Extraordinary General Meeting of Sydbank

Sydbank A/S
Company Announcement No 22/2021

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



26 October 2021

Dear Sirs

Extraordinary General Meeting of Sydbank

At the Extraordinary General Meeting on 26 October 2021 the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute an extraordinary dividend of DKK 5.70 per share was adopted.

This dividend will be available in shareholders’ return accounts on Friday 29 October 2021.

Yours sincerely


Flemming Ramberg Mortensen
Group Executive Vice President

Attachment


