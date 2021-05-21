U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.66
    -0.41 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,310.03
    -3,965.32 (-9.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.05
    -128.07 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: Jam City SPAC, startup PR, telemedicine market map, more

Walter Thompson and Annie Siebert
·17 min read

For this morning's edition of The Exchange, Alex Wilhelm studied information recently released by mobile gaming studio Jam City as it prepares to go public in a $1.2 billion blank-check deal with DPCM Capital.

"Jam City is a bit like Zynga, but unless you are a mobile-gaming aficionado, you might not have heard of it," he writes.

Since its launch, Jam City has raised upwards of $300 million, including a $145 million round in 2019. At the time, the company was riding high after signing a deal with Disney to adapt some of the media giant's intellectual property, which includes brands like Marvel, Fox and Pixar.

Almost half of all Americans play mobile games, so Alex reviewed Jam City's investor deck, a transcript of the investor presentation call and a press release to see how it stacks up against Zynga, which "has done great in recent quarters, including posting record revenue and bookings in the first three months of 2021."

(Full disclosure: the second time I worked at a startup founded by Mark Pincus, Zinga slept behind my desk and I was one of her favorite dog-sitters.)

Thanks for reading Extra Crunch; I hope you have an excellent weekend!

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

As Zynga impresses, rival mobile-gaming shop Jam City looks to list via SPAC

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

5 ways to raise your startup’s PR game

Image of a numbered wooden puzzle ring on a wooden table.
Image of a numbered wooden puzzle ring on a wooden table.

Image Credits: Andrii Yalanskyi (opens in a new window)/ Getty Images

The ability to effectively communicate can make or break your launch. It will play a role in determining who wins a new space — you or a competitor.

So how do you make a splash? How do you stay relevant?

For one, you have to stop thinking that what you are up to is interesting.

5 ways to raise your startup’s PR game

Every early-stage startup must identify and evaluate a strategic advantage

A strategic advantage can make your business
A strategic advantage can make your business

Image Credits: Eoneren / Getty Images

Whether you’re building a company or thinking about investing, it’s important to understand your strategic advantage.

In order to determine one, you should ask fundamental questions: What’s the long-term, sustainable reason that the company will stay in business?

Every early-stage startup must identify and evaluate a strategic advantage

As M&A accelerates, deal-makers are leveraging AI and ML to keep pace

Image of multicolored, complicated, twisted threads combining to form a single arrow against a light gray backdrop.
Image of multicolored, complicated, twisted threads combining to form a single arrow against a light gray backdrop.

Image Credits: Fanatic Studio (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

The global pandemic has changed the way we work, including how and where we work. For those involved in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) industry, a notoriously relationship-driven business, this has meant in-person boardroom handshakes have been replaced by video conference calls, remote collaboration and potentially less travel in the future.

The pandemic has also accelerated digital transformation, and deal-makers have embraced digital tools to help them execute effectively.

The quickening pace of digital transformation is no longer about ensuring a competitive edge. Today, it’s also about business resilience. But what’s on the horizon, and how else will technology evolve to meet the needs of companies and deal-makers?

There are still many inefficiencies in managing M&A, but technologies such as artificial intelligence, especially machine learning, are helping to make the process faster and easier.

As M&A accelerates, deal-makers are leveraging AI and ML to keep pace

New Relic’s business remodel will leave new CEO with work to do

Businessman struggling to move data arrow upwards
Businessman struggling to move data arrow upwards

Image Credits: Malte Mueller / Getty Images

Lew Cirne, New Relic’s founder and CEO, is stepping into the executive chairman role. He will be replaced by Bill Staples on July 1.

Cirne spent the last several years rebuilding the company’s platform and changing its revenue model, aiming for what he hopes is long-term success.

TechCrunch decided to dig into the company’s financials to see just what challenges Staples may face as he moves into the corner office. The resulting picture is one that shows a company doing hard work for a more future-aligned product map and business model, albeit one that may not generate the sort of near-term growth that gives Staples ample breathing room with public investors.

New Relic’s business remodel will leave new CEO with work to do

Fast growth pushes an unprofitable no-code startup into the public markets: Inside Monday.com’s IPO filing

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

At long last, the Monday.com crew dropped an F-1 filing to go public in the United States. TechCrunch has long known that the company, which sells corporate productivity and communications software, has scaled north of $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

The countdown to its IPO filing — an F-1, because the company is based in Israel, rather than the S-1s filed by domestic companies — has been ticking for several quarters.

The Exchange has been riffling through the document since it came out, and we’ve picked up on a few things to explore.

Fast growth pushes an unprofitable no-code startup into the public markets: Inside Monday.com’s IPO filing

The battle for voice recognition inside vehicles is heating up

market map voice recognition
market map voice recognition

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

Until recently, integrating affordable voice-recognition software into an automobile was something from science fiction.

