U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,197.05
    +41.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,393.98
    +186.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,661.17
    +190.18 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.34
    +12.07 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.03
    +2.45 (+3.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.00
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    27.88
    +0.41 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4158
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7400
    -0.2000 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,100.87
    +5,385.99 (+15.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.18
    +130.53 (+15.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

Extraction Announces First-Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.
·25 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) (“Extraction” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 and Other Recent Highlights

  • Emerged from bankruptcy on January 20, 2021

  • Achieved average net sales volumes of 72 MBoe/d, including 26 MBbl/d of crude oil and 18 MBbl/d of NGLs

  • Revenue of $292 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Successor and Predecessor company periods combined(1)) compared to $165 million for the Predecessor company for the first quarter of 2020

  • Announced merger agreement with Bonanza Creek on May 10, 2021

Financial Results

For the first quarter, Extraction reported crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue of $292 million, as compared to $165 million during the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of $127 million, driven primarily by higher crude oil, natural gas and NGL prices.

Extraction reported net income of $960 million, or $7.02 per basic and diluted share(2), for the combined first quarter, driven primarily by a $874 million gain on reorganization items and a year-over-year increase in natural gas sales of $103 million. This compared to net income of $9 million for the prior Predecessor quarter. Adjusted EBITDAX(3) was $207 million for the combined first quarter, up 67% year-over-year.

Debt and Liquidity

Extraction ended the first quarter with $38 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and $94 million drawn on its revolving credit facility.

_______________________________
(1) The Company refers to the post-emergence reorganized company as the Successor for periods subsequent to January 20, 2021 and to the pre-emergence company as the Predecessor for periods on or prior to January 20, 2021.
(2) For further information on the earnings per share, refer to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, included herein.
(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation to our most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, read “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” included herein.

The following table provides a summary of our sales volumes, average sales prices and certain operating expenses on a per BOE basis for the periods shown below:

Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP

Predecessor

Period from
January 21 through
March 31,

Period from
January 1 through
January 20,

Combined Three
Months Ended
March 31,

Three Months
Ended March 31,

2021

2021

2021

2020

Sales (MBoe)(1):

4,953

1,492

6,445

8,576

Oil sales (MBbl)

1,792

546

2,338

3,504

Natural gas sales (MMcf)

11,364

3,412

14,776

19,003

NGL sales (MBbl)

1,268

376

1,644

1,906

Sales (BOE/d)(1):

70,757

74,600

71,602

94,247

Oil sales (Bbl/d)

25,597

27,312

25,978

38,502

Natural gas sales (Mcf/d)

162,346

170,588

164,175

208,819

NGL sales (Bbl/d)

18,109

18,820

18,261

20,942

Average sales prices(2):

Oil sales (per Bbl)(3)

$

56.12

$

49.68

$

54.61

$

35.45

Oil sales with derivative settlements (per Bbl)(3)

50.02

49.68

49.94

45.50

Differential ($/Bbl) to Average NYMEX WTI(4)

(3.57

)

(2.13

)

(3.53

)

(7.91

)

Natural gas sales (per Mcf)(6)

10.33

2.29

8.47

1.17

Natural gas sales with derivative settlements (per Mcf)(6)

10.35

2.29

8.49

1.39

Differential ($/Mcf) to Average NYMEX Henry Hub(5)(6)

7.60

(0.39

)

5.48

(0.89

)

NGL sales (per Bbl)(6)

24.90

21.52

24.12

9.02

Average price per BOE(3)(6)

50.36

28.85

45.38

19.09

Average price per BOE with derivative settlements(3)(6)

48.21

28.85

43.73

23.67

Expense per BOE:

Lease operating expenses

$

2.15

$

1.71

$

2.05

$

3.54

Transportation and gathering

4.68

4.19

4.57

2.66

General and administrative expenses

1.52

1.48

1.51

1.24

Cash general and administrative expenses(7)

1.08

1.28

1.13

1.24

Stock-based compensation

0.44

0.20

0.38

Production taxes as a % of Revenue

8.6

%

7.7

%

8.5

%

8.1

%

(1) One BOE is equal to six thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas or one barrel (“Bbl”) of oil or NGL based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities.
(2) Average prices shown in the table reflect prices both before and after the effects of our settlements of our commodity derivative contracts. Our calculation of such effects includes both gains and losses on settlements for commodity derivatives on swaps that settled during the period.
(3) Includes non-cash amounts allocated to a satisfied performance obligation, recognized within oil sales for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to ASC 606, Revenue Recognition.
(4) Excludes non-cash amounts allocated to a satisfied performance obligation, recognized within oil sales for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to ASC 606, Revenue Recognition.
(5) Based on the difference between our average realized price and the NYMEX Henry Hub Average as converted into Mcf using a conversions factor of 1.1 to 1.
(6) During the first quarter of 2021, a large portion of our gas and NGL contracts were subject to daily prices versus a monthly average price. As a result, our realized prices benefited from several days of severe cold during February 2021.
(7) Cash general and administrative expenses for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2020 includes expense of $2.2 million related to the terms of a separation agreement with one former executive officer. Excluding this one-time expense results in cash general and administrative expense per BOE of $0.97 for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2020.

