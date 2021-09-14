U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.57
    -26.16 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,582.21
    -287.42 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,044.92
    -60.67 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.05
    -16.74 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.34
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.20
    +13.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2820
    -0.0420 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6000
    -0.3950 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,606.71
    +2,147.13 (+4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.78
    +27.05 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: BNPL bonanza, scraping Toast's S-1/A, early-stage SaaS pricing

Walter Thompson and Annie Saunders
·5 min read

Are founders in fundraising mode short-sighted when it comes to working with Chinese venture funds?

Runa Capital's Asia business development manager Denis Kalinin studied data from iTjuzi, a database of Chinese venture capitalists, and found:

"...Chinese funds invested around $250 billion in 2020 (three times higher than the figure reported in Crunchbase). This figure puts Chinese VC investments only 30% lower than investments by U.S. funds, but three times that of U.K. funds and 12.5 times more than German funds."

The pandemic, geopolitical tensions and other factors led many Chinese venture funds to pare back their international investments, but that's largely "because during COVID, China’s economy recovered much faster than other countries’," writes Kalinin.

His analysis covers multiple angles: Chinese investments in Europe are catching up with those in Asia and the United States, half of China's top cross-border investors are CVCs, and investors are particularly interested in fintech, deep tech and digital health at the moment.

"Chinese investors can bring value to foreign startups, but you need to study their expertise and how it can be useful for you."

Is it so bad to take money from Chinese venture funds?

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

Today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces, Managing Editor Danny Crichton and immigration law attorney Sophie Alcorn will discuss whether remote work is making H-1B visas less critical for international founders.

It's a provocative question: If remote teams are becoming the norm, tech hubs are decentralizing and investors are comfortable cutting checks after a Zoom call, how important is it to do business as a startup inside the U.S?

It's sure to be an interesting conversation; to get a reminder, please follow @TechCrunch on Twitter.

Thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch this week!

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

Toast looks toward $18B valuation in upcoming IPO

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Toast released an early IPO price range of $30 to $33 per share on Monday, and Alex Wilhelm digs into the S-1/A filing to “better understand how to value vertical SaaS startups that are pursuing a payments-and-SaaS business approach.”

Is the restaurant software startup worth the $18 billion valuation it’s aiming for?

Toast looks toward $18B valuation in upcoming IPO

3 keys to pricing early-stage SaaS products

Family of disposable coffee/tea cups
Family of disposable coffee/tea cups

Image Credits: Peter Dazeley (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Every founder who launches an enterprise software startup has to figure out the "right" pricing model for their products.

It's a consequential decision: Per-seat licenses are easy to manage, but what if customers prefer a concurrent licensing model?

"Early pricing discussions should center around the buyer’s perspective and the value the product creates for them," says Ridge Ventures partner Yousuf Khan, who previously worked as a CIO.

"Of course," he notes, "self-evaluation is hard, especially when you’re asking someone else to pay you for something you’ve created."

3 keys to pricing early-stage SaaS products

Is India’s BNPL 2.0 set to disrupt B2B?

Image Credits: jayk7 / Getty Images

India's mom-and-pop businesses are experiencing a digital transformation that's creating new e-commerce opportunities; smartphones have replaced paper records, and a new government-backed instant payments system is disrupting how value is exchanged.

But instead of importing legacy credit systems, buy now, pay later systems are the "next step for solving the digital B2B puzzle," writes Anubhav Jain, co-founder and CEO of Rupifi.

Is India’s BNPL 2.0 set to disrupt B2B?

What to make of Freshworks’ first IPO price range

Developing programming and coding technologies. Website design. Programmer working in a software develop company office.
Developing programming and coding technologies. Website design. Programmer working in a software develop company office.

Image Credits: scyther5 / Getty Images

Freshworks, which develops and offers a variety of business software tools, set an IPO price range of $28 to $32 per share on Monday, meaning its valuation could reach nearly $10 billion, Alex Wilhelm writes.

“It appears that the Freshworks IPO is pretty reasonably priced as is, though a boost to its price range is not out of the question if public market investors decide that they are bullish on its future growth prospects. We just don’t see dramatic upside.”

ish on its future growth prospects. We just don’t see dramatic upside.”

