Extra Crunch roundup: Inside Sprinklr's IPO filing, how digital transformation is reshaping markets

Walter Thompson and Annie Siebert
·2 min read

Despite a recent history of uneven cash flow and moderate growth, SaaS customer experience management platform Sprinklr has filed to go public.

In today's edition of The Exchange, Alex Wilhelm pores over the New York-based unicorn's S-1 to better understand exactly what Sprinklr offers: "Marketing and comms software, with some machine learning built in."

Despite 19% growth in revenue over the last fiscal year, its deficits increased during the same period. But with more than $250 million in cash available, "Sprinklr is not going public because it needs the money," says Alex.

Since we were off yesterday for Memorial Day, today's roundup is brief, but we'll have much more to recap on Friday. Thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch!

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

Sprinklr’s IPO filing shows uneven cash flow but modest growth

Once a buzzword, digital transformation is reshaping markets

Digital transformation concept. Binary code. AI (Artificial Intelligence).
Digital transformation concept. Binary code. AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Image Credits: metamorworks / Getty Images

The changes brought by a global shift to remote work and schooling are myriad, but in the business realm, they have yielded a change in corporate behavior and consumer expectations — changes that showed up in a bushel of earnings reports last week.

Startups have told us for several quarters that their markets are picking up momentum as customers shake up buying behavior with a distinct advantage for companies helping users move into the digital realm.

Public company results are now confirming the startups’ perspective. The accelerating digital transformation is real, and we have the data to prove it.

Once a buzzword, digital transformation is reshaping markets

3 views on the future of meetings

empty chairs arrayed around a modern coffee table in a vacant conference room with a city view through windows in the background
empty chairs arrayed around a modern coffee table in a vacant conference room with a city view through windows in the background

Image Credits: Yann Maignan (opens in a new window) / Unsplash (opens in a new window)

In a recent episode of TechCrunch Equity, hosts Danny Crichton, Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm connected the dots between multiple funding rounds to sketch out three perspectives on the future of workplace meetings.

Each agreed that the traditional meeting is broken, so we gathered their perspectives about where the industry is heading and which aspects are ripe for disruption:

  • Alex Wilhelm: Faster information throughput, please.

  • Natasha Mascarenhas: Meetings should be ongoing, not in calendar invites.

  • Danny Crichton: Redesign meetings for flow.

3 views on the future of meetings

    As a teen growing up in Sikeston, Missouri, Dolly Ave could be found exploring her surroundings with a camera. Dolly Ave: For me, being on set with a team of creatives that you worked with from start to finish is the most rewarding part of the process.

    The SEC still isn't happy about Elon Musk's tweets, but for now it's not doing anything about them.

    (Bloomberg) -- China is rolling out Covid-19 vaccine doses at a furious pace -- more than 80% of people in Beijing have received at least one dose -- but the country is in no hurry to signal any intention of easing border curbs. The World Health Organization meanwhile validated the Chinese-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. For the first time, the U.K. reported zero daily deaths of people within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. New York City's positivity rate dropped over th

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC's stock is overval

    The exchange typically adds cryptocurrencies to its retail platform a few weeks after first listing on the professional version.

    The meme stock soared almost 22% at Tuesday's open after the theater announced it had sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P.

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P. The share sale deal would represent a price of for AMC's stock of $27.12 a share, which is 3.8% above Friday's closing price of $26.12. The movie theater operator's stock jumped 7.0% in premarket trading, after rocketing 116.2% last week. AMC said it plans to use the proceeds for "the pursuit of value creating acquisitions of theatre assets and leases, as well as investments to enhance the consumer appeal of its theatres." AMC said it will also look for opportunities to reduce debt. The sale of shares represents 1.9% of the 450.3 million shares outstanding as of May 2. AMC's stock, which closed Thursday at a four-year high, has skyrocketed 1,132.1% year to date through Friday, while shares of fellow meme stock GameStop Corp. has soared 1,078.3% and the S&P 500 has climbed 11.9%.

    A new report by the Financial Planning Association looks at the changing attitudes to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin.

    AMC stock proves twice that it cannot be diluted, and Keith Gill tweets again, sending GameStop back into $250 territory.

    Shares of Coinbase climb Tuesday as the broader digital-asset complex attempts to rally following a listless weekend for crypto.

    The most well-known company in the electric vehicle space could be entering the restaurant sector. What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) last week filed trademarks for its brand name under the restaurant services sector, according to Electrek. "Tesla trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services." Three trademarks were filed for the Tesla name, the Tesla T logo and a

    Traders in bitcoin should make this move after watch prices crash over the past month, says one crypto expert.

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

    Under the deal, a joint venture between funds managed by the two companies will pay Extended Stay shareholders a total of $20.50 per share, up from a previous offer of $19.50 per share in March. "The $20.50 per paired share consideration represents the Blackstone/Starwood Capital joint venture's best and final offer," the companies said in a statement. The amended deal has been unanimously approved by the board of Extended Stay America.

    Inflation figures from the Eurozone and stats from Canada put the EUR and the Loonie in focus. There are no stats from the U.S, however, with the U.S markets closed.

    "Gold is seen as a safe-haven, sleepy asset while bitcoin is viewed as a risk-on, growth asset." one analyst noted.

    The merger will let the new bank enhance its digital offerings and serve clients better through its heftier balance sheet and bigger geographic footprint.