Operational Results

For the combined first quarter, average net sales volumes were 72 MBoe/d, a decrease of 24% year-over-year. Combined first quarter crude oil volumes were 26 MBbl/d, a decrease of 33% year-over-year. Crude oil accounted for approximately 44% of the Company’s total revenues recorded during the combined first quarter.

Incurred approximately $31 million in capital expenditures during the combined first quarter drilling 11 gross (6.1 net) wells with an average lateral length of 2.2 miles and completing 15 gross (10.5 net) wells with an average lateral length of 2.1 miles.

About Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas is a Denver-based independent energy company differentiated by its financial, operational and governance model. The Company is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction’s common shares are listed for trading on NASDAQ under the symbol XOG. For more information, please visit www.extractionog.com.


EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Successor

Predecessor

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

38,430

$

205,890

Restricted cash

25,641

-

Accounts receivable, net

Trade

24,508

13,266

Oil, natural gas and NGL sales

64,893

63,429

Inventory, prepaid expenses and other

30,274

36,382

Commodity derivative asset

-

6,971

Total Current Assets

183,746

325,938

Property and Equipment (successful efforts method), at cost:

Proved oil and gas properties

969,594

4,743,463

Unproved oil and gas properties

136,679

220,380

Wells in progress

6,984

129,058

Less: accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment charges

(36,233

)

(3,459,689

)

Net oil and gas properties

1,077,024

1,633,212

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment charges

56,226

56,701

Net Property and Equipment

1,133,250

1,689,913

Non-Current Assets:

Commodity derivative asset

1,191

-

Other non-current assets

13,936

9,348

Total Non-Current Assets

15,127

9,348

Total Assets

$

1,332,123

$

2,025,199

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

115,550

$

80,082

Revenue payable

145,004

49,376

Production taxes payable

99,929

2,595

Commodity derivative liability

26,674

2,147

Accrued interest payable

1,832

692

Asset retirement obligations

9,942

-

DIP Credit Facility

-

106,727

Prior Credit Facility

-

453,747

Current tax liability

23,325

-

Total Current Liabilities

422,256

695,366

Non-Current Liabilities:

RBL Credit Facility

93,746

-

Production taxes payable

83,197

33,627

Commodity derivative liability

132

-

Other non-current liabilities

19,204

-

Asset retirement obligations

78,125

-

Total Non-Current Liabilities

274,404

33,627

Liabilities Subject to Compromise

-

2,143,497

Total Liabilities

696,660

2,872,490

Commitments and Contingencies

Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 185,280 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

-

191,754

Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):

Predecessor common stock, $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 136,588,900 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

-

1,336

Successor common stock, $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 25,703,212 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021

257

-

Predecessor treasury stock, at cost, 38,859,078 shares as of December 31, 2020

-

(170,138

)

Additional paid-in capital

546,652

2,140,499

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

88,554

(3,010,742

)

Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

635,463

(1,039,045

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

1,332,123

2,025,199


EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP

Predecessor

Period from
January 21 through
March 31,

Period from
January 1 through
January 20,

Combined Three
Months Ended
March 31,

Three Months
Ended March 31,

2021

2021

2021

2020

Revenues:

Oil sales

$

100,547

$

27,137

$

127,684

$

124,219

Natural gas sales

117,336

7,806

125,142

22,302

NGL sales

31,559

8,099

39,658

17,193

Gathering and compression

1,473

Total Revenues

249,442

43,042

292,484

165,187

Operating Expenses:

Lease operating expenses

10,655

2,555

13,210

30,390

Transportation and gathering

23,188

6,256

29,444

22,786

Production taxes

21,440

3,294

24,734

13,454

Exploration and abandonment expenses

759

316

1,075

112,480

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

38,575

16,133

54,708

76,051

Impairment of long-lived assets

775

General and administrative expense

7,541

2,211

9,752

10,596

Other operating expenses

3,890

1,107

4,997

56,510

Total Operating Expenses

106,048

31,872

137,920

323,042

Operating Income (Loss)

143,394

11,170

154,564

(157,855

)

Other Income (Expense):

Commodity derivatives gain (loss)

(28,487

)

(12,586

)

(41,073

)

263,015

Loss on deconsolidation of Elevation Midstream, LLC

(73,139

)

Reorganization items, net

873,908

873,908

Interest expense(1)

(3,034

)

(1,534

)

(4,568

)

(21,358

)

Other income

6

12

18

574

Total Other Income (Expense)

(31,515

)

859,800

828,285

169,092

Income Before Income Taxes

111,879

870,970

982,849

11,237

Income tax expense

(23,325

)

(23,325

)

(2,200

)

Net Income

$

88,554

$

870,970

$

959,524

$

9,037

Income (Loss) Per Common Share(2)

Basic

$

3.47

$

6.37

$

7.02

$

(0.03

)

Diluted

$

3.41

$

6.37

$

7.02

$

(0.03

)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

Basic

25,497

136,589

136,589

137,726

Diluted

25,976

136,589

136,589

137,726

(1) Absent the automatic stay described in the Company's December 31, 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K in Note 8-Long-Term Debt, interest expense for the Predecessor period January 1 to January 20, 2021 would have included an additional $3.7 million related to 2024 and 2026 Senior Notes.
(2) For further information, see the reconciliation of Net Income attributable to common shareholders for the combined first quarter and for the prior Predecessor quarter in Note 11 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.


EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Successor

Predecessor

Period from January 21 through March 31,

Period from January 1 through January 20,

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

88,554

$

870,970

$

9,037

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

38,575

16,133

76,051

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

-

-

106,928

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

775

Amortization of debt issuance costs

452

113

1,242

Non-cash lease expense

871

264

4,871

Non-cash reorganization items, net

-

(902,653

)

-

Non-cash discount on rights offering

1,792

-

-

Contract asset

-

-

8,465

Commodity derivatives loss (gain)

28,487

12,586

(263,015

)

Settlements on commodity derivatives

(5,025

)

542

24,932

Earnings in unconsolidated subsidiaries

-

-

(480

)

Loss on deconsolidation of Elevation Midstream, LLC

-

-

73,139

Deferred income tax expense

-

-

2,200

Stock-based compensation

2,174

302

-

Changes in current assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable—trade

(12,008

)

(598

)

(9,127

)

Accounts receivable—oil, natural gas and NGL sales

(195

)

(1,269

)

66,253

Inventory, prepaid expenses and other

8,182

(778

)

584

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(30,580

)

16,192

(7,699

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related party

-

-

46,777

Revenue payable

17,251

18,529

(1,690

)

Production taxes payable

(13,534

)

(13,750

)

21,002

Accrued interest payable

1,832

(692

)

(2,583

)

Current tax liability

23,325

-

-

Asset retirement expenditures

(1,045

)

(545

)

(10,563

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

149,108

15,346

147,099

Cash flows from investing activities:

Oil and gas property additions

(22,451

)

(9,120

)

(143,000

)

Sale of property and equipment

-

-

12,117

Gathering systems and facilities additions, net of cost reimbursements

-

-

4,193

Other property and equipment additions

(248

)

-

(2,980

)

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

-

-

(10,033

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(22,699

)

(9,120

)

(139,703

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Borrowings under Prior Credit Facility

-

-

70,000

Repayments under Prior Credit Facility

-

(453,872

)

(70,000

)

Repayments under DIP Credit Facility

-

(106,727

)

-

Borrowings under RBL Credit Facility

-

265,000

-

Repayments under RBL Credit Facility

(180,000

)

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

7,000

200,473

-

Payment of employee payroll withholding taxes

-

-

(35

)

Debt issuance costs and other financing fees

-

(6,328

)

(22

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(173,000

)

(101,454

)

(57

)

Effect of deconsolidation of Elevation Midstream, LLC

-

-

(7,728

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(46,591

)

(95,228

)

(389

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

110,662

205,890

32,382

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

$

64,071

$

110,662

$

31,993

Supplemental cash flow information:

Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

17,192

$

16,320

$

99,602

Cash paid for interest

787

2,245

24,865

Cash paid for reorganization items, net

15,029

6,545

-

Accretion of beneficial conversion feature of Series A Preferred Stock

-

418

1,770

Preferred Units commitment fees and dividends paid-in-kind

-

-

6,160

Series A Preferred Stock dividends paid-in-kind

-

-

4,748

Draw on letter of credit increasing the RBL Credit Facility

8,746

-

-

Draw on letter of credit increasing the Prior Credit Facility

-

125

-

General unsecured claim liabilities within accounts payable and accrued liabilities settled with common stock

11,088

-

-

Backstop Commitment Agreement premium within accounts payable and accrued liabilities settled with common stock

-

23,866

-


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are not measures of net income (loss) as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). They are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged as net income (loss) adjusted for certain cash and non-cash items seen in the table below.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND ADJUSTED EBITDAX, UNHEDGED
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Successor

Predecessor

Non-GAAP

Predecessor

Period from
January 21 through
March 31,

Period from
January 1 through
January 20,

Combined Three
Months Ended
March 31,

Three Months
Ended March 31,

2021

2021

2021

2020

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX:

Net income

$

88,554

$

870,970

$

959,524

$

9,037

Add back:

Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

38,575

16,133

54,708

76,051

Impairment of long-lived assets

775

Other operating expense

3,890

1,107

4,997

52,575

Exploration and abandonment expenses

759

316

1,075

112,480

Loss (gain) on commodity derivatives

28,487

12,586

41,073

(263,015

)

Settlements on commodity derivative instruments

(10,633

)

(10,633

)

39,295

Stock-based compensation expense

2,174

302

2,476

Amortization of debt issuance costs

452

113

565

1,242

Interest expense

2,582

1,421

4,003

20,116

Income tax expense

23,325

23,325

2,200

Loss on deconsolidation of Elevation Midstream, LLC

73,139

Reorganization items, net

(873,908

)

(873,908

)

Adjusted EBITDAX

$

178,165

$

29,040

$

207,205

$

123,895

Deduct:

Settlements on commodity derivative instruments

(10,633

)

(10,633

)

39,295

Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged

$

188,798

$

29,040

$

217,838

$

84,600

Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are useful because they allow us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of our operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital, hedging strategy and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged may not be comparable to other similarly titled measure of other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are widely followed measures of operating performance. Additionally, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged are useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because these measures:

(i) are widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, among other factors;
(ii) help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure; and
(iii) are used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to our board of directors, as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Free Cash Flow

The following tables present a reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing and Free Cash Flow to the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities and net cash used in investing for the combined first quarter and for the prior Predecessor quarter.