What to make of Freshworks’ first IPO price range

Here’s what your BNPL startup could be worth

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

The multibillion-dollar exits of Japanese startup Paidy (to PayPal) and Australian buy now, pay later company Afterpay (to Square) “provided hard market proof that what BNPL startups are building has value beyond simple operating results,” Alex Wilhelm writes in The Exchange.

He breaks down the value of Afterpay, Paidy and Klarna using a simple metric: What would you pay for $1 of BNPL GMV?

Here’s what your BNPL startup could be worth

3 methodologies for automated video game highlight detection and capture

Image of a gaming computer setup with two monitors.
Image of a gaming computer setup with two monitors.

Image Credits: mikkelwilliam (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Video game livestreaming is booming.

Twitch has an average of almost 3 million concurrent viewers; by comparison, on the night of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, CNN's livestream averaged 1.1 million.

The most successful streamers use their ad revenue and sponsorship money to hire video editors and social media teams to make them look good, but new automated tools are giving part-time streamers the ability to spotlight their best moments as well.

3 methodologies for automated video game highlight detection and capture

Have ‘The Privacy Talk’ with your business partners

Speech bubbles between two human hands against khaki background.
Speech bubbles between two human hands against khaki background.

Image Credits: Boris Zhitkov (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

A data breach costs a company an average of $3.8 million, Marc Ellenbogen, Foursquare’s general counsel, notes in a guest post, adding up to a “concrete financial incentive to having The Privacy Talk.”

What is it?

“It’s the conversation that goes beyond the written, publicly posted privacy policy and dives deep into a customer, vendor, supplier or partner’s approach to ethics,” he writes.

If you think the talk doesn’t apply to you, think again.

Have ‘The Privacy Talk’ with your business partners

Advanced rider assistance systems: Tech spawned by the politics of micromobility

First person view of riding an e-scooter in a city
First person view of riding an e-scooter in a city

Image Credits: Alexander Spatari (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

In an effort to “reassure local administrations that micromobility is safe, compliant and a good thing for cities,” scooter operators are “implementing technology similar to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) usually found in cars,” Rebecca Bellan writes.

She breaks down how the tech could help prevent unwanted behavior and explores the cost for scooter operators and opportunities for startups.

Advanced rider assistance systems: Tech spawned by the politics of micromobility

Recommended Stories

  • Is Netflix Going to Be a Hit?

    A Real Money subscriber emailed me recently about Netflix and pointed out some developments on the charts and asked what I thought them. In this daily bar chart of NFLX, below, we can see that prices finally broke out of a long sideways pattern in September.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Hut 8 Announces Certification as Authorized MicroBT Repair Centre for Canada

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Warren says Fed must break up 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo & Co, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an "irredeemable repeat offender." In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells Fargo's status as a financial holding company and order it to sell off its investment banking and nonbanking activities, citing the bank's years-long struggle to address regulatory shortcomings. The bank has paid over $5 billion in fines and has been placed under an unprecedented asset cap by the Fed for selling potentially millions of fake accounts to customers, among other issues, in a series of longrunning scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-scandal-deal/wells-fargo-to-pay-3-billion-to-u-s-admits-pressuring-workers-in-fake-accounts-scandal-idUSKBN20F2KN that led to the ousters of two separate chief executives.

  • Construction on the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Is Finished. The Conflicts Around It Are Not.

    Germany, Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine are all hoping to protect their energy interests. But not all are happy with the current solution.

