bryan Goldberg where he shares his plans for taking the company public, a comprehensive post that will unpack the regulatory hurdles facing D2C consumer brands, and much more.

If you live in the U.S., enjoy your MLK Day holiday weekend, and wherever you are: thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch.

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

 

Rapid growth in 2020 reveals OKR software market's untapped potential

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

After spending much of the week covering 2021's frothy IPO market, Alex Wilhelm devoted this morning's column to studying the OKR-focused software sector.

Measuring objectives and key results are core to every enterprise, perhaps more so these days since knowledge workers began working remotely in greater numbers last year.

A sign of the times: this week, enterprise orchestration SaaS platform Gtmhub announced that it raised a $30 million Series B.

To get a sense of how large the TAM is for OKR, Alex reached out to several companies and asked them to share new and historical growth metrics:

  • Gthmhub

  • Perdoo

  • WorkBoard

  • Ally.io

  • Koan

  • WeekDone

"Some OKR-focused startups didn’t get back to us, and some leaders wanted to share the best stuff off the record, which we grant at times for candor amongst startup executives," he wrote.

Rapid growth in 2020 reveals OKR software market’s untapped potential

5 consumer hardware VCs share their 2021 investment strategies

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Cari Gundee rides her Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 06, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. More people are turning to Peloton due to shelter-in-place orders because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Peloton stock has continued to rise over recent weeks even as most of the stock market has plummeted. However, Peloton announced today that they will temporarily pause all live classes until the end of April because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Cari Gundee rides her Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 06, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. More people are turning to Peloton due to shelter-in-place orders because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Peloton stock has continued to rise over recent weeks even as most of the stock market has plummeted. However, Peloton announced today that they will temporarily pause all live classes until the end of April because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Image Credits: Ezra Shaw (opens in a new window)

For our latest investor survey, Matt Burns interviewed five VCs who actively fund consumer electronics startups:

  • Hans Tung, managing partner, GGV Capital

  • Dayna Grayson, co-founder and general partner, Construct Capital

  • Cyril Ebersweiler, general partner, SOSV

  • Bilal Zuberi, partner, Lux Capital

  • Rob Coneybeer, managing director, Shasta Ventures

"Consumer hardware has always been a tough market to crack, but the COVID-19 crisis made it even harder," says Matt, noting that the pandemic fueled wide interest in fitness startups like Mirror, Peloton and Tonal.

Bonus: many VCs listed the founders, investors and companies that are taking the lead in consumer hardware innovation.

5 consumer hardware VCs share their 2021 investment strategies

A theory about the current IPO market

Digital generated image of abstract multi colored curve chart on white background.
Digital generated image of abstract multi colored curve chart on white background.

Digital generated image of abstract multi colored curve chart on white background.

If you're looking for insight into "why everything feels so damn silly this year" in the public markets, a post Alex wrote Thursday afternoon might offer some perspective.

As someone who pays close attention to late-stage venture markets, he's identified eight factors that are pushing debuts for unicorns like Affirm and Poshmark into the stratosphere.

TL;DR? "Lots of demand, little supply, boom goes the price."

A theory about the current IPO market

Poshmark prices IPO above range as public markets continue to YOLO startups

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Clothing resale marketplace Poshmark closed up more than 140% on its first trading day yesterday.

In Thursday's edition of The Exchange, Alex noted that Poshmark boosted its valuation by selling 6.6 million shares at its IPO price, scooping up $277.2 million in the process.

Poshmark's surge in trading is good news for its employees and stockholders, but it reflects poorly on "the venture-focused money people who we suppose know what they are talking about when it comes to equity in private companies," he says.

Poshmark prices IPO above range as public markets continue to YOLO startups

Will startup valuations change given rising antitrust concerns?

GettyImages 926051128
GettyImages 926051128

financial stock market graph on technology abstract background represent risk of investment

This week, Visa announced it would drop its planned acquisition of Plaid after the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit to block it last fall.

Last week, Procter & Gamble called off its purchase of Billie, a women's beauty products startup — in December, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block that deal, too.