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP

Predecessor

Combined Three
Months Ended
March 31,

Three Months
Ended March 31,

2021

2020

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

164,454

$

147,099

Changes in current assets and liabilities

(10,317

)

(102,954

)

Discretionary Cash Flow

154,137

44,145

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities

(31,819

)

(139,703

)

Change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures

(2,314

)

(8,267

)

Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing

(34,133

)

(147,970

)

Other Non-Recurring Adjustments(1)

1,170

Free Cash Flow

$

120,004

$

(102,655

)

(1) Amount incurred for the construction of our field office that is included in other property and equipment in Extraction's condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Our Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) less Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing (non-GAAP) adjusted for Other Non-Recurring Adjustments (non-GAAP). Discretionary Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before changes in working capital accounts (current assets and liabilities). Adjusted Cash Flow used in Investing is defined as cash flow used in investing activities (GAAP) adjusted for changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures.

Free Cash Flow is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We believe Free Cash Flow can provide additional transparency into the drivers of trends in our operating cash flows, such as production, realized sales prices and operating costs, as it disregards the timing of settlement of operating assets and liabilities. We believe Free Cash Flow provides additional information that may be useful in an analysis of our ability to generate cash to fund exploration and development activities and to return capital to stockholders.

Investor Contact: John Wren, ir@extractionog.com

Media Contact: Brian Cain, info@extractionog.com

No Offer or Solicitation

Communications in this news release do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Additional Information for Shareholders

In connection with the proposed transaction, Bonanza Creek and Extraction intend to file materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including a Registration Statement on Form S-4 of Bonanza Creek (the “Registration Statement”) that will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus of Bonanza Creek and Extraction. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, Bonanza Creek and Extraction intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the shareholders of Bonanza Creek and the shareholders of Extraction. This news release is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that Bonanza Creek or Extraction may file with the SEC and send to Bonanza Creek's shareholders and/or Extraction's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF BONANZA CREEK AND EXTRACTION ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY BONANZA CREEK AND EXTRACTION WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BONANZA CREEK, EXTRACTION, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by Bonanza Creek and Extraction with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Extraction will be available free of charge from Extraction's website at www.extractionog.com under the “Investors” tab or by contacting Extraction's Investor Relations Department at ir@extractionog.com. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Bonanza Creek will be available free of charge from Bonanza Creek's website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the “Investor Relations” tab or by contacting Bonanza Creek's Investor Relations Department at slandreth@bonanzacrk.com.

Participants in the Proxy Solicitation

Bonanza Creek, Extraction and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Extraction's shareholders and Bonanza Creek's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of Bonanza Creek is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 24, 2021. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of Extraction is included in its Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2021. Additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other materials when they are filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Related to the Merger