But last year, the percentage of vehicles offering in-car connected services reached 45%. By 2024, analysts predict cars with voice recognition will comprise 60% of the market.

Considering how much time many of us spend behind the wheel, there’s an infinite number of applications for the technology. For our latest Extra Crunch market map, we sized up the general market opportunity before creating a roster of major players and reaching out to investors to see where they’re placing bets.

The battle for voice recognition inside vehicles is heating up

Industrial automation startup Bright Machines hauls in $435M by going public via SPAC

Automatic robot mechanical arm is working in the modern automobile parts factory.
Automatic robot mechanical arm is working in the modern automobile parts factory.

Image Credits: Teera Konakan / Getty Images

Bright Machines is going public via a SPAC-led combination that will see the 3-year-old company merge with SCVX, raising gross cash proceeds of $435 million in the process.

After the transaction is consummated, the startup will sport an anticipated equity valuation of $1.6 billion.

The Bright Machines news indicates that the great SPAC chill was not a deep freeze. And the transaction itself, in conjunction with the previously announced Desktop Metal blank-check deal, implies that there is space in the market for hardware startup liquidity via SPACs. Perhaps that will unlock more late-stage capital for hardware-focused upstarts.

We took a look at what Bright Machines does, and then the financial details that it shared as part of its news.

Industrial automation startup Bright Machines hauls in $435M by going public via SPAC

Want to double your rate of return? Seek counsel from experienced executives

Image Credits: Sujin Jetkasettakorn / EyeEm (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

As a rule of thumb, it takes 7-8 years for a successful startup to achieve an exit. But there’s a simple way to speed up the clock: Bring in one or more founders who have previous executive experience.

According to data gathered by Rob Olson, partner and head of data strategy at venture engine M13, startups that have two or more experienced founders tend to exit 33% faster and raise 34% less capital.

“Combined, these two improvements can nearly double an investor’s rate of return,” says Olson.

Want to double your rate of return? Seek counsel from experienced executives

Should startups build or buy telehealth infrastructure?

Image Credits: Georgijevic (opens in a new window)/ Getty Images

Digital health in the U.S. got a huge boost from COVID-19 as more people started consulting physicians and urgent care providers remotely in the midst of lockdowns. So much so that McKinsey estimates that up to $250 billion of the current healthcare expenditure in the U.S. has the potential to be spent virtually.

The prominence of digital health is undoubtedly here to stay, but how it looks and feels from provider to provider is still a debate among sector startups.

But for providers who want to deliver care virtually across the country, it’s not as simple as adding a Zoom invite to an annual check-up. The process requires intention every step of the way — right from the clinicians delivering remote care to the choice of payment processor.

Should startups build or buy telehealth infrastructure?

Help TechCrunch find the best email marketers for startups

Image Credits: Getty Images under a MirageC (opens in a new window) license.

Email marketing has been with us for decades, but today it has been refined to a science and an art form.

If you’re an early-stage founder, it is one of the best ways to build and grow your direct relationship with your customer. You know how fickle the platforms can be. You can’t afford to mess this up.

So when and how should you think about doing email marketing, versus all of your other frantic priorities?

Here at Extra Crunch, we’re helping you find the answers. We launched a survey of founders who want to recommend a great email marketer or agency they have worked with to the rest of the startup world.

Fill out the survey here.

Help TechCrunch find the best email marketers for startups

For companies that use ML, labeled data is the key differentiator

Data labeling is more important than ever for ML implementations
Data labeling is more important than ever for ML implementations

Image Credits: gremlin / Getty Images

When a company chooses supervised learning, it needs to have a strategy that allows it to label data as quickly as it acquires it.

Supervised learning is currently the most practical approach for most ML challenges, but it requires the crucial additional step of making raw data smart by labeling it.

For companies that use ML, labeled data is the key differentiator

How Expensify got to $100M in revenue by hiring ‘stem cells’ and not ‘cogs in a wheel’

Illustration Expensify
Illustration Expensify

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman

The influence of a founder on their company’s culture cannot be overstated. Everything from their views on the product and business to how they think about people affects how their company’s employees will behave, and since behavior, in turn, informs culture, the consequences of a founder’s early decisions can be far-reaching.

So it’s not surprising that Expensify has its own take on almost everything it does when you consider what its founder and CEO David Barrett learned early in his life: “Basically everyone is wrong about basically everything.”

As we saw in part 1 of this EC-1, this led him to the revelation that it’s easier to figure things out for yourself than finding advice that applies to you. Eventually, these insights would inform how he would go about shaping Expensify.

How Expensify got to $100M in revenue by hiring ‘stem cells’ and not ‘cogs in a wheel’

Inside Marqeta’s fascinating fintech IPO

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Marqeta, long a darling of the fintech market though less well known than some companies in its sector due to its infrastructure nature, filed to go public late last week

If you are not familiar with Marqeta, it powers the payment card tech behind products that you use, like Square, a key customer and driver of the unicorn’s growth. Marqeta exhibits a number of fascinating fintech characteristics (majority revenue from interchange, a rabidly competitive market) that make it very interesting to unspool.

