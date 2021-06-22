U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.75
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,864.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,274.50
    +16.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,294.20
    +1.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1940
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    -0.0120 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    -1.23 (-6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3946
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7100
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,956.54
    +605.01 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    750.53
    -43.80 (-5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.01
    +27.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Extra Crunch roundup: SaaS founder salaries, break-even neobanks, Google Search tips

Annie Siebert and Walter Thompson
·4 min read

Usually, a teacher who grades students on a curve is boosting the efforts of those who didn’t perform well on the test. In the case of cloud companies, however, it’s the other way around.

As of Q1 2021, startups in this sector have median Series A rounds around $8 million, reports PitchBook. With $100+ million Series D rounds becoming more common, company valuations are regularly boosted into the billions.

Andy Stinnes, a general partner at Cloud Apps Capital Partners, says founders who are between angel and Series A should seek out investors who are satisfied with $200,000 to $500,000 in ARR.

Full Extra Crunch articles are only available to members.
Use discount code ECFriday to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

Usually a specialist firm, these VCs are open to betting on startups that haven’t yet found product-market fit.

“At this phase of development, you need a committed partner who has both the time and the experience to guide you,” says Stinnes.

These observations aren’t just for active investors: This post is also a framework for new and seasoned founders who are getting ready to knock on doors and ask strangers for money.

Thanks very much for reading Extra Crunch this week!

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch
@yourprotagonist

Seed is not the new Series A

Maybe neobanks will break even after all

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Alex returned from a week of vacation with a dispatch about the profitability of neobanks Revolut, Chime and Monzo.

“In short, while American consumer fintech Chime has disclosed positive EBITDA — an adjusted profitability metric — many neobanks that we’ve seen numbers from have demonstrated a stark inability to paint a path to profitability,” he writes.

“That could be changing.”

Maybe neobanks will break even after all

How to land the top spot in Google Search with featured snippets in 2021

Image of colorful scraps of torn paper to represent snippets.
Image of colorful scraps of torn paper to represent snippets.

Image Credits: IngaNielsen / Getty Images

"Google search is not what it used to be," Ryan Sammy, the director of strategy at growth-marketing agency Fractl, writes in a guest post. "We all want to be No. 1 on the search results page, but these days, getting to that position isn't enough. It might be worth your while to instead go after the top featured snippet position."

Sammy writes that earning the featured snippet spot is "one of the best things you can do for your SEO." But how do you land your page in the coveted snippet perch?

How to land the top spot in Google search with featured snippets in 2021

What does Red Hat’s sale to IBM tell us about Couchbase’s valuation?

Image Credits: Getty Images

After noSQL provider Couchbase filed to go public, joining the ranks of the Great IPO Rush of 2021, Alex Wilhelm looked into its business model and financial performance, with a goal of better understanding the company -- and market comps.

Alex used Red Hat, which recently sold to IBM for around $34 billion, as a comp, determining Couchbase “is worth around $900 million” if you use the Red Hat math.

“The Red Hat-Couchbase comparison is not perfect; 2019 is ages ago in technology time, the database company is smaller and other differences exist between the two companies,” Alex notes. “But Red Hat does allow us the confidence to state that Couchbase will be able to best its final private valuation in its public debut.”

What does Red Hat’s sale to IBM tell us about Couchbase’s valuation?

How much to pay yourself as a SaaS founder

Piggy bank With a Money Carrot stick
Piggy bank With a Money Carrot stick

Image Credits: AlenaPaulus (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Anna Heim interviewed SaaS entrepreneurs and investors to find out how much early-stage founders should pay themselves.

Startups run by CEOs who take home a small salary tend to do better over the long run, but there are other points to consider, such as geography, marital status, and frankly, what quality of life you desire.

Waterly founder Chris Sosnowski raised his own pay to $14/hour last year; at his prior job, his salary topped $100,000.

"We had saved money up for over a year before we cut out my pay,” he told Anna. “I can live my life without entertainment … so that’s what we did for 2020.”

How much are you willing to sacrifice?

How much to pay yourself as a SaaS founder

The early-stage venture capital market is weird and chaotic

Image Credits: Nigel Sussman (opens in a new window)

Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim had been hearing that Series A raises were coming later, while Series Bs were coming in quick succession after startups landed an A.

That piqued their curiosity, so they put feelers out to a bunch of investors to understand what's going on in early-stage venture capital markets.

In the first of a two-part series, Alex and Anna examine why seed stage is so chaotic, why As are slow, and why Bs are fast. In their first dispatch, they looked at the U.S. market.

The early-stage venture capital market is weird and chaotic

Have you worked with a talented individual or agency who helped you find and keep more users? Respond to our survey and help us find the best startup growth marketers!

Recommended Stories

  • New Alan Turing £50 note enters circulation

    The old £50 and £20 banknotes will be withdrawn by October next year, the Bank of England says.

  • Daily Crunch: Transmit Security's $543M Series A is one for the record books

    Twitter starts rolling out Super Follows and ticketed Spaces: The great product push at Twitter continued today with an early rollout of its Super Follow feature. If you have 10,000 followers and tweet about once per day, you could be eligible to charge people from $2.99 to $9.99 per month for bonus tweets. The company is also rolling out ticketed Twitter Spaces, its live-audio product.

  • Asylum seekers with cases closed under 'Remain in Mexico' may begin entering U.S.

    The Biden administration will begin a delayed second phase of winding down Trump's controversial immigration policy.