Once upon a time, the U.S. government took an arm's-length approach to enforcing antitrust laws, but the tide has turned, says Managing Editor Danny Crichton.

Going forward, "antitrust won’t kill acquisitions in general, but it could prevent the buyers with the highest reserve prices from entering the fray."

Will startup valuations change given rising antitrust concerns?

Dear Sophie: What’s the new minimum salary required for H-1B visa applicants?

Image Credits: Sophie Alcorn

Dear Sophie:

I’m a grad student currently working on F-1 STEM OPT. The company I work for has indicated it will sponsor me for an H-1B visa this year.

I hear the random H-1B lottery will be replaced with a new system that selects H-1B candidates based on their salaries.

How will this new process work?

— Positive in Palo Alto

Dear Sophie: What’s the new minimum salary required for H-1B visa applicants?

Venture capitalists react to Visa-Plaid deal meltdown

A homemade chocolate cookie with a bite and crumbs on a white background
A homemade chocolate cookie with a bite and crumbs on a white background

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

After news broke that Visa's $5.3 billion purchase of API startup Plaid fell apart, Alex Wilhelm and Ron Miller interviewed several investors to get their reactions:

  • Anshu Sharma, co-founder and CEO, SkyflowAPI

  • Amy Cheetham, principal, Costanoa Ventures

  • Sheel Mohnot, co-founder, Better Tomorrow Ventures

  • Lucas Timberlake, partner, Fintech Ventures

  • Nico Berardi, founder and general partner, ANIMO Ventures

  • Allen Miller, VC, Oak HC/FT

  • Sri Muppidi, VC, Sierra Ventures

  • Christian Lassonde, VC, Impression Ventures

Venture capitalists react to Visa-Plaid deal meltdown

Plaid CEO touts new 'clarity' after failed Visa acquisition

Zach Perret, chief executive officer and co-founder of Plaid Technologies Inc., speaks during the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The summit brings together the leading minds in the tech industry for two-days of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Zach Perret, chief executive officer and co-founder of Plaid Technologies Inc., speaks during the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The summit brings together the leading minds in the tech industry for two-days of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Zach Perret, chief executive officer and co-founder of Plaid Technologies Inc., speaks during the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The summit brings together the leading minds in the tech industry for two-days of keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Alex Wilhelm interviewed Plaid CEO Zach Perret after the Visa acquisition was called off to learn more about his mindset and the company's short-term plans.

Perret, who noted that the last few years have been a "roller coaster," said the Visa deal was the right decision at the time, but going it alone is "once again" Plaid's best way forward.

Plaid CEO touts new ‘clarity’ after failed Visa acquisition

2021: A SPAC odyssey

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

In Tuesday's edition of The Exchange, Alex Wilhelm took a closer look at blank-check offerings for digital asset marketplace Bakkt and personal finance platform SoFi.

To create a detailed analysis of the investor presentations for both offerings, he tried to answer two questions:

  1. Are special purpose acquisition companies a path to public markets for "potentially-promising companies that lacked obvious, near-term growth stories?"

  2. Given the number of unicorns and the limited number of companies that can IPO at any given time, "maybe SPACS would help close the liquidity gap?"

Flexible VC: A new model for startups targeting profitability

12 ‘flexible VCs’ who operate where equity meets revenue share

Spotlit Multi Colored Coil Toy in the Dark.
Spotlit Multi Colored Coil Toy in the Dark.

Spotlit Multi Colored Coil Toy in the Dark.

Growth-stage startups in search of funding have a new option: "flexible VC" investors.

An amalgam of revenue-based investment and traditional VC, investors who fall into this category let entrepreneurs "access immediate risk capital while preserving exit, growth trajectory and ownership optionality."

In a comprehensive explainer, fund managers David Teten and Jamie Finney present different investment structures so founders can get a clear sense of how flexible VC compares to other venture capital models. In a follow-up post, they share a list of a dozen active investors who offer funding via these non-traditional routes.