Certain statements in this press release concerning the proposed transaction, including any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the results, effects, benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company, future financial performance and condition, guidance and any other statements regarding Bonanza Creek or Extraction's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “ensure,” “expect,” “if,” “intend,” “estimate,” “probable,” “project,” “forecasts,” “predict,” “outlook,” “aim,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “likely” “plan,” “positioned,” “strategy,” and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include statements regarding Extraction and Bonanza Creek's plans and expectations with respect to the proposed transaction and the anticipated impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company's results of operations, financial position, growth opportunities and competitive position. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the possibility that shareholders of Bonanza Creek and Extraction may not approve the merger agreement; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Bonanza Creek and Extraction; the effects of the business combination of Bonanza Creek and Extraction, including the combined company's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all; changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected; regulatory approval of the transaction; the effects of commodity prices; the risks of oil and gas activities; and the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected following the public announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction. Expectations regarding business outlook, including changes in revenue, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow generation, strategies for our operations, oil and natural gas market conditions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and environmental matters are only forecasts regarding these matters.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Bonanza Creek's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from Bonanza Creek's website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the “Investor Relations” tab, and in other documents Bonanza Creek files with the SEC; and in Extraction's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from Extraction's website at www.extractionog.com under the “Investors” tab, and in other documents Extraction files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Bonanza Creek nor Extraction assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England Plays Down Risk of Runaway U.K. Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank of England policy makers pushed back against concerns that the U.K.’s rapid economic rebound from the pandemic will lead to a damaging wave of inflation.The expected acceleration in prices this year will likely be temporary, Governor Andrew Bailey said in testimony to lawmakers Monday. Jon Cunliffe, one of his deputies, said inflation will later return to the central bank’s 2% target as growth slows.While most economists agree, financial markets are betting that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as next year, implying that investors expect the recovery to gain enough momentum to force the BOE’s hand.Monday’s comments come after data showed U.K. inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5%.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional bond yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, has also been sounding the alarm about inflationary risks. He cast the only vote against keeping the central bank’s stimulus unchanged, opting for a reduction on the bond-buying program.Cost PressuresHaldane told lawmakers that inflation represents a bigger risk to the economy than scars on the labor market following the recession.“My sense was that the balance of inflation risks is titled to the upside and therefore justified reducing that degree of accommodation by that 50 billion pounds,” Haldane said, adding that there’s a “better than even chance” that companies facing cost pressures will take advantage of the strong economic rebound to raise prices.Michael Saunders, another policy maker, said he sees risks that inflation would “undershoot the target over time” due to lingering scars from the pandemic.Bailey said policy makers need to watch inflation “very carefully,” though there are no signs that either inflation expectations or price rises are becoming entrenched. He attributed the recent gains to commodity prices and shortages in items such as computer chips.“We hope some of those factors will correct,” he said.(Updates with comment from Haldane from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Merkel’s Twilight Months Cloud German Crisis Rebound: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Germany economy is enduring a moment of flux as it tries to shake off the coronavirus crisis, just as the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel draws to a close.In just four months on Wednesday, voters will choose a new government in an election that augurs a turning point as she leaves a political void after 16 years in office -- accompanied by a sense of unfinished business in retooling the continent’s growth engine.The task that will now pass to Merkel’s successor, who must confront the challenge of how to re-engineer Europe’s biggest economy and reap the opportunities of the post-crisis world, without losing its edge.While the pandemic may be a catalyst for change, the job still won’t be easy.Firstly, the country’s recovery must still fully take hold, with data due this week to show the extent of economic damage caused during lockdowns at the start of the year. At least business confidence on Tuesday may keep increasing above pre-crisis levels.The shape of the next coalition might then determine how quickly Germany resumes its usual fiscal rectitude. Too fast a retrenchment of support could hurt the rebound, a risk highlighted by the International Monetary Fund last week.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Merkel’s Social Democrat partner in government, may share his view on that in a conversation with Bloomberg on Tuesday. An INSA poll published Sunday showed support for his party inched up by 1 percentage point while staying firmly in third place.The new government will need to deploy both imagination and drive to rethink a growth model founded on high-end manufacturing, in a global economy where the greatest prosperity is generated in even more lucrative areas such as technology.Germany’s business backbone has enormous potential, as showcased by BioNTech SE, whose innovative vaccine was the first in the western world to be approved for use. But even with such winners on board, the race to forge a successful future will be fierce.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Germany’s Ifo survey will provide more clues about how the economy is faring. The economic picture has been weighed down by extended restrictions on public life. The outlook is brighter amid expectations of a robust recovery spurred by pent-up demand as curbs ease following a pick up in the country’s vaccination program.”--For full preview, click hereElsewhere, Group of Seven finance chiefs hold a virtual meeting and central banks in Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya and New Zealand set rates.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S.In the U.S., investors will be watching April data on personal spending, durable goods orders and home sales to gauge the strength of the recovery at the start of the second quarter.Several policy makers at the Federal Reserve are also set to speak -- including board member Lael Brainard. She’s scheduled to speak at a cryptocurrency conference, which will be in the spotlight after the market’s wild ride in recent days.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and board member Hitoshi Suzuki will give their latest views on the pandemic recovery in speeches on Monday and Wednesday. Tokyo CPI data is due later in the week as Japan continues to see weakness in prices despite the global upturn in inflation.Bank Indonesia meets Tuesday with no change to its monetary settings expected. New Zealand’s central bank is also expected to keep rates and QE settings unchanged on Wednesday with Governor Adrian Orr likely to insist policy will remain stimulatory for a prolonged period even as the economic outlook improves.South Korea’s central bank meets Thursday with price growth above 2% for the first time in two-and-a-half years. The BOK will update its forecasts and likely stand pat on policy as it continues to monitor ongoing improvement in the economy.China’s central bank said Sunday it will maintain the exchange rate of the yuan at “basically stable” levels after recent comments by its officials who suggested the currency be allowed to appreciate and authorities should eventually let up on controlling it.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaIn a week shortened across much of the continent by a holiday on Monday, the most significant reports due aside from German data range from euro-region economic confidence to a final reading of French gross domestic product for the first quarter.Several central bank officials will speak around Europe, including at a conference on Tuesday that features Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves and European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane. Meanwhile Silvana Tenreyro and Gertjan Vlieghe of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee are scheduled to deliver speeches too.Hungary on Tuesday will probably keep its interest rates unchanged before becoming the first central bank in the European Union’s east to start monetary tightening next month to tame surging inflation. The same day, Czech and Slovak policy makers discuss the pros and cons of adopting the euro.Turning to Africa, data on Sunday showed Nigeria’s economic growth quickened in the first quarter as oil output started to recover and manufacturing production increased for the first time in a year.On Tuesday, the nation’s central bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged, even with inflation at double the top of its target range, as it seeks to spur an economic recovery. Meanwhile, monetary authorities in Kenya and Angola are also expected to hold on Wednesday and Friday.Turkey reports foreign tourist arrivals for April on Monday. Hopes are dimming for a summer revival in tourism that would bring in much-needed foreign currency and support the lira as concerns grow about the central bank’s diminished reserves.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaAs is the case elsewhere worldwide, inflation is very much back in focus in Latin America. Look for Mexico’s biweekly reading to show a year-on-year decline, damping some concern about central bank tightening. Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa has ruled out further easing and said Banxico might raise its key rate even before the Fed.In Brazil, forecasts see the mid-month reading of the benchmark inflation index pushing past 7%, well over target, followed by reports on the country’s broadest measure of inflation as well as wholesale prices.On Wednesday, Mexico posts first-quarter output data, with the minutes of the central bank’s last meeting set for Thursday publication.Brazilian and Mexican unemployment figures respectively may be little changed and still well off pre-pandemic levels.On Friday, Colombia’s central bank will all but certainly keep its key rate at a record-low 1.75%. With the country’s 1.95% inflation print for April, the region’s five big economies now all feature negative inflation-adjusted interest rates.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Updates with Nigerian GDP in EMEA section. Earlier versions corrected Merkel’s time in office and the period until the German vote.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inside the Race to Avert Disaster at China’s Biggest ‘Bad Bank’

