U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,229.89
    +37.04 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,756.39
    +179.35 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.49
    +199.98 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.41
    +7.16 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.37
    +0.56 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.10
    +20.80 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    +0.44 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    -0.0650 (-4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4160
    +0.0057 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4750
    -0.8170 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,142.82
    -1,630.55 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.95
    -20.20 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.04
    +4.69 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,941.52
    -116.58 (-0.40%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: Guest posts wanted, 'mango' seed rounds, Expensify's tech stack

Walter Thompson and Annie Siebert
·10 min read

Prospective contributors regularly ask us about which topics Extra Crunch subscribers would like to hear more about, and the answer is always the same:

  • Actionable advice that is backed up by data and/or experience.

  • Strategic insights that go beyond best practices and offer specific recommendations readers can try out for themselves.

  • Industry analysis that paints a clear picture of the companies, products and services that characterize individual tech sectors.

Our submission guidelines haven’t changed, but Managing Editor Eric Eldon and I wrote a short post that identifies the topics we’re prioritizing at the moment:

  • How-to articles for early-stage founders.

  • Market analysis of different tech sectors.

  • Growth marketing strategies.

  • Alternative fundraising.

  • Quality of life (personal health, sustainability, proptech, transportation).

If you’re a skillful entrepreneur, founder or investor who’s interested in helping someone else build their business, please read our latest guidelines, then send your ideas to guestcolumns@techcrunch.com.

Thanks for reading; I hope you have a great weekend.

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

Domain experts wanted: Submit your guest articles to Extra Crunch

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

Opting for a debt round can take you from Series A startup to Series B unicorn

Image of a tree in a field, with half barren to represent debt and half flush with cash to represent success.
Image of a tree in a field, with half barren to represent debt and half flush with cash to represent success.

Image Credits: olegkalina (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Debt is a tool, and like any other — be it a hammer or handsaw — it’s extremely valuable when used skillfully but can cause a lot of pain when mismanaged. This is a story about how it can go right.

Mario Ciabarra, the founder and CEO of Quantum Metric, breaks down how his company was on a "tremendous growth curve" — and then the pandemic hit.

"As the weeks following the initial shelter-in-place orders ticked by, the rush toward digital grew exponentially, and opportunities to secure new customers started piling up," Ciabarra writes. "A solution to our money problems, perhaps? Not so fast — it was a classic case of needing to spend in order to make."

If companies want to preserve equity, debt can be an advantageous choice. Here's how Quantum Metric did it.

Opting for a debt round can take you from Series A startup to Series B unicorn

4 proven approaches to CX strategy that make customers feel loved

CX is the hottest acronym in business
CX is the hottest acronym in business

Image Credits: mucahiddin / Getty Images

People have been working to optimize customer experiences (CX) since we began selling things to each other.

A famous San Francisco bakery has an exhaust fan at street level; each morning, its neighbors awake to the scent of orange-cinnamon morning buns wafting down the block. Similarly, savvy hairstylists know to greet returning customers by asking if they want a repeat or something new.

Online, CX may encompass anything from recommending the right shoes to AI that knows when to send a frustrated traveler an upgrade for a delayed flight.

In light of Qualtrics' spinout and IPO and Sprinklr's recent S-1, Rebecca Liu-Doyle, principal at Insight Partners, describes four key attributes shared by "companies that have upped their CX game."

4 proven approaches to CX strategy that make customers feel loved

Twitter’s acquisition strategy: Eat the public conversation

woman talking with megaphone
woman talking with megaphone

Image Credits: We Are (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

What is a microblogging service doing buying a social podcasting company and a newsletter tool while also building a live broadcasting sub-app? Is there even a strategy at all?

Yes. Twitter is trying to revitalize itself by adding more contexts for discourse to its repertoire. The result, if everything goes right, will be an influence superapp that hasn’t existed anywhere before. The alternative is nothing less than the destruction of Twitter into a link-forwarding service.

Let’s talk about how Twitter is trying to eat the public conversation.

Twitter’s acquisition strategy: Eat the public conversation

Reading the IPO market’s tea leaves

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Although it was a truncated holiday week here in the United States, there was a bushel of IPO news. We sorted through the updates and came up with a series of sentiment calls regarding these public offerings.

Earlier this week, we took a look at:

  • Marqeta‘s first IPO price range (fintech).

  • 1st Dibs‘ first IPO price range (e-commerce).

  • Zeta Global‘s IPO pricing (martech).

  • The start of SoFi trading post-SPAC (fintech).

  • The latest from BarkBox (e-commerce).

