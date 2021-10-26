Extraordinary General Meeting of Sydbank
Peberlyk 4
26 October 2021
Dear Sirs
Extraordinary General Meeting of Sydbank
At the Extraordinary General Meeting on 26 October 2021 the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute an extraordinary dividend of DKK 5.70 per share was adopted.
This dividend will be available in shareholders’ return accounts on Friday 29 October 2021.
Yours sincerely
Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President