Inside Marqeta’s fascinating fintech IPO

May Mobility’s Edwin Olson and Nina Grooms Lee and Toyota AI Ventures’ Jim Adler on validating your startup idea

When a founder has a work history that includes the name of the parent company of one of their key investors, you probably assume that was one of the first deals to come together. Not so with May Mobility and Toyota AI Ventures, which connected for the company’s second seed round after May went out and raised its original seed purely on the strength of its own ideas and proposed solutions.

That’s one of the many interesting things we learned from speaking to May Mobility co-founder and CEO Edwin Olson, as well as Chief Product Officer Nina Grooms Lee and Toyota AI Ventures founding partner Jim Adler on an episode of Extra Crunch Live.

Extra Crunch Live goes down every Wednesday at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT. Our next episode is with Sequoia’s Shaun Maguire and Vise’s Samir Vasavada, and you can check out the upcoming schedule right here.

Meanwhile, read on for highlights from our chat with Olson, Grooms Lee and Adler, and then stay tuned at the end for a recording of the full session, including our live pitch-off.

WalkMe is going public: Let’s stroll through its numbers

GettyImages 1058454392
GettyImages 1058454392

Image Credits: Getty Images / Somyot Techapuwapat / EyeEm

WalkMe is the second Israel-based technology company to file to go public this week: No-code startup Monday.com is also pursuing an American IPO.

WalkMe’s software provides visual overlays on websites that help users navigate the product in question. Per the company’s F-1 filing, other elements of its service that matter include its onboarding system, Workstation, or its “single interface to the applications within an enterprise and simplifies task completion through a natural language conversational interface and automation.” We’re including that last feature because it says “automation,” which, in the wake of the UiPath IPO, is a word worth watching. Investors are.

At a high level, WalkMe is a SaaS business, which means that when we digest its results we are digging into a modern software company. Let’s do just that.

WalkMe is going public: Let’s stroll through its numbers

Can Squarespace dodge the direct-listing value trap?

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Squarespace's reference price has been set at $50 per share.

We went over Squarespace’s recently disclosed Q2 and full-2021 guidance and asked how its expectations compare to its reference-price-defined pre-trading valuation. Then, we set some stakes in the ground regarding historical direct-listing results and what we might expect from the company as it adds a third set of data to our quiver.

Let’s get into the numbers!

Can Squarespace dodge the direct-listing value trap?

Mapping out one edtech company’s $200M bet on lifelong learning

GettyImages 1129167882
GettyImages 1129167882

Image Credits: Getty Images / DrAfter123

Mumbai-based Emeritus, an edtech company that works with universities to create online upskilling courses for employed folks, just spent a big chunk of cash to break into K-12.

Emeritus, which is part of the Eruditus group, announced this week that it plans to acquire iD Tech, a STEM education service for children. The acquisition, which has not yet closed, is estimated to be around $200 million and leaves iD Tech operating as an independent brand for now.

ID Tech brings a whole different set of customers to its umbrella: The startup offers courses for elementary through high-school students across the globe taught by college students in the U.S.

Mapping out one edtech company’s $200M bet on lifelong learning

5 innovative fundraising methods for emerging VCs and PEs

Five innovative ways PE and VCs can use to fundraise
Five innovative ways PE and VCs can use to fundraise

Image Credits: Hiroshi Watanabe / Getty Images

According to Versatile VC founder David Teten, five new strategies are gaining traction among fund managers looking to raise capital from family offices and high-net-worth individuals:

  • Online communities and virtual events.

  • Platforms that help other investors access your fund.

  • Soliciting under the 506(c) designation.

  • Launching a rolling fund.

  • Crowdfunding from retail investors into a general partnership.

In a summary of a class he taught for the Oper8r VC fund accelerator, Teten offers actionable advice for anyone who wants to connect with pre-qualified investors.

5 innovative fundraising methods for emerging VCs and PEs

Dear Sophie: What’s happening with visa application receipt notices?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

Our startup employs several individuals who are on work visas or have employment authorization. Many of them have been waiting for quite a while for the government to tell them their applications have been received.

Why? When will things be back on track? We have a few employees who are waiting for green cards, and a few F-1 visa holders who will be extending their OPT to STEM OPT.

Is there anything we can do?

— Patient in Pasadena

Dear Sophie: What’s happening with visa application receipt notices?

Arrival’s Denis Sverdlov on the new era of car manufacturing

Denis-Sverdlov
Denis-Sverdlov

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

Electric vehicle company Arrival wants to break the current auto manufacturing model. Instead of one giant factory and an assembly line, Arrival’s commercial electric vans, buses and cars are robotically built in small, regional microfactories, of which the company wants to open 31 by the end of 2025.

