U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.06
    +0.63 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8580
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,722.78
    -2,036.06 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.40
    +39.50 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: Klaviyo EC-1, micromobility's second wave, UiPath CFO interview, more

Walter Thompson and Annie Siebert
·15 min read

Origin stories are satisfying because we already know the hero will overcome the odds — and in doing so, they'll reveal their core strengths.

This week, we published a four-part series about how Klaviyo co-founders Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen bootstrapped their startup into an e-commerce marketing automation platform now valued at $4.15 billion.

Neither founder was bitten by a radioactive spider or received a serum that enhanced their entrepreneurial skills; instead, they focused on outreach to prospective customers to find out what they were willing to pay for and largely ignored the competition.

"Bootstrapping Klaviyo, it came out of this: 'Hey, if we are super-disciplined about finding a problem that someone will pay us to solve, we have a real company,'" said Hallen.

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

Even though millions of us respond every day to the personalized, automated emails sent through its platform, Klaviyo still isn't a well-known brand. Our ongoing series of EC-1s offers entrepreneurs real insight into growing and scaling successful companies, but they're also extremely useful for consumers who want to understand how the internet really works.

Thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch; I hope you have a great weekend.

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

The Klaviyo EC-1

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman

The Klaviyo EC-1

Micromobility’s next big business is software, not vehicles

Set of 3 electric kick scooters with map location pin and different percent of battery charge indicator isolated on white background. Micromobility city transport. Vector illustration eps10.
Set of 3 electric kick scooters with map location pin and different percent of battery charge indicator isolated on white background. Micromobility city transport. Vector illustration eps10.

Image Credits: slowcentury (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Several micromobility companies once operated in my city, but consolidation has reduced that to a small handful.

Now that many consumers are buying their own e-bikes and e-scooters, shared dockless micromobility "just hasn’t proven itself to be a profitable line of business," Puneeth Meruva, an associate at Trucks Venture Capital, told TechCrunch.

There's only one dockless electric moped provider in my town, so price is no longer a consideration. Instead, my first priority is to find a vehicle with the best-charged battery. (San Francisco has a lot of hills, and you never know where the day might take you.)

Larger players like Lime and Bird have vertically integrated tech stacks for fleet management features like this, but there are also opportunities for startups — imagine a "phantom scooter" that drives itself to a neighborhood with high demand or a moped that alerts drivers if there's traffic ahead.

This in-depth industry analysis shows how increased regulation on the local level and changing consumer habits are pushing micromobility providers to adapt and innovate.

"Whether you want to stack regulatory compliance on the vehicles, do safety features like ADAS or add mapping content, you kind of need this platform where you can actively develop and launch new apps on the vehicle without having to bring it back to the factory," Meruva said.

Micromobility’s next big business is software, not vehicles

Enterprise security attackers are one password away from your worst day

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome, then one might say the cybersecurity industry is insane.

Criminals continue to innovate with highly sophisticated attack methods, but many security organizations still use the same technological approaches they did 10 years ago. The world has changed, but cybersecurity hasn’t kept pace.

Enterprise security attackers are one password away from your worst day

Data scientists: Bring the narrative to the forefront

Book on wooden deck with glowing graph illustrations and symbols
Book on wooden deck with glowing graph illustrations and symbols

Image Credits: ra2studio (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

By 2025, 463 exabytes of data will be created each day, according to some estimates. It’s now easier than ever to translate physical and digital actions into data, and businesses of all types have raced to amass as much data as possible in order to gain a competitive edge.

However, in our collective infatuation with data (and obtaining more of it), what’s often overlooked is the role that storytelling plays in extracting real value from data.

The reality is that data by itself is insufficient to really influence human behavior. Whether the goal is to improve a business’ bottom line or convince people to stay home amid a pandemic, it’s the narrative that compels action, not the numbers alone.

As more data is collected and analyzed, communication and storytelling will become even more integral in the data science discipline because of their role in separating the signal from the noise.

Data scientists: Bring the narrative to the forefront

Business continuity planning is a necessity for your fund and portfolio

Close-Up Of Dominoes On Table
Close-Up Of Dominoes On Table

Image Credits: Raquel Segato/EyeEm (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We all need to be taking precautionary measures, not just in light of COVID, but to ensure our firms can continue to thrive when faced with unexpected tragedy.