Reading the IPO market’s tea leaves

How Expensify hacked its way to a robust, scalable tech stack

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman

Part 4 of Expensify's EC-1 digs into the company's engineering and technology, with Anna Heim noting that the group of P2P pirates/hackers set out to build an expense management app by sticking to their gut and making their own rules.

They asked questions few considered, like: Why have lots of employees when you can find a way to get work done and reach impressive profitability with a few? Why work from an office in San Francisco when the internet lets you work from anywhere, even a sailboat in the Caribbean?

It makes sense in a way: If you’re a pirate, to hell with the rules, right?

With that in mind, one could assume Expensify decided to ask itself: Why not build our own totally custom tech stack?

Indeed, Expensify has made several tech decisions that were met with disbelief, but its belief in its own choices has paid off over the years, and the company is ready to IPO any day now.

How much of a tech advantage Expensify enjoys owing to such choices is an open question, but one thing is clear: These choices are key to understanding Expensify and its roadmap. Let’s take a look.

How Expensify hacked its way to a robust, scalable tech stack

Etsy asks, ‘How do you do, fellow kids?’ with $1.6B Depop purchase

GettyImages 969952548
GettyImages 969952548

Image Credits: Getty Images

The news this week that e-commerce marketplace Etsy will buy Depop, a startup that provides a secondhand e-commerce marketplace, for more than $1.6 billion may not have made a large impact on the acquiring company’s share price thus far, but it provides a fascinating look into what brands may be willing to pay for access to the Gen Z market.

Etsy is buying Gen Z love. Think about it — Gen Z is probably not the first demographic that comes to mind when you consider Etsy, so you can see why the deal may pencil out in the larger company’s mind.

But it isn’t cheap. The lesson from the Etsy-Depop deal appears to be that large e-commerce players are willing to splash out for youth-approved marketplaces. That’s good news for yet-private companies that are popular with the budding generation.

Etsy asks, ‘How do you do, fellow kids?’ with $1.6B Depop purchase

Confluent’s IPO brings a high-growth, high-burn SaaS model to the public markets

Image Credits: Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images

Confluent became the latest company to announce its intent to take the IPO route, officially filing its S-1 paperwork this week.

The company, which has raised over $455 million since it launched in 2014, was most recently valued at just over $4.5 billion when it raised $250 million last April.

What does Confluent do? It built a streaming data platform on top of the open-source Apache Kafka project. In addition to its open-source roots, Confluent has a free tier of its commercial cloud offering to complement its paid products, helping generate top-of-funnel inflows that it converts to sales.

What we can see in Confluent is nearly an old-school, high-burn SaaS business. It has taken on oodles of capital and used it in an increasingly expensive sales model.

Confluent’s IPO brings a high-growth, high-burn SaaS model to the public markets

How to win consulting, board and deal roles with PE and VC funds

Jumping to the highest level - goldfish jumping in a bigger bowl - aspiration and achievement concept. This is a 3d render illustration
Jumping to the highest level - goldfish jumping in a bigger bowl - aspiration and achievement concept. This is a 3d render illustration

Image Credits: Orla (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Would you like to work with private equity and venture capital funds?

There are relatively few jobs directly inside private equity and venture capital funds, and those jobs are highly competitive.

However, there are many other ways you can work and earn money within the industry — as a consultant, an interim executive, a board member, a deal executive partnering to buy a company, an executive in residence or as an entrepreneur in residence.

Let’s take a look at the different ways you can work with the investment community.

How to win consulting, board and deal roles with PE and VC funds

The existential cost of decelerated growth

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Even among the most valuable tech shops, shareholder return is concentrated in share price appreciation, and buybacks, which is the same thing to a degree.

Slowly growing tech companies worth single-digit billions can’t play the buyback game to the same degree as the majors. And they are growing more slowly, so even a similar buyback program in relative scale would excite less.

Grow or die, in other words. Or at least grow or come under heavy fire from external investors who want to oust the founder-CEO and “reform” the company. But if you can grow quickly, welcome to the land of milk and honey.

Even among the most valuable tech shops, shareholder return is concentrated in share price appreciation, and buybacks, which is the same thing to a degree.

Slowly growing tech companies worth single-digit billions can’t play the buyback game to the same degree as the majors. And they are growing more slowly, so even a similar buyback program in relative scale would excite less.

Grow or die, in other words. Or at least grow or come under heavy fire from external investors who want to oust the founder-CEO and “reform” the company. But if you can grow quickly, welcome to the land of milk and honey.

The existential cost of decelerated growth

Hormonal health is a massive opportunity: Where are the unicorns?

uterus un paper work.Pink backgroundArt concept of female reproductive health
uterus un paper work.Pink backgroundArt concept of female reproductive health

Image Credits: Carol Yepes (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

There is a growing group of entrepreneurs who are betting that hormonal health is the key wedge into the digital health boom.