If you want to achieve something radically more efficient, you have to go deeper, into complex, high-level computational algorithms that are not normally used in consumer-facing products.

The London-based company, founded in 2015, joined the ranks of EV companies going public via SPAC, merging with blank-check company CIIG Merger Corp. in March. UPS has already ordered 10,000 of Arrival’s robotically engineered vans, and the company recently signed a deal with Uber to create purpose-built EVs for ride-hail drivers.

Arrival founder Denis Sverdlov has been at the intersection of technological advancement and societal change before.

Arrival’s Denis Sverdlov on the new era of car manufacturing

Chasing hype is human nature: The tyranny of startup trends

Startup trends can be tricky
Startup trends can be tricky

Image Credits: Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images

The fear of missing out (FOMO) spreads faster than wildfire and often overwhelms rational decision-making.

In the VC community, investors look for lessons from disruptive startups they can use to identify other potential winners. But hype leads to bad decision-making, rushed due diligence and wishful thinking.

When and if those startups actually do well, “irrational FOMO takes over” because the initial assessment was based on bad information, says Victor Echevarria, a partner at Jackson Square Ventures. "Trends are addictive; to remain disciplined and avoid hype is to deny our innate instincts."

It’s natural for investors to follow the crowd, but in the race to the bottom, FOMO can be high-octane fuel.

Chasing hype is human nature: The tyranny of startup trends

Robinhood’s epic Q1 growth explains its fundraising boom

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

The Exchange explores Robinhood's financial results using the lens of payment for order flow (PFOF) income, which the company said during a congressional hearing constitutes the majority of its revenues.

This particular revenue growth — or the lack thereof — is a good way to understand not only Robinhood’s own results but also its larger market. If Robinhood is seeing rapid growth and strong trading volumes, we can infer with some confidence that others in its space are enjoying a related, if not similar, level of interest.

For Public.com, eToro and others like Freetrade (as well as our own understanding), how Robinhood performed recently is key. So, let’s explore the data.

Robinhood’s epic Q1 growth explains its fundraising boom

How to ensure data quality in the era of Big Data

Unknown data failures are a big problem in the big data age
Unknown data failures are a big problem in the big data age

Image Credits: gremlin / Getty Images

A little over a decade has passed since The Economist warned us that we would soon be drowning in data. The modern data stack has emerged as a proposed life-jacket for this data flood — spearheaded by Silicon Valley startups such as Snowflake, Databricks and Confluent.

Today, any entrepreneur can sign up for BigQuery or Snowflake and have a data solution that can scale with their business in a matter of hours. The emergence of cheap, flexible and scalable data storage solutions was largely a response to changing needs spurred by the massive explosion of data.

Currently, the world produces 2.5 quintillion bytes of data daily (there are 18 zeros in a quintillion). The explosion of data continues in the roaring ‘20s, both in terms of generation and storage — the amount of stored data is expected to continue to double at least every four years. However, one integral part of modern data infrastructure still lacks solutions suitable for the Big Data era and its challenges: Monitoring of data quality and data validation.

How to ensure data quality in the era of Big Data

Investors help Procore build a decacorn valuation in public debut

Cranes of a construction site against blue sky
Cranes of a construction site against blue sky

Image Credits: the_burtons (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Watching construction tech software company Procore go public Thursday after pricing above its range makes the IPO slowdown look like the deceleration that wasn’t.

Investors quickly bid up the company’s value in trading, giving Procore a higher valuation than it might have anticipated, along with a boost of confidence for the IPO market in general.

Construction tech may not be as glamorous as space travel, but it’s a massive industry that’s fraught with inefficiencies.

Procore initially set an IPO range of $60 to $65 per share before pricing at $67 per share Wednesday night. Its debut was worth gross proceeds north of $600 million and a fully diluted valuation of $9.6 billion. As of early afternoon Thursday, shares were trading at a solid $85.25.

In light of Procore’s debut, TechCrunch is digging quickly into the company’s new valuation and its resulting revenue multiples.

Investors help Procore build a decacorn valuation in public debut

Telemedicine startups are positioning themselves for a post-pandemic world

Closeup shot of an unrecognizable nurse using a cellphone in a hospital
Closeup shot of an unrecognizable nurse using a cellphone in a hospital

Image Credits: LaylaBird (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

It’s impossible to predict how healthcare institutions will operate post-pandemic, but with so many people now accustomed to telemedicine, startups that provide services around virtual care continue to be poised for success.

Telemedicine has faced an uphill battle to become more relevant in the U.S., with challenges such as meeting HIPAA compliance requirements and insurance companies unwilling to pay for virtual visits. But when COVID-19 began raging across the globe and people had to stay home, both the insurance and healthcare industries were forced to adapt.

Now that people see the benefits and conveniences of “dialing a doc” from the kitchen table, healthcare has changed forever.