  • Boeing raises jet demand forecast on pandemic recovery

    Boeing revised up long-term demand forecasts on Tuesday, as a snapback in commercial air travel in domestic markets like the United States tempers the more gloomy industry predictions seen at the height of coronavirus lockdowns last year. The rosier view underpins moves by the aerospace giant to prepare for growth in travel demand and military services, even as its own ability to respond to the brighter outlook remains hampered by industrial delays and the lingering 737 MAX crisis. The U.S. planemaker, which dominates jet sales together with Europe's Airbus, forecast 43,610 commercial jet deliveries over the next 20 years worth $7.2 trillion, an increase of 500 units from the 43,110 projected a year ago.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

    OPEC sprang a surprise even as natural gas prices soared, fueling high investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Commodities Prices Are Surging Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have surged to a 10-year high amid rising costs for goods the world relies on for construction, manufacturing and keeping on the lights. Materials from aluminum to steel have seen renewed rallies and European gas and power have hit fresh records. A gauge of spot commodities prices jumped to the highest level since May 2011. That’s threatening faster inflation, increasing consumer costs and putting pressure on central banks to curb the massive stimulus measures behind m

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • AppLovin vs. Unity Software: Which Mobile App Stock is a Better Pick?

    The mobile app ecosystem has developed rapidly with greater penetration of smartphones and the increase in mobile gaming. Due to the pandemic, user engagement has risen rapidly as more users play mobile games. According to an RBC Capital report, the mobile gaming total addressable market (TAM) was worth $91 billion last year, representing more than half of the total global gaming market, which is worth $175 billion. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let's compare two mobile app companies

  • In Argentina's north, a 'white gold' rush for EV metal lithium gathers pace

    In Argentina's remote northern Salta province, the silence of the desert landscape is broken only by the hum of machinery pumping salt-water brine to extract lithium, a sign of accelerating efforts to ride the global electric vehicle boom. Already the fourth top producer of lithium worldwide, Argentina's national and local governments are now looking to speed up development, held back for years by red tape, high tax rates, rampant inflation and currency controls. That has seen a flurry of new activity, deals and plans to ramp up production, which could make Argentina a key player in the electric vehicle supply chain in coming years, with demand from carmakers and buyers like China expected to gain pace.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • Media Advisory - Parkland sets its sights on the 'Electric Fuelling Station of the Future'

    Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", "our", or "the Company") (TSX: PKI) is excited to announce it is the headline sponsor of a design competition to envision 'The Electric Fuelling Station of the Future'. Run by Electric Autonomy Canada, the competition invites the architectural and design communities to envision ground-breaking concepts that may serve as a blueprint for future electric vehicle ("EV") fuelling stations alongside integrated, value-added customer experiences.

  • Engine No. 1 Unveils ESG Framework to Scrutinize Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Engine No. 1, the activist investor that forced a board shakeup at Exxon Mobil Corp. to accelerate a move to clean energy, unveiled a new strategy using environmental, social and governance data to assess investments.In a 38-page report released on Monday, the money manager said it would integrate ESG data with conventional financial analysis to scrutinize companies and pick investments. The “total value framework” seeks to predict how performance on ESG concerns affects a company

  • Goldman Sees Limited Long-Term Damage From China’s Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent regulatory tightening will cause limited damage to the country’s long-term economic growth and investment prospects, although financial markets will likely remain volatile in the short term, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The crackdown on sectors from technology to after-school tutoring was intended to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term, rather than to target private companies broadly, the investment bank said in a report Monday, c

  • GM digs in with LG Corp to speed a fix for Bolt battery fires

    General Motors Co is taking a more direct role with South Korea's LG Corp, its longtime electric vehicle partner, in tracking down and fixing problems linked to battery fires in Chevrolet Bolts that threaten the strategic plans of both companies. At an investor conference on Friday, GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said LG is working with GM engineers to "clean up the manufacturing process" at LG battery plants and implement some "GM quality metrics." Battery plants in South Korea and Michigan operated by LG Energy Solution (LGES) have been identified by GM as the source of defects behind a rash of battery-related fires in the Bolt that have triggered three recalls and $1.8 billion in warranty set-asides by GM since last November - recalls for which GM still has not implemented a hardware fix.

  • World Must Wait for Extra Oil as Ida Wipes Out OPEC+ Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The world will have to wait until October for additional oil supplies as output losses from Hurricane Ida wipe out increases from OPEC+, the International Energy Agency said. Consumers should have been enjoying “solid gains” in production as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies continued their revival of idle capacity, the agency said in its monthly report. Instead, global supply fell by 540,000 barrels a day in August due to unexpected disruptions and