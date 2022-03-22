U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.25
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,743.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,668.75
    +14.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,084.70
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.87
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.94
    -0.59 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3273
    +0.0105 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.2300
    +1.7620 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.61
    +1,380.32 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.11
    -0.44 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Extra Space Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 3.900% Senior Notes due 2029

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EXR
    Watchlist

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. ("Extra Space") (NYSE: EXR), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500, today announced that its operating partnership, Extra Space Storage LP (the "operating partnership"), has priced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 99.885% of the principal amount and will mature on April 1, 2029. BofA Securities, Citigroup, TD Securities, J.P. Morgan, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets and US Bancorp are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, BOK Financial Securities, Inc., Fifth Third Securities, BNP PARIBAS, Zions Capital Markets and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are acting as the co-managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about March 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Extra Space and certain of its subsidiaries.

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)
Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund potential acquisition opportunities, to repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its lines of credit, and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Notes will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., One Bryant Park, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; c/o Citigroup Global Markets Inc., 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Email: prospectus@citi.com; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attention: Transaction Management Group, Email: USTMG@tdsecurities.com. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will also be available free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2021, Extra Space owned and/or operated 2,096 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 161.9 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the terms, timing and completion of the offering of securities by Extra Space and the operating partnership, including the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation those associated with market risks and uncertainties and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for an offering of securities, as well as the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-announces-pricing-of-400-million-of-3-900-senior-notes-due-2029--301508441.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • LA county, America's largest, sees gas prices hit record high

    Los Angeles County saw a new record in average gas prices on Tuesday as the price of crude oil stays over $100 a barrel, signaling the cost to fill up at the pump won't be easing soon enough for drivers.

  • Biden press secretary has COVID-19, won't travel to Europe

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she is positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe this week for urgent meetings with world counterparts on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said. Psaki's reinfection follows recent positive tests for Vice President Kamala Harris' husband and Ireland's prime minister, who was in the nation's capital last week for a series of in-person celebrations of St. Patrick's Day with Biden and other officials.

  • White House officials say U.S. has exhausted funds to buy potential fourth vaccine dose for all Americans

    WASHINGTON - The Biden administration lacks the funds to purchase a potential fourth coronavirus vaccine dose for everyone, even as other countries place their own orders and potentially move ahead of the United States in line, administration officials said Monday. Federal officials have secured enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5, should regulators determine those shots are necessary, said three officials, sp

  • Biden's plan for new normal spurs worries about next covid surge - and who is being left behind

    Cathy Colledge, who has Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, feels like she's on her own trying to avoid a coronavirus infection that might kill her. New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention telling 99 percent of Americans living in counties labeled green or yellow that they can safely go without masks puts the onus on her to protect herself, whether she goes to the grocery store or travels to Florida to see her grandchildren.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the m

  • China is searching for clues to explain the mysterious trajectory of passenger plane before it crashed

    Beijing only recently lifted its ban on Boeing 737 Max planes, three years after grounding the jet because of safety concerns.

  • Aide to jailed Russian leader Alexei Navalny: I'm 'very concerned' he will be killed

    A top aide to Alexei Navalny said Tuesday he is “very concerned” that the jailed Russian opposition leader will be assassinated after being sentenced in a Russian courtroom to nine more years in a maximum-security prison.

  • Report: RB Leonard Fournette re-signs with Buccaneers on 3-year, $21 million contract

    Fournette is reuniting with Tom Brady to try to win one more Super Bowl.

  • Tesla Model S jump on public roads is incredibly stupid

    Someone rented a Tesla Model S, staged a stupid and unsafe stunt on public roads, and totaled his car and ruined the property of others. Don't be this guy.

  • Al Michaels reportedly getting 'Joe Buck money' to call NFL games for Amazon

    Michaels is reportedly getting a massive payday to call 'Thursday Night Football' for Amazon Prime Video.

  • GOP Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban

    Indiana’s governor on Monday vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports. Opponents of the transgender sports bill argued it was a bigoted response to a problem that doesn’t exist, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana saying it planned a lawsuit against what it called “hateful legislation.” Republican sponsors of the bill said it was needed to protect the integrity of female sports and opportunities for girls to gain college athletic scholarship but pointed out no instances in the state of girls being outperformed by transgender athletes.

  • Disney employees stage walkouts to protest company response to Florida bill

    Employees of the Walt Disney Co staged walkouts and social media campaigns on Tuesday to protest the company's response to Florida legislation that would limit classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. Disney has encountered internal criticism about its public stance toward the legislation, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

  • Biden: Russia mulling cyberattacks on US

    “As I said, the magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential, and it’s coming,” President Joe Biden said March 21.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • AMC's ticket experiment for 'The Batman' seems to have worked

    Did AMC's elevated ticket experiment for "The Batman" work?

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.