So ask yourself this question: “What would happen if I or my partner(s) checked into the hospital tomorrow and had no phone and/or was too sick to call anyone, and that went on for two or three weeks (or longer)?”

If the answer is “I’m really not sure,” then you don’t have a business continuity plan.

Business continuity planning is a necessity for your fund and portfolio

Outdoor startups see supercharged growth during COVID-19 era

Two couples sitting by a campfire
Two couples sitting by a campfire

Image Credits: rubberball (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

After years of sustained growth, the pandemic supercharged the outdoor recreation industry. Startups that provide services like camper vans, private campsites and trail-finding apps became relevant to millions of new users when COVID-19 shut down indoor recreation, building on an existing boom in outdoor recreation.

Startups like Outdoorsy, AllTrails, Cabana, Hipcamp, Kibbo and Lowergear Outdoors have seen significant growth, but to keep it going, consumers who discovered a fondness for the great outdoors during the pandemic must turn it into a lifelong interest.

Outdoor startups see supercharged growth during COVID-19 era

Once VMware is free from Dell, who might fancy buying it?

Barcelona, Spain - October 13, 2014: View of the exhibition center. News &amp; Training at VMworld exhibition of VMWARE in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona, Spain - October 13, 2014: View of the exhibition center. News & Training at VMworld exhibition of VMWARE in Barcelona, Spain.

Image Credits: MaboHH / Getty Images

Dell last week agreed to spin out VMware in exchange for a huge one-time dividend, a five-year commercial partnership agreement, lots of stock for existing Dell shareholders and Michael Dell retaining his role as chairman of its board.

So, where does the deal leave VMware in terms of independence, and in terms of Dell influence?

Once VMware is free from Dell, who might fancy buying it?

Time-strapped IT teams can use low-code software to drive quick growth

Image of a white cube with smaller red cubes being outsourced.
Image of a white cube with smaller red cubes being outsourced.

Image Credits: Westend61 (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Many emerging and mature organizations survive or die based on their ability to scale. Scale quicker. Scale cheaper. Scale right.

Typically the IT team bears that burden — on top of countless other demands. IT teams move mountains for their organizations while scaling the tech platform as fast as possible, putting out the latest infrastructure fire and responding to countless day-to-day requests.

The most helpful gift any chief information officer or chief technology officer can give their IT teams is more time. Many people think that means adding another team member. But it could be as simple as introducing a low-code integration platform.

Time-strapped IT teams can use low-code software to drive quick growth

European VC soars in Q1

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

A stunning first quarter in venture capital funding was not restricted to the United States; Europe also had one hell of a start to the year.

The venture capital world kicked off its 2021 European investing cycle with enough activity to set the continent on the path that would crush yearly records.

Inside the data, there’s lots to unpack, including which sectors of European startups stood out in terms of capital raised, rising seed and late-stage deals, and dollar volume. We’ll also need to discuss exits — the Deliveroo IPO and its various woes was not the only transaction from the period worth understanding.

We’ll keep in mind that all venture capital data lags reality somewhat, as many deals from a particular period are not disclosed or discovered until long after they actually occurred.

In this case, it makes the numbers all the more impressive.

European VC soars in Q1

UiPath raises IPO range, still targets lower valuation than final private round

Robot paper holding pen, space for text
Robot paper holding pen, space for text

Image Credits: Zastrozhnov (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Robotic process automation unicorn UiPath went public this week, concentrating our focus on its value.

UiPath raised its last private round when the markets were most interested in public offerings and is now going public in a slightly altered climate.

In numerical terms, UiPath raised its IPO range from $43 to $50 per share to $52 to $54 per share. That’s a 21% jump in the value of the lower end of its range and an 8% gain to the value of the upper end of its per-share IPO price interval.

UiPath is also selling more shares than before, which should make its total valuation slightly larger at the top end than a mere 8% gain. So let’s go through the math one more time.

UiPath raises IPO range, still targets lower valuation than final private round

Insurtech startups are leveraging rapid growth to raise big money

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

The investment landscape for insurtech startups is off to a hot start in Q2 2021. Since the end of the first quarter, we’ve seen several players in the broad startup category announce new capital.

But, as anyone who’s familiar with startups that offer insurance-related products and services knows, the sector is enough of a mixed bag that one needs to segment down to get clarity on how constituent companies are performing.

