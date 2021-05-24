Extraction Announces First-Quarter 2021 Results

DENVER, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) (“Extraction” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2021.



First Quarter 2021 and Other Recent Highlights

Emerged from bankruptcy on January 20, 2021

Achieved average net sales volumes of 72 MBoe/d, including 26 MBbl/d of crude oil and 18 MBbl/d of NGLs

Revenue of $292 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Successor and Predecessor company periods combined(1)) compared to $165 million for the Predecessor company for the first quarter of 2020

Announced merger agreement with Bonanza Creek on May 10, 2021

Financial Results

For the first quarter, Extraction reported crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue of $292 million, as compared to $165 million during the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of $127 million, driven primarily by higher crude oil, natural gas and NGL prices.

Extraction reported net income of $960 million, or $7.02 per basic and diluted share(2), for the combined first quarter, driven primarily by a $874 million gain on reorganization items and a year-over-year increase in natural gas sales of $103 million. This compared to net income of $9 million for the prior Predecessor quarter. Adjusted EBITDAX(3) was $207 million for the combined first quarter, up 67% year-over-year.

Debt and Liquidity

Extraction ended the first quarter with $38 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and $94 million drawn on its revolving credit facility.

_______________________________

(1) The Company refers to the post-emergence reorganized company as the Successor for periods subsequent to January 20, 2021 and to the pre-emergence company as the Predecessor for periods on or prior to January 20, 2021.

(2) For further information on the earnings per share, refer to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, included herein.

(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation to our most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” included herein.

The following table provides a summary of our sales volumes, average sales prices and certain operating expenses on a per BOE basis for the periods shown below:

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Period from

January 21 through

March 31, Period from

January 1 through

January 20, Combined Three

Months Ended

March 31, Three Months

Ended March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2020 Sales (MBoe)(1): 4,953 1,492 6,445 8,576 Oil sales (MBbl) 1,792 546 2,338 3,504 Natural gas sales (MMcf) 11,364 3,412 14,776 19,003 NGL sales (MBbl) 1,268 376 1,644 1,906 Sales (BOE/d)(1): 70,757 74,600 71,602 94,247 Oil sales (Bbl/d) 25,597 27,312 25,978 38,502 Natural gas sales (Mcf/d) 162,346 170,588 164,175 208,819 NGL sales (Bbl/d) 18,109 18,820 18,261 20,942 Average sales prices(2): Oil sales (per Bbl)(3) $ 56.12 $ 49.68 $ 54.61 $ 35.45 Oil sales with derivative settlements (per Bbl)(3) 50.02 49.68 49.94 45.50 Differential ($/Bbl) to Average NYMEX WTI(4) (3.57 ) (2.13 ) (3.53 ) (7.91 ) Natural gas sales (per Mcf)(6) 10.33 2.29 8.47 1.17 Natural gas sales with derivative settlements (per Mcf)(6) 10.35 2.29 8.49 1.39 Differential ($/Mcf) to Average NYMEX Henry Hub(5)(6) 7.60 (0.39 ) 5.48 (0.89 ) NGL sales (per Bbl)(6) 24.90 21.52 24.12 9.02 Average price per BOE(3)(6) 50.36 28.85 45.38 19.09 Average price per BOE with derivative settlements(3)(6) 48.21 28.85 43.73 23.67 Expense per BOE: Lease operating expenses $ 2.15 $ 1.71 $ 2.05 $ 3.54 Transportation and gathering 4.68 4.19 4.57 2.66 General and administrative expenses 1.52 1.48 1.51 1.24 Cash general and administrative expenses(7) 1.08 1.28 1.13 1.24 Stock-based compensation 0.44 0.20 0.38 — Production taxes as a % of Revenue 8.6 % 7.7 % 8.5 % 8.1 %

(1) One BOE is equal to six thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas or one barrel (“Bbl”) of oil or NGL based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities.

(2) Average prices shown in the table reflect prices both before and after the effects of our settlements of our commodity derivative contracts. Our calculation of such effects includes both gains and losses on settlements for commodity derivatives on swaps that settled during the period.

