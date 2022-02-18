U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.91
    -24.35 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,132.57
    -179.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,572.54
    -144.18 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.83
    -19.26 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.34
    -0.42 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.40
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    +0.1510 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,129.75
    -965.78 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.86
    -16.92 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Extreme H is an upcoming off-road racing series with hydrogen cars

Kris Holt
·1 min read

An off-road racing series that uses hydrogen cars is expected to debut in 2024. Extreme H will be a companion championship to Extreme E, an off-road motorsport with electric vehicles that held its first race last year. The two series will hold races in the same locations on the same days using the same format. According to Alejandro Agag, who also founded Formula E, organizers are looking at two options for hydrogen integration: combined racing or full transition.

Development on the Extreme H car is underway and there are plans to have a prototype ready by early 2023. The vehicle will have the same powertrain and chassis that's used in Extreme E. The main difference is that the central power source will be a hydrogen fuel cell instead of a battery.

Extreme H organizers say that the fuel cells will be powered by green hydrogen, which combines water and solar energy. Extreme E uses the same process to power EV batteries, while the paddock runs on a combination of batteries and green hydrogen.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power taps European partners for hydrogen network expansion

    By the end of this year, the Latham manufacturer expects to produce an average of 70 tons of hydrogen per day from hydroelectric and other power sources not based on fossil fuels.

  • Natural Gas Markets Likely to Pull Back

    Natural gas markets have gapped lower during the trading session and gone back and forth during the majority of the day. This suggests that perhaps we are ready to pull back again.

  • Reusable packaging startup bags $3.1M to pick a fight with single-use packaging

    Quick pop quiz: Is it better to recycle your cardboard boxes, or use a sturdier packaging bag that can be used again and again until it meets its maker again? Returnity's bet is the latter, and the company just raised $3.1 million from Brand Foundry Ventures to continue the work the company has been doing with Estée Lauder, New Balance, Rent the Runway, Walmart and others -- and to further expand its operations.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock tumbled 3% through 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday after the fuel cell maker announced that it has acquired cryogenic equipment manufacturer Joule Processing in a deal valued at $160 million. With this acquisition, Plug aims to lower the cost of producing liquefied hydrogen by 25%. Plug paid $30 million up front for Joule and plans to pay the remaining $130 million of the purchase price over time in the form of "future earn outs."

  • Two readers weigh President Biden's record so far

    One says the failures outweigh his successes, while another says critics are thinking small.

  • Whistleblower group says Meta misled investors over misinformation

    It's been accused of making 'material misrepresentations' of efforts to fight climate change and COVID-19 misinformation.

  • Powerful storm threatens more than 70 million people

    A powerful storm could bring tornadoes and heavy snow to millions of Americans. Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has the forecast.

  • New marijuana study in New Jersey

    Usage overall in New Jersey is lower than the nationwide average, but stats show younger people at high rate.

  • Eurodollar futures market betting hawkish Fed could ease rates, slightly, in 2024

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Eurodollar futures, which reflect the outlook for U.S. interest rates over the next few years, have started to price in an incremental easing of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve in 2024. If that plays out, it would be just two years after what is expected to be the start of a Fed tightening next month. Market pricing for the December 2023 eurodollar contract showed an implied yield of 2.235%, which traders said can be a proxy for the federal funds rate, the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans to meet reserves required by the U.S. central bank.

  • Roku Stock Has Been Slammed: Time to Buy?

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were already having a bad year. The growth stock had lost over a third of its value in 2022 alone going into its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday afternoon. With such a steep sell-off, many investors are likely wondering: Is this a good time to buy shares of the streaming-TV platform specialist?

  • Storm Eunice hits UK as weather service issues 'danger to life' warning for London

    Strong winds and waves have begun to hit parts of the UK, as the British meteorological service issues its first ever 'life-threatening' weather warning for London and the military is placed on standby for Storm Eunice. The storm, which BBC Weather says could be one of the country's worst in three decades, is barrelling eastwards towards London.

  • Tar Heels, cardinals and shag dancing: What are NC state symbols and their origins?

    There are differing opinions on where the “Tar Heel State” nickname comes from. What do you think?

  • Former pro football player reveals how much NFL water boys make in a year: ‘Most of them have athletic training degrees’

    Football season might be over, but thanks to TikTok, the question is stoking plenty of discussion.

  • 10 players Mets could target in free agency and trade when MLB lockout ends

    Here are 10 players the New York Mets could target via free agency and trade when the MLB lockout ends.

  • Speedskating champ chooses sportsmanship over Olympic medal

    Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating's 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. Verbij backed off on the final crossover straight, knowing he didn't have quite enough speed to get in front of Canada's Laurent Dubreuil.

  • Harsh Is Good, Says Kremlin After Valieva Coach Criticized by IOC

    FABRIZIO BENSCHRussia’s top figure skating coach won praise from the Kremlin for her “harshness” on Friday after shocking video emerged of her berating 15-year-old Kamila Valieva for failing to win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.Valieva has been at the center of an Olympic doping row after a failed drugs test and the pressure finally got to her on Thursday as she crumbled and fell in the long program of the individual event, tumbling from first place to fourth.Valieva left the ice in tears

  • Chloe Kim Has Lost An Olympic Gold Medal And We Can't Even

    The two-time halfpipe Winter Games champ confessed on "The Late Late Show" that her precious hardware is missing.

  • Transgender swimmers bring spotlight to Ivy championship

    There isn’t much to indicate anything other than a typical college swim meet is taking place this week at Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool. An “8 Against Hate” sign is displayed above the pool between flags representing each of the schools competing in the Ivy League women’s swimming championship. For Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig, it’s an example of the environment that has surrounded both for more than a year as they’ve sought to showcase their talents and compete at the sport’s highest level.

  • Mike Evans peels back the curtain on Antonio Brown’s sideline outburst

    Here's a little more information from the sideline during Antonio Brown's outburst that ended his Buccaners' tenure.

  • How the system failed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

    Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who came to Beijing as the favorite to win gold, will leave without a medal — and as the unfortunate villain of these Olympics.Why it matters: A child was failed by the adults around her, and figure skating was failed by an anti-doping system that protected no one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe result was one of the cringiest half hours of television you'll ever watch: V