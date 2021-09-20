U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.25
    -79.50 (-1.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,783.00
    -679.00 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,061.75
    -264.25 (-1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.30
    -58.00 (-2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.11
    -1.86 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    -0.0630 (-4.60%)
     

  • Vix

    26.42
    +7.73 (+41.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0078 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4960
    -0.3990 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,932.43
    -4,335.68 (-9.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.80
    -157.73 (-12.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,832.10
    -131.54 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Extract Labs Analytics Services Certified by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

·2 min read

Extract Labs Becomes One of Only Three Labs to Receive State-certification for Hemp Testing

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs Analytics Services is now certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to conduct hemp compliance testing. An established leader in the cannabis industry, the lab is only the third facility in the state to receive the coveted designation.

The achievement means the analytical services team meets the rigorous guidelines set forth by CDPHE. "Consumers can have full faith that our test results are trustworthy and meet the highest quality, health and safety standards in the industry. We know that our recent accreditation is only the beginning of our journey to become the best in cannabis analytical services," says Logan Cline, Analytical Development Chemist at Extract Labs. "As one of only three labs in the state who can say they are certified, there is no better indication of our award-winning labs' abilities and mission to provide the highest quality products for our consumers."

The certification applies to three testing categories: Total THC and other Cannabinoid Concentration, Percent Moisture and Residual Solvents. CDPHE ensures personnel qualifications, standard operating procedure manuals, analytical processes, proficiency testing, quality control, quality assurance, security, sample tracking, specimen retention, laboratory space, records, and results reporting meet the state regulations.

The state certification follows Extract Labs Analytical Services' recent ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation by A2LA, meeting the international standard for general competency in testing and calibration laboratories. The two accomplishments display the lab's commitment to quality and compliance in an ever-evolving industry.

Extract Labs Analytical Services' state-of-the-art facility offers hemp testing with affordable pricing, fast turnaround times and top tier customer service. The lab can test hemp products including flower, oils, isolates, topicals, tinctures, soft gels, and edibles.

About Extract Labs

Extract Labs is an industry-leading purveyor of fine CBD products, including CBD oil tinctures and topical creams. The company was founded in 2016 by US Army Combat Veteran Craig Henderson. In less than three years, the company has expanded to nearly 50 employees and outgrew two facilities. Extract Labs prides itself on the quality of its products, as well as its fair pricing - something the company can assure by keeping every step of production in-house.

For more information on Extract Labs and their products, please visit www.extractlabs.com. Please visit www.extractlabs.com/our-company/labtesting/ for more information on the company's analytical services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extract-labs-analytics-services-certified-by-colorado-department-of-public-health-and-environment-301379976.html

SOURCE Extract Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Futures in Singapore tumbled as much as 11.5% Monday, before paring some losses, in thin trading due to a holiday in China. Prices have collapsed about 60% since a record in May, and are below three figures for the first time in more than a year, as Chinese demand wanes.The world’s biggest steelmaker is intensifying production curbs to meet a target for lower vol

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Special Report-BP gambles big on fast transition from oil to renewables

    The facility earned BP Plc more than $650 million in profits in 2019, according to financial filings reviewed by Reuters. BP's big bet is emblematic of the hard choices confronting Big Oil. All oil majors face mounting pressure from regulators and investors worldwide to develop cleaner energy and divest from fossil fuels, a primary source of greenhouse-gas emissions that cause global warming.

  • Coal Prices Surge as Power Crunch Upends Effort to Cut Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices for coal are surging around the world as a shortage of natural gas spurs demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel to generate electricity.Benchmark prices in Asia are at a 13-year high and within striking distance of a record. Stockpiles are plunging ahead of a northern hemisphere winter that forecasters predict could be unusually cold, indicating the crunch is unlikely to ease anytime soon. Increased costs for electricity providers threaten to put further pressure on inflation

  • China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting private firms

    China's sweeping regulatory crackdown of recent months does not aim to rein in the country's private enterprises or decouple from the United States or international financial markets, a top Chinese regulatory official told Wall Street leaders last week. The actions instead intend to strengthen the regulation of consumer-facing platform companies with a key role in promoting "common prosperity", or easing wealth inequality, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said at a private gathering, according to attendees.

  • China roundup: Beijing is tearing down the digital 'walled gardens'

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.

  • Why the UK is facing an energy crisis and what it means for your gas and electricity bills

    Smaller firms are facing backlash from customers, having made price promises which will be impossible to keep in the current climate.

  • America’s Next Hot Import Might Be Record Energy Prices

    Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. It isn’t as though the U.S. hasn’t seen natural-gas prices this high before.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • Oil falls to $74 on risk-averse mood, U.S. Gulf output

    Oil dropped more than $1 a barrel to around $74 on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, while more U.S. Gulf oil output came back online in the wake of two hurricanes. The U.S. dollar, seen as a safe haven, rose as worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande's solvency spooked equity markets and investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take another step towards tapering this week. "Far East stock markets and the strong dollar are affecting oil," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • CVS Makes Hiring Push Amid Worker Shortage, Increased Covid-19 Vaccine Demand

    The largest U.S. pharmacy chain by stores said it plans to add 25,000 employees this week in a single-day hiring spree to prepare for a potential surge in demand for Covid-19 booster shots.

  • Centrica Takes Customers of Failed Firm; Gas Soars: Power Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. energy companies are seeking a massive government bailout as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to push small suppliers with limited hedging out of business. After emergency talks all weekend, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is meeting industry bosses on Monday, and is due to address parliament in the afternoon. Time is pressing, as the CEO of one energy supplier warned it may not survive the winter without government help. Benchmark U.K. gas prices have triple

  • Santander in talks with over 200 Portugal staff hit by job cuts - source

    Spain's Santander is in negotiations with about 210 employees in Portugal as part of a wider cost-cutting plan that affects 11% of its workforce there, a source with knowledge of the matter said. According to an internal memo from June seen by Reuters, the bank is offering early retirement to employees over 55 years and a compensation package corresponding to time served. The source said that about 475 employees of a total of 685 affected by the cost-cutting plan had accepted the bank's conditions, adding that the bank was now in negotiations with the rest.

  • 1990s: Google and Friends debut decade best for worker job satisfaction too

    Low earners in the UK enjoyed more job satisfaction in the early 1990s than high earners, but this has deteriorated over the past three decades, a new report finds.

  • UK firms warn staff shortages biggest threat as Brexit begins to bite

    A majority of British businesses are saying access to labour is the key factor that threatens the UK’s competitiveness, according to a survey.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 20th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week on Sunday, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.