U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.02
    -4.93 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,385.83
    -57.99 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,349.08
    +17.90 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.81
    -6.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.95
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    +17.10 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.71 (+2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0400 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6430
    -0.3070 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,870.72
    +853.17 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,336.17
    +38.44 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.77
    -29.13 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
JOBS:

Payrolls rise by disappointing 235,000 while unemployment rate falls to 5.2%

Results were a big miss on expectations

Extra Crunch roundup: cohort analysis, YC Demo Day recaps, building your supply chain

Walter Thompson and Annie Saunders
·4 min read

The ongoing fintech revolution continues to level the playing field where legacy companies have historically dominated startups.

To compete with retail banks, many newcomers are offering customers credit and debit cards; developer-friendly APIs make issuance relatively easy, and tools for managing processes like KYC are available off the shelf.

To learn more about the low barriers to entry — and the inherent challenges of creating a unique card offering — reporter Ryan Lawler interviewed:

  • Michael Spelfogel, founder, Cardless

  • Anu Muralidharan, COO, Expensify

  • Peter Hazlehurst, founder and CEO, Synctera

  • Salman Syed, SVP and GM of North America, Marqeta

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

We're off on Monday, September 6 to celebrate America's Labor Day holiday, but we'll be back with new stories (and a very brief newsletter) on Tuesday morning.

Thanks very much for reading,

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

All the reasons why you should launch a credit or debit card

6 tips for establishing your startup’s global supply chain

Image Credits: Suriyapong Thongsawang (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

The barrier to entry for launching hardware startups has fallen; if you can pull off a successful crowdfunding campaign, you're likely savvy enough to find a factory overseas that can build your widgets to spec.

But global supply chains are fragile: No one expected an off-course container ship to block the Suez Canal for six days. Due to the pandemic, importers are paying almost $18,000 for shipping containers from China today that cost $3,300 a year ago.

After spending a career spinning up supply chains on three continents, Liteboxer CEO Jeff Morin authored a guide for Extra Crunch for hardware founders.

"If you’re clear-eyed about the challenges and apply some rigor and forethought to the process, the end result can be hard to match," Morin says.

6 tips for establishing your startup’s global supply chain

Our favorite startups from YC’s Summer 21 Demo Day, Part 1

Y Combinator&#x002019;s Summer 21 Demo Day, Part 1
Y Combinator’s Summer 21 Demo Day, Part 1

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

Twice each year, we turn our attention to Y Combinator's latest class of aspiring startups as they hold their public debuts.

For YC Summer 2021 Demo Day, the accelerator's fourth virtual gathering, Natasha Mascarenhas, Alex Wilhelm, Devin Coldewey, Lucas Matney and Greg Kumparak selected 14 favorites from the first day of one of the world's top pitch competitions.

Our favorite startups from YC’s Summer 21 Demo Day, Part 1

Virtual events startups have high hopes for after the pandemic

Image Credits: Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images

Few people thought about virtual events before the pandemic struck, but this format has fulfilled a unique and important need for organizations large and small since early 2020. But what will virtual events’ value be as more of the world attempts a return to “normal”?

To find out, we caught up with top executives and investors in the sector to learn about the big trends they’re seeing — as the sequel to a survey we did in March 2020.

We surveyed:

  • Xiaoyin Qu, founder and CEO, Run The World

  • Rosie Roca, chief customer officer, Hopin

  • Hemant Mohapatra, partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners India

  • Paul Murphy, former investor in Hopin with Northzone (currently co-founder of Katch)

Virtual events startups have high hopes for after the pandemic

Tracking startup focus in the latest Y Combinator cohort

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim wrapped up TechCrunch’s coverage of the summer cohort from Y Combinator’s Demo Day with an evaluation of how the group fared in comparison to their expectations.

They were surprised by the number of startups focusing on no-and low-code software, and pleased by the unanticipated quantity of new companies focusing on space.

“It seems only fair to note that some categories of startup activity simply met our expectations in terms of popularity,” noting delivery-focused startups including dark stores and kitchens.

Popping up less than expected? Crypto and insurtech.

Read on for the whole list of startups that caught the eye of The Exchange.

Tracking startup focus in the latest Y Combinator cohort

Use cohort analysis to drive smarter startup growth

Image Credits: erhui1979 / Getty Images

Cohort analysis is what it sounds like: evaluating your startup’s customers by grouping them into “cohorts” and observing their behavior over time.