  • Oppenheimer: These 2 Stocks Have Triple-Digit Gains in Sight

    When the best talk, people listen. It works in all walks of life, but especially the stock market. Investors are keen to read the latest stock reviews from Wall Street’s professional analysts, but knowing who’s the best is the place to start. Covering the markets for investment firm and brokerage Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch has built a reputation that puts him at the top of the Street’s analyst corps. He’s currently rated #7 overall by TipRanks, out of more than 7,500 analysts offering regular coverage of the markets. Rusch’s ranking is based on more than 400 published reviews, that have accumulated a 63% success rate – and an investor following Rusch’s recommendations in the past year would have seen a 64% average rate of return. So, let’s catch up with some of Rusch’s recent stock notes. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two calls of his and two factors popped out right away: these are Buy-rated stocks with more than 100% upside potential for the year ahead. And for the retail investor, seeking a bargain in the markets, the low point of entry sweetens the pie; each of these stocks is trading for less than $10 per share. Here are the details. Aeva Technologies (AEVA) We’ll start with Aeva Technologies, a company working in the field of perception and sensing technology – an essential field in the autonomous automobile industry. Aeva’s main project is the development of 4D LiDAR-on-chip, an achievement which will turn sensing systems on their head by combining silicon photonics, precision velocity measurement, and long-range performance. The resulting package will enable faster and more accurate sensing in driverless vehicles, for better detection and avoidance of obstacles, whether stationary of mobile. Success in this endeavor will give Aeva a clear path forward to success in the autonomous car field. Back in March, Aeva entered the public trading markets through a SPAC transaction with InterPrivate Acquisition. The merger completed on March 15, and AEVA shares started trading on the NASDAQ on that day. In sharp contrast to last year, SPACS have generally had a hard time in 2021’s stock market, and so has Aeva; the shares have slipped since the public debut. However, AEVA stock hit its trough in mid-May and has been regaining value in the last couple of weeks, after the company released its 1Q21 earnings results – the first as a publicly traded entity. At the top of the earnings release, Aeva announced that its SPAC merger had netted the company $513 million, and that it had $523 million in cash reserves available at the end of Q1, compared to just $24.6 million at the end of 2020. In a key development update, Aeva revealed that its third generation LiDAR chip is in its final architecture and has integrated all of the core LiDAR components. The company is engaged in setting up production lines for the new chip. In his coverage of AEVA shares, Colin Rusch writes, “AEVA continues to make tangible progress toward commercializing its FMCW-based 4D lidar announcing its ability to offer 500m range on existing hardware via a firmware upgrade. We believe the flexibility and potential future proofing of systems enabled by its software defined architecture combined with the velocity information is critical for its customers and the potential for product improvement during its useful life. We are encouraged by AEVA delivering its Gen 3 chip design ahead of schedule…. We continue to see AEVA as a long-term winner in the lidar and autonomous space…” Rusch rates this stock as Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $20 price target implies it has room for 104% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is even more bullish here than Rusch is. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 5 recent reviews, and the $23.40 average price target suggests a robust 139% upside potential from the trading price of $9.76. (See Aeva’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Our modern world has brought us technological marvel – but also an enormous level of industrial pollution. Among the worst pollutants is lead. Lead has been used in a wide range of products, most notably in pipes and batteries, from which it can leach into the environment and then into us – where its toxic effects are proven dangerous. This makes lead one of the most recycled materials in the world today. Aqua Metals specializes in clean recycling technology for lead acid batteries. The company uses its proprietary AquaRefining process – a water-based, room temperature lead refining process that is non-polluting – to replace the current system of high-temperature lead smelting. Such lead smelting is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Aqua Metals has a huge potential market, as some 80% of the lead used in the battery industry is recycled. While dangerously toxic, these batteries are going to be with us for at least the foreseeable future, as lead acid batteries are also the only 100% recyclable and rechargeable batteries on the market. The company is working to expand its niche, and it has applied, earlier this year, for patents in the field of lithium ion battery recycling. Where lead acid batteries are heavily used in industrial applications, lithium ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics – and they contain of host of other toxic metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Aqua Metals hopes to apply its refining technology to these batteries, as well. Aqua Metals’ processes are not yet in operational use, and so the company has no revenues and earnings to speak of. In the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4.1 million, coming to 6 cents per share, compared to the $4.4 million, 7-cent per share, net loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Also in 1Q21, Aqua Metals invested $1.5 million in the LINICO Corporation, another cleantech company in the lithium ion battery recycling niche. Rusch is bullish on this speculative company, writing of it, “We continue to believe AQMS' closed loop zero-emissions process technology for recycling lead is a critical enabler for portions of the battery supply chain to reach net-zero emissions and has the potential to become the de facto standard process for recycling lead as the world moves toward net-zero commitments in 2040. We are looking at the announcement of a license and equipment supply agreement as the next, and critical, validation of the business model.” The 5-star analyst gives AQMS an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, along with a $7 price target that implies a one-year upside of 147%. Both recent reviews on AQMS shares are positive, giving the stock its Moderate Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $2.83, and the average price target of $7.50 suggests a strong 165% upside from that level. (See Aqua Metals’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    After a busy morning on the economic calendar, its a busy day ahead, with a mass of stats for the markets to digest. The RBA is also in action later this morning…

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.