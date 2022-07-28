Extra Large Dog Poop Bags With Handles - Pogi's Compostable Pet Waste Bags Launched

Hong Kong Island, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Pogi’s Pet Supplies is offering compostable poop bags in several different SKUs on its website and through its Amazon store page. Readers can view the entire range of compostable poop bags from the company by heading over to the link: https://pogis.com/collections/compostable-poop-bags.

The compostable poop bags are plant-based, contain zero plastic, and are ASTM D6400 certified, the standard specification for solid material biodegradation by composting that is required for the labeling of plastics designed to be aerobically composted in municipal or industrial facilities. This means that the pet owner using these compostable poop bags can rest assured that they are not causing any harm to the environment when they take their pet on their daily walks.

Extra Large Compostable Dog Poop Bags

Apart from the ASTM D6400 certification, the bags are also certified under ASTM 6868, DIN CERTCO Home Compost NF T 51-800, BPI Commercial & Backyard Composting, EU Compostable Standard EN 13432, and AUS Standard Home Compost AS 5810—2010. The company has made sure to get these certifications from agencies in different countries and continents to ensure they are certified compostable worldwide regardless of where the buyer lives. The bags are also home compostable, a quality that a lot of pet owners whose homes are equipped with a dedicated composting area will greatly appreciate due to the unprecedented convenience it offers.

The compostable poop bags come in 3 different configurations, each with special features that offer conveniences to appeal to different pet owners’ needs. The regular compostable poop bags come in rolls that fit perfectly in the company’s very own Pogi’s Poop Bag Dispenser. In case the buyer has a dispenser already, the rolls are also designed to fit all standard-sized dispensers. The company’s Grab & Go poop bags have all the strengths and excellent build quality of the standard compostable poop bags, but they also come in a handy dispenser box that makes pulling out the bags while leaving the house a cinch. The dispenser box that comes with Pogi’s Pet Supplies Grab & Go poop bags can also be reused if the buyer orders the regular compostable poop bag package separately. Finally, the company also makes available the Grab & go poop bags with easy-tie handles that make tying the bags without messes an easy task.

Pogi’s customers have left glowing reviews of their purchases on its website by praising the utility and environmentally friendly nature of the compostable dog poop bags. One review titled “Compostable, durable, and easy to carry,” says, “Fast delivery, perfect size, love the fact that they are compostable and a lot of bags for a great price! Definitely recommend. Works well for a 76lb dog.” Another review titled “Great Bags!” says, “I love these poop bags. I have 7 puppies of my own and I'm a dog walker so you could only imagine how many poops I have to pick up a day. In my opinion, they're bigger than the others I've bought before. The material is extremely smooth and they're super easy to open up. I also love that they have an "open here" mark to show which side is the one to open from. The puppy design is a plus 1 from me!”

Another review comments on how well built Pogi’s compostable poop bags are compared to other bags in their price bracket by saying, “Love these bags. I had the non-compostable version and loved them too. I know, people think a bag is a bag. Some bags are too thin and tear easy. Some bags have an obnoxious chemical smell, or the scent is overpowering. Some bags have terrible perforations causing bags to be damaged and unusable while playing tug of war to get them to separate. These bags are none of those.”

Readers who are interested in purchasing the company’s compostable poop bags can use their email address to sign up for Pogi’s Pals, a member club that gives those in it 15% off their order and a chance to win a 6-month supply of Pogi’s essentials. For more information visit: https://pogis.com

