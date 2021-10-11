U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Extreme Networks Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

·1 min read
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced plans to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter, ended September 30, 2021. The company will announce before market open on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)
Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

The details for the webcast are:

When:



Tuesday, November 2 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)





Where:



http://investor.extremenetworks.com/





How:



Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above.

Dial in:



Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194




Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406




Conference ID: 2766837




A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

Follow us on social media and see the Extreme Networks Blog:

https://www.extremenetworks.com/extreme-networks-blog/

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-schedules-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-conference-call-301396654.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

