Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 1st Quarter 2022 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to discuss its financial results. Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)
Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.


Domestic: 855-791-2026

International: 631-485-4899



Conference ID: 2638769




Conference Call Playback:



Domestic: 855-859-2056

International: 404-537-3406



Conference ID: 2638769


The playback can be accessed beginning on May 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET through May 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's website at http://ir.extraspace.com immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

For those without Internet access, the earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call Extra Space Storage Investor Relations at (801) 365-1759.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned and/or operated 2,096 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 160.9 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-date-of-earnings-release-and-conference-call-to-discuss-1st-quarter-2022-results-301515398.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

