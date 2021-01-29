U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,714.24
    -73.14 (-1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,982.62
    -620.74 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,070.69
    -266.46 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.64
    -32.97 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.14
    -0.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.80
    +8.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    27.06
    +1.14 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0930
    +0.0360 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7070
    +0.4670 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,580.74
    +1,183.28 (+3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.99
    +24.35 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,407.46
    -118.69 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -534.03 (-1.89%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: Edtech VC survey, 5 founder mistakes, fintech liquidity, more

Walter Thompson
·10 min read

Walter Thompson
·10 min read

Edtech is so widespread, we already need more consumer-friendly nomenclature to describe the products, services and tools it encompasses.

I know someone who reads stories to their grandchildren on two continents via Zoom each weekend. Is that "edtech?"

Similarly, many Netflix subscribers sought out online chess instructors after watching "The Queen's Gambit," but I doubt if they all ran searches for "remote learning" first.

Edtech needs to reach beyond underfunded public school systems to become more sustainable, which is why more investors and founders are focusing on lifelong learning.

Besides serving traditional students with field trips and art classes, a maturing sector is now branching out to offer software tutors, cooking classes and singing lessons.

For our latest investor survey, Natasha Mascarenhas polled 13 edtech VCs to learn more about how "employer-led up-skilling and a renewed interest in self-improvement" is expanding the sector's TAM.

Here's who she spoke to:

  • Deborah Quazzo, managing partner, GSV Ventures

  • Ashley Bittner, founding partner, Firework Ventures (a future of work fund with portfolio companies LearnIn and TransfrVR)

  • Jomayra Herrera, principal, Cowboy Ventures (a generalist fund with portfolio companies Hone and Guild Education)

  • John Danner, managing partner, Dunce Capital (an edtech and future of work fund with portfolio companies Lambda School and Outschool)

  • Mercedes Bent and Bradley Twohig, partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners (a multistage generalist fund with investments including Forage, Clever and Outschool)

  • Ian Chiu, managing director, Owl Ventures (a large edtech-focused fund backing highly valued companies including Byju’s, Newsela and Masterclass)

  • Jan Lynn-Matern, founder and partner, Emerge Education (a leading edtech seed fund in Europe with portfolio companies like Aula, Unibuddy and BibliU)

  • Benoit Wirz, partner, Brighteye Ventures (an active edtech-focused venture capital fund in Europe that backs YouSchool, Lightneer and Aula)

  • Charles Birnbaum, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners (a generalist fund with portfolio companies including Guild Education and Brightwheel)

  • Daniel Pianko, co-founder and managing director, University Ventures (a higher ed and future of work fund that is backing Imbellus and Admithub)

  • Rebecca Kaden, managing partner, Union Square Ventures (a generalist fund with portfolio companies including TopHat, Quizlet, Duolingo)

  • Andreata Muforo, partner, TLCom Capital (a generalist fund backing uLesson)

Thanks very much for reading! I hope you have a fantastic weekend — we've all earned it.

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
13 investors say lifelong learning is taking edtech mainstream

Rising African venture investment powers fintech, clean tech bets in 2020

After falling into yesterday's wild news cycle, Alex Wilhelm returned to The Exchange this morning with a close look at venture capital activity across Africa in 2020.

"Comparing aggregate 2020 figures to 2019 results, it appears that last year was a somewhat robust year for African startups, albeit one with fewer large rounds," he found.

For more context, he interviewed Dario Giuliani, the director of research firm Briter Bridges, which focuses on emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Rising African venture investment powers fintech, clean tech bets in 2020

Talent and capital are shifting cybersecurity investors' focus away from Silicon Valley

A road sign that says "Leaving California."
A road sign that says "Leaving California."

New cybersecurity ecosystems are popping up in different parts of the world.

Some of of that growth has been fueled by an exodus from the Bay Area, but many early-stage security startups already have deep roots in East Coast cities like Boston and New York.

In the United Kingdom and Europe, government innovation programs have helped entrepreneurs close higher numbers of Series A and B rounds.

Investor interest and expertise is migrating out of Silicon Valley: This post will help you understand where it's going.

Talent and capital are shifting cybersecurity investors’ focus away from Silicon Valley

Will Apple's spectacular iPhone 12 sales figures boost the smartphone industry in 2021?

On Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
On Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Today's smartphones are unfathomably feature-rich and durable, so it's logical that sales have slowed.

A phone purchased 18 months ago is probably "good enough" for many consumers, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

Then again, of the record $111.4 billion in revenue Apple earned last quarter, $65.68 billion came from phone sales, largely driven by the release of the iPhone 12.

Even though "Apple’s success this quarter was kind of a perfect storm," writes Hardware Editor Brian Heater, "it’s safe to project a rebound for the industry at large in 2021."

Will Apple’s spectacular iPhone 12 sales figures boost the smartphone industry in 2021?

The 5 biggest mistakes I made as a first-time startup founder

Boy Standing with Dropped Ice Cream Cone
Boy Standing with Dropped Ice Cream Cone

Image Credits: Randy Faris (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Finmark co-founder and CEO Rami Essaid wrote a post for Extra Crunch that candidly describes the traps he laid for himself that made him a less-effective entrepreneur.

As someone who's worked closely with founders at several startups, each of the points he raised resonated deeply with me.

In my experience, many founders have a hard time delegating, which can quickly create cultural and operational problems. Rami's experience bears this out:

"I became a human GPS: People could follow my directions, but they struggled to find the way themselves. Independent thinking suffered."

The 5 biggest mistakes I made as a first-time startup founder

Dear Sophie: How can I sponsor my mom and stepdad for green cards?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Dear Sophie:

I just got my U.S. citizenship! My husband and I want to bring my mom and her husband to the U.S. to help us take care of our preschooler and toddler.

My biological dad passed away several years ago when I was an adult and my mom has since remarried.

Can they get green cards?

— Appreciative in Aptos

Dear Sophie: How can I sponsor my mom and stepdad for green cards?

Check out the amazing speakers joining us on Extra Crunch Live in February

Extra Crunch Live February Schedule: February 3 Gaurav Gupta Lightspeed Venture Partners Raj Dutt Grafana Labs February 10 Aydin Senkut Felicis Kevin Busque Guideline February 17 Steve Loughlin Accel Jason Boehmig Ironclad February 24 Matt Harris Bain Capital Isaac Oates Justworks
Extra Crunch Live February Schedule: February 3 Gaurav Gupta Lightspeed Venture Partners Raj Dutt Grafana Labs February 10 Aydin Senkut Felicis Kevin Busque Guideline February 17 Steve Loughlin Accel Jason Boehmig Ironclad February 24 Matt Harris Bain Capital Isaac Oates Justworks

Next month, Extra Crunch Live returns with a lineup of guests who are extremely well-qualified to discuss early-stage startups.

Each Wednesday at noon PPST/3 p.m. EST, join a conversation with founders and the investors who backed their companies:

February 3:

Gaurav Gupta (Lightspeed Venture Partners) + Raj Dutt (Grafana Labs)

February 10:

Aydin Senkut (Felicis Ventures) + Kevin Busque (Guideline)

February 17:

Steve Loughlin (Accel) + Jason Boehmig (Ironclad)

February 24:

Matt Harris (Bain Capital) + Isaac Oates (Justworks)

Also, we're adding a new feature to Extra Crunch Live — our guests will offer advice and feedback on pitch decks submitted by Extra Crunch members in the audience!

Check out the amazing speakers joining us on Extra Crunch Live in February

10 VCs say interactivity, regulation and independent creators will reshape digital media in 2021

Photo of a young woman watching TV in the bedroom of her apartment; eating sushi and enjoying her night at home alone.
Photo of a young woman watching TV in the bedroom of her apartment; eating sushi and enjoying her night at home alone.

Image Credits: Aleksandar Nakic (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Since the pandemic disrupted the social rhythms of work and school, many of us have compensated by changing our relationship to digital media.

For instance, I purchased a new sofa and thicker living room curtains several months ago when I realized we have no idea when movie theaters will reopen.

Last year, podcast sponsors spent almost $800 million to reach listeners, but ad revenue is estimated to surpass $1 billion this year. Clearly, I'm not the only person who used a discount code to buy a new product in 2020.

At this point, I can scarcely keep track of the multiple streaming platforms I'm subscribed to, but a new voice-activated remote control that comes with my basic cable plan makes it easier to browse my options.

Media reporter Anthony Ha spoke to10 VCs who invest in media startups to learn more about where they see digital media heading in the months ahead. For starters, how much longer can we expect traditional advertising models to persist?