Hormones are fluctuating, ever-evolving, and diverse — but these founders say they’re also key to solving many health conditions that disproportionately impact women, from diabetes to infertility to mental health challenges.

Many believe it’s that complexity that underscores the opportunity. Hormonal health sits at the center of conversations around personalized medicine and women’s health: By 2025, women’s health could be a $50 billion industry, and by 2026, digital health more broadly is estimated to hit $221 billion.

Still, as funding for women’s health startups drops and stigma continues to impact where venture dollars go, it’s unclear whether the sector will remain in its infancy or hit a true inflection point.

Hormonal health is a massive opportunity: Where are the unicorns?

3 lessons we learned after raising $6.3M from 50 investors

Image of businesspeople climbing ladders up an arrow toward three increasingly tall piles of cash.
Image of businesspeople climbing ladders up an arrow toward three increasingly tall piles of cash.

Image Credits: sorbetto (opens in a new window)/ Getty Images

Two years ago, founders of calendar assistant platform Reclaim were looking for a "mango" seed round — a boodle of cash large enough to help them transition from the prototype phase to staffing up for a public launch.

Although the team received offers, co-founder Henry Shapiro says the few that materialized were poor options, partially because Reclaim was still pre-product.

"So one summer morning, my co-founder and I sat down in his garage — where we’d been prototyping, pitching and iterating for the past year — and realized that as hard as it was, we would have to walk away entirely and do a full reset on our fundraising strategy," he writes.

Shapiro shares what he learned from embracing failure and offers three conclusions "every founder should consider before they decide to go out and pitch investors."

3 lessons we learned after raising $6.3M from 50 investors

For SaaS startups, differentiation is an iterative process

For SaaS success, differentiation is crucial
For SaaS success, differentiation is crucial

Image Credits: Kevin Schafer / Getty Images

Although software as a service has been thriving as a sector for years, it has gone into overdrive in the past year as businesses responded to the pandemic by speeding up the migration of important functions to the cloud, ActiveCampaign founder and CEO Jason VandeBoom writes in a guest column.

"We’ve all seen the news of SaaS startups raising large funding rounds, with deal sizes and valuations steadily climbing. But as tech industry watchers know only too well, large funding rounds and valuations are not foolproof indicators of sustainable growth and longevity."

VandeBoom notes that to scale sustainably, SaaS startups need to "stand apart from the herd at every phase of development. Failure to do so means a poor outcome for founders and investors."

"As a founder who pivoted from on-premise to SaaS back in 2016, I have focused on scaling my company (most recently crossing 145,000 customers) and in the process, learned quite a bit about making a mark," VandeBoom writes. "Here is some advice on differentiation at the various stages in the life of a SaaS startup."

Recommended Stories

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Sellers Spooked by Strong US Data as Treasury Yields Rise

    The ADP and jobless claims reports stoked fears the Fed might consider when to start tapering its asset buying, lifting bond yields and the Greenback.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for June 4, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 1.2125.

  • G7 nations 'just one millimetre' from historic tax deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some of the world's richest nations are within touching distance of a historic deal to close the net on large companies which do not pay their fair share of tax, France and Germany said on Friday after a day of talks in London. Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations are meeting in person for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration gave fresh impetus to stalled global tax talks this year. Rich nations have struggled for years to agree a way to raise more tax from large multinationals such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, which often book profits in jurisdictions where they pay little or no tax.

  • Open Positions in CME-Based Bitcoin Futures Slump to 5 1/2-Month Low

    Open interest in the CME's standard bitcoin futures contract has hit the lowest since mid-December.

  • India FX Reserves Will Help Tide Global Spillovers, RBI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s foreign exchange reserves have by all indications crossed $600 billion, central bank chief Shaktikanta Das said, a huge buffer that will help insulate Asia’s third-largest economy from global spillovers and volatile external flows.Earlier this year, the country’s foreign-exchange reserves briefly surpassed Russia’s to become the world’s fourth-largest, as the Reserve Bank of India continued to hoard dollars to cushion the economy against any sudden outflows. The reserves a

  • Replay: Fireside Chat with EdTech Investor Prosus CEO and Skillsoft Incoming CEO to Discuss Merger with Churchill Capital II

    IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with Jeff Tarr, incoming CEO of Skillsoft, a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions, and Larry Illg, head of global EdTech investment for Prosus, one of the largest technology investors in the world, to discuss the pending merger of Skillsoft, […]

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises as jobs report calms inflation worries

    The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last month, helped by vaccinations and a reopening economy, following an unexpected slowdown in the labor market in April. Worries that a robust economic rebound could lead to a prolonged period of inflation and prompt the Fed to contemplate paring back its crisis level support have weighed on investors' minds recently. Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise for at least second straight week on optimism about an economic rebound amid a raft of encouraging data this week.