Let’s discuss insurtech’s 2020 as a whole, peek at some preliminary 2021 venture data and then dive deep into what we’ve collected regarding growth among insurtech marketplace players.

Covering longitudinal progress of specific startup categories is one of our favorite things to do. So, please, walk with us!

Insurtech startups are leveraging rapid growth to raise big money

Deep Science: Introspective, detail-oriented and disaster-chasing AIs

Image Credits: Kehan Chen / Getty Images

Research papers come out far too frequently for anyone to read them all. That’s especially true in the field of machine learning, which now affects (and produces papers in) practically every industry and company.

This column aims to collect some of the most relevant recent discoveries and papers — particularly in, but not limited to, artificial intelligence — and explain why they matter.

This week, we dove into "introspective failure prediction," using ML to identify dangerous moles, and spotting cows from space.

Deep Science: Introspective, detail-oriented and disaster-chasing AIs

Who’s funding privacy tech?

3d rendering of question mark made up of dollar banknotes on blue background. Banking and finance. Business success. Management and production.
3d rendering of question mark made up of dollar banknotes on blue background. Banking and finance. Business success. Management and production.

Image Credits: Gearstd (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

With strict privacy laws such as GDPR and CCPA already listing big-ticket penalties — and a growing number of countries following suit — businesses have little option but to comply.

It’s not just bigger, established businesses offering privacy and compliance tech; brand-new startups are filling in the gaps in this emerging and growing space.

Privacy isn’t dead, as many would have you believe. New regulations, stricter cross-border data transfer rules and increasing calls for data sovereignty have helped the privacy startup space grow thanks to an uptick in investor support.

This is how we got here, and where investors are spending.

Who’s funding privacy tech?

A cooling trend in public markets makes UiPath’s down-round IPO a win for the company

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

UiPath is not worth $36 billion, as we might have expected, but at a figure below $30 billion.

At $29.1 billion, UiPath has a roughly 35x run-rate multiple. That just about ties it for eighth-best overall. Among all public cloud companies. That means that UiPath is insanely valuable, just not that insanely valuable.

So what went wrong with the company’s final private round? The Exchange's hunch is that UiPath’s final private investors expected the market to stay as hot as it once was, but it has cooled since the first two months of the year. So, instead of UiPath coming to the market in the expected climate, the company instead had to price where it did because the weather predicted by its final private price had already chilled.

Those investors gambled, in other words, hoping that a last-minute, pre-IPO round could snag them a rapid return on a company going public in a hot market. That didn’t work out.

And how bad is that? Not very! UiPath’s IPO is more a meeting of private-market exuberance and modestly more conservative public markets. It’s nothing to cry about.

A cooling trend in public markets makes UiPath’s down-round IPO a win for the company

4 ways martech will shift in 2021

Smiling young Asian woman using smartphone on social media network application while having meal in the restaurant, viewing or giving likes, love, comment, friends and pages. Social media addiction concept
Smiling young Asian woman using smartphone on social media network application while having meal in the restaurant, viewing or giving likes, love, comment, friends and pages. Social media addiction concept

Image Credits: d3sign (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

The second half of 2021 will bring incredible growth, the likes of which we haven’t seen in a long time.

Here’s how marketing in tech will shift — and what you need to know to reach more customers and accelerate growth this year.

First and foremost, differentiation is going to be imperative. It’s already hard enough to stand out and get noticed, and it’s about to get much more difficult as new companies emerge and investments and budgets balloon in the latter half of the year.

Additionally, tech companies need to be mindful not to ignore the most important part of the ecosystem: people. Technology will only take you so far, and it’s not going to be enough to survive the competition.

Tactically, the most successful tech companies will embrace video and experimentation in their marketing — two components that will catapult them ahead of the competition.

Ignoring these predictions, backed by empirical evidence, will be detrimental and devastating. Fasten your seatbelts: 2021 is going to be a turbocharged year of growth opportunities for marketing in tech.

4 ways martech will shift in 2021

Dear Sophie: How can I get my startup off the ground and visit the US?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

I’m a female entrepreneur who created my first startup a few months ago.

Once my startup gets off the ground — and as COVID-19 gets under control — I’d like to visit the United States to test the market and meet with investors. Which visas would allow me to do that?