And in a world with hundreds of channels, how are creators supposed to compete for our attention? What sort of discovery tools can we expect to help us navigate between a police procedural set in a Scandinavian village and a 90s sitcom reboot?

Here’s who Anthony interviewed:

  • Daniel Gulati, founding partner, Forecast Fund

  • Alex Gurevich, managing director, Javelin Venture Partners

  • Matthew Hartman, partner, Betaworks Ventures

  • Jerry Lu, senior associate, Maveron

  • Jana Messerschmidt, partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners

  • Michael Palank, general partner, MaC Venture Capital (with additional commentary from MaC’s Marlon Nichols)

  • Pär-Jörgen Pärson, general partner, Northzone

  • M.G. Siegler, general partner, GV

  • Laurel Touby, managing director, Supernode Ventures

  • Hans Tung, managing partner, GGV Capital

Normally, we list each investor's responses separately, but for this survey, we grouped their responses by question. Some readers say they use our surveys to study up on an individual VC before pitching them, so let us know which format you prefer.

10 VCs say interactivity, regulation and independent creators will reshape digital media in 2021

Does a $27 billion or $29 billion valuation make sense for Databricks?

Data analytics platform Databricks is reportedly raising new capital that could value the company between $27 billion and $29 billion.

By the end of Q3 2020, Databricks had surpassed a $350 million run rate — a $150 million YoY increase, reports Alex Wilhelm.

At the time, he described the company as "an obvious IPO candidate" with "broad private-market options."

Which begs the question: "Can we come up with a set of numbers that help make sense of Databricks at $27 billion?"

Does a $27 or $29 billion valuation make sense for Databricks?

End-to-end operators are the next generation of consumer business

Tourist route to the top of the mountain. Rope bridge in the clouds. Crimea. Ai-Petri
Tourist route to the top of the mountain. Rope bridge in the clouds. Crimea. Ai-Petri

Image Credits: Natalia Timchenko (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Rapid shifts in the way we buy goods and services disrupted old-school marketplaces like local newspapers and the Yellow Pages.

Today, I can use my phone to summon a plumber, a week's worth of groceries or a ride to a doctor's office.

End-to-end operators like Netflix, Peloton and Lemonade take a lot of time and energy to reach scale, but "the additional capital required is often outweighed by the value captured from owning the entire experience."

End-to-end operators are the next generation of consumer business

Unpacking Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC deals for Latch and Sunlight Financial

On January 25, Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya tweeted that he was making two blank-check deals.

Enterprise SaaS company Latch makes keyless entry systems; Sunlight Financial helps consumers finance residential solar power installations.

"There are nearly 300 SPACs in the market today looking for deals," noted Alex Wilhelm, who unpacked both transactions.

"There’s no escaping SPACs for a bit, so if you are tired of watching blind pools rip private companies into the public markets, you are not going to have a very good next few months."

Unpacking Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC deals for Latch and Sunlight Financial

Fintechs could see $100 billion of liquidity in 2021

Long exposure spillway shines water and light. Copy space.
Long exposure spillway shines water and light. Copy space.

Image Credits: dan tarradellas (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

On Monday, we published the Matrix Fintech Index, a three-part study that weighs liquidity, public markets and e-commerce trends to create a snapshot of an industry in perpetual flux.

For four years running, the S&P 500 and incumbent financial services companies have been outperformed by companies like Afterpay, Square and Bill.com.

In light of steady VC investment, increasing consumer adoption and a crowded IPO pipeline, "fintech represents one of the most exciting major innovation cycles of this decade."

Fintechs could see $100 billion of liquidity in 2021

Drupal's journey from dorm-room project to billion-dollar exit

Dries Buytaert, co-founder and CTO at Acquia

Image Credits: Acquia

On January 15, 2001, then-college student Dries Buytaert released Drupal 1.0.0, an open-source content-management platform. At the time, about 7% of the world's population was online.

After raising more than $180 million, Buytaert exited to Vista Equity Partners for $1 billion in 2019.

Enterprise reporter Ron Miller interviewed Buytaert to learn more about his 18-year journey.

"His story is compelling, but it also offers lessons for startup founders who also want to build something big," says Ron.

