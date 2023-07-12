Extreme Heat Over Southern Europe Triggers Fresh Weather Alerts
(Bloomberg) -- Extreme heat will continue for much of the Mediterranean into next week, while high temperatures across southern Germany and the Alps will keep pressure on the Rhine.
Temperatures may reach 44C (111.2F) in Spain’s Andalucia on Wednesday, prompting the national forecaster Aemet to issue an “extreme risk” warning for the region. The dome of heat extending from the Sahara will also build across Italy and the Balkans, with temperatures as much as 7C above the norm over the next 10 days, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.
Following record temperatures last year, climate change is bringing another summer of extreme weather to Europe, putting energy and transport infrastructure under strain. That comes as global temperatures smashed records earlier this month, threatening the health of millions from China to Texas and stressing resources such as water.
Temperatures are set to peak at 34C in Frankfurt on Saturday, more than 5C above the average for the season, according to forecaster Maxar. The heat in Rome will reach 36.5C on Tuesday, with higher temperatures forecast for Sardinia and Sicily.
The UK, by contrast, will remain cooler than usual over the next 10 days, with London as much as 4C below the seasonal norm.