—Noteworthy in Nairobi

Dear Sophie: How can I get my startup off the ground and visit the US?

As UiPath closes above its final private valuation, CFO Ashim Gupta discusses his company’s path to market

Despite a somewhat circuitous route, UiPath closed its first day as a public company worth more than it was in its Series F round — when it sold 12,043,202 shares at $62.27576 apiece, per SEC filings. More simply, UiPath closed on Wednesday worth more per-share than it was in February.

How you might value the company, whether you prefer a simple or fully diluted share count, is somewhat immaterial at this juncture. UiPath had a good day.

TechCrunch spoke with UiPath CFO Ashim Gupta, curious about the company’s choice of a traditional IPO, its general avoidance of adjusted metrics in its SEC filings and the IPO market’s current temperature.

As UiPath closes above its final private valuation, CFO Ashim Gupta discusses his company’s path to market

How are VCs handling diligence in a world where deals open and close in days, not months?

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

The global venture capital market had a cracking start to the year. Coming off a 2020 high, VC totals in the United States, in Europe, and among competitive verticals like insurtech and AI are on pace to set new records in 2021.

The rapid-fire deal-making and trend of larger venture checks at higher valuations that The Exchange has tracked for some time require private-market investors to make decisions faster than ever. For venture capitalists, the timeline for reaching conviction around a startup’s thesis and executing due diligence has become compressed.

Some venture capitalists are turning to data to move more quickly. Some are spending more time preparing to be vetted themselves. And some investors are simply doing the work beforehand.

We were tipped off to the concept of pre-diligence during the reporting process for a look into recent fundraising trends in the AI/ML space. Sapphire investor Jai Das, when asked about how he was handling a competitive and swiftly moving market for AI startup investments, said that “most firms are completing their due diligence way before the financing actually happens.”

How does that work in practice?

How are VCs handling diligence in a world where deals open and close in days, not months?

Customer care as a service: Outsourcing can help your startup wow clients 24/7

floating headset with dropshadow
floating headset with dropshadow

Image Credits: MartinvBarraud (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Your clients might not demand 24/7 customer service yet, but they’re certainly hoping for it.

But how can a startup with a lean staff provide round-the-clock customer care? There are several options available, but more than ever, outsourcing is one of them.

When should your startup consider outsourcing its customer care? And what should you look for in a provider?

Here are some insights on what customer care as a service (CCaaS) can do for you, and how fast-growing startups have been leveraging this new class of partners to boost customer satisfaction.

Customer care as a service: Outsourcing can help your startup wow clients 24/7

5 emerging use cases for productivity infrastructure in 2021

Image Credits: Erik Isakson / Getty Images

Productivity infrastructure is on the rise and will continue to be front and center as companies evaluate what their future of work entails and how to maintain productivity, rapid software development and innovation with distributed teams.

Understanding the benefits, use cases and steps to consider can propel organizations into the next phase of digital transformation.

5 emerging use cases for productivity infrastructure in 2021

To sell or not to sell: Lessons from a bootstrapped CEO

Full length of woman pulling vibrant red rope from tangle pattern against white background
Full length of woman pulling vibrant red rope from tangle pattern against white background

Image Credits: Klaus Vedfelt (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

The clock begins ticking on a startup the day the doors open. Regardless of a young company’s struggles or success, sooner or later the question of when, how or whether to sell the enterprise presents itself. It’s possibly the biggest question an entrepreneur will face.

For founders who self-funded (bootstrapped) their startup, a boardroom full of additional factors comes into play. Some are the same as for investor-funded firms, but many are unique.

After 18 years of bootstrapping a BI software firm into a business that now serves 28,000 companies and 3 million users in 75 countries, here’s what I’ve learned about myself, my company, about entrepreneurship and about when to grab for that brass ring.

Put happiness at the center of the decision, and let your intuition — the instincts that made you the person you are today — be your guide.

To sell or not to sell: Lessons from a bootstrapped CEO

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury yields tick higher as rising PMIs bolster stocks

    U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, bouncing off their lows as investors saw signs of growing confidence among businesses in the U.S. and eurozone.

  • Better Than Tech? Why FCX Stock Got Another Swing Trading Shot

    A focus on growth and technology and away from boring old metals and miners may have been costly in this rally.

