Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

·3 min read
In this article:
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)
Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 855-791-2026 International: 631-485-4899

Conference ID: 3194845

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 855-859-2056 International: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 3194845

The playback can be accessed beginning on October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET through November 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's website at http://ir.extraspace.com immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

For those without Internet access, the earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call Extra Space Storage Investor Relations at (801) 365-1759.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned and/or operated 1,973 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 152.6 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

