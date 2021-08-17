U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.62
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0110 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6010
    +0.3210 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,512.42
    -1,685.10 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.11
    -46.24 (-3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: The Nuro EC-1, early-stage growth tactics, understanding Salesforce+

Walter Thompson and Annie Siebert
·5 min read

In 2010, Google's autonomous vehicle project placed self-driving cars on Bay Area streets and freeways, but practical applications were thought to be at least a decade away.

The futurists were right on schedule: In 2020, Mountain View-based Nuro was testing its second-generation R2 robotic vehicle, the first to earn a federal exemption to operate an autonomous vehicle.

But before Nuro could even consider reaching product-market fit, its founders had to overcome technological challenges, win over regulators and strike partnerships with a range of consumer-facing companies.

“Neither JZ nor I think of ourselves as classic entrepreneurs or that starting a company is something we had to do in our lives,” says co-founder Dave Ferguson. “It was much more the result of soul searching and trying to figure out what is the biggest possible impact that we could have."

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members.
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

Across four articles, reporter Mark Harris (The Guardian, Wired, MIT Technology Review) explores Nuro's origins and operations, including the founders' decision to focus on creating autonomous delivery vehicles instead of entering the passenger EV market.

I've lived inside the San Francisco Bay Area bubble for most of my adult life, so it's interesting to see how people in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood react to seeing Nuro's R2 delivering pizza and prescriptions on a limited basis.

As one Redditor recently posted in r/houston: "With these self-driving cars, it's only a matter of time before a country song is written about a guy's truck leaving him."

Part 1: How Google’s self-driving car project accidentally spawned its robotic delivery rival

Part 2: Why regulators love Nuro’s self-driving delivery vehicles

Part 3: How Nuro became the robotic face of Domino’s

Part 4: Here’s what the inevitable friendly neighborhood robot invasion looks like

Thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch!

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

The Nuro EC-1

Why fintechs are buying up legacy financial services companies

Image of a bank vault.
Image of a bank vault.

Image Credits: Peter Dazeley (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Why bother to beat the competition when you can buy them outright?

"It used to be that if you were a fintech startup or, for lack of a better term, a digitally native financial services business, you might be eyeing an acquisition from an incumbent in the industry," Ryan Lawler writes.

"But lately, fintech upstarts are the ones doing the acquiring."

Why fintechs are buying up legacy financial services companies

Growth tactics that will jump-start your customer base

Image of a megaphone on a pink background with colorful balls in the air to represent marketing.
Image of a megaphone on a pink background with colorful balls in the air to represent marketing.

Image Credits: Jasmin Merdan (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

“With audiences spread out over so many platforms, reaching cult status requires some level of hacking,” Jenny Wang, a principal investor at Neo, writes in a guest column.

Covering everything from collecting user-generated content to launching splashy guerrilla marketing strategies that can take advantage of someone else's events, she shares several growth tactics for startups, plus the metrics required to track their success.

Growth tactics that will jump-start your customer base

There could be more to the Salesforce+ video streaming service than meets the eye

Behind the scenes of video recording or filming online movie by 8K high definition digital camera and professional monitor. And flare lighting set up with film crew team in the studio production.
Behind the scenes of video recording or filming online movie by 8K high definition digital camera and professional monitor. And flare lighting set up with film crew team in the studio production.

Image Credits: ppengcreative / Getty Images

Salesforce announced last week that it plans to launch a video streaming service.

The industry analysts who enterprise reporter Ron Miller interviewed said the initiative has tremendous potential, but one noted that Salesforce will have to dig deep to compete in today's crowded media landscape.

Salesforce hasn't released details on the type of programming it plans to offer, but given its vast and diverse customer base, its options are many. Said Brent Leary of CRM Essentials:

“A customer could sponsor a show, advertise a show or possibly collaborate on a show. And have leads generated from the show [which could be] directly tied to the activity from those options and track ROI. And it’s all done on one platform. And the content lives on with ads living on with them.”

There could be more to the Salesforce+ video streaming service than meets the eye

More companies should shift to a work-from-home model

An orange tabby kitten rests his paw on a hand as a person works from home
An orange tabby kitten rests his paw on a hand as a person works from home

Image Credits: Ann Schwede (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Karl Laughton, president and COO of Insightly, offers best practices for companies looking to make the move to a remote model.

“Employers are at a crucial crossroads when it comes to deciding where and how to let employers do their jobs,” he writes in a guest column. “There are those who will adopt the work-from-anywhere model and those who resist it.

“Those who resist it will likely struggle to keep employees.”

More companies should shift to a work-from-home model

Early-stage benchmarks for young cybersecurity companies

3D illustration of a conceptual maze.
3D illustration of a conceptual maze.

Image Credits: Getty Images under a Olivier Le Moal (opens in a new window) license.

YL Ventures’ Yoav Leitersdorf and Michael Cortez lay out a roadmap for founders of early-stage cybersecurity companies that are heading toward unicorn status.

“The early days of any young startup decide how successful it can be, which is why we’ve developed a focused, value-add program to support cybersecurity founders during this most critical stage and maximize their potential in building market-leading companies,” they write in a guest column.

“It’s never too early to think big, and, with the right support, launch the next industry titan.”

Early-stage benchmarks for young cybersecurity companies

The hyperactive late-stage market should keep the startup investing game afoot

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Alex Wilhelm considers last week’s funding news from Carta, Chime and Discord and noodles on what the recent rounds mean for startups.

“Understanding why investors are so willing to buy minute stakes in dozens of private companies worth billions of dollars is key to grokking the crush of investment we see among younger technology startups.”