  • Capital gains tax hike? Why the stock market bounced back so fast

    So much for a lasting tax-inspired selloff. Here's why stock-market investors were quick to put worries about a proposed jump in the capital-gains tax rate for wealthy investors behind them after Thursday's market dip.

  • ESPN+ will stream a Marvel-themed NBA game on May 3rd

    Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans players will battle to become Marvel's first champion.

  • Stocks paring losses for the week as bitcoin slump deepens

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the

  • Coronavirus: Where does the government borrow billions from?

    How does it work when a government wants to borrow money, and when does it have to pay it back?

  • Bitcoin Breaches $50,000 Threshold With Technicals Back in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin headed for its worst week in almost two months as a proposed capital-gains tax increase for wealthy Americans intensified the volatility whiplashing the world’s largest cryptocurrency.A fresh bout of selling on Friday drove Bitcoin down as much as 7.9% to $47,525 -- below its 100-day moving average -- as it continued to take out key technical levels. Wall Street analysts warn of further losses for the notoriously volatile currency that hit a record high of $64,870 on April 14 ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing, before succumbing to an unexplained weekend swoon.This week’s roughly 20% rout marks the worst period for Bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February. Even digital currencies that have managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and the satirical Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday as the crypto space turned into a sea of red.“Bitcoin has slipped below the 50-day moving average support that it held sacrosanct through this rally,” said Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange. “It looks like there is more downside here.”Read more: Wall Street Starts to See Weakness Emerge in Bitcoin ChartsThe latest threat comes from a Bloomberg News report Thursday that the Biden administration is considering raising the tax on capital gains to 39.6% for those earning more than $1 million a year. That was enough to ignite the biggest slide in U.S. stocks in five weeks. U.S. investors in Bitcoin, which has advanced more than 70% this year despite its recent pullback, already face a capital gains tax if they sell the cryptocurrency after holding it for more than a year.But the coin’s been one of the best-performing assets in recent years -- anyone who bought a year ago is sitting on a nearly 550% gain. For investors who bought in April 2019, it’s roughly 800%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Bitcoin correcting below $50,000 is doing what we see as normal for bull-markets as it flushes excesses and probes for support. The traders’ adage “If it seems easy, something’s wrong” appears to be playing out, with some key bullish underpinnings in place: Ethereum is above its $2,000 threshold and the launch of U.S. crypto ETFs appear imminent.-- Mike McGlone, BI commodities strategist. Click here to read the research.To be sure, the proposal will have to wind its way through Congress and even if it’s passed, investors don’t yet know when it would go into effect, said Simon Peters, crypto-asset analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro.But, “we are clearly seeing some selling pressure,” said Peters. “This has coincided with the crypto market arguably looking quite frothy after a ramp up in purchases -- and prices -- in recent months, with this announcement acting as a catalyst for a deeper retracement.”The IRS has stepped up enforcement of tax collection on crypto sales. The agency -- which began asking crypto users to disclose transactions on their 2019 individual tax returns -- asks taxpayers whether they “received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise acquired any financial interest in any digital currency.”Read more: Bitcoin’s Big Selloff Was a Long Time Coming: Investors ReactBitcoin broke below its 100-day moving average earlier Friday. For many chartists, its next support level is around its 150-day line, followed by its longer-term 200-day one around $34,520. But, some might be heartened by the fact that its relative strength indicator is nearing an oversold level (it’s currently at 30.5), meaning that Bitcoin could see a reprieve from the selling.Carter Worth at Cornerstone Macro said his analysis points to Bitcoin falling to $40,000. That could happen if it breaks below the trend line that’s been in effect the past six months. The level corresponds to Bitcoin’s 150-day moving average and has showed significance during this year’s trading -- it posed resistance in January while offering support in late February.Still, investors may need to buckle up for more volatility in the near-term.“People have been talking about the capital gains tax and U.S. stock-market selloff being the catalyst of this,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital. “If it is true we’ve moved too much -- but once Bitcoin gets a head of steam it is tough to stop unless you are at a technical area.”(Updates price levels, updates comments, adds 100-DMA info)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is planning to slash lending to hedge funds by a third after the Archegos Capital blowup cost the bank $5.5 billion and forced it to tap investors for additional capital.The Swiss lender on Thursday said it’s conducting a review with a goal of “resizing and derisking prime brokerage and prime financing businesses,” confirming a Bloomberg News report two weeks ago. It plans to focus the business on clients that have relationships with other parts of the firm and will reduce lending to hedge funds by some $35 billion, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said in an interview.The losses -- among the costliest in the bank’s 165-year history -- have wiped out more than a year of profit, prompting it to tap investors for $2 billion in fresh capital, and raised questions about Gottstein’s future after little more than a year in the role. The implosion of Bill Hwang’s family office is the latest reckoning for lenders chasing the lucrative business of catering to hedge funds, which present the potential for both outsized gains and huge losses, magnified by large borrowing.“Clearly this loss came as a big surprise,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “We are taking measures that this will not reoccur, we are reducing our exposure in that business and we are doing an investigation how it exactly happened.”Prime-brokerage divisions cater specifically to hedge funds, lending them cash and securities and executing their trades, and the relationships can be vital for investment banks as well as being a significant source of revenue.Credit Suisse, one of the biggest prime brokers among European banks, has already moved to tighten financing terms with some hedge funds, and hopes changes to the unit can allow it to forgo major cuts to other parts of the investment bank, Bloomberg reported earlier.“Is it an isolated case?” Gottstein said. “I definitely hope it is and I think it is, but we are obviously reviewing the entire bank now just to make sure that our risk processes and systems are where they should be.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Small Caps Lead Stock Gains on Solid Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and material shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “What the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.7% to $1.2096The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.55%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Really? The market will collapse ‘by end of June?’