In a guest column, Jonathan Metrick, the chief growth officer at Sagard & Portage Ventures, offers a detailed example explaining the value of this type of analysis.

Questions? ​​Join us for a Twitter Spaces chat with Metrick on Tuesday, September 7, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. For details and a reminder, follow @TechCrunch on Twitter.

Use cohort analysis to drive smarter startup growth

Recommended Stories

  • White House adds to its climate science ranks

    The White House is boosting its cadre of climate science experts.Driving the news: Philip Duffy, a physical scientist, has joined the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) as a climate science adviser in the new climate and environment division.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuffy, who will report to Jane Lubchenco, the deputy director of OSTP for climate and the environment, specializes in understanding th

  • Elon Musk blames supply chain crisis for delaying Tesla Roadster

    Elon Musk has blamed a global parts shortage that has blighted the car industry for the delay of Tesla’s electric supercar. The company’s billionaire founder said its Roadster - a refresh of the company’s first production car - was likely to go on sale in 2023.

  • China’s SMIC to invest $8.87 billion for new chip plant in Shanghai

    China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp will invest $8.87 billion to build a chip plant in Shanghai, it said on Friday, expanding capacity amid a global chip shortage as Beijing pushes to boost independence in the sector. The expansion by China's largest chipmaker comes as the shortage rattled the automotive and electronics industries, spurring new capacity plans by firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd and GlobalFoundries. SMIC said it agreed to build a production line with monthly capacity of 100,000 12-inch wafers in the Lingang Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in the Pudong district of China's business hub.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Online retail had a surprisingly difficult month in August as consumers got out of the house and went shopping in local stores instead. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), for example, enjoyed revenue growth of 27% in the period compared to a year ago, but that was down from about 44% in the first quarter, and it forecast third-quarter growth would be around 13% at the midpoint of management's guidance range. If mighty Amazon is seeing its growth slow, what hope do other internet retailers have?

  • The Tesla Roadster Is Finally Arriving in 2023, Elon Musk Says

    The CEO made the announcement on Wednesday via Twitter, attributing the EV's third delay to supply chain shortages.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan To Prosper.

    Electricity infrastructure company Quanta Services is buying renewable power engineering and construction firm Blattner for $2.7 billion.

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • Oil rises on demand outlook, Gulf outages

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday as a rebound in global demand was widely expected and a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete stocks further. Brent crude futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.42 a barrel at 1231 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents or 0.3% at $70.20 a barrel. About 1.7 million barrels per day of oil production remains shut in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with damage to heliports and fuel depots slowing the return of crews to offshore platforms, sources told Reuters.

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • New Car Sales Were Dreadful. Why Car Stocks Win Either Way.

    August light-vehicles sales missed estimates by a lot. The number is a surprise, but the factors behind it aren't. Some of the reasons actually help car stocks more than higher car volumes.

  • Tyson, Perdue to pay $35 million to settle with chicken farmers who alleged price-fixing

    Two of the industry's biggest poultry companies have agreed to pay nearly $35 million to settle a lawsuit that accused them and several other firms of conspiring to dominate the industry and fix the prices paid to farmers who raise the chickens.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Despite Small Build

    Natural gas prices remained buoyed on Thursday following a smaller than expected build in natural gas inventories. The remnants of Ida left the East Coast a mess and will continue to buoy natural gas demand. Momentum is positive as the MACD (moving average convergence divergence) index generated a crossover buy signal.

  • Taiwan gets first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

    Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine.

  • Best Technology ETFs for Q4 2021

    The technology sector includes companies focused on the research, development, and sale of a broad range of hardware and software used by consumers and businesses. It includes giants such as Apple Inc.

  • Obscure Precious Metal Takes Center Stage for Platinum Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- The rise of rhodium, the world’s most expensive precious metal, has made it the No. 1 revenue stream of the biggest platinum miners. While the metal is well shy of its March peak, rhodium still accounted for 45% of Anglo American Platinum Ltd.’s first-half revenues. That’s more than platinum and palladium put together. For parent Anglo American Plc, the silvery-white metal generated more revenue than the diamonds mined by its De Beers business or the copper it extracts in Chile an