Flexible VC: A new model for startups targeting profitability

12 ‘flexible VCs’ who operate where equity meets revenue share

These 5 VCs have high hopes for cannabis in 2021

Marijuana leaf on a yellow background.
Marijuana leaf on a yellow background.

Image Credits: Anton Petrus (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

For some consumers, "cannabis has always been essential," writes Matt Burns, but once local governments allowed dispensaries to remain open during the pandemic, it signaled a shift in the regulatory environment, and investors took notice.

Matt asked five VCs about where they think the industry is heading in 2021 and what advice they're offering their portfolio companies:

These 5 VCs have high hopes for cannabis in 2021

Latest Stories

  • This tax season will be ‘one of the nation’s most important’ ever, the IRS says. Here are the key dates to know.

    At a time when millions of people are strapped for money and counting on their income tax refund or a stimulus check, they’ll have to wait a little longer before they can file their taxes. Feb. 12 marks the first date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing returns. Tax season started Jan. 27 last year.

  • Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could wreck Wall Street's favorite money-making trade

    Tech stocks could come under pressure as President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus plan works its way through the U.S. economy.

  • Dow Slides As Biden Stimulus Plan Raises These Fears; GM Reverses As IPO Stock Passes Buy

    The Dow Jones slid lower amid fears Joe Biden's massive stimulus plan could lead to higher interest rates or tax hikes. GM stock reversed.