Telemedicine startups are positioning themselves for a post-pandemic world

Recommended Stories

  • How the 9/11 Commission overcame partisan opposition

    The bill to create a Jan. 6 commission passed the House on Wednesday. It’s modeled on the 9/11 Commission, which released an exhaustive report on the attacks that became a bestseller and shaped sweeping, government-wide national security reforms.

  • Top Hedge Fund in Brazil Bolsters Local Stocks Bet on Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the top performing hedge funds in Brazil has boosted its bet on local stocks, in a sign of growing confidence in the country’s post-pandemic rebound.The CSHG Verde FIC FIM fund that returned an average 24% a year over the past two decades is wagering Latin America’s largest economy will start moving on from the virus downturn. The fund cut back on foreign holdings and now has over 25% of its portfolio allocated to Brazilian equities, one of the highest percentages over the past eight years, said Pedro Sales, a partner at Verde Asset Management who’s responsible for handling local stock investments.The vaccination rollout and the easing of measures aimed at curbing the virus’s advance should pave the way for better growth prospects, according to Sales.“As social distancing gets out of the way, you’ll have a very strong recovery,” he told Bloomberg News.Verde is part of an increasing number of asset managers and banks getting more optimistic about Brazil’s growth. The nation was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the second highest death toll in the world, and has struggled with vaccination -- only 9.6% of the population is fully inoculated so far versus about 38% in the U.S., according to Bloomberg data.Even so, recent economic data have topped estimates and firms like UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG have increased forecasts for growth as states started lifting travel restrictions with new cases slowly receding from their peak.Read More: Brazil Investors Look Past Virus and Buy Stocks: Market Espresso“Returning to normalcy will not necessarily be a straight-line process, and we could still see some bumps ahead,” Sales said, adding that a third wave of Covid-19 infections is the biggest risk that could derail the optimism.Verde is also concerned about government spending. In its monthly letters to clients, the asset manager has been vocal in flagging fiscal woes as the country spent more money than almost any other developing nation to cushion the virus hit. Brazil’s fiscal equilibrium will still require a lot of adjustments going forward, Sales said.Verde Asset Management was created by fund manager Luis Stuhlberger in 2015, with the backing of Credit Suisse. The firm grew into the country’s biggest independent asset manager, overseeing about 54 billion reais ($10 billion). Its flagship fund, which was originally established by Stuhlberger when he was at brokerage Hedging Griffo -- later acquired by the Swiss bank -- has had a return of over 19,000% in local currency terms since its inception in 1997.Other investors are also lining up to profit from a rebound in Brazil stocks, which are down slightly for the year in dollar terms, compared with an 11% advance for the S&P 500 Index. Earlier this month, the biggest U.S.-listed ETF focused on Brazilian stocks received the second-largest weekly inflow since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In addition, global investors have poured 8 billion reais into local stocks this month through May 18.Verde’s main bets include power company Equatorial Energia SA, cosmetics maker Natura & Co., fuel distributor BR Distribuidora, health-care firms Intermedica and Hapvida, pulp maker Suzano SA and paper-packaging producer Klabin SA.The firm recently added Lojas Renner SA, an apparel retailer that raised about 4 billion reais last month that may be used for potential acquisitions. Verde also participated in the initial public offering of GetNinjas SA, a Brazilian digital platform that connects professionals from psychologists to personal trainers with potential clients.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 2-Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in N. America

    Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in North America to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout. The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding for the formation of the venture, called BlueOvalSK. Reuters on Wednesday reported plans for the joint venture.

  • Nvidia sets 4-for-1 stock split, shares rise

    The company's stock, which was last up at over $600 in premarket trading, has gained nearly 12% this year after its value more than doubled in 2020. Stock splits can potentially attract retail investors who make small trades. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia said stock holders of record on July 21 would receive dividend of three additional shares after the close of trading on July 19, with the stock trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning July 20.

  • SoftBank says Son lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to leave board

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's longtime lieutenant Ron Fisher and the CEO of chip designer Arm, Simon Segars, will step down from the Japanese conglomerate's board. The changes are the latest churn on the board as Son focuses on technology investing through his Vision Fund unit over taking majority stakes in companies. Fisher was an architect of SoftBank's disastrous bet on office space firm WeWork, while Segars' firm is to be sold to U.S. chip firm Nvidia Corp pending regulatory approval.

  • CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar nears 6-year high as inflation concerns ease

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie is on track to gain 0.6% * Canadian retail sales rise 3.6% in March * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.9% TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor worries about U.S. inflation receded and domestic data showed retail sales climbing in March, with the loonie moving closer to a six-year high notched earlier in the week. Canadian retail sales rose 3.6% in March from February, surpassing estimates for a 2.3% increase, data from Statistics Canada showed. World stock markets edged higher after a volatile week, taking their lead from a stronger Wall Street as U.S. business activity data tempered inflation fears.