Drupal’s journey from dorm-room project to billion-dollar exit

  • Nio Stock Reverses Lower Despite 40% In Further Upside Seen

    Nio is well poised to gain market share in a growing market for electric vehicles, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Who’s the next GameStop? These are the 10 most shorted stocks

    Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a company’s stock will drop in price. GameStop, a struggling mall-based retailer of video games, has been an attractive target for short sellers, but the stock has been rallying point for retail investors on Reddit, and its share prices have shot up as the short investors have been squeezed. After the closing bell today, GameStop’s market value was $13.5 billion or about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, the three most valuable National Football League teams, combined.

  • Robinhood CEO refutes GameStop hedge fund 'conspiracy theory' and reveals what actually happened

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev tells Yahoo Finance what actually drove the decision to suspend GameStop trading.

  • After GME, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, Chinese Traders Are Betting What Will Pump Next

    For Chinese investors, including Justin Sun, FOMO has surpassed fear of losing money.

  • Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

    Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. The latest twist in a saga that has sent shock waves through Wall Street as amateur investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the move is a major change of course for one of world's best known short-sellers. Left, the author of dozens of investigative reports on S&P 500 over the past decade, is credited as helping pioneer the tactic of betting against a stock by publishing research that encouraged others to follow his lead and profiting when they do.

  • What minimum wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • Reddit-fueled investing mania will end with many losers, says expert who predicts Dow 35,000

    Closely followed University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel sends a warning to the Reddit investors who are fueling massive gains in heavily shorted stocks.

  • GameStop Drama Hammers Retail ETF as Nearly 80% of Assets Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- As the GameStop Corp. saga continues to play out in markets, the drama has now cost what was an $800 million exchange-traded fund nearly 80% of its assets.Investors have pulled roughly $700 million from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) this week, draining total assets to just $164 million. The outflows come after GameStop’s surge swelled its weighting in XRT to 20% -- given that the fund tracks an equal-weighted index, the video game retailer’s weighting should be closer to 1%.Theories abound as to what motivated the outflows, given that they happened alongside a nearly 20% rally in XRT this week alone. One possibility is that because XRT redemptions are delivered in-kind -- meaning that its shares are exchanged for the underlying stocks in the fund --investors are ditching the ETF to get their hands on hard-to-borrow GameStop shares. Others posit that with such a heavy weighting to the highly volatile GameStop, some holders may be choosing to take profit.Bloomberg Intelligence analysts support the first theory. “GameStop’s surging borrow rates signal high demand for the shares, with short-selling hedge funds potentially seeking to close or adjust positions,” wrote BI analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas in a report Friday. “The in-kind redemption was likely an attempt by investors to get their hands on scarce GameStop shares.”The cost to borrow GameStop shares climbed as high to 200% this week, and was roughly 50% on Friday, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.That’s compounded by the fact that there aren’t many GameStop shares out there. The company has a relatively small float, with just 69.7 million shares outstanding. And with over 100% of the total lent to bears betting against it (shares can be borrowed more than once), that’s created a hunt for shares, according to BI.But State Street’s Matt Bartolini said that there are likely many motivations at work, rather than the desire for GameStop shares. One consideration is that the hefty GameStop weighting has increased the overall volatility of XRT, leading investors to look for other vehicles for exposure to the retail sector.“They are more risk-averse investors that are not looking to speculate, who are likely playing some sort of trend that started the year, like the rebound of the economy,” Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research, said in a phone interview. “As of result of that price appreciation, that investment thesis has now been distorted.”Others reckon that the outflows could simply be investors taking profits after an incredible run-up. XRT has gained about 40% in January, on track for its best month ever.“Anyone who was long XRT BEFORE all this started had a reason. Whatever that reason, it WASN’T to gain from a mechanical pop in a meme stock that happened to be inside,” Dave Nadig, chief investment officer at data provider ETF Trends, wrote in an email. “So it’s pure 100% profit taking.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop saga shows 'we don't have enough people who can go short,' finance expert says

    The battle between amateur investors and the financial establishment has transfixed Wall Street and Washington this week around GameStop (GME), which has seen its stock price swing wildly and had trading of its stock restricted by online brokerage Robinhood.

  • Get ready for a 10% stock drop, driven by the 3 ‘Rs,’ warns Bank of America

    Bank of America was ringing alarm bells over equities on Friday, as it warned a correction is looming. “3R’s of rates, regulation, redistribution are the historic catalysts that end bull markets & bubbles…we say all ’21 events, not ’22, and all spell lower/volatile coming quarters/years,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, in the Flow Show note to clients. On the regulation side, Hartnett said investors should take note of China’s central bank tightening up liquidity this week.