  • Raymond James: 2 Big 7% Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Watching the markets with an eye to the main chance, Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt sees both risk and opportunity in current market conditions. The opportunity, in his opinion, stems from the obvious factors: the Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats in the recent runoff vote, giving the incoming Biden Administration majority support in both Houses of Congress – and increasing the odds of meaningful fiscal support getting signed into law in the near term. More importantly, the coronavirus vaccination program is proceeding, and reports are showing that Pfizer’s vaccine, one of two approved in the US, is effective against the new strain of the virus. A successful vaccination program will speed up the economic recovery, allowing states to loosen lockdown regulations – and get people back to work. The risks are also coming from the political and public health realms. The House Democrats have passed articles of impeachment against President Trump, despite the imminent natural closure of his term of office, and that passage reduces the chances of political reconciliation in a heavily polarized environment. And while the COVID strain is matched by current vaccines, there is still a risk that a new strain will develop that is not covered by existing vaccinations – which could restart the cycle of lockdowns and economic decline. Another risk McCourt sees, beyond those two, would be a sharp rise in inflation. He doesn’t discount that, but sees it as unlikely to happen soon. “…product/service inflation is only really a possibility AFTER re-openings, so the market feels a bit bullet proof in the very near term, and thus the continued rally, with Dems winning the GA races just adding fuel to the stimulus fire,” McCourt noted. Some of McCourt’s colleagues among the Raymond James analyst cadre are keeping these risks in mind, and putting their imprimatur on strong dividend stocks. We’ve looked into Raymond James' recent calls, and using the TipRanks database, we’ve chosen two stocks with high-yield dividends. These Buy-rated tickers bring a dividend yield of 7%, a strong attraction for investors interested in using the current good times to set up a defensive firewall should the risks materialize. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) We’ll start in the energy sector, a business segment long known for both high cash flows and high dividends. Enterprise Products Partners is a midstream company, part of the network that moves hydrocarbon products from the wellheads to the storage farms, refineries, and distribution points. Enterprise controls over 50,000 miles worth of pipelines, shipping terminals on Texas’ Gulf coast, and storage facilities for 160 million barrels oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was hurt by low prices and low demand in 1H20, but partially recovered in the second half. Revenues turned around, growing 27% sequentially to reach $6.9 billion in Q3. That number was down year-over-year, slipping 5.4%, but came in more than 6% above the Q3 forecast. Q3 earnings, at 48 cents per share, were just under the forecast, but were up 4% year-over-year and 2% sequentially. EPD has recently declared its 4Q20 dividend distribution, at 45 cents per common share. This is up from the previous payment of 44 cents, and marks the first increase in two years. At $1.80 annualized, the payment yields 7.9%. Among the bulls is Raymond James' Justin Jenkins, who rates EPD a Strong Buy. The analyst gives the stock a $26 price target, which implies a 15% upside from current levels. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here) Backing his bullish stance, Jenkins noted, "In our view, EPD's unique combination of integration, balance sheet strength, and ROIC track record remains best in class. We see EPD as arguably best positioned to withstand the volatile landscape… With EPD's footprint, demand gains, project growth, and contracted ramps should more than offset supply headwinds and lower y/y marketing results…" It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. EPD’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 9 Buys. The stock’s $24.63 average price target suggests an upside of 9% from the current share price of $22.65. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) AT&T, Inc. (T) AT&T is one of the market’s instantly recognizable stock. The company is a member in long standing of the S&P 500, and it has reputation as one of the stock market’s best dividend payers. AT&T is a true large-cap industry giant, with a market cap of $208 billion and the largest network of mobile and landline phone services in the US. Its acquisition of TimeWarner (now WarnerMedia), in a process running between 2016 and 2018, has given the company a large stake in the mobile content streaming business. AT&T saw revenues and earnings decline in 2020, under pressure from the corona pandemic – but the decline was modest, as that same pandemic also put a premium on telecom and networking systems, which tended to support AT&T’s business. Revenues in 3Q20 were $42.3 billion, 5% below the year-ago quarter. On positive notes, free cash flow rose yoy from $11.4 billion to $12.1 billion, and the company reported a net gain of 5.5 million new subscribers. The subscriber growth was driven by the new 5G network rollout – and by premium content services. The company held up its reputation as a dividend champ, and has made its most recent dividend declaration for payment in February 2021. The payment, at 52 per common share, is the fifth in a row at current level and annualizes to $2.08, giving a yield of 7.2%. For comparison, the average dividend among tech sector peer companies is only 0.9%. AT&T has kept its dividend strong for the past 12 years. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan sees AT&T as a classic defensive value stock, and describes T’s current state as one with the bad news ‘baked in.’ “[We] believe there is more that can go right during the next 12 months than can get worse for AT&T. Throw in the fact that shares are heavily shorted, and we believe this is a recipe for upside. Large cap value names are hard to come by, and we think investors who can wait a few months for a mean reversion while locking in a 7% yield should be rewarded for buying AT&T at current levels,” Louthan opined. In line with these comments, Louthan rates T an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $32 price target implies room for 10% growth from current levels. (To watch Louthan’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 7 Buy ratings, 6 Holds and 2 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $31.54 average price target indicates ~9% upside potential. (See AT&T stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Rally Quickly Turns 7 Penny Stocks Into Billion-Dollar Companies

    Some left-for-dead penny stocks are now billion-dollar companies, thanks to the rally in the S&P 500 and other indexes.

  • I took care of my late mother for 8 years. Am I obliged to tell my sisters she made me co-owner of a substantial bank account?

    This daughter writes: ‘My conscience is getting the better of me, and I would like to be transparent about being the joint owner of this savings account.’

  • 3 tax breaks included Biden's economic 'rescue plan'

    President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion “rescue plan” released on Thursday calls for three key tax improvements for 2021 that would help Americans across the income spectrum.

  • Value stocks are about to come out of their coma, says index fund powerhouse Vanguard

    The idea that value stocks are finally about to awaken after a decadelong slumber is almost a joke in financial circles. What is at least slightly different about Vanguard’s perspective is that its model suggests that investors have been correct in shunning value stocks, at least until the last few years. “Our research indicates that a value premium does exist and that the recent outperformance of growth stocks can be partially explained by downward-trending long-term inflation levels and the lack of material acceleration in earnings growth over the last decade,” the firm says.

