Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 22 August 2022

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held today, the motion proposed by the Supervisory Board set out under item a in the agenda was finally adopted.

The motion concerning a reduction of the Bank’s share capital as well as an amendment to the Articles of Association in this respect was considered.

As the members in general meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, another extraordinary general meeting will be called for the purpose of final adoption of the proposed reduction of Jyske Bank’s share capital.

Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be given in a separate corporate announcement and will be available at Jyske Bank’s website.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: CFO, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, phone +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