  • The stock market wars: U.S. lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez breaks it down

    A chat with U.S. Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew more than a million viewers overnight to a website best-known for video game players, where she dissected this week's headline-grabbing battle between Reddit online traders and hedge funds. A champion of the progressive left, the 31-year-old New Yorker in the U.S. House of Representatives hosted a talk on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/videos/892140641 about short-selling, lobbying dollars and a hot stock: GameStop Corp. "For so many people at home that are seeing this happen, people were really feeling like everyday people were finally able to proactively organize and get back at the folks that have historically had all the marbles on Wall Street and forced one hedge fund into an existential crisis," said the lawmaker, known as "AOC."

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Four Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel. Global economies look poised to revive in the second half of 2021 as pandemic restrictions ease.

  • Two Oil Stocks To Watch In 2021

    The oil industry is finally recovering after a brutal year, and two companies, in particular, look set to benefit alongside oil prices

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • Married Couples: Is It Better to File Taxes Jointly or Separately?

    Married couples have a choice to make at tax time: They can file their income-tax returns jointly or separately. Most married people automatically file joint returns, but there are some situations where filing separately can be better.

  • Vegas Mall That Lost 95% of Value Might Be Just the Beginning

    (Bloomberg) -- The Prizm Outlets mall, about a 40-minute drive south of Las Vegas on the California border, lost 95% of its value in six months. It may not be the last mall to do so.Formerly known as the Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, the Primm, Nevada mall was auctioned off on Wednesday at a final price of $1.525 million, compared with a $28.2 million appraisal in July, according to a person with knowledge of the results on commercial real estate auction site Ten-X. The buyer wasn’t disclosed.It’s the first auction of a property linked to the so-called CMBX 6, a commercial real estate credit derivatives index with heavy exposure to shopping centers and malls, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“We expect mall liquidations to continue: 31 of the 39 malls in CMBX 6 are currently impaired,” said Dan McNamara, a principal at hedge fund MP Securitized Credit Partners, which has bet against CMBX 6 as part of its broader strategy.The property is currently 57.5% occupied with anchors H&M, Nike and Williams Sonoma, according to a report this month from its servicer, which collects payments from the mall for bondholders. The mall was closed on March 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and re-opened on June 1.Representatives from Prizm Outlets and Rialto Capital Management, the seller and servicer, both declined comment. A call to the mall’s marketing agent wasn’t returned, while a representative for Ten-X confirmed the auction was completed and declined further comment.A loan on the property with an original balance of $73 million was bundled into a commercial mortgage backed security called COMM 2012-CR4 in October 2012, one of 48 loans packaged into the multi-loan transaction known as a conduit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That year, the property was valued at $125 million.While the AAA rated parts of the transaction have kept their grades so far, all rating tiers AA and below were downgraded several times by credit ratings firms, including a series of cuts by Moody’s Investors Service in July.Miami-based Rialto foreclosed on the mall in 2018 and invested in upgrades and kept it open, according to servicer filings and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.In 2017, firms including Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley recommended betting against commercial real estate, and in particular malls and shopping centers, using indexes of commercial mortgage bonds, in a trade that became popular.Series 6 of the CMBX index, linked to debt issued in 2012, has outsized exposure to shopping malls, making it appealing to traders who want to bet against retail space. The short bet soured for a few years as malls were able to survive.But fortunes reversed amid the pandemic’s lockdown orders last year. People stayed home and shopped online, exacerbating an existing threat to brick-and-mortar stores, and even after many states allowed retailers to open up again, shopper traffic remained low.While there will surely be more mall casualties, there may also be some winners, market observers say.“Retail outlets that are well positioned geographically or that have re-thought the customer experience will have the best opportunity for success forward from here,” said Chris Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood's Tenev: 'We stand with the people making their voices heard' amid GameStop saga

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev told Yahoo Finance that he fully supported the class of individual investors behind a week of chaotic market activity.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble On J&J Vaccine News; GME Stock, Apple Chipmaker, Novavax Soar

    Futures are selling off on J&J coronavirus vaccine news, but GME stock and AMC surged. A Novavax vaccine is highly effective.