  • Sorrento Stock Could Hit $30, Says Analyst

    The major U.S. equity-indexes are hovering around all-time highs, and a question that frequently pops up these days, is whether some companies’ valuations might be overstretched. However, some operate at the opposite end of the spectrum, and could yet offer investors untapped opportunities. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju points in the direction of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), as one such company. Selvaraju rates SRNE a Buy along with a $30 price target, which implies a 275% upside from current levels. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) So, what’s behind the optimistic outlook? Well, for starters, Sorrento has a stake in two cell-based immunotherapy companies that could “drive value in Sorrento shares over the coming months.” One is Celularity, a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company focused on cellular medicines for cancer, infectious diseases, and degenerative diseases. Celularity is expected to go public later this year via a SPAC merger with GX Acquisition Corp. The merged company’s equity value following the transaction’s closure will land at roughly $1.7 billion. Selvaraju estimates Sorrento's position should be worth in the $200 million region. The second company is NantKwest, which recently signed a deal to merge with ImmunityBio. The transaction is expected to close in 1H21. Sorrento owns roughly 8.2 million shares of the clinical-stage immunotherapy company. These are currently worth around $121 million, going by NantKwest’s recent share price. Additionally, the analyst highlights Sorrento’s “burgeoning portfolio of assets spanning three distinct therapeutic areas (non-opioid pain management, oncology and COVID-19).” In fact, on the Covid-19 front alone, Sorrento has taken a broad-based approach and has a long list of diagnostic, prophylactic and therapeutic offerings in the pipeline, with “updates likely to come fast and furious.” These include two rapid detection tests; COVI-STIX, for which the company filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the U.S. in December, and COVI-TRACE, which Selvaraju claims could come in handy at any mass gathering event. “We believe that the incentive to facilitate the large-scale and indeed ubiquitous deployment of the COVI-TRACE test is extremely high and governments worldwide may seek to implement this in their respective regions,” the 5-star analyst opined. Other Covid-19 candidates include COVIGUARD - a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, COVI-AMG - an affinity-matured version of the COVIGUARD neutralizing antibody, a neutralizing antibody cocktail named COVI-SHIELD and COVIDTRAP, an ACE2 receptor decoy, intended to imitate the mammalian ACE2 receptor that acts as the primary portal for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to penetrate human cells. It has been relatively quiet when it comes to other analyst activity. In the last three months, only 2 analysts have issued ratings. However, as they were both Buys, the word on the Street is that SRNE is a Moderate Buy. Based on the $25.50 average price target, shares could climb 219% higher in the next twelve months. (See SRNE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How do I reduce the taxes on my estate?

    Q.: To lessen the death tax on my estate, if I put my Roth IRA in an irrevocable trust now and after my spouse and I die four years later, do my children afterward have six years or 10 years to invest all the money before they must dispose of the Roth money from the trust under the new rules of the 2019 SECURE Act? A.: John, you cannot put a Roth IRA in a trust while you are alive. You can move the assets in the Roth IRA out of the Roth IRA and then put those assets into the trust but trusts can only own Roth IRAs as Inherited Roth IRAs.

  • Four things that could pop the 'rational bubble' in equities: Mohamed El-Erian

    Four things could pop the "rational bubble" in equities, says Mohamed El-Erian — even if they're not likely to happen right now.

  • Bank of America's 8 Best Stocks to Buy in Q1

    Here are analysts' top stocks to buy in the first quarter.The S&P 500 closed out 2020 at all-time highs on optimism surrounding additional government stimulus measures and a potential global economic rebound in 2021.

  • Biden Pitches Stimulus Checks Now, Tax Hikes Soon To Beat Virus, Inequality; Dow Jones Falls

    The $1.9-trillion Joe Biden plan to speed recovery won't include tax hikes. Yet President-elect Biden's tax talk got the Dow Jones off to a poor start Friday.

  • Palantir Soars on Reports ARK Next Gen ETF Bought Shares

    Palantir Technologies shares soared after reports said star money manager Cathie Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 497,100 shares of the data analytics software provider. It has skyrocketed 186% since its September initial public offering amid investor euphoria for young software companies. Ark Next Generation recently traded at $158.10, down 1.04%, but has soared 152% over the past year, betting on hot tech-related stocks such as Tesla (9.92% of assets), Roku (5.78% of assets) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (4.65% of assets).