The hyperactive late-stage market should keep the startup investing game afoot

Recommended Stories

  • Illumina Stock Earns Membership In Elite Club

    Illumina saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Tuesday, up from 93 the day before. Is Illumina stock on your radar? The new rating shows Illumina stock is outpacing 97% of all stocks when it comes to the most important stock-picking criteria.

  • Judge won't close hearings in Florida school shooting case

    A Florida judge refused Tuesday to close pretrial hearings to the media and public in the case of the man accused of killing 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting. Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected a motion by defendant Nikolas Cruz's lawyers claiming that intense media coverage jeopardizes his right to a fair trial. Scherer did not elaborate on her reasons for denial, saying she would detail them in a written order later.

  • Stop using Zoom, Hamburg's DPA warns state government

    Hamburg's state government has been formally warned against using Zoom over data protection concerns. The German state's data protection agency (DPA) took the step of issuing a public warning yesterday, writing in a press release that the Senate Chancellory's use of the popular videoconferencing tool violates the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) since user data is transferred to the U.S. for processing.

  • Cardano’s ADA Token Is Now World’s Third-Largest Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- A little-known digital token linked to the Cardano blockchain has just become the third-largest virtual currency in the world as network developers look to ride the boom in decentralized finance.With the so-called ADA cryptocurrency jumping around 50% over the past week alone, optimism is rising that new technological enhancements will allow smart contracts on Cardano by its announced goal of Sept. 12. That will enable its network to offer lucrative services like DeFi, where Ether

  • Microsoft's Latest Anti-Piracy Weapon Is Ethereum

    The technology behemoth behind the Windows operating system plans to use the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain in its fight against digital piracy. What Happened: In a recent white paper released by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), the firm describes an incentive system to bolster anti-piracy campaigns based on Ethereum called Argus. The document describes a tool leveraging the blockchain to provide a trustless system that allows piracy reporters to remain anonymous while still operating in

  • Bitcoin Fans Are Suddenly a Political Force

    The usually fractious cryptocurrency industry unified to oppose a tax provision in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, showing its growing influence in Washington and finance.

  • Polygon acquires Hermez network

    The Polygon network has revealed it will be acquiring and merging with ZK-Rollups’ start-up Hermez network in a $250m move aimed at conglomerating Ethereum scaling technology.

  • Props Shutdown Throws Reg A+ Funding Model Into Limbo

    Props, a social media token project, was one of the first to receive a Reg A+ qualification. It's now shutting down.

  • Beijing takes stake, board seat in ByteDance's key China entity - The Information

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese government has taken a stake and a board seat in TikTok owner ByteDance's key Chinese entity, Beijing ByteDance Technology, The Information reported on Monday, citing corporate records and people with knowledge of the matter. Beijing ByteDance Technology sold a 1% stake in an April 30 deal to WangTouZhongWen (Beijing) Technology, which is owned by three state entities, the media outlet said, citing Tianyancha, an online database of China's corporate records.

  • Ethereum staking comes to Ledger hardware products

    Ledger Live – the Lido staking service – has been extended to Ethereum holders, allowing staking on the platform in anticipation of Ethereum 2.0.

  • Bitcoin ATMs and the Road to Adoption

    At least for now, crypto in Puerto Rico is less about doing business than about education.

  • Poly Network Hack Not Over as Attacker Prolongs Return of Funds

    The attacker now says they are considering accepting the $500,000 bounty offered by Poly Network as a reward for returning the funds, and using it to pay anyone else who can hack the DeFi site.

  • New Branches for the 2Africa Subsea Cable System

    The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC, announced today the addition of four new branches to the 2Africa cable. The branches will extend 2Africa's connectivity to the Seychelles, the Comoros Islands, and Angola, and bring a new landing to south-east Nigeria. The new branches join the recently announced extension to the Canary Islands.

  • Privacy Without DeFi Is Boring, DeFi Without Privacy Is Predatory

    Developers have traded riches for user privacy. It's time to return crypto to its roots.

  • Walmart Looks to Hire Cryptocurrency Expert

    The retailer has posted a headquarters job that would entail developing a digital-currency strategy.

  • This best-selling $18 device keeps intruders out even if your door is unlocked

    Perfect for apartments, travel and dorms, Addalock adds an extra layer of security to any space.

  • Tinder letting users verify their identity as platforms struggle with ways to limit abuse

    Tinder will let users verify their identity in an attempt to stem online abuse. For now it will remain optional and voluntary, unless Tinder is forced to check people’s identity by law. Tracey Breeden, vice president of safety and social advocacy at Tinder’s parent firm, Match Group, said feedback from experts and users would be a vital part of its approach in helping ease such fears.

  • Gold futures mark first loss in 3 sessions

    Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday

  • Pearson to pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors, U.S. SEC says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -London-based Pearson PLC will pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors about a 2018 cyber intrusion involving the theft of millions of student records, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday. The educational-publishing firm did not admit nor deny the regulator's charges, the SEC said, but in 2019 the firm disclosed in its annual report that the data breach may have included birth dates and email addresses, when, in fact, it knew that such records were stolen. Pearson also said at the time that it had "strict protections" in place, but failed to patch the critical vulnerability for six months after it was notified, the SEC found.

  • Shopistry bags $2M to provide ‘headless commerce without the headaches’

    Canada-based Shopistry wants to turn the concept of headless commerce, well, on its head. On Monday, the e-commerce startup announced $2 million in seed funding to continue developing its toolkit of products, integrations, services and managed infrastructure for brands to scale online. Jaafer Haidar and Tariq Zabian started Shopistry in 2019.