  • Stellantis to restructure dealers network to face industry changes

    MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will completely restructure its European dealers network as it seeks to adapt to changes in the industry brought by electrification, including a boom in online sales, and achieve promised post-merger synergies. After Stellantis was formed at the start of the year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has taken action on several fronts, from cost-cutting to technology partnerships. Stellantis will end all current sales and service contracts with European dealers for its 14 brands, with effect from June 2023, it said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Traders Waiting for Next Drop in Treasury Yields

    The price action suggests gold investors are not too concerned about monetary tightening over the short-run.

  • Inflation Bets Mount on Fear Brazil Won’t Hike Rates Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Brazil’s inflation expectations are going the wrong way as investors fear the central bank won’t be bold enough to rein prices in.Traders are piling into inflation-linked bonds, seeking protection from an expected acceleration in prices, as officials stick to their guidance that they will pause the rate-hiking cycle before borrowing costs reach the neutral level -- seen around 5.5% to 6% in Brazil. For investors, that won’t be enough to get inflation under control, especially if commodities keep rallying and surging wholesale prices get passed on.The stronger demand for these notes, which even allowed the Treasury to double the size of a bond auction this week, is sending inflation breakevens through the roof. Brazil’s two-year rate has climbed 59 basis points this month to 5.43%, the highest in five years. Economists are also boosting their forecasts and already see inflation above the 3.5% target next year, according to a weekly central bank survey.“Commodity prices, foreign-exchange behavior and this relatively dovish stance by the central bank are driving up the demand for linkers,” said Pedro Dreux, a money manager at Occam Brasil Gestao in Rio de Janeiro. “The central bank is putting too much faith in the models, but we think they should move faster.”Inflation concerns are mounting across the world, forcing some central banks to rethink the loose monetary policies adopted last year to fight the economic impact of the pandemic. Brazil was one of the first countries in the developing world to embark on a tightening cycle, raising its benchmark rate by 150 basis points since March to 3.5%.Still, inflation forecasts keep rising and numbers have exceeded estimates. Brazil’s consumer prices rose 6.76% in April from a year earlier, the most since late 2016, amid a rally in agricultural and metal prices and an improvement in the nation’s growth prospects. As the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths slows down, banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. have lifted gross domestic product forecasts for this year.On top of that, wholesale inflation is rising sharply, suggesting more pressure on consumer prices ahead. The IGP-M index, which is more focused on wholesale prices, is running at around 32%, more than 25 percentage points above the official inflation index. While the two gauges don’t necessarily walk together, that gap has never been so high and it suggests there’s room for companies to pass on higher production costs to consumers. Furthermore, recent droughts are leading to an increase in electricity prices that may last until the end of the year.On Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged that grocery prices are high and said he’s hopeful Brazil will have another good crop that will help ease inflation pressures.It’s not just Brazil where bond-market expectations for price gains are climbing, with the surge in commodity prices, central bank liquidity and a reviving economy all combining to lift breakevens globally. In the U.S., the world’s largest bond market, the 5-year breakeven rate on Treasuries this month jumped to 2.82%, a level unseen since 2005 and well above the Federal Reserve’s inflation target.Brazil’s faster-than-forecast inflation is challenging the central bank’s plan to remove only part of the monetary stimulus currently underpinning Latin America’s largest economy. Officials have been saying price pressures are temporary and in the minutes to their last meeting they said inflation would fall below the 2022 target if the key rate is raised to the neutral level in the current cycle. For that reason, they have signaled they plan to pause the tightening later this year.But traders aren’t buying into the central bank’s view. Swap rates price in more than 300 basis points in additional rate increases this year, which would take the Selic to 6.5%, above the neutral level. They also anticipate another 89 basis points in tightening in the first quarter of 2022.In recent weeks, officials said the “partial normalization” path is as much as they can signal, though that could be adjusted if economic conditions change.“Inflation pressure is lasting longer and this suggests the BCB needs to keep raising rates to prevent a contamination of next year’s forecasts,” said Caio Megale, chief economist of XP Investimentos, who expects the central bank to extend the tightening cycle.The risk is that the central bank doesn’t meet markets’ hawkish expectations and that’s why demand for inflation-linked bonds is so strong. On Tuesday, Brazil’s Treasury raised 19.5 billion reais ($3.7 billion) through the auction of 4.7 million linkers, locally known as NTN-Bs, more than double the amount of notes offered in the previous two weeks. On Thursday, the Treasury increased the size of an offer of floating-rate bonds while reducing the amount of fixed-rate notes.On top of inflation, the central bank also needs to take into account the fiscal outlook and the fact that the economy is still suffering the impact of the pandemic, even as prospects start to improve. One third of Brazil’s government debt is linked to the Selic rate and further hikes would increase interest expenses, adding pressure to public accounts.(Updates with Bolsonaro’s comments in eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Are Mixed; Bitcoin Resumes Decline: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks were mixed after investors were whipsawed in part by volatile trading in high risk assets such as Bitcoin amid lingering concerns about the outlook for inflation. Oil rose for the first time in four trading sessions.The S&P 500 closed little changed after erasing earlier gains when Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central bank should speak about reducing bond buying sooner rather than later. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 finished lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained as investors shifted from growth to value favorites such as Boeing. Bitcoin resumed its selloff Friday after China reiterated a warning that it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks.“For people to say Bitcoin shouldn’t influence equity prices on a short-term basis, that’s crazy,” said Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter. “We live in a 24/7 market and at least in the short term, it’s run by algorithms and they all trade the same stuff. When you get a negative headline you’re going to see it all sell.”European shares climbed earlier on prospects of easing lockdowns and as services data signaled a recovery. Asian shares were mostly higher, although they slipped in China.Treasury yields were little changed and the dollar gained. Gold dropped from its highest level in more than four months.China’s has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens, and warned earlier in the week that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept it for payment. China is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, programmers who use massive computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.The global economic revival, the risk of a significant pickup in inflation and Covid-19 flareups in some parts of the world continue to shape market moves. Stocks have been volatile this week, with speculative ardor cooling as minutes from the latest Fed meeting flagged the possibility of a debate at some point on scaling back stimulus measures. Still, better-than-forecast jobless claims data on Thursday buoyed sentiment.“Inflation fears and concerns over the Fed tightening monetary policy appear to have eased,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “The impact from the FOMC minutes where the Fed indicated its readiness to start talking about tapering asset purchases appears to have been short-lived.”Elsewhere, oil trimmed its biggest weekly decline since March. In Europe, Cartier jewelry maker Richemont gained after posting sales that topped estimates.Click here for the MLIV question of the day: How should markets price in an aging China?Here are some key events this week:Euro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The MSCI World index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro fell 0.3% to $1.2187The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.4155The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.90 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points, more than any closing loss since May 4Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.83%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.1%, the most since April 14Gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,882 an ounce, ending a six-day winning streakMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Owl Rock, Dyal Create Asset Behemoth With SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Investing giants Owl Rock Capital and Dyal Capital Partners completed their merger after clearing legal hurdles, with stock of the newly combined behemoth initially jumping as much as 11% on its first day.Now known as Blue Owl Capital Inc., the company counted $52.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, and 91% of the sum is permanent capital, according to a Thursday statement.Blue Owl is the culmination of several Wall Street fads, including a public debut launched via a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Owl Rock itself was a unicorn -- a fast growing, multibillion-dollar company -- after success in the red-hot private credit markets.Meanwhile, Dyal has been raising record sums to buy stakes in money managers, competing with businesses at Blackstone Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Dyal’s investments included some of the most prominent private asset firms, such as Silver Lake and Robert Smith’s Vista Equity Partners, which have each multiplied in size since Dyal bought in.Blackstone BackgroundOwl Rock’s Doug Ostrover -- who was a co-founder of Blackstone’s credit unit before forming his new firm -- will serve as chief executive officer of Blue Owl. His colleague Marc Lipschultz, a veteran of KKR & Co., and Dyal founder Michael Rees will be co-presidents.Blue Owl opted to go public via a merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by HPS Investment Partners. SPACs, also called “blank-check” companies, are publicly traded shells that raise money from investors with the goal of buying an existing private business, typically without identifying a target until later. Such deals allow a private company to go public without the lengthy process of a traditional public offering.Shares of Blue Owl began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OWL, initially topping $11 before fading to little changed at about $10 as of 10:10 a.m. in New York.Legal HurdlesGetting the deal over the finish line didn’t come without challenges.Sixth Street Partners, in which Dyal owns a stake, competes for similar business with Owl Rock in the direct-lending market. Sixth Street sued to temporarily block the merger, arguing the deal would place it in competition with its part-owner. Golub Capital, another competitor to Owl Rock partially owned by Dyal, sued on similar grounds. Courts in Delaware and New York rejected those claims.“It was an unfortunate chapter, but it’s a chapter,” Lipschultz said in an interview. “We’ve turned the page on that chapter, on to the next one.”One-Stop ShopThe combined business will offer public investors exposure to both direct lending and the stake-sale business. Dyal buys minority stakes in firms, giving investment managers a way to unlock wealth from rapid growth. Lipschultz described the merger as a “a next-generation model” for the limited partner and the investor community.“We’ve really assembled a business that allows us to provide a one-stop shop for all of the financing services, capital services that an alternatives manager needs,” he said.Private credit assets under management has surged over the past several years, nearly doubling to $975 billion as of September from $459 billion in 2014, according to London-based research firm Preqin Ltd. Record amounts of cash are being targeted for funds as investors search for higher-yield amid an ultra-low interest rate environment.The merger will allow Blue Owl to capitalize on the growth and institutionalization of the alternative asset management business, according to Lipschultz.Jumbo Unitranche DealsAs the industry has grown, so have the deal sizes. Firms that target the upper-middle-market like Owl Rock have clinched multibillion dollar unitranche deals, which blend first-priority and subordinated debt into a single facility.Last month, Owl Rock led a $2.3 billion loan to help fund Thoma Bravo’s buyout of Calypso Technologies Inc., in one of the biggest deals ever seen in the private credit market. Lipschultz said there are more to come.“We can comfortably lead a $3 billion financing,” he said, adding that the market has adequate capital to support a $5 billion unitranche. Those financings are better served in the private debt market, according to Lipschultz.“You know the terms, you know the capital is going to be there, you know who your counterparties are,” he said, adding that there isn’t the same pressure of reporting that’s required in the public markets.(Updates with share price and market cap in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Reach 3% for the First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time this month.The average for a 30-year loan was 3%, up from 2.94% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. It was the first time since mid-April that the rate was at or above 3%.Rates have see-sawed over the past few weeks as investors process economic data and look for signs of inflation triggered by the country’s recovery from the pandemic. There’s a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may have to consider tapering its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds if growth continues at its current pace, according to George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.Cheap loans have fueled a rally in home purchases and given Americans more buying power even as bidding wars push up prices. The 30-year average hit a record low of 2.65% in early January. It climbed above 3% this year amid optimism about the rebound, then dipped below that benchmark, where it remained for four weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple's Tim Cook to defend App Store at trial with Fortnite maker

    Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday will take the witness stand to defend the App Store, a booming part of the iPhone maker's business that "Fortnite" maker Epic Games says is a monopoly that Apple abuses. Cook is expected to spend more than two hours making what are likely to be his most extensive public remarks on the App Store business, which anchors Apple's $53.8 billion services business. Epic has waged a public relations and legal campaign, arguing that Apple acts anticompetitively by only allowing apps it approves on the world's 1 billion iPhones and by forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again as Threats of Regulation Mount

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • Colombia Risks More Downgrades and Forced Selling of Its Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for more credit downgrades for Colombia, which would cement the country’s junk rating and force some fund managers to ditch billions of dollars of its bonds.In recent years, nations that lost investment-grade with one ratings agency lost it with others soon after. That was the case with Brazil, Hungary, Russia and South Africa, where a second downgrade to junk followed within three months of the first, according to Citi Research.S&P Global Ratings cut Colombia to junk this week, while Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service still rate the nation investment grade. With junk ratings from two agencies, Colombia would be dropped from indexes that investors use to balance their portfolios, causing automatic selling.Read More: Colombia’s Dollar Bonds Drop After S&P Cuts Nation to JunkMandates that prohibit some institutional bondholders from holding speculative-grade debt would force them to sell as much as $1.5 billion of government dollar bonds, according to an estimate by Citi.Another $1.4 billion to $2.6 billion of peso-denominated debt, known as TES, could also be dumped, according to Credicorp Capital Research. Foreign funds hold about a quarter of the nation’s local peso bonds.“The downgrade of Colombia to junk status on its foreign currency credit rating reflects the deterioration in its fiscal dynamics and could be a prelude to further downgrades,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist for Capital Economics Ltd. in London. “That, to us, seems quite likely given the political difficulty of passing tax reform.”Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo plans to meet with Fitch and Moody’s in the coming weeks to try and convince them to keep Colombia as investment grade. S&P’s downgrade came after the government ditched a plan to raise taxes after opposition in congress and mass unrest.Read More: After Downgrade, Colombian Finance Chief Seeks to Calm InvestorsFallen AngelsFor now, Colombia remains in investment-grade indexes, even though investors are already pricing them as so-called fallen angels, a term for countries that have been downgraded to junk. Colombia’s dollar bonds are the worst performers in Latin America after El Salvador since the tax legislation was introduced in mid-April, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The selloff reflects the expectation that its only a matter of time before Colombia is downgraded again, said Guido Chamorro, co-head of emerging-market hard-currency debt at Pictet Asset Management Ltd in London.“Colombia is still technically investment grade, but this is just semantics,” Chamorro said. “Downgrades are typically get priced by the time they happen.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Factbox-Five things to know about Epic's epic legal fight with Apple

    Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the witness stand on Friday to defend the lucrative App Store against "Fortnite" maker Epic Games' allegations that it is a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. After years of complaints about Apple by app companies like music service Spotify Technology, Epic sued the most valuable U.S. public company for allegedly using its dominance to rake in bigger profits. Epic has waged a public relations and legal campaign, arguing that Apple acts anticompetitively by only allowing apps it approves on the world's 1 billion iPhones and by forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt? He's sounding more skeptical

    A decision is due on whether he has that power, but he seems leery in a new interview.