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord: For about a week or longer the article was the most popular article at ThinkAdvisor.com. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • Fed Needs Clear Communication When Normalization Nears, IMF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will need to provide “clear and well-telegraphed communication” on the pace of asset purchases when policy normalization draws closer to avoid financial-market volatility, according to an IMF blog post.“A tightening of global financial conditions remains a risk,” International Monetary Fund officials led by Tobias Adrian said in the post on Thursday, noting that benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have gained about 70 basis points this year. Their concern is that while a gradual increase in longer-term U.S. rates is healthy -- reflecting the nation’s expected strong recovery -- a sharp change could be harmful.“Given the asynchronous and multispeed nature of the global recovery, fast and sudden increases in U.S. rates could lead to significant spillovers across the world, tightening financial conditions for emerging markets and throwing a wrench in their recovery process,” they said.The officials noted that the increase in five-year yields has been driven by a steep rise in short-term breakeven inflation, which has gone hand in hand with a rise in commodity prices as the global recovery gains traction and the Fed sticks with accommodative policy.By contrast, the increase in the so-called 5-year-5-year forward, which covers the second half of the 10-year maturity, has been fueled by gains in real yields with with longer-term breakeven inflation appearing well-anchored.Putting all this together, the authors see the “greater uncertainty about the economic and fiscal outlook, as well as the outlook for asset purchases by the central bank.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.