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies firm after U.S. jobs data; weekend elections eyed

    U.S. nonfarm payrolls data came in below expectations, easing worries that the pace of economic rebound could fan inflation and prompt a change in the stance of U.S. monetary policy. "The data has helped calm fears that... the Fed could start to taper support sooner," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. The weekend will be eventful and keenly watched in Peru and Mexico, with the former choosing its president, while mid-term elections in the latter have the capacity to determine the course of economic reforms in the country.

  • India Central Bank Expands QE as Growth Seen Faltering

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.India’s central bank expanded its version of quantitative easing and lowered its economic growth forecast as the world’s worst Covid-19 wave sweeps through the nation.The Reserve Bank of India will buy an additional 1.2 trillion rupees ($16.4 billion) of bonds next quarter under the so-called Government Securities Acquisition Program 2.0, Governor Shaktikanta Das said Friday. The progra

  • Deutsche’s DWS, Generali Said to Vie for NN’s Asset Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- DWS Group and Assicurazioni Generali SpA are among suitors that submitted initial bids this week for the asset management arm of NN Group NV, people familiar with the matter said.The unit, known as NN Investment Partners, has separately attracted early interest from UBS Group AG and Allianz SE, the people said. Several other international asset managers, including some U.S. firms, are also pursuing a deal, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the informa

  • Pimco’s Ivascyn Warns Inflation Boost Is Still Worth Hedging

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation may be a transitory scare in global markets, but it doesn’t pay to ignore the risks. That’s the advice from the chief investment officer of fixed-income behemoth Pacific Investment Management Co.Prices are likely to rise sharply this year, perhaps “alarmingly in certain quarters,” said the firm’s Dan Ivascyn Thursday, in an online keynote address to Morningstar’s annual investor conference in Sydney. The boost is likely to be temporary, as the global economic recovery fr

  • This meme stock exploded 62% in one day and this Wall Street analyst has had enough

    BofA is keeping it real on Bed Bath & Beyond after its stock goes haywire amid the latest boom for meme stocks.

  • Emerging Asia’s Worst-Performing Bonds Are Set for More Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Thai bonds have had a dreadful year so far and things may even get worse.Government debt from the nation has handed dollar-based investors a loss of 9% in 2021 amid a resurgence in virus cases, and the vulnerability of the securities to expectations for Federal Reserve bond tapering. Reasons for further declines include rising debt supply and front-loaded issuance, while a slow pace of vaccination is likely to weigh on the baht and economic growth.Here is a quick look at each of t

  • Bitcoin Drops After Musk Tweets of Breakup

    Musk's broken heart sent BTC down nearly 7%.

  • Elon Musk breaks up with bitcoin? Cryptic tweet has some crypto bulls fearing the worst.

    Crypto bull Elon Musk on Thursday evening issued a cryptic tweet that many in the crypto world were interpreting as the billionaire's breakup with bitcoin, the world's most prominent digital asset.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Places Bet on 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some key to unlock the best returns in the markets. For some, that key can be found in following the market’s legendary investors, the stock gurus who have leveraged their intuition and knowledge to build up billion-dollar fortunes. And among those legendary investors, David Tepper stands tall. Tepper is the co-founder of Appaloosa Management, which he launched in 1993 after leaving Goldman Sachs. The hedge management firm took off with $57 million initial seed mone

  • Staples offers to buy Office Depot owner's consumer business for $1 billion

    Staples offered about $18.27 per share for the business, which it said represents a premium of about 43% to the 30-day average closing price of ODP's stock as of June 2. ODP said it is reviewing Staples' proposal with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. Staples is now proposing to buy ODP's unit that includes the Office Depot and OfficeMax retail store businesses.

  • Elon Musk Unveiled Bitcoin's Weakness, Says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

    According to Miami mayor Francis Suarez, tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk highlighted a problem with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that reduces its utility as a financial asset. What Happened: Suarez told During a CNBC interview, Suarez said that he's a "big fan of Elon Musk" but suggested that him being able to move Bitcoin's price by 10% to 20% with a single tweet is a problem. He explained that this kind of price volatility shows that Bitcoin can't be used as a hedge against fi

  • Interactive Brokers founder says problem with AMC Entertainment memes: ‘People…will lose a very substantial amount of money’

    When the music stops for the meme stocks, investors could be looking at big losses, warns Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc.

  • AMC stock seesaws to a loss after completing share-sale program, then asks investors for OK to issue more stock

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. seesawed to a loss in volatile trading Thursday, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.