Extreme Weather Requires New Approaches to Farming

·2 min read
GrowPods from ACTX are self-contained indoor micro farms that can be located virtually anywhere, enabling cultivation of ultra-clean food in areas prone to fires, floods, hurricanes or extreme weather

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced its GrowPods can be used to grow food in areas prone to extreme weather or damaged by floods, hurricanes, and fires.

GrowPods are portable, automated indoor micro-farms that can be placed virtually anywhere. The controlled environment inside a GrowPod allows cultivation of a variety of leafy greens and vegetables, without pesticides, herbicides or harmful chemicals.

Food grown in a GrowPod is "better than organic" – clean, healthy, and nutritious. Additionally, GrowPods are delivered with virtually everything needed, so individuals, companies and non-profit organizations can have a robust organic farm up and running in just a matter of days.

GrowPods can also be used by licensed cannabis and hemp growers to produce robust yields and fast harvests.

A recent report stated that due to a convergence of events, many parts of the planet are now facing an "environmental holocaust."

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this past August exceeded the record heat of the 1936 Dust Bowl Summer.

The organization states: "The number of billion-dollar drought events over the western-third of the U.S. have rapidly increased... Weather, water and climate events cause an average of $15 billion in damage per year."

Accordingly, it's time to start taking a closer look at new approaches to farming that are less impacted by climate changes and weather conditions.

"We believe that GrowPods can be part of the solution to our changing global environment, and improve our food chain by locating clean cultivation centers nearer to points of consumption," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "As traditional farming becomes more stressed by environmental pressures, GrowPods can provide additional means to grow ultra clean crops, almost anywhere."

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