  • Tesla Hits Record Production, Deliveries Despite Global Semiconductor Shortage

    There’s a cloud hanging over automakers these days, and it’s made of silicon. A global semiconductor shortage has been rippling through the auto industry, which needs chips for infotainment systems, engine management for better fuel economy, and power braking and steering. But amid news that legacy automakers, as well as Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NIO), have been halting production because of the chip shortage, Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) production and delivery numbers are at record highs. Tesla did halt production at its Fremont, California, plant in February for two days because of what CEO Elon Musk called “parts shortages.” He didn’t elaborate on which parts were in short supply, but in the company’s Q4 earnings conference call, TSLA’s chief financial officer said “we’re working extremely hard to manage through the global semiconductor shortage, as well as port capacity.” The global chip shortage appeared to be compounded for TSLA as Samsung Electronics in February said it has paused production at a factory in Austin, Texas, which TSLA has said before makes chips for the electric vehicle maker, according to Reuters. That stoppage came as severe winter weather caused power outages. While investors next week are likely eager to hear more about how Tesla is navigating the chip shortage, there seem to be some clues heading into Monday’s earnings release. FIGURE 1: EXTRA JUICE. Although the past 12 months’ return for the S&P 500 Index (SPX—purple line) has been nothing to sneeze at, it pales in comparison to shares of Tesla (TSLA—candlestick). One period of heightened interest in the stock was the lead-in to TSLA’s joining the SPX in December, 2020. Data sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Nasdaq. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Record Deliveries Despite Chip Shortage Earlier this month, Tesla said it delivered 184,800 vehicles. Almost all of that record number came from deliveries of its Model 3 and Model Y, with just 2,020 of the more expensive Model S and Model X delivered out of inventory, with no new ones produced. Both the S and X models are due for upgrades and in the early stages of ramping up production. So it seems possible that TSLA may have been able to prioritize chips for 3 and Y models. Investors may want to keep in mind that the higher volume 3 and Y models don’t capture as much margin as the more expensive S and X models. There may also be other reasons why Tesla may be weathering the chip shortage better than other automakers. “Other automakers purchase much less valuable silicon content, and become less of a priority when compared to Tesla, who designs chips in house, secures wafer supply from foundries directly, and buys chips directly from the various chip designers like NXP, Infineon, and so forth,” according to a note from Cho Research. “They don’t outsource the design of their chip stack; they in-source wherever possible and work extremely closely with their suppliers.” Musk alluded to good supplier relationships with a tweet after the latest production and delivery figures came out, saying: “Thanks Tesla suppliers for providing us with critical parts!” Fatal Crash, Chinese PR Headache Mar Current Quarter In addition to the chip shortage, the Fremont closure, and port capacity issues, it seems like TSLA’s first quarter may also have been impacted by a fire at its Fremont, California, plant, although it remains to be seen whether that is material enough for executives to discuss next week. View more earnings on TSLA TSLA also appears to be hitting some speed bumps more recently. While these happened during the second quarter—past the Q1 reporting period—investors may be hoping for more clarity from executives next week. TSLA got a black eye recently when a customer complaint in China went viral, and the company stumbled in its response. The company has been in the crosshairs of Chinese media and regulators, but its cars remain quite popular in China, and shares don’t seem to have suffered much. Authorities in the United States are also eyeing TSLA after a fatal crash involving a Model S in Texas. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened investigations into the incident amid scrutiny from lawmakers. The crash brings renewed attention to TSLA’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance feature. Consumer Reports said this week that it was able to get the Autopilot system of a Model Y to drive the car even with no one in the driver’s seat. Musk tweeted that data logs showed that Autopilot wasn’t enabled in the Texas crash and the car did not purchase TSLA’s separate Full Self-Driving system that also requires human supervision. He also said cars operating with Autopilot engaged have an almost 10 times lower chance of getting in an accident than an average vehicle. The Road Ahead If you recall, last quarter TSLA revenue came in ahead of expectations but earnings fell short, coming in at $0.80 vs. a consensus expectation of $1.03. Investors were also disappointed that the company didn’t provide clearer guidance for this year’s delivery expectations. Later, the company said “over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021.” By a back-of-napkin estimate that could mean 750,000 deliveries this year, but the phrasing isn’t as catchy as its 500,000 vehicle forecast for 2020, which it just slightly missed. And investors may want to see more specific guidance this time around. If TSLA does start facing increasingly serious repercussions from the global chip shortage during the current quarter, that might hamper production at a time when automakers could see increased demand, at least domestically as the pandemic eases, travel opens up, and people spend stimulus money and have a brighter outlook for the economy and their jobs. Over the longer term, it seems that the increasingly crowded field for electric vehicles could be a challenge for Tesla. The EV market has gotten more crowded, with new interest from not only legacy auto companies and EV startups, but also from big tech players Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). For now, TSLA is still in the driver’s seat in terms of its place in the electric vehicle market. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Options involve risks and are not suitable for all investors. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options Image by Qube's Pictures from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIntel, American Express, Honeywell All Under Pressure After Earnings, But Snap ReboundsStrong Results From IBM And Johnson & Johnson Not Enough As Covid Worries Rise© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Dow Fell 321 Points Because Biden Pulled the Plug

    Stocks were only moderately lower until a report that President Joe Biden was considering raising capital-gains taxes. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended materially lower.

  • At career’s end, maybe we should embrace anti-retirement

    Retirement is commonly known as the end of your career and the beginning of a new life of leisure. According to the Stanford University Center for Longevity, in less than a century, average life expectancy in the developed world has increased by nearly 30 years, with many of those years coming in what we traditionally thought of as retirement. It means that retirement planning, which has normally been focused on making sure that you don’t exhaust your financial resources, needs to be replaced with longevity planning, so you can design a plan to use all of this newfound extra time.