(3) Includes non-cash amounts allocated to a satisfied performance obligation, recognized within oil sales for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to ASC 606, Revenue Recognition.

(4) Excludes non-cash amounts allocated to a satisfied performance obligation, recognized within oil sales for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to ASC 606, Revenue Recognition.

(5) Based on the difference between our average realized price and the NYMEX Henry Hub Average as converted into Mcf using a conversions factor of 1.1 to 1.

(6) During the first quarter of 2021, a large portion of our gas and NGL contracts were subject to daily prices versus a monthly average price. As a result, our realized prices benefited from several days of severe cold during February 2021.

(7) Cash general and administrative expenses for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2020 includes expense of $2.2 million related to the terms of a separation agreement with one former executive officer. Excluding this one-time expense results in cash general and administrative expense per BOE of $0.97 for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2020.

Operational Results

For the combined first quarter, average net sales volumes were 72 MBoe/d, a decrease of 24% year-over-year. Combined first quarter crude oil volumes were 26 MBbl/d, a decrease of 33% year-over-year. Crude oil accounted for approximately 44% of the Company’s total revenues recorded during the combined first quarter.

Incurred approximately $31 million in capital expenditures during the combined first quarter drilling 11 gross (6.1 net) wells with an average lateral length of 2.2 miles and completing 15 gross (10.5 net) wells with an average lateral length of 2.1 miles.

About Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas is a Denver-based independent energy company differentiated by its financial, operational and governance model. The Company is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction’s common shares are listed for trading on NASDAQ under the symbol XOG. For more information, please visit www.extractionog.com.





EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,430 $ 205,890 Restricted cash 25,641 - Accounts receivable, net Trade 24,508 13,266 Oil, natural gas and NGL sales 64,893 63,429 Inventory, prepaid expenses and other 30,274 36,382 Commodity derivative asset - 6,971 Total Current Assets 183,746 325,938 Property and Equipment (successful efforts method), at cost: Proved oil and gas properties 969,594 4,743,463 Unproved oil and gas properties 136,679 220,380 Wells in progress 6,984 129,058 Less: accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment charges (36,233 ) (3,459,689 ) Net oil and gas properties 1,077,024 1,633,212 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment charges 56,226 56,701 Net Property and Equipment 1,133,250 1,689,913 Non-Current Assets: Commodity derivative asset 1,191 - Other non-current assets 13,936 9,348 Total Non-Current Assets 15,127 9,348 Total Assets $ 1,332,123 $ 2,025,199 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 115,550 $ 80,082 Revenue payable 145,004 49,376 Production taxes payable 99,929 2,595 Commodity derivative liability 26,674 2,147 Accrued interest payable 1,832 692 Asset retirement obligations 9,942 - DIP Credit Facility - 106,727 Prior Credit Facility - 453,747 Current tax liability 23,325 - Total Current Liabilities 422,256 695,366 Non-Current Liabilities: RBL Credit Facility 93,746 - Production taxes payable 83,197 33,627 Commodity derivative liability 132 - Other non-current liabilities 19,204 - Asset retirement obligations 78,125 - Total Non-Current Liabilities 274,404 33,627 Liabilities Subject to Compromise - 2,143,497 Total Liabilities 696,660 2,872,490 Commitments and Contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 185,280 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 - 191,754 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit): Predecessor common stock, $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 136,588,900 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 - 1,336 Successor common stock, $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 25,703,212 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 257 - Predecessor treasury stock, at cost, 38,859,078 shares as of December 31, 2020 - (170,138 ) Additional paid-in capital 546,652 2,140,499 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 88,554 (3,010,742 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 635,463 (1,039,045 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 1,332,123 2,025,199





EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Period from

January 21 through

March 31, Period from

January 1 through

January 20, Combined Three

Months Ended

March 31, Three Months

Ended March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2020 Revenues: Oil sales $ 100,547 $ 27,137 $ 127,684 $ 124,219 Natural gas sales 117,336 7,806 125,142 22,302 NGL sales 31,559 8,099 39,658 17,193 Gathering and compression — — — 1,473 Total Revenues 249,442 43,042 292,484 165,187 Operating Expenses: Lease operating expenses 10,655 2,555 13,210 30,390 Transportation and gathering 23,188 6,256 29,444 22,786 Production taxes 21,440 3,294 24,734 13,454 Exploration and abandonment expenses 759 316 1,075 112,480 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion 38,575 16,133 54,708 76,051 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 775 General and administrative expense 7,541 2,211 9,752 10,596 Other operating expenses 3,890 1,107 4,997 56,510 Total Operating Expenses 106,048 31,872 137,920 323,042 Operating Income (Loss) 143,394 11,170 154,564 (157,855 ) Other Income (Expense): Commodity derivatives gain (loss) (28,487 ) (12,586 ) (41,073 ) 263,015 Loss on deconsolidation of Elevation Midstream, LLC — — — (73,139 ) Reorganization items, net — 873,908 873,908 — Interest expense(1) (3,034 ) (1,534 ) (4,568 ) (21,358 ) Other income 6 12 18 574 Total Other Income (Expense) (31,515 ) 859,800 828,285 169,092 Income Before Income Taxes 111,879 870,970 982,849 11,237 Income tax expense (23,325 ) — (23,325 ) (2,200 ) Net Income $ 88,554 $ 870,970 $ 959,524 $ 9,037 Income (Loss) Per Common Share(2) Basic $ 3.47 $ 6.37 $ 7.02 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 3.41 $ 6.37 $ 7.02 $ (0.03 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 25,497 136,589 136,589 137,726 Diluted 25,976 136,589 136,589 137,726

(1) Absent the automatic stay described in the Company's December 31, 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K in Note 8-Long-Term Debt, interest expense for the Predecessor period January 1 to January 20, 2021 would have included an additional $3.7 million related to 2024 and 2026 Senior Notes.

(2) For further information, see the reconciliation of Net Income attributable to common shareholders for the combined first quarter and for the prior Predecessor quarter in Note 11 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.





EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Successor Predecessor Period from January 21 through March 31, Period from January 1 through January 20, Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 88,554 $ 870,970 $ 9,037 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion 38,575 16,133 76,051 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties - - 106,928 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 775 Amortization of debt issuance costs 452 113 1,242 Non-cash lease expense 871 264 4,871 Non-cash reorganization items, net - (902,653 ) - Non-cash discount on rights offering 1,792 - - Contract asset - - 8,465 Commodity derivatives loss (gain) 28,487 12,586 (263,015 ) Settlements on commodity derivatives (5,025 ) 542 24,932 Earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries - - (480 ) Loss on deconsolidation of Elevation Midstream, LLC - - 73,139 Deferred income tax expense - - 2,200 Stock-based compensation 2,174 302 - Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable—trade (12,008 ) (598 ) (9,127 ) Accounts receivable—oil, natural gas and NGL sales (195 ) (1,269 ) 66,253 Inventory, prepaid expenses and other 8,182 (778 ) 584 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (30,580 ) 16,192 (7,699 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related party - - 46,777 Revenue payable 17,251 18,529 (1,690 ) Production taxes payable (13,534 ) (13,750 ) 21,002 Accrued interest payable 1,832 (692 ) (2,583 ) Current tax liability 23,325 - - Asset retirement expenditures (1,045 ) (545 ) (10,563 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 149,108 15,346 147,099 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and gas property additions (22,451 ) (9,120 ) (143,000 ) Sale of property and equipment - - 12,117 Gathering systems and facilities additions, net of cost reimbursements - - 4,193 Other property and equipment additions (248 ) - (2,980 ) Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries - - (10,033 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,699 ) (9,120 ) (139,703 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under Prior Credit Facility - - 70,000 Repayments under Prior Credit Facility - (453,872 ) (70,000 ) Repayments under DIP Credit Facility - (106,727 ) - Borrowings under RBL Credit Facility - 265,000 - Repayments under RBL Credit Facility (180,000 ) - - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 7,000 200,473 - Payment of employee payroll withholding taxes - - (35 ) Debt issuance costs and other financing fees - (6,328 ) (22 ) Net cash used in financing activities (173,000 ) (101,454 ) (57 ) Effect of deconsolidation of Elevation Midstream, LLC - - (7,728 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (46,591 ) (95,228 ) (389 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 110,662 205,890 32,382 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 64,071 $ 110,662 $ 31,993 Supplemental cash flow information: Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 17,192 $ 16,320 $ 99,602 Cash paid for interest 787 2,245 24,865 Cash paid for reorganization items, net 15,029 6,545 - Accretion of beneficial conversion feature of Series A Preferred Stock - 418 1,770 Preferred Units commitment fees and dividends paid-in-kind - - 6,160 Series A Preferred Stock dividends paid-in-kind - - 4,748 Draw on letter of credit increasing the RBL Credit Facility 8,746 - - Draw on letter of credit increasing the Prior Credit Facility - 125 - General unsecured claim liabilities within accounts payable and accrued liabilities settled with common stock 11,088 - - Backstop Commitment Agreement premium within accounts payable and accrued liabilities settled with common stock - 23,866 -





