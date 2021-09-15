U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,448.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,574.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.25
    +29.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.00
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.44
    +0.98 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.34
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2520
    -0.4280 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,487.22
    +1,403.28 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.53
    +47.79 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.72
    +4.66 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Extreme Networks Completes Acquisition of Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN Business Ahead of Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Accelerates Delivery of New Software Services Within Industry Leading ExtremeCloud Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ipanema, the cloud-native, enterprise SD-WAN division of Infovista. The acquisition expands Extreme's market-leading ExtremeCloud portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security software solutions required to power the Infinite Enterprise.

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)
Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

Extreme will augment its ExtremeCloud portfolio with Ipanema's SD-WAN capabilities, adding more flexibility, capability, and security when connecting locations, applications, and devices. This extends Extreme's leadership position in cloud and accelerates the company's goal of bringing distributed connectivity, security, and cloud capabilities to customers.

The acquisition establishes a second technology center of excellence for Extreme in Europe and deepens the company's customer presence in that region. Ipanema has more than 400 customers and its solutions are deployed across more than 100,000 sites. Extreme plans to leverage Ipanema's existing relationships with leading MSPs and XSPs as part of its go-to-market strategy across EMEA.

Industry Analyst Data on Cloud Networking

  • A recent report from 650 Group1 found that cloud-managed services is the fastest growing segment in networking, growing five percent quarter over quarter. The report found that Extreme Networks is currently outpacing the market with 26 percent growth, increasing its market share to 13 percent, overall.

Executive Quotes

  • "The close of the Ipanema acquisition accelerates our leadership position and growth opportunities in cloud networking by opening the door to new software subscription services within our ExtremeCloud portfolio. Our customers and partners have expressed great excitement about our vision and how this deal will continue to provide a competitive advantage and clear market differentiation. Our M&A expertise and focus on execution allowed us to close ahead of schedule and we're thrilled to have so many talented Ipanema employees join Team Extreme." - Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks

  • "The Ipanema acquisition provides us with a framework to build out SASE features and create a rich ecosystem that offers customers the flexibility needed to run their business within the Infinite Enterprise, offering better speed, performance, and security, all managed through a single interface. We're focused on extending the features of ExtremeCloud portfolio to help customers deliver best-in-class experiences as they extend their businesses anywhere and everywhere."Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer, Extreme Networks

  • "The market response to this acquisition has been overwhelmingly positive across EMEA. Together, we'll work to further cement Extreme's leadership position by extending the company's addressable market and scaling global innovation – helping customers reduce the complexity and costs of managing increasingly distributed networks. Our team is thrilled to join Extreme and will make an immediate impact." – Kristian Thyregod, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Market Development, Extreme Networks (formerly President of Global Enterprise at Ipanema)

Transaction Details
Extreme purchased Ipanema in an all-cash deal valued at €60 million from Infovista, who is currently owned by Private Equity firm Apax Partners. Moelis & Company LLC served as a strategic financial advisor for Extreme Networks.

Financial Implications
Extreme continues to expect the acquisition of Ipanema to be neutral to Non-GAAP EPS in FY22 and accretive to non-GAAP EPS in FY23. The company will provide additional information when it reports Fiscal Q1 earnings.

About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, expectations, underlying assumptions and timing relating to Extreme's planned acquisition of Ipanema, and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "estimate," "will," "may," or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management's evaluation of information currently available and are based on the Extreme's current expectations and assumptions about its planned acquisition of Ipanema. Specific factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, costs related to the proposed acquisition of Ipanema; the ability of the post-acquisition company to meet its financial and strategic goals; Extreme's ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and other documents of the Company on file with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and are not a guarantee of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

1 650 Group Worldwide Revenue Share (%) - 650 Group Cloud-Managed Network Services Report, June 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-completes-acquisition-of-infovistas-ipanema-sd-wan-business-ahead-of-plan-301377229.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine hopefuls. The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in the company's development program last summer. And the shares soared 2,700%, well outperforming those of today's vaccine leaders Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • Cathie Wood Sells $66 Million of Tesla Shares, Adds Robinhood

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold $66 million of Tesla Inc. shares Tuesday and picked up more Robinhood Markets Inc. as the retail broker’s dismal stock market performance continues.Ark Investment Management LLC funds sold almost 89,000 shares in Tesla and added more than 236,000 of Robinhood, according to the firm’s daily trading update. They’ve added about 390,000 Robinhood shares so far this month.Shares in the online brokerage, which became a household name as cooped-up

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    If you're considering an investment in the newly famous coronavirus vaccine developer BioNTech, (NASDAQ: BNTX) you're right to wonder if the window of opportunity is still open. On the other hand, BioNTech's decline is far from guaranteed, and it's being supported by a handful of different trends, not to mention probable future developments. The biggest reason why it might be too late to buy BioNTech stock is that the market may have already fully and accurately accounted for its expected vaccine income over the next few years in its stock price.

  • AT&T anticipates pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal to close by mid-2022

    AT&T is in the process of unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services. It is combining WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery to create a proposed stand-alone company, Warner Bros. Discovery. "After close of that transaction and on a pro-forma basis, AT&T expects annual revenues to grow at a low single digits compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2024 with annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share growing at a CAGR in the mid-single digit range", AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau casino operators plummeted as much as a third on Wednesday, losing about $18 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Here are 5 ways to profit from the crypto crash without buying volatile coins

    These stocks have close ties to the crypto market, but are nowhere near as volatile.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Unveils New iPhone; GE Stock Falls As Reopening Plays Falter; 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple unveiled its new iPhone. Microsoft stock rose, while GE stock took a dive as reopening plays faltered.

  • Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

    Last week, U.S. airline giants Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) all slashed their Q3 forecasts. Two months ago, Delta Air Lines projected that third-quarter revenue would decline 30% to 35% compared with 2019 on 28% to 30% less capacity. Delta did anticipate that adjusted nonfuel unit costs would jump 11% to 14% relative to Q3 2019, largely because of the impact of lower capacity and costs of rebuilding the airline.