    (Bloomberg) -- It was past 9 p.m. on Financial Street in Beijing by the time the figure inside Huarong Tower there picked up an inkbrush and, with practiced strokes, began to set characters to paper.Another trying workday was ending for Wang Zhanfeng, corporate chairman, Chinese Communist Party functionary—and, less happily, replacement for a man who very recently had been executed.On this April night, Wang was spotted unwinding as he often does in his office: practicing the art of Chinese calligraphy, a form that expresses the beauty of classical characters and, it is said, the nature of the person who writes them.Its mastery requires patience, resolve, skill, calm—and Wang, 54, needs all that and more. Because here on Financial Street, a brisk walk from the hulking headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, a dark drama is playing out behind the mirrored façade of Huarong Tower. How it unfolds will test China’s vast, debt-ridden financial system, the technocrats working to fix it, and the foreign banks and investors caught in the middle.Welcome to the headquarters of China Huarong Asset Management Co., the troubled state-owned ‘bad bank’ that has set teeth on edge around the financial world.For months now Wang and others have been trying to clean up the mess here at Huarong, an institution that sits—quite literally—at the center of China’s financial power structure. To the south is the central bank, steward of the world’s second-largest economy; to the southwest, the Ministry of Finance, Huarong’s principal shareholder; less than 300 meters to the west, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, entrusted with safeguarding the financial system and, of late, ensuring Huarong has a funding backstop from state-owned banks until at least August.The patch though doesn’t settle the question of how Huarong makes good on some $41 billion borrowed on the bond markets, most incurred under Wang’s predecessor before he was ensnared in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. That long-time executive, Lai Xiaomin, was put to death in January—his formal presence expunged from Huarong right down to the signature on its stock certificates.The bigger issue is what all this might portend for the nation’s financial system and efforts by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to centralize control, rein in years of risky borrowing and set the nation’s financial house in order.“They’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” said Michael Pettis, a Beijing-based professor of finance at Peking University and author of Avoiding the Fall: China’s Economic Restructuring. Bailing out Huarong would reinforce the behavior of investors who ignore risk, he said, while a default endangers financial stability if a “chaotic” repricing of the bond market ensues.Just what is going on inside Huarong Tower? Given the stakes, few are willing to discuss that question publicly. But interviews with people who work there, as well as at various Chinese regulators, provide a glimpse into the eye of this storm.Huarong, simply put, has been in full crisis mode ever since it delayed its 2020 earnings results, eroding investor confidence. Executives have come to expect to be summoned by government authorities at a moment’s notice whenever market sentiment sours and the price of Huarong debt sinks anew. Wang and his team must provide weekly written updates on Huarong’s operations and liquidity. They have turned to state-owned banks, pleading for support, and reached out to bond traders to try to calm nerves, with little lasting success.In public statements, Huarong has insisted repeatedly that its position is ultimately sound and that it will honor its obligations. Banking regulators have had to sign off on the wording of those statements—another sign of how serious the situation is considered and, ultimately, who’s in charge.Then there are regular audiences with the finance ministry and the other powerful financial bureaucracies nearby. Among items usually on the agenda: possible plans to hive off various Huarong businesses.Huarong executives are often kept waiting and, people familiar with the meetings say, tend to gain only limited access to top officials at the CBIRC, the banking overseer.The country’s apex financial watchdog—chaired by Liu He, Xi’s right-hand man in overseeing the economy and financial system—has asked for briefings on the Huarong situation and coordinated meetings between regulators, according to regulatory officials. But it has yet to communicate to them a long-term solution, including whether to impose losses on bondholders, the officials said.Representatives at the People’s Bank of China, the CBIRC, Huarong and the Ministry of Finance didn’t respond to requests for comment.Focus on BasicsA mid-level party functionary with a PhD in finance from China’s reputed Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, Wang arrived at Huarong Tower in early 2018, just as the corruption scandal was consuming the giant asset management company. He is regarded inside Huarong as low-key and down-to-earth, particularly in comparison to the company’s previous leader, Lai, a man once known as the God of Wealth.Hundreds of Huarong staff, from Beijing division chiefs to branch employees in faraway outposts, listened in on April 16 as Wang reviewed the quarterly numbers. He stressed that the company’s fundamentals had improved since he took over, a view shared by some analysts though insufficient to pacify investors. But he had little to say about what is on so many minds: plans to restructure and shore up the giant company, which he’d pledged to clean up within three years of taking over.His main message to the troops: focus on the basics, like collecting on iffy assets and improving risk management. The employees were silent. No one asked a question.One employee characterized the mood in his area as business as usual. Another said co-workers at a Huarong subsidiary were worried the company might not be able to pay their salaries. There’s a widening gulf between the old guard and new, said a third staffer. Those who outlasted Lai and have seen their compensation cut year after year have little confidence in the turnaround, while new joiners are more hopeful about the opportunities the change of direction offers.Others joke that Huarong Tower must suffer from bad feng shui: after Lai was arrested, a bank that had a branch in the building had to be bailed out to the tune of $14 billion.Dark humor aside, a rough consensus has begun to emerge among senior management and mid-level regulators: like other key state-owned enterprises, Huarong still appears to be considered too big to fail. Many have come away with the impression—and it is that, an impression—that