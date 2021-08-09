U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

Extra General meeting Fenix Outdoor International AG

Fenix Outdoor International AG
·3 min read

Invitation to an extra ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of

Fenix Outdoor International AG

Dear Shareholder,

The Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to an extra ordinary General Meeting.

Date: Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 at 2 pm
Place: Hemvärnsgatan 15 (floor 2), Solna (Sweden)

  1. Agenda items and motions of the Board of Directors

1. Approval of the payment of a cash dividend out of the reserve from capital contribution

Reserve from capital contribution as per 2021-06-30 TEUR 360 003.

The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0,89/SEK 9,00 per share of category B and EUR 0,089/SEK 0,90 per share of category A from the reserve from capital contribution. In total EUR 11 981 011. The proposed dividend is subject to the auditors confirmation.

2. Documents

The annual report, the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements as well as the audit report for the business year 2020 are available for inspection at the Company's registered office in Zug and the office in Solna, Sweden. Copies of the documents are also available on the Company's website www.fenixoutdoor.se.

3. Notification

Shareholders who wish to attend (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) the extra ordinary General Meeting must be recorded in the Company's share register by Wednesday August 25 at the latest and must notify the Company no later than Tuesday August 31 by telephone +46 660 26 62 00, by mail to Fenix Outdoor International AG, Hemvärnsgatan 15, 171 54 Solna (Sweden) or by e-mail info@fenixoutdoor.se of their attendance. An e-mail from the Company confirming the receipt of the notification must be presented at the entrance in order to be admitted to the extra ordinary General Meeting. The notification of the Shareholder must include name, personal identification number (registration number), address, email address (if applicable), phone number and the names of accompanying advisors, if any.

Shareholders holding shares through a nominee must, in order to be entitled to attend and vote (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) at the extra ordinary General Meeting, temporarily register the shares in their own name. For the shares to be re-registered in time, shareholders should instruct the nominee, bank or broker that manages the shares, well in advance of Wednesday 25 August for temporary re-registration, so called voting registration. After the shares have been registered in the shareholder’s own name, the shareholder shall follow the instructions as set out above in this section III.

4. Representation and proxy

Shareholders who do not personally attend the extra ordinary General Meeting may be represented as follows:

  • by any representative, who does not need to be a shareholder;

  • by the designated Independent Proxy being Mr. Lars Sandberg (Skarp Advokatbyrå AB, attn. Lars Sandberg, Grev Turegatan 35, SE-114 38 Stockholm, Sweden. E-mail: lars.sandberg@skarplaw.se)



In case representation is intended by proxy, the proxy should be submitted to the representative in original along with the notification.. In case representation is intended by the Independent Proxy, the instruction form should be submitted in original along with the notification to the Independent Proxy and in advance by e-mail (as mentioned on the instruction form). Instruction forms are available on the Company's website www.fenixoutdoor.se. The instruction form must reach the Independent Proxy by e-mail no later than Tuesday August 31 2021.

5. Shares and votes

As of August 9 2021, the total number of shares and votes in Fenix Outdoor International AG is 35 060 000, whereof 24 000 000 are category A shares and 11 060 000 are category B shares. As of August 9 2021, the company holds 119 598 B-shares, of these as treasury shares.

Zug, August 9 2021
Fenix Outdoor International AG
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman

Attachment