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 156% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 156% growth.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Democratic Senate; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Buy Zoom Video Stock, Analyst Says. It’s Just Too Cheap Right Now.

    Zoom stock has tumbled about 35% since mid-October, as investors have questioned how much the company’s growth rate will compress once the economy reopens.

  • Virgin Galactic, Space Stocks Soar As Tesla Bull Eyes New ETF

    Virgin Galactic and other space stocks jumped Thursday on hopes for a new space-focused exchange traded fund.

  • Plug Power Learns French, and This Analyst Plays La Marseillaise

    For the second time in a week, hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (PLUG) had big news to report. Last week, as you may recall, it was a $1.5 billion alliance with Korea's SK Group to build a "hydrogen economy" for South Korea. This week, it's a deal to build fuel cell vans in France alongside local partner Renault -- and although Plug didn't attach a price tag to this one, investors still cheered like mad, sending Plug stock up more than 22% in a day. As Plug revealed Tuesday, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the French automaker. Through it, the parties expressed interest in forming a 50-50 joint venture within the next six months to supply "turn-key fuel cell vehicle solutions with hydrogen fuel, refueling infrastructures and services" to customers in France -- and capture 30% of the market for fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles in the country. Renault will provide the automobile manufacturing capability, and Plug will supply the fuel cell systems to make them go "zoom!" Plug will also manufacture hydrogen refueling systems to fuel up the vans on the road. Shareholders weren't the only ones pleased by Plug Power's announcement, and analyst Christopher Souther at B. Riley quickly rushed out a note doubling down on its "buy" rating on Plug stock, and raising his price target more than 50%, to $79 a share. (To watch Souther's track record, click here) Calling Renault a "strong partner" for Plug on the Continent, where the local market for fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles is expected to grow from essentially zero today, to 500,000 units by 2030. Souther increased his long-range forecast for Plug's commercial vehicles revenues accordingly. In fact, long before 2030, he is valuing Plug stock at 20 times his fiscal 2024 sales forecast. What is that forecast, precisely? Souther didn't say straight out. But a $79 share price would imply an enterprise value of a little over $37 billion for Plug stock, implying that the analyst sees the new relationship with Renault pushing Plug's 2024 revenues up past $1.8 billion -- roughly a six-fold increase over Plug's trailing revenues of $308 million. Curiously, this estimate is nearly twice the $1 billion in fiscal 2024 revenue that Plug itself most recently promised. And here's another curious thing about Souther's predictions: While not expressly putting a number to his 2024 forecast, Souther did give detailed guesses at what Plug will produce nearer term, predicting full-year 2020 sales and full-year 2021 sales as well. In contrast to the average consensus on Wall Street, where most analysts agree Plug did perhaps $329 million in sales last year, Souther thinks the company's revenues were only $291 million. Similarly, consensus estimates for fiscal 2021 put Plug's sales at $444 million -- but Souther sees only $419 million. Now, how the analyst goes from predicting disappointing results for two straight years, to predicting sales twice what Plug itself promises just three years from now is not quite clear. And why he is recommending that investors buy Plug ahead of what, by his own admission, look likely to be sales disappointments is similarly opaque. Then again, as Souther himself laments: No matter how expensive Plug stock gets, "it is tough to fight the secular tailwinds." So, that’s B. Riley's view, what does the Street of the Street have in mind? The current outlook offers a conundrum. On the one hand, based on 10 Buys and 1 Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, after soaring so high recently, the analysts expect shares to cool down and anticipate downside of 18% from current levels. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Trump's China tech war backfires on automakers as chips run short

    Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines because of a global shortage of semiconductors that in some cases has been exacerbated by the Trump administration's actions against key Chinese chip factories, industry officials said. The shortage, which caught much of the industry off-guard and could continue for many months, is now causing Ford Motor Co, Subaru Corp and Toyota Motor Corp to curtail production in the United States. Automakers affected in other markets include Volkswagen, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.