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are not measures of net income (loss) as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). They are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged as net income (loss) adjusted for certain cash and non-cash items seen in the table below.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND ADJUSTED EBITDAX, UNHEDGED

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Non-GAAP Predecessor Period from

January 21 through

March 31, Period from

January 1 through

January 20, Combined Three

Months Ended

March 31, Three Months

Ended March 31, 2021 2021 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX: Net income $ 88,554 $ 870,970 $ 959,524 $ 9,037 Add back: Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion 38,575 16,133 54,708 76,051 Impairment of long-lived assets — — — 775 Other operating expense 3,890 1,107 4,997 52,575 Exploration and abandonment expenses 759 316 1,075 112,480 Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives 28,487 12,586 41,073 (263,015 ) Settlements on commodity derivative instruments (10,633 ) — (10,633 ) 39,295 Stock-based compensation expense 2,174 302 2,476 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 452 113 565 1,242 Interest expense 2,582 1,421 4,003 20,116 Income tax expense 23,325 — 23,325 2,200 Loss on deconsolidation of Elevation Midstream, LLC — — — 73,139 Reorganization items, net — (873,908 ) (873,908 ) — Adjusted EBITDAX $ 178,165 $ 29,040 $ 207,205 $ 123,895 Deduct: Settlements on commodity derivative instruments (10,633 ) — (10,633 ) 39,295 Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged $ 188,798 $ 29,040 $ 217,838 $ 84,600

Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital, hedging strategy and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged may not be comparable to other similarly titled measure of other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are widely followed measures of operating performance. Additionally, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because these measures:

(i) are widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, among other factors;

(ii) help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure; and

(iii) are used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to our board of directors, as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Free Cash Flow

The following tables present a reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing and Free Cash Flow to the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities and net cash used in investing for the combined first quarter and for the prior Predecessor quarter.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Predecessor Combined Three

Months Ended

March 31, Three Months

Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 164,454 $ 147,099 Changes in current assets and liabilities (10,317 ) (102,954 ) Discretionary Cash Flow 154,137 44,145 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities (31,819 ) (139,703 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures (2,314 ) (8,267 ) Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing (34,133 ) (147,970 ) Other Non-Recurring Adjustments(1) — 1,170 Free Cash Flow $ 120,004 $ (102,655 )

(1) Amount incurred for the construction of our field office that is included in other property and equipment in Extraction's condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Our Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) less Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing (non-GAAP) adjusted for Other Non-Recurring Adjustments (non-GAAP). Discretionary Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before changes in working capital accounts (current assets and liabilities). Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing is defined as cash flow used in investing activities (GAAP) adjusted for changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures.

Free Cash Flow is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Free Cash Flow can provide additional transparency into the drivers of trends in our operating cash flows, such as production, realized sales prices and operating costs, as it disregards the timing of settlement of operating assets and liabilities. We believe Free Cash Flow provides additional information that may be useful in an analysis of our ability to generate cash to fund exploration and development activities and to return capital to stockholders.