for now, at least, the Chinese government will stand behind Huarong.At the very least, these people say, no serious financial tumult, such as a default by Huarong, is likely to be permitted while the Chinese Communist Party is planning a nationwide spectacle to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. Those festivities will give Xi—who has been positioning to stay in power indefinitely—an opportunity to cement his place among China’s most powerful leaders including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.Huarong is “nowhere near” defaulting, the managing editor of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece on Saturday. Neither the Ministry of Finance nor Chinese regulators would allow it, Ling Huawei wrote.What will come after that patriotic outpouring on July 1 is uncertain, even to many inside Huarong Tower. Liu He, China’s vice premier and chair of the powerful Financial Stability and Development Committee, appears in no hurry to force a difficult solution. Silence from Beijing has started to rattle local debt investors, who until about a week ago had seemed unmoved by the sell-off in Huarong’s offshore bonds.Competing InterestsHuarong’s role in absorbing and disposing of lenders’ soured debt is worth preserving to support the banking sector cleanup, but requires government intervention, according to Dinny McMahon, an economic analyst for Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China and author of China’s Great Wall of Debt.“We anticipate that foreign bondholders will be required to take a haircut, but it will be relatively small,” he said. “It will be designed to signal that investors should not assume government backing translates into carte blanche support.”For now, in the absence of direct orders from the top, Huarong has been caught in the middle of the competing interests among various state-owned enterprises and government bureaucracies.China Investment Corp., the $1 trillion sovereign fund, for instance, has turned down the idea of taking a controlling stake from the finance ministry. CIC officials have argued they don’t have the bandwidth or capability to fix Huarong’s problems, according to people familiar with the matter.The People’s Bank of China, meantime, is still trying to decide whether to proceed with a proposal that would see it assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of bad assets from Huarong, those people said.And the Ministry of Finance, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, hasn’t committed to recapitalizing the company, though it hasn’t ruled it out, either, one person said.CIC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The banking regulator has bought Huarong some time, brokering an agreement with state-owned lenders including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. that would cover any funding needed to repay the equivalent of $2.5 billion coming due by the end of August. By then, the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements after spooking investors by missing deadlines in March and April.“How China deals with Huarong will have wide ramifications on global investors’ perception of and confidence in Chinese SOEs,” said Wu Qiong, a Hong Kong-based executive director at BOC International Holdings. “Should any defaults trigger a reassessment of the level of government support assumed in rating SOE credits, it would have deep repercussions for the offshore market.”The announcement of a new addition to Wang’s team underscores the stakes and, to some insiders, provides a measure of hope. Liang Qiang is a standing member of the All-China Financial Youth Federation, widely seen as a pipeline to groom future leaders for financial SOEs. Liang, who arrived at Huarong last week and will soon take on the role of president, has worked for the three other big state asset managers that were established, like Huarong, to help clean up bad debts at the nation’s banks. Some speculate this points to a wider plan: that Huarong might be used as a blueprint for how authorities approach these other sprawling, debt-ridden institutions.Meantime, inside Huarong Tower, a key item remains fixed in the busy schedules of top executives and rank-and-file employees alike. It is a monthly meeting, the topic of which is considered vital to Huarong’s rebirth: studying the doctrines of the Chinese Communist Party and speeches of President Xi Jinping. (Updates to mention Caixin managing editor’s opinion piece on the matter. )More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virgin Galactic Short-Sellers Primed for Squeeze After Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A burst of bets against Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., the company founded by billionaire Richard Branson, over the past month has ratcheted up the temperature for short-sellers after the company delivered a successful test flight over the weekend.Nearly 14 million shares of the Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company were sold short over the past 30 days, meaning the stock’s Monday surge after a test flight has dealt short-sellers millions of dollars in losses, data compiled by financial analytics company S3 Partners show. With short interest sitting at $949 million, more than a fifth of shares available for trading are sold short and that could prompt bears to cover their bets, S3 Partners said.That increase in short selling has already resulted in mark-to-market losses of $427 million for bears this year -- with $366 million of those losses occurring over the last eight days, Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, wrote in a report Monday. With short bets against the company getting more crowded and as losses increase, the company appears to be ripe for a short squeeze, he wrote.A short squeeze occurs when a stock posts a large gain, forcing short sellers to cover their positions by buying shares, which in turn pushes the stock even higher.Virgin Galactic soared 28% in Monday’s trading, the most on record, to the highest level since April 9 after the company conducted its first test flight to space in more than two years. Michael Ciarmoli, an analyst at Truist Securities, called the event a “major milestone.”With Virgin Galactic “stock price rallying, we should at minimum expect this surge in short selling come to an abrupt stop and more likely be replaced with short covering,” Dusaniwsky wrote. He also estimated that with losses piling up, it’s become increasingly likely that newer shorts may capitulate and trim their positions.Read more: Virgin Galactic Surges on Successful Test Flight to Space (Updates share movement in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Gold Holds Near Four-Month High as Fund Buying, ETFs Buoy Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest in more than four months amid signs that investors are turning more bullish on the precious metal.Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their net-long position in U.S. gold futures and options to the highest since January, government data showed Friday. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by bullion have climbed in May, following three months of outflows. Declines in the dollar and bond yields on Monday also helped gold.Gold has posted three straight weekly gains, bringing it closer to wiping out losses for the year after prices slumped in the first three months. The metal has advanced on wobbles in the greenback on Treasury yields, and demand for bullion as a store of value is rising as inflation worries threaten to undercut economic growth. Investors were also weighing the extreme volatility in Bitcoin, which may have lent an added pillar of support.“Gold prices are trending higher as weakness in cryptocurrencies and rising demand for inflation-hedge assets buoyed the appeal of the precious metal,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. “Recent ETF data showed that investors are stockpiling the yellow metal for the first time since January, underscoring rising appetite.”Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,883.03 an ounce by 3:01 p.m. in New York, after reaching $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.4% to settle at $1,886.70. Silver and platinum also advanced, while palladium fell.“The recent move lower in real rates, accompanied by further U.S. dollar weakness, have been the key drivers of gold’s rebound,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Susan Bates said in a note on Monday. Still, “we continue to see a risk of a sharper sell-off similar to that seen in 2013 once tapering begins in 2022, but in our base case we assume price remains supported in the $1,600s per ounce until the first Fed rate hike.”Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited. Cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments,” he said.On Monday, Bitcoin rebounded from its roller-coaster weekend, with prices on track for the biggest gain in more than three months.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vonovia Is Said in Talks on $23 Billion Deutsche Wohnen Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- German residential property firm Vonovia SE is in advanced talks on a potential acquisition of rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in what would be the biggest-ever takeover in European real estate, people with knowledge of the matter said.Vonovia is discussing a friendly purchase of Deutsche Wohnen for about 53 euros per share in cash including a 1 euro dividend, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The companies are prepared to address political and tenant concerns in Berlin as part of any transaction, the people said.A deal for Deutsche Wohnen, valued at 28 billion euros including debt at Friday’s close, would rank as the year’s biggest European takeover and the largest acquisition of a German company in about four years, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It would reshape the country’s property industry, bringing together the two largest residential landlords with control of more than 500,000 apartment units.While an agreement could be reached as soon as this week, there’s no certainty the negotiations will lead to a transaction, according to the people. Representatives for Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen weren’t immediately available for comment during a German public holiday.Shares of Deutsche Wohnen were up 9.7% on the Tradegate platform at 6:34 p.m. Monday in Frankfurt, giving the company a market value of about 17.6 billion euros, after earlier jumping as much as 11%. Vonovia fell as much as 1.9% on Tradegate. Both companies trade on Germany’s blue-chip Dax index.German property companies have faced rising public pressure over the past few years over high prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. A combination between Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen would enable significant cost savings and free up the firms to offer concessions to address political concerns, the people said.Deutsche Wohnen faced a brief respite after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin, where the company’s apartments are located. The company had a net asset value per share of 52.50 euros at the end of March, according to its latest results.The negotiations mark the third time Vonovia has tried to acquire Deutsche Wohnen. A previous attempt failed in February 2016 after Vonovia couldn’t win enough support from Deutsche Wohnen investors. Deutsche Wohnen called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.Any combination would require alignment between Vonovia Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch and his counterpart at Deutsche Wohnen, Michael Zahn, who clashed over price during the failed pursuit about five years ago. Buch has built Bochum-based Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.(Updates with dividend detail in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 1-Fed's Brainard says central bank stepping up exploration of digital dollar

    Growing digital currency options could lead to a "fragmentation" of the payment system that poses financial risks for households and businesses, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday in a speech that outlined the major policy questions the Fed will need to address as it explores the potential development of a digital version of the U.S. dollar. As the holder of the world's reserve currency, the United States must be highly involved as digital payments become more common and other countries develop digital currencies that can be used to send money across borders, Brainard said.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • Crypto Funds Suffer 2nd Straight Week of Outflows; Investors Rotate Toward Altcoins

    Investors exited digital asset funds amid the crypto sell-off, and have diversified into altcoin products.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Inflation Scare Is Over. The Fed One Is Just Getting Started.

    Now that investors are used to the idea that prices are rising faster than expected, the focus is shifting to what the Federal Reserve will do in response.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Heard of ‘contagious unemployment’? It’s one theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • Bitcoin is officially a new asset class: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs makes the call: Cryptocurrency should now be considered an asset class.