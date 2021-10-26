



Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

26 October 2021

Extraordinary General Meeting of Sydbank

At the Extraordinary General Meeting on 26 October 2021 the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute an extraordinary dividend of DKK 5.70 per share was adopted.

This dividend will be available in shareholders’ return accounts on Friday 29 October 2021.

Flemming Ramberg Mortensen