  • Garland: More "depth" needed to protect against cyberattacks

    Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that private industry needs better safeguards to avoid calamitous consequences in the event of cyberattacks like the ones that have targeted American infrastructure and corporations. In a wide-ranging question-and-answer session with reporters, his first since being confirmed in March as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, Garland also reiterated his concerns about the death penalty, defended the Justice Department’s position in a defamation case against former President Donald Trump and insisted that the government would work to protect both journalists’ personal safety and their ability to conceal their confidential sources.

  • Holy Grail raises $2.7M seed fund to create modular carbon capture devices

    The founders of Holy Grail, a two-year-old startup based in Mountain View, California, are taking a micro approach to solving the outsized problem of capturing carbon. The startup is prototyping a direct air carbon capture device that is modular and small — a departure from the dozens of projects in the U.S. and abroad that aim to capture CO2 from large, centralized emitters, like power plants or industrial facilities. Holy Grail co-founder Nuno Pereira told TechCrunch that this approach will reduce costs and eliminate the need for permits or project financing.

  • Bearish Sentiment Increases as ETH Breaks Down Below Crucial Support

    Ethereum (ETH) has been moving downwards since it reached an all-time high on May 12. So far, it has reached a low of $1,750.

  • Alchemy Supports Another Ethereum Scaling Solution. This Time It’s Optimism

    The blockchain developer platform is set to offer devs access to multiple layer 2 solutions.

  • Slow internet? Amazon just took up to 40 percent off these genius Wifi extenders for Prime Day

    Upgrade your home's Wi-Fi network with these gadgets — starting at just $17.

  • Let’s Go! 20 Fitness Finds To Motivate Your Next Workout

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • Dogecoin Tumbles Amid Broad Sell-Off In The Crypto Markets

    Dogecoin managed to get below the support at $0.28 and is moving towards the next support level at $0.25.

  • European Union Explores Cutting Down “Disproportionate” Amount Of UK Film & TV Post-Brexit

    The European Union is looking into how it could reduce the “disproportionate” amount of UK content shown on European television and streaming services in the wake of Brexit. As per the Guardian, an EU document filed on June 8 cites the ongoing inclusion of UK productions in EU quotas, despite the country no longer being […]

  • Like 'Terminator,' high-tech cyber crime to 'keep coming'

    Businesses worldwide are fighting sophisticated data scientists as they battle to protect their data-rich computers from cyber crime - and the costly attacks are not going to stop, a top expert at insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on Tuesday. "It's like the Terminator: They're just going to keep coming at you" because it is profitable, Brad Gow, global cyber product leader at Sompo International, said on a panel at the Reuters Future of Insurance USA conference, referring to the dystopian movies. Criminals are "extracting hundreds of millions from Western insurance companies and other Western companies," he said.

  • Bitcoin Price Extends Drop After China Intensifies Crypto Crackdown

    China’s central bank ordered Ant Group and state banks to root out cryptocurrency-related activities.

  • Google pulls startup support out of Silicon Roundabout site

    Google's UK startup support network is to let go of its seven-storey site by Silicon Roundabout after pivoting online-only during the pandemic. Google for Startups (GFS) has provided mentoring and access to co-working space and Google services for selected early stage companies from its London site since 2012. "Today’s founders in London are part of a vibrant ecosystem of 250+ coworking spaces, 35+ accelerators, corporate programs, and thousands of startups providing services to each other,” GFS said a statement.

  • Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: Foreo Skin Care Devices Are Up to 30% Off

    The gang's all here with this microcurrent device, which won rave reviews from our reviewer and is currently available at a sweet, sweet 25% off. It delivers the results of a microcurrent facial and lymphatic drainage treatment at the same time, according to our reviewer, who also noted: “After one week my cheekbones looked like they had returned fresh from a filler tweakment, and my jawline sharpened up as well." Get it now! Luna 3 is a facial cleansing brush and face massager designed for sensitive skin (although everyone can and should use it).

  • The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021 According to Vanity Fair Editors

    This season is all about hitting “refresh”: Refreshing our homes, our wardrobes, our gadgets, our lives. And the Prime Day deals are here to help. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • Google Executives See Cracks in Their Company's Success

    OAKLAND, Calif. — The seeds of a company’s downfall, it is often said in the business world, are sown when everything is going great. It is hard to argue that things aren’t going great for Google. Revenue and profits are charting new highs every three months. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is worth $1.6 trillion. Google has rooted itself deeper and deeper into the lives of everyday Americans. But a restive class of Google executives worry that the company is showing cracks. They say Google’s

  • Is It Really Possible to Support Small Businesses When You’re Shopping on Amazon?

    Amazon is expected to once again be a top destination for shopping this week, thanks to its annual Prime Day savings event, and while you’ll find plenty of deals on big-name brands, Amazon is also making a concerted effort to promote the independent sellers on its site. Amazon’s 2020 Small Business Impact Report found that over half of the products sold on Amazon come from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the company says it has more than two million independent sellers and authors

  • This Popular 23andMe Kit Is on Sale For Amazon Prime Day - You'll Save a Whopping $100

    Amazon Prime Day is here, and have you seen these deals? They're bigger and better than ever, and we can't say we mind all that much.

  • A hacker tried to poison the water supply in another major US city

    To the average person, most cybersecurity news might only sound relevant in the abstract. Network penetrations, stolen passwords, leaked files, and the like aren’t exactly the kind of things that create a headache for most of us. But like the nasty, sharp-edged expansiveness of the iceberg below the surface that you